About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ตู้เย็น LG ตั้งอยู่ในครัว

ตู้เย็นข้างบนเย็น ข้างล่างไม่เย็น เกิดจากอะไร? รีบหาสาเหตุ

12/02/2022

ตู้เย็น LG ตัวช่วยถนอมอาหาร จุดเริ่มต้นสุขภาพที่ดีของคุณ

ตู้เย็นทำงานผิดปกติ แก้ไขอย่างไรดี

"ตู้เย็น" เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นสำคัญที่ช่วยถนอมอาหารทั้งผัก ผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ ตลอดจนแช่เครื่องดื่มให้เย็นสดชื่นเหมาะไว้ดื่มดับกระหาย แต่พอตู้เย็นเกิดความผิดปกติระหว่างการใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็นไม่เย็น แต่ไฟติด หรือตู้เย็นข้างบนเย็น แต่ข้างล่างไม่เย็น ล้วนเป็นหนึ่งในปัญหาที่สร้างความหนักใจให้กับคุณแม่บ้านและพ่อบ้านไม่น้อย เพราะการที่ตู้เย็นทำงานผิดปกติอาจส่งผลต่อสุขอนามัยจากทานอาหารที่ไม่สดใหม่ได้ วันนี้ LG ได้รวบรวมเคล็ดลับดี ๆ เพื่อเป็นแนวทางสำหรับแก้ไขปัญหาเบื้องต้นที่ทำให้ ตู้เย็นไม่เย็น มาฝากกัน

How to ดูแลตู้เย็นให้ถูกวิธี ใช้งานได้นาน แถมเซฟค่าไฟ
จัดวางตู้เย็นในตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสม

ตามที่ทราบกันดีว่าบริเวณด้านหลังตู้เย็นมีช่องสำหรับระบายความร้อน หากวางตู้เย็นในที่ที่ไม่ถูกต้องก็เป็นอีกสาเหตุหนึ่งที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นมีอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง ดังนั้น ควรวางตู้เย็นในที่ที่มีอากาศถ่ายเทสะดวกและไม่อยู่ใกล้กับแหล่งความร้อน เช่น แสงแดด หรืออยู่ชิดกับเตาอบ ไมโครเวฟ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วย ดูแลตู้เย็น ให้ใช้งานได้ยาวนานขึ้น
ปรับอุณภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้พอเหมาะ โดยปกติอุณหภูมิทั่วไปในตู้เย็นอยู่ที่ประมาณ 36-38 องศาฟาเรนไฮต์ ขณะที่ช่องแช่แข็งอุณหภูมิควรอยู่ที่ 0-5 องศาฟาเรนไฮต์ แต่ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับปริมาณของที่แช่อยู่ในตู้เย็น หากแช่ของเยอะก็ต้องปรับอุณหภูมิให้เย็นลงเพื่อรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหาร หากมีของในตู้เย็นแค่ไม่กี่อย่างก็ควรปรับอุณหภูมิให้สูงขึ้นอีกนิด เพื่อเซฟพลังงาน
จัดเก็บของในตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสม ตู้เย็นมีการจัดแบ่งช่องแช่อาหารประเภทต่าง ๆ ไว้อย่างเป็นสัดส่วน เพื่อให้เหมาะถนอมอาหารแต่ละชนิด เช่น บริเวณช่องด้านข้างประตูสำหรับเก็บไข่ไก่หรือไข่เป็ด หรือเก็บวัตถุดิบที่เป็นของสด อย่างเนื้อไก่ เนื้อหมู เนื้อปลาไว้ในช่องฟรีซ เป็นต้น
ละลายน้ำแข็งในช่องฟรีซ

น้ำแข็งเกาะติดอยู่กับช่องแช่แข็ง

น้ำแข็งเป็นอีกสาเหตุที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักเกินไป

นอกจากการหมั่นทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น เพื่อเคลียร์อาหารแช่แข็งที่หมดอายุหรือเครื่องดื่มที่หมดแล้วออกจากตู้เย็น ก่อนเช็คชั้นวางของให้ปราศจากคราบสกปรก การหมั่นละลายน้ำแข็งในช่องฟรีซ นอกจากช่วยให้ตู้เย็นไม่ทำงานหนักเกินไป ยังทำให้อากาศในตู้เย็นไหลเวียนสะดวกอีกด้วย

รู้ก่อนแก้ไขได้ รวมสาเหตุตู้เย็นข้างบนเย็น ข้างล่างไม่เย็น
เซนเซอร์อุณหภูมิตู้เย็นทำงานผิดปกติ

หากพบว่าตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ข้างบนเย็น ข้างล่างไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติดปกติ ให้สันนิษฐานไว้ก่อนว่าเซนเซอร์อุณหภูมิตู้เย็นทำงานผิดปกติ สาเหตุเกิดจากได้รับความเสียหายมาจากการกระแทกที่เกิดขึ้นระหว่างเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็น ดังนั้นจึงควรระมัดระวังเวลาขนย้ายตู้เย็น รวมถึงหมั่นตรวจเช็คอยู่เสมอว่าเซนเซอร์อุณหภูมิตู้เย็นทำงานปกติหรือไม่
กระแสไฟที่ใช้ไม่สม่ำเสมอ
บางครั้งปัญหาตู้เย็นทำความเย็นไม่สม่ำเสมอหรือเย็นแค่บางจุด อาจเกิดจากปัญหากระแสไฟที่ใช้กับตู้เย็นไม่มีความสม่ำเสมอ อันเนื่องมาจากใช้ปลั๊กพ่วงร่วมกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ หากปล่อยไว้อาจส่งผลให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ของตู้เย็นทำงานหนัก ด้วยเหตุนี้ควรหมั่นสังเกตความเย็นของช่องแช่ด้านบนและด้านล่างว่าเย็นสม่ำเสมอหรือไม่ รวมถึงแยกปลั๊กเสียบตู้เย็น
ของล้นตู้เย็น

แช่เนื้อสัตว์ ผัก ผลไม้ในตู้เย็น LG

การจัดระเบียบของที่แช่อย่างเป็นสัดส่วน ช่วยแก้ปัญหาแช่ของจนล้นตู้เย็นได้

ปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็น แต่ไฟติดและคอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานปกติ อาจมีสาเหตุมาจากแช่ของกิน ของสด ของแห้ง และเครื่องดื่มจนล้นตู้เย็น จนทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนัก และความเย็นในตู้เย็นไหลเวียนไม่สะดวก ดังนั้นถ้าพบว่าบริเวณชั้นล่างของตู้เย็นไม่เย็น ให้ลองจัดระเบียบของที่แช่ตู้เย็นใหม่ ก็อาจช่วยแก้ปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นได้
พัดลมระบายอากาศมีปัญหา
พัดลมระบายอากาศที่ทำหน้าที่ระบายความร้อน และส่งความเย็นให้กระจายไปรอบ ๆ ตู้เย็น อาจเป็นอีกหนึ่งสาเหตุที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นกระจายความเย็นได้ไม่ทั่วถึง หากสงสัยให้ลองกดละลายน้ำแข็งในช่องฟรีซแล้วดูว่าใบพัดยังทำงานปกติหรือไม่ ถ้าละลายน้ำแข็งแล้วใบพัดยังไม่หมุน ให้มองหาพัดลมระบายอากาศมาเปลี่ยนใหม่ แต่ต้องเป็นรุ่นเดียวกับที่ใช้งานอยู่ เมื่อลองแก้ไขปัญหาตู้เย็นข้างบนเย็น ข้างล่างไม่เย็นตามคำแนะนำข้างต้น แล้วปรากฎว่าตู้เย็นยังทำความเย็นไม่สม่ำเสมอ แสดงว่าสาเหตุของปัญหาอาจยากเกินที่จะแก้ไขด้วยตนเอง ควรเรียกผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่มีความชำนาญการเฉพาะด้านมาช่วยแก้ไขปัญหา พร้อมสอบถามจากช่างอย่างละเอียดว่าค่าซ่อมตู้เย็นอยู่ที่เท่าไหร่ เพื่อประเมินค่าซ่อมกับการซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่ว่าแบบไหนคุ้มค่ากว่ากัน สำหรับบ้านไหนที่ตู้เย็นมีปัญหาทำความเย็นไม่สม่ำเสมอ พร้อมคำนวณแล้วว่าการซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่คุ้มกว่า ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว มีเทคโนโลยี Inverter Linear Compressor ช่วยสร้างความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอและทั่วถึง ทำให้สามารถรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารหรือของสดที่แช่ได้ยาวนานขึ้น ทั้งยังมีระบบ Hygiene Fresh ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้ยังมีช่องกดน้ำและกดน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติด้านหน้าประตู มาพร้อมระบบ UVnano™ ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำด้านในอัตโนมัติ มั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำจากช่องกดน้ำสะอาดและปลอดภัยมากขึ้น

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG ช่วยถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน

หรือตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES โดดเด่นด้วยนวัตกรรมสุดล้ำ InstaView Door in Door เพียงเคาะ 2 ครั้ง ก็สามารถมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู มาพร้อมที่กดน้ำตัวใหม่กับเทคโนโลยีนาโนยูวีที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำให้คุณได้ดื่มน้ำสะอาดทุกครั้ง นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมชั้นกระจกนิรภัยสำหรับจัดเก็บภายในตู้เย็นที่แข็งแรงและรองรับน้ำหนักได้ดี

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES

ตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมสุดล้ำ เพียงเคาะสองครั้งก็เห็นอาหารที่แช่ด้านใน

หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นที่ถูกยกให้เป็นสุดยอดนวัตกรรมของการถนอมอาหารและเพิ่มความสวยงามภายในห้องครัว อย่าลืมคิดถึง ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side หรือ ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ LG ยังมีตู้เย็น 2 ประตู และ ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู รุ่นอื่น ๆ ให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้าน สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจตู้เย็นหรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● ข้อควรรู้ วิธีเลือกตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ ดีไซน์สวย แข็งแรงทนทาน
● ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู 7 คิว ราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดพลังงาน
● ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำดีไหม แชร์วิธีเลือกซื้อให้ได้ของดี มีคุณภาพ