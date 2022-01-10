About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงยืนถือชามผักอยู่ข้างตู้เย็น

วิธีย้ายตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ที่ถูกต้อง ตัวเครื่องไม่เสียหาย

10/01/2022

ขนย้ายตู้เย็นอย่างถูกวิธี ช่วยให้เครื่องไม่พังเสียหาย

เรื่องที่ต้องรู้ ก่อนขนย้ายตู้เย็น ถ้าไม่อยากให้พังเร็ว

ทุกวันนี้การถนอมอาหารเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น โดยเฉพาะบ้านที่มีตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กหรือขนาดใหญ่ไว้ใช้งาน เพียงทำความสะอาดผัก ผลไม้และเนื้อสัตว์ที่ซื้อมา ก่อนแพ็คใส่กล่องหรือถุงซิปล็อคแล้วนำไปแช่ไว้ในตู้เย็นก็สามารถคงความสดได้ยาวขึ้น รวมถึงแช่เครื่องดื่มอย่างน้ำเปล่า นม น้ำผลไม้ หรือน้ำอัดลม ก็ทำให้คุณมีเครื่องดื่มเย็นชื่นใจไว้ดับร้อน ไม่แปลกที่เวลาย้ายที่พักอาศัย "ตู้เย็น" ถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอันดับต้น ๆ ที่ผู้ใช้งานต้องนำไปบ้านใหม่ด้วย

แต่รู้ไหมว่า การขนย้ายตู้เย็นไม่ได้มีแค่ละลายน้ำแข็ง ถอดปลั๊กไฟ หรือการทำความสะอาดซอกมุมต่าง ๆ เท่านั้น ยังมีเรื่องที่ควรรู้ก่อนขนย้ายตู้เย็นอีกมากมาย เพื่อลดความเสี่ยงที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นเกิดการเสียหายได้ หากย้ายไม่ถูกวิธี วันนี้ LG จะพาไปดูวิธีย้ายตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ที่ถูกต้องกัน

Checklist สิ่งสำคัญที่ต้องทำก่อนขนย้ายตู้เย็น

ใครที่กำลังมีแพลนซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่หรือย้ายบ้านต้องขนย้ายตู้เย็น ตามมาเช็คลิสต์ไปพร้อม ๆ กันว่า มีเรื่องใดที่ต้องทำให้เรียบร้อยก่อนทำการขนย้ายตู้เย็นไปที่พักใหม่

(1) นำสิ่งของออกจากตู้เย็นให้หมด

อันดับแรก ให้นำอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม ขวดเครื่องปรุง หรือเครื่องสำอางที่อยู่ในตู้เย็นออกให้หมด เพราะสิ่งของเหล่านี้อาจเพิ่มน้ำหนักของตู้เย็นขณะทำการขนย้าย ทั้งอาจก่อให้เกิดเหตุไม่คาดฝันอย่างสิ่งของหกหรือตกหล่นออกจากตู้เย็น จนสร้างความเดือดร้อนให้แก่ผู้อื่นได้

(2) ถอดชั้นวางออก

การถอดชั้นวาง ถาดรอง ตลอดจนชิ้นส่วนต่าง ๆ ที่สามารถขยับได้ออก แล้วนำมาเก็บรวมไว้ในกล่องอีกใบ ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องพะวงว่าขณะขนย้ายตู้เย็นชิ้นส่วนภายในตู้เย็นจะหลุดร่วงลงมาจนพังเสียหาย

(3) ถอดปลั๊กตู้เย็นออก

เมื่อถอดปลั๊กตู้เย็นออกแล้ว ให้ทำการม้วนสายไฟก่อนพันด้วยเทปกาว เพื่อไม่ให้สายไฟเป็นอุปสรรคขณะเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็น

(4) ละลายน้ำแข็งในช่องฟรีซ

หากพบว่าช่องฟรีซในตู้เย็นมีน้ำแข็งเกาะไม่ว่าจะหนาหรือบาง ควรกดปุ่มละลายน้ำแข็งออกให้หมด ก่อนนำถาดรองน้ำแข็งหลังตู้เย็นไปเททิ้งให้เรียบร้อย

(5) เช็ดทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นให้แห้ง

แน่นอนว่าหลังขนย้ายสิ่งของที่อยู่ในตู้เย็นออกจนหมด ทั้งละลายน้ำแข็งเรียบร้อยแล้ว ควรทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นแล้วเช็ดให้แห้งสนิท เพราะถ้าต้องย้ายตู้เย็นไปยังสถานที่ไกล ๆ ซึ่งในระยะเวลาเดินทางนาน หากตู้เย็นไม่แห้งอาจทำให้เกิดกลิ่นเหม็นอับได้

(6) ปิดประตูตู้เย็นให้สนิท

ก่อนเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็นไปไว้บนยานพาหนะที่ใช้ขนย้าย ควรนำตู้เย็นใส่กล่องให้เรียบร้อย สำหรับผู้ที่ยังเก็บกล่องของตู้เย็นไว้ แต่ถ้าไม่มีให้นำเชือกหรือสายรัดยางที่มีความแข็งแรงมารัดที่ประตูตู้เย็นไว้ เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้ประตูตู้เย็นเปิดออกในระหว่างการเคลื่อนย้าย

ตั้งตู้เย็นภายในครัวข้างที่ล้างจาน

จัดวางตู้เย็นในตำแหน่งที่ต้องการไว้สักพัก ก่อนเสียบปลั๊กใช้งานตามปกติ

ไขข้อสงสัย ระหว่างขนตู้เย็นยกแบบแนวนอนได้ไหม

เคยสงสัยไหมว่า เหตุใดเวลาย้ายตู้เย็น ทำไมห้ามยกแนวนอน คำตอบคือเพราะการเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็นด้วยการจับนอนราบอาจทำให้น้ำยาคอมเพรสเซอร์ไหลเข้าสู่ระบบต่าง ๆ ภายในตู้เย็น ถ้าระบบภายในตู้เย็นได้รับความเสียหาย การแก้ไขคือต้องไล่ระบบใหม่ทั้งหมด เพื่อเอาน้ำยาที่ค้างอยู่ในตัวเครื่องออกไปให้หมดและถ่ายน้ำยาใหม่เข้าไปแทน แม้ดูเป็นเรื่องง่ายแต่ค่าใช้จ่ายในการซ่อมสูงไม่น้อยทีเดียว แถมซ่อมแล้วตู้เย็นอาจกลับมาทำงานได้ไม่เหมือนเดิม

ดังนั้นเพื่อไม่ให้เกิดปัญหาตามมาหลังขนย้ายตู้เย็น แนะนำให้คุณขนย้ายตู้เย็นแบบแนวตั้งหรือทำมุม 90 องศา เนื่องจากการขนย้ายลักษณะนี้ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่า น้ำยาคอมเพรสเซอร์ไม่ไหลเข้าสู่ระบบต่าง ๆ ภายในตู้เย็น แต่หากจำเป็นต้องเอียงตู้เย็นจริง ๆ ก็ไม่ควรเอียงเกินกว่า 40 องศา

ขนย้ายตู้เย็นกี่ชั่วโมง ถึงเสียบปลั๊กใช้งานได้

เมื่อขนย้ายตู้เย็นพร้อมวางในตำแหน่งที่ต้องการเรียบร้อย แม้ขนย้ายแบบแนวตั้งหรือทำมุม 90 องศา ก็ยังไม่ควรเสียบปลั๊กตู้เย็นทันที โดยให้เปิดประตูตู้แล้วตั้งทิ้งไว้สักพัก เพื่อระบายอากาศหรือกลิ่นอับภายในเครื่อง แต่กรณีเคลื่อนย้ายตู้เย็นในแนวนอนห้ามเสียบปลั๊กใช้งานตู้เย็นทันทีโดยเด็ดขาด ให้รอจนกว่าน้ำยาคอมเพรสเซอร์จะไหลกลับเข้ามาอยู่ในภาวะเสถียร นั่นเท่ากับว่า คุณต้องถอดปลั๊กตู้เย็นไว้อย่างน้อย 48 ชั่วโมง ถึงเสียบปลั๊กใช้งานได้เหมือนเดิม

ทั้งหมดนี้คือทริคเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ที่ช่วยให้คุณขนย้ายตู้เย็นได้อย่างปลอดภัย แถมสามารถนำไปปรับใช้กับการเคลื่อนตู้เย็นได้ทุกขนาด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็นขนาดเล็ก อย่างตู้เย็นมินิบาร์ หรือตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รวมถึงตู้เย็นไซส์ใหญ่ เช่น ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู และตู้เย็น Side By Side เป็นต้น ส่วนใครที่วางแผนซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ไว้ใช้งานที่บ้าน แต่ไม่รู้ว่าซื้อตู้เย็นรุ่นไหนดี วันนี้เรามีตู้เย็น LG คุณภาพดีมาแนะนำ เผื่อเป็นไอเดียในการเลือกซื้อ

แนะนำตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ ดีไซน์สวย ฟังก์ชันหลากหลาย
ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL

ตู้เย็น LG ดีไซน์สวยงาม ภายในมีประสิทธิภาพสูง สามารถยืดความสดของอาหารได้นานขึ้น

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL ได้รับการออกแบบให้มีดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย มาพร้อมระบบ LinearCooling™ ที่เข้ามาช่วยควบคุมในเรื่องของการปรับอุณภูมิให้คงที่ รักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารภายในตู้เย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มีความสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ นอกจากนี้ยังมีโปรแกรม Smart Diagnosis™ ที่ช่วยให้คุณแก้ไขปัญหาเล็กที่เกิดขึ้นกับตู้เย็นเครื่องโปรดได้ง่าย ๆ เพราะเมื่อตรวจพบความผิดปกติเครื่องจะส่งสัญญาณเสียงผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนไปยังศูนย์บริการโดยที่คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องโทรติดต่อช่างให้วุ่นวาย ที่สำคัญตู้เย็น Side By Side จากแบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ ยังเป็นระบบ LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ทำงานเงียบ และไม่ส่งเสียงดังรบกวน

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL

ตู้เย็น LG จัดเก็บของได้หลากหลาย มีที่กดน้ำและทำน้ำแข็งให้พร้อม

มาต่อกันที่ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู ขนาด 17.4 คิว อย่างตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL ถูกออกแบบมาได้อย่างมีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัว สามารถมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู เพียงแค่เคาะกระจก 2 ครั้ง มาพร้อม DoorCooling+™ ระบบกระจายความเย็นบริเวณบานประตูที่ช่วยควบคุมอุณภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้มีความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึงและเย็นเร็วมากขึ้น ถือเป็นนวัตกรรมทำความเย็นที่ช่วยลดความแตกต่างของอุณภูมิภายในตู้เย็นได้เป็นอย่างดี พร้อมจุดเด่นที่คนรักการทำอาหารต้องปลื้ม นั่นคือเทคโนโลยี Moist Balance Crisper™ ที่สามารถเก็บรักษาผักและผลไม้ให้คงความสดได้นานยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยการเลือกปรับระดับความชุ่มชื่นภายในช่องแช่ผักและผลไม้ ขณะเดียวกันตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่นนี้ ยังมี Hygiene Fresh +™ ฟังก์ชันที่สามารถขจัดแบคทีเรียและลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็นได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ปิดท้ายด้วยระบบกรองน้ำนาโนยูวี ช่วยกรองสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ที่ปะปนอยู่ภายในตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำรุ่นนี้ ทำให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่ามีน้ำดื่มที่สะอาดและปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ช่องเก็บเยอะเป็นสัดส่วน ครบครันเรื่องประสิทธิภาพ

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES เป็นตู้เย็นอีกรุ่นจาก LG ที่มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนวัตกรรมสุดโดดเด่นอย่าง InstaView Door in Door ที่แค่เคาะกระจกที่บานประตูเพียง 2 ครั้ง ก็สามารถมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูให้สูญเสียความเย็น ส่วนที่กดน้ำมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี UVNano™ ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำซึ่งสามารถลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% ขณะเดียวกันยังมี Hygiene Fresh+ ระบบฟอกอากาศภายในตู้เย็นที่ช่วยกรองอากาศได้ถึง 5 ขั้นตอน กำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยให้ตู้เย็นคงความสะอาดอยู่เสมอ พร้อมสร้างความสะอาดในทุกครั้งที่ใช้งาน ถือว่า ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานภายในห้องครัวได้อย่างลงตัว

จะเห็นได้ว่าการขนย้ายตู้เย็นไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก เพียงปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำข้างต้นก็ช่วยให้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นสำคัญของบ้านไม่พังเร็ว จนต้องควักเงินในกระเป๋าเพื่อซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่อีกต่อไป ส่วนใครมีแพลนซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นขนาด 17 คิว หรือ 22 คิว อย่าลืมพิจารณาตู้เย็นที่แนะนำในข้างต้น นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ LG ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

