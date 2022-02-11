About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำ LG

ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำดีไหม แชร์วิธีเลือกซื้อให้ได้ของดี มีคุณภาพ

11/02/2022

ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำ ใช้งานง่าย ประหยัดไฟ

นวัตกรรมตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่ กดน้ำดื่มได้ สะอาดปลอดภัย

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าประเทศไทยเป็นเมืองร้อน ดังนั้นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าทำความเย็นที่ทุกบ้านต้องมีติดไว้ นั่นคือ “ตู้เย็น” ตัวช่วยในเรื่องของการถนอมอาหาร และช่วยยืดอายุอาหารไม่ให้เน่าเสีย ปัจจุบันผู้ผลิตตู้เย็นให้ความสำคัญในเรื่องความทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน และฟังก์ชันสุดสมาร์ท เพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนรุ่นใหม่ โดยเฉพาะ “ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำ” โดยที่ผู้ใช้งานไม่จำเป็นต้องเปิดประตู เรียกได้ว่าเป็นฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและมอบความสะดวกสบายได้ไม่น้อย

แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นก็มีผู้ใช้งานไม่น้อยที่เกิดความสงสัยเกี่ยวกับการทำงานตู้เย็นกดน้ำว่าดีอย่างไร ช่วยประหยัดไฟหรือไม่ รวมถึงวิธีการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นกดน้ำให้คุ้มค่าที่สุด บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำมาฝาก เพื่อให้คุณใช้พิจารณาก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อ

พ่อแม่ลูกกำลังยืนอยู่หน้าตู้เย็น

ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำด้านหน้าประตูใช้งานดีไหม

ตู้เย็นกดน้ำได้ ดีไซน์สวย ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่

หลักการทำงานหลัก ๆ ของตู้เย็น คือช่วยเก็บรักษาอาหารให้สดใหม่อยู่เสมอ และยังช่วยยับยั้งการเจริญเติบโตของแบคทีเรียที่ส่งผลให้อาหารของคุณเน่าเสีย ปัจจุบันตู้เย็นถูกพัฒนาไปไกล มักมาพร้อมนวัตกรรมสุดล้ำที่ช่วยมอบความสะดวกสบายต่อผู้ใช้งาน โดยเฉพาะฟังก์ชันที่กดน้ำหน้าตู้เย็น ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องเปิด – ปิดตู้เย็นบ่อยๆ ที่สำคัญยังช่วยให้คุณไม่สิ้นเปลืองพลังงาน เนื่องจากตู้เย็นมีการเสียบปลั๊กใช้งานอยู่ตลอดเวลา หากต้อง เปิด-ปิด บ่อยครั้ง อาจทำให้ตู้เย็นสูญเสียความเย็นลงได้ และเปลืองไฟมากขึ้น การใช้งานตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำ เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการดื่มน้ำสะอาดเย็นสดชื่น และไม่ต้องการเปิด-ปิดตู้เย็นหลายรอบ รวมถึงผู้ที่ต้องการประหยัดพลังงาน เรียกได้ว่าตู้เย็นกดน้ำได้ถูกออกแบบขึ้นมาเพื่อตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณรุ่นใหม่อย่างแท้จริง

ทริคการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำ เพื่อการใช้งานคุ้มค่า ประหยัดไฟ

เมื่อคุณตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่ ๆ ที่มีฟังก์ชันล้ำสมัย ช่วยมอบความสะดวกสบายในการใช้งาน อย่าง ตู้เย็นที่กดน้ำได้ ควรพิจารณาที่หลักการทำงาน ขนาด ราคา รูปแบบ 1 ประตู หรือ 2 ประตู และการประหยัดไฟ เพราะข้อจำกัดเหล่านี้จะช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจเลือกตู้เย็นที่ตอบโจทย์กับความต้องการ และความเหมาะสมในการใช้งานของคุณได้มากที่สุด

ฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5

ตู้เย็นบางรุ่นที่มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานหลากหลายอาจทำให้สิ้นเปลืองไฟไม่น้อย ดังนั้นควรเลือกตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ หรือตู้เย็นที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 เพราะจะช่วยให้ประหยัดไฟได้มากกว่า หากเป็นตู้เย็นที่มีตัวเลขต่ำกว่า 5 ลงไปก็จะยิ่งกินไฟเยอะ

ขนาดที่เหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน

ขนาดของตู้เย็นมีหน่วยที่ใช้เรียกกันว่า คิว (Cubic foot) หรือลูกบาศก์ฟุต วิธีในการเลือกขนาดให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานจะต้องดูว่าที่บ้านของคุณอยู่กันทั้งหมดกี่คน ชอบซื้อของเข้าตู้เย็นบ่อยมากแค่ไหน หากคุณมีของแช่เยอะ ควรเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีช่องแช่มากเป็นพิเศษจะได้ความจุที่พอดี และตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตของผู้ใช้งาน

ประเภทของตู้เย็น

การเลือกประเภทตู้เย็นจะบ่งบอกถึงลักษณะของการใช้งานของคุณ ว่าจริง ๆ แล้ว เน้นใช้งานเรื่องใดมากที่สุด อย่างเช่น คุณชอบทำอาหารทานเองอาจต้องการตู้เย็นที่มีความจุมีช่องใส่ของเยอะ ๆ หรือคุณชอบดื่มน้ำเย็นแต่ไม่ต้องการเปิด-ปิดตู้เย็นบ่อยจนทำให้สิ้นเปลือนพลังงาน ควรเลือกตู้เย็นที่กดน้ำได้ สิ่งเหล่านี้ช่วยให้คุณเข้าใจง่ายขึ้นว่าต้องการใช้ตู้เย็นประเภทไหนมากที่สุด

ฟังก์ชันเสริม

นอกจากฟังก์ชันที่กดน้ำหน้าตู้เย็น ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องเปิด-ปิดตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ แล้ว ยังมีฟังก์ชันเสริมที่ช่วยสร้างความสะดวกสบายให้กับคุณได้อีกด้วย

- เครื่องทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติใช้งานง่าย เพียงแค่คุณเติมน้ำในช่องที่ทำน้ำแข็งโดยเฉพาะ หลังจากนั้นรอตักน้ำแข็งอย่างเดียวได้เลย
- เปิดประตูอัตโนมัติเพียงแค่คุณกดสัมผัสที่ตู้เย็นเบา ๆ ประตูก็จะเปิดออกมาเอง โดยไม่ต้องใช้แรงในการดึงประตู
- หน้าจอระบบสัมผัสเป็นส่วนที่ควบคุมการทำงานของตู้เย็น บางรุ่นหน้าจอสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับโทรศัพท์ได้ และมีบางรุ่นที่คุณสามารถดูของภายในตู้เย็นได้โดยที่ไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็นเลย

เทคโนโลยีลดแบคทีเรียที่ท่อน้ำ

การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำควรพิจารณาเรื่องความสะอาดเป็นหลัก เนื่องจากมีการกดน้ำดื่มตลอดทั้งวัน และเมื่อมีหยดน้ำตกค้างบริเวณท่อน้ำ อาจทำให้เกิดฝุ่นละอองหรือเชื้อโรคต่างๆ สะสมได้ง่าย เพราะฉะนั้นควรเลือกตู้เย็นกดน้ำได้ที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่หัวจ่ายน้ำ และได้รับการยอมรับจากสถาบันที่น่าเชื่อถือ

การใช้งานตู้เย็นที่มีช่องกดน้ำดื่มอัตโนมัติ ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคนรุ่นใหม่อย่างมาก มอบความสะดวกสบายและรวดเร็ว ที่สำคัญทำให้คุณสิ้นเปลืองพลังงานน้อยลง หากต้องการตู้เย็นกดน้ำได้ที่มาพร้อมความปลอดภัยและการใช้งานที่ล้ำสมัย ฟังก์ชันเสริมหลากหลาย แนะนำตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door เพียงแค่เคาะสองครั้งก็สามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในได้ โดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น และให้คุณกดน้ำดื่มที่สะอาดได้ทุกเวลา

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door ถนอมอาหารได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่ด้วยระบบ InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เพียงเคาะประตู 2 ครั้ง คุณจะเห็นอาหารที่อยู่ภายใน ลดการสูญเสียความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นได้มากถึง 41% คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ด้วยระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ ให้คุณมั่นใจทุกครั้งที่กดน้ำจากระบบกดน้ำของตู้เย็น LG ว่าน้ำทุกหยดสะอาด ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย ด้วย UVnano™ กำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.99%* ด้วยแสงไฟ UV LED ที่หัวจ่ายน้ำ *The UVnano™ ที่สำคัญผ่านการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติการจากสถาบัน TUV Rheinland อีกด้วย

 

นวัตกรรมตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™ เทคโนโลยีจาก LG คิดค้นเพื่อให้คุณใช้งานตู้เย็นได้สะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมทั้งช่วยคงความสดของอาหาร ให้คุณมั่นใจทุกครั้งที่กดน้ำจากระบบกดน้ำของตู้เย็น LG และช่วยประหยัดพลังงานอีกด้วย หากสนใจสินค้าที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

