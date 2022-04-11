About Cookies on This Site

น้ำแข็งละลาย

ช่องฟรีซตู้เย็นไม่เย็นเกิดจากอะไร? เร่งแก้ก่อนปัญหาใหญ่ตามมา

11/04/2022

สาเหตุช่องฟรีซไม่เย็น รีบแก้ไขก่อนสาย

ช่องฟรีซตู้เย็นไม่แข็ง ทำงานไม่เต็มที่ มีสาเหตุมาจากอะไร?

ปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแม้จะเป็นปัญหาทั่วไปที่สามารถพบได้บ่อยครั้ง โดยเฉพาะบ้านที่ใช้งานตู้เย็นเครื่องเก่ามานานหลายปี แต่ถึงอย่างไรตู้เย็นไม่เย็นก็ยังคงเป็นปัญหาที่ทำให้หงุดหงิดไม่น้อย เพราะนอกจากจะส่งผลต่อประสิทธิภาพเรื่องการทำความเย็นแล้ว ยังก่อให้เกิดปัญหายิบย่อยมากมาย เช่น ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักจนค่าไฟแพงขึ้น อายุการใช้งานสั้นลง ตู้เย็นมีกลิ่นเหม็นเพราะอาหารเน่าเสีย เป็นต้น

ที่สำคัญไม่ได้มีเพียงปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็น หรือตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติดเท่านั้นที่น่าหนักใจ เพราะปัญหาช่องฟรีซตู้เย็นไม่เย็นก็หนักใจไม่แพ้กัน เพราะแม้ว่าจะปรับอุณหภูมิช่องฟรีซจนสุดแล้ว แต่ก็ไม่สามารถแก้ไขปัญหาเหล่านี้ให้หมดไปได้ มิหนำซ้ำอาหาร น้ำแข็ง หรือไอศกรีมที่แช่เอาไว้ยังละลายจนกินไม่ได้อีกด้วย วันนี้ LG จึงมีคำตอบช่องฟรีซตู้เย็นไม่เย็นเกิดจากกอะไร? พร้อมแนะนำวิธีแก้ไขปัญหาเบื้องต้นที่ควรรู้ รับรองว่าช่วยลดความหงุดหงิดในการใช้งานตู้เย็นได้แน่นอน

สาเหตุตู้เย็นช่องฟรีซไม่แข็ง พร้อมวิธีแก้ไขเ บื้องต้น คอมเพรสเซอร์ชำรุด

คอมเพรสเซอร์ถือเป็นหัวใจของตู้เย็นเลยก็ว่าได้ ดังนั้นหากคอนเพรสเซอร์เกิดการชำรุด มักเป็นเหตุผลทำให้ตู้เย็นทั้งช่องธรรมดาและช่องแช่แข็งไม่เย็น โดยวิธีสังเกตง่าย ๆ หากเปิดใช้งานตู้เย็นตามปกติ แต่ไม่ได้ยินเสียงคอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงาน แสดงว่ากำลังเจอปัญหาคอมเพรสเซอร์ชำรุดเข้าแล้ว วิธีแก้ไขแนะนำให้เปลี่ยนใหม่ทันที แต่การเปลี่ยนคอมเพรสเซอร์ควรดำเนินการโดยผู้ที่มีความชำนาญเท่านั้น

กระแสไฟไม่สม่ำเสมอ

หากกระแสไฟที่ใช้มีน้อยเกินไปอาจเป็นเหตุผลทำให้ช่องแช่แข็งและตู้เย็นไม่เย็น คอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานหนักและเสียหายได้ ดังนั้นก่อนใช้งานตู้เย็นควรเช็คให้ดีว่ากระแสที่ใช้งานเพียงพอหรือไม่ ที่สำคัญงดเสียบปลั๊กพ่วงร่วมกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น เพราะนอกจากจะได้กระแสไฟไม่เพียงพอแล้ว ยังเสี่ยงต่อเรื่องความปลอดภัยขณะใช้งานอีกด้วย

 

ไม่ละลายน้ำแข็ง

โดยเฉพาะตู้เย็นรุ่นเก่าที่ไม่มีระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ มีความจำเป็นมากที่ต้องกดละลายน้ำแข็งอย่างน้อย 3 – 4 ครั้งต่อปี (หรือกดละลายน้ำแข็งตามความเหมาะสม) เพราะหากปล่อยไว้อาจทำให้น้ำแข็งอัดแน่นภายในช่องแช่แข็ง และทำการหมุนเวียนของระบบทำความเย็นลดน้อยลงได้ สำหรับวิธีละลายน้ำแข็งตู้เย็นที่ถูกต้องสามารถทำได้ดังนี้


1.ดึงปลั๊กตู้เย็นออกและเคลียร์ของภายในตู้เย็นออกให้หมด
2.ตรวจสอบที่รองน้ำหลังตู้เย็นว่ามีน้ำล้นอยู่หรือไม่ หากมีอยู่แนะนำให้เทน้ำเก่าทิ้งให้หมด
3.ปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นไปที่ Off และกดปุ่มละลายน้ำแข็ง
4.หากน้ำแข็งเกาะตัวหนาสามารถใช้พัดลมเป่าช่วยได้ และงดใช้อุปกรณ์ที่เป็นของแข็ง เช่น ช้อน ส้อม มีด ฯลฯ แงะน้ำแข็งออก เพราะอาจส่งผลกระทบต่อท่อน้ำยาและแผงทำความเย็น หากได้รับความเสียหายจะกลายเป็นปัญหาใหญ่
5.เมื่อน้ำแข็งในช่องแช่แข็งละลายจนหมดแล้ว ให้เช็ดทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นให้เรียบร้อย
6.จากนั้นเสียบปลั๊กตู้เย็นและปรับช่องฟรีซตู้เย็นอุณหภูมิเย็นจัด ทิ้งไว้ประมาณ 30 นาที แล้วจึงปรับอุณหภูมิตามความเย็นที่ต้องการ

 

หมายเหตุ : วิธีละลายน้ำแข็งข้างต้น เป็นวิธีสำหรับตู้เย็นรุ่นเก่าที่ไม่มีโหมดละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

อาหารแช่ในตู้เย็น

แช่ของแน่นเกินไปทำให้ช่องฟรีซไม่เย็น

 

 

 

แช่ของแน่นเกินไป

การจัดระเบียบตู้เย็นเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ เพราะของที่แน่นเกินไปทั้งในช่องแช่แข็งและช่องธรรมดา มักเป็นสาเหตุทำให้ของเหล่านั้นได้รับความเย็นไม่ทั่วถึง ดังนั้นควรคัดแยกอาหารที่ไม่จำเป็นออกจากตู้เย็น จัดตู้เย็นเป็นระเบียบมากขึ้น และ เลือกขนาดตู้เย็นให้เหมาะสมกับความต้องการ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ตู้เย็นทำความเย็นได้ดีขึ้นแล้ว

ตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิช่องแช่แข็งไม่เหมาะสม

อุณหภูมิย่อมส่งผลต่อความเย็นเสมอ ดังนั้นควรปรับอุณหภูมิช่องแช่แข็งให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดตู้เย็น และของที่แช่อยู่ภายใน แต่หากตั้งค่าตามความเหมาะสมแล้วแต่ช่องแช่แข็งก็ยังไม่เย็นเหมือนเดิม อาจเกิดมาจากปัญหาก่อนหน้า

ขนย้ายตู้เย็นผิดวิธี

แม้ตู้เย็นจะดูเหมือนเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าขนาดใหญ่ที่มีความแข็งแรงทนทาน แต่ถึงอย่างไรการย้ายตู้เย็นผิดวิธีก็เป็นสาเหตุทำให้ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นได้ โดยข้อห้ามสำหรับการย้ายตู้เย็นคือห้ามย้ายในแนวนอนเด็ดขาด เพราะจะทำให้น้ำยาคอมเพรสเซอร์ไหลออกมาได้ และวิธีย้ายตู้เย็นที่ถูกต้อง คือต้องเอียงตู้เย็นไม่เกิน 40 องศา และหลังขนย้ายเสร็จแล้วควรปล่อยทิ้งไว้ประมาณ 5 – 6 ชั่วโมงแล้วจึงเปิดใช้งานตามปกติ

ทั้งหมดนี้คงเป็นคำตอบได้แล้วว่าปัญหาช่องฟรีซและตู้เย็นไม่เย็นเกิดจากอะไร ใครกำลังมีปัญหาข้างต้นสามารถนำเทคนิคง่าย ๆ เหล่านี้แก้ไขด้วยตัวเองก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อใหม่ได้ แต่หากใครไม่อยากทนกับปัญหาเดิมซ้ำ ๆ ส่งซ่อมบ่อยจนค่าใช้จ่ายบานปลาย และมีแพลนซื้อตู้เย็นเครื่องใหม่ที่มีช่องแช่แข็งกว้างขวาง ทำความเย็นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มาพร้อมด้วยฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานตู้เย็นสะดวกมากขึ้น LG แนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ดีไซน์สวย ฟังก์ชันจัดเต็ม

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู เพิ่มขนาดช่องฟรีซ มีที่กดน้ำ และระบบทำแข็ง

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK เป็นตู้เย็น LG Smart Inverter Compressor ที่มาพร้อมฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 3 ดาว ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงานและช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟได้มากกว่าเดิม นอกจากนี้ยังมี LinearCooling™ ฟังก์ชันพิเศษที่ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ และช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์มได้นานถึง 7 วัน และ Door Cooling™ ที่ทำหน้าที่ปล่อยลมเย็นบนบานประตูด้านข้าง ช่วยควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้ทำความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ทั่วถึง และรวดเร็วกว่า

ครอบครัวกำลังทำอาหาร

ตู้เย็น LG สองประตูดีไซน์สวย มีที่กดน้ำ

 

 

 

เพิ่มความสะอาดและความสดชื่นให้ตู้เย็นด้วยฟังก์ชัน Hygiene Fresh แผ่นกรองอากาศของแอลจี ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในกรกำจัดกลิ่นในตู้เย็น และขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9%* ช่วยให้ตู้เย็นสะอาดอยู่เสมอ มาพร้อม Fresh 0 Zone ลิ้นชักพิเศษที่ช่วยให้คุณถนอมอาหาร เช่น เนื้อสัตว์และปลาโดยไม่ต้องนำไปแช่แข็ง ประหยัดเวลาในทำอาหารเพราะไม่ต้องเสียเวลาไปกับการรอน้ำแข็งละลาย นอกจากนี้ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่นนี้ ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Auto Ice Maker ระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ และ Spaceplus™ Ice System ที่ย้ายเครื่องทำน้ำแข็งไปติดตั้งที่บานประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยให้พื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องฟรีซกว้างมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะแช่เนื้อสัตว์ ไอศกรีม หรือเครื่องดื่มก็สามารถทำได้อย่างเต็มที่ อีกทั้งยังช่วยให้ได้ปริมาณน้ำแข็งที่เพิ่มมากขึ้นด้วยเช่นกัน ที่สำคัญยังมีระบบ Water Dispenser หรือที่กดน้ำบนบานประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยให้กดน้ำดื่มได้อย่างง่ายดาย สะดวกสบาย ดีไซน์หรูหรา อีกความพิเศษคือ ระบบ Water Dispenser ในตู้เย็น LG เป็นที่กดน้ำแบบไม่มีท่อจ่ายน้ำ จึงช่วยลดปัญหาการเกิดตะไคร่น้ำและช่วยให้ดื่มน้ำสะอาด และมั่นใจทุกครั้งเมื่อต้องการบริโภค

นอกจากตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK แอลจียังมีตู้เย็นอีกหลายรุ่น หลายดีไซน์ หลายขนาดให้เลือกเป็นเจ้าของ หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

