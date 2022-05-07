About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู

รวมข้อดีตู้เย็น LG 14 คิว เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดพลังงาน

07/05/2022

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ดีไซน์ทันสมัย มีที่กดน้ำที่บานประตู

ตู้เย็น LG ขนาด 14 คิว ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

หากเอ่ยถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทุกครอบครัวขาดไม่ได้เลยตู้เย็นคือหนึ่งในลิสต์รายชื่ออย่างแน่นอน เพราะถือเป็นผู้ช่วยในการถนอมอาหารให้สดใหม่ อีกทั้งยังคงรสชาติความอร่อยของอาหารได้อย่างยาวนาน นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยรังสรรค์เมนูเครื่องดื่มต่าง ๆ พร้อมสำหรับดื่มดับกระหายได้ทุกเวลาที่ต้องการ อย่างไรก็ดีการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นมีหลักพิจารณาที่จำเป็นต้องคำนึงถึงอยู่พอสมควร เพื่อให้ได้ตู้เย็นที่ตรงใจที่สุด ดีที่สุด และตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมากที่สุด

 

สำหรับตู้เย็น LG ขนาด 14 คิว ถือเป็นตู้เย็น 2 ประตูซึ่งได้รับความนิยมอย่างมากในปัจจุบัน อัดแน่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีอันล้ำสมัยที่มีอยู่ภายใน บวกกับดีไซน์การออกแบบที่เรียบหรูตั้งมุมไหนของบ้านก็เข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัว มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ง่าย ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น และที่สำคัญสามารถสั่งการและควบคุมได้ผ่านมือถือเพียงดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

ทำไมต้องเลือกตู้เย็น LG

แอลจี มุ่งมั่นและพัฒนาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าทุกประเภทด้วยจุดประสงค์เดียวคือให้ผู้ใช้พึงพอใจมากที่สุด สำหรับตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีอันล้ำสมัยเพื่อตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์อย่างแท้จริง ดังต่อไปนี้

เทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™

เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความเย็นช่วยควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่และทำความเย็นได้สม่ำเสมอ คงความสดและรสชาติของอาหารได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้นลดการเสียของอาหารที่ไวต่ออุณหภูมิ เช่น แกงกะทิ

เทคโนโลยี Door Cooling+™

เทคโนโลยีนี้ช่วยลดความแตกต่างของอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้มีความเย็นทั่วถึงกัน โดยจะมีจุดปล่อยลมเย็นอยู่ที่บริเวณบานประตูด้วย เพื่อคอยควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้เย็นทั่วถึง และเย็นเร็วขึ้นถึง 35% เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับการทำความเย็นระบบทั่วไป

เทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh

ปกป้องตู้เย็นของคุณให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอ อีกทั้งยังช่วยดับกลิ่นและขจัดแบคทีเรียได้มากถึง 99.99%

ระบบ Fresh 0 Zone

ลิ้นชักพิเศษช่วยให้คุณถนอมอาหารประเภทเนื้อสดได้ดียิ่งขึ้น ช่วยประหยัดเวลาการละลายน้ำแข็ง โดยเทคโนโลยี Fresh 0 Zone นี้จะคอยควบคุมอุณภูมิให้อยู่ประมาณ 0 องศา ทำให้การละลายน้ำแข็งเนื้อปลาและเนื้อสัตว์ก่อนทำอาหารสามารถทำได้อย่างรวดเร็วมากขึ้น

ระบบ Spaceplus™ Ice System

เพิ่มพื้นที่ให้ช่องแช่แข็งและพื้นที่เก็บน้ำแข็งปริมาณเพิ่มขึ้น

แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

แอปพลิเคชัน จาก LG ThinQ™ ช่วงสั่งการ ควบคุมและตรวจสอบเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแอลจีได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านมือถือถึงแม้ว่าคุณอยู่นอกบ้านก็ยังสามารถควบคุมสั่งการเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกลได้ตอบโจทย์ชีวิตสมาร์ทไลฟ์ได้อย่างแท้จริง

เทคโนโลยี Smart Fresh Air

ผู้ช่วยทำความเย็นอัจฉริยะโดยจะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการใช้งานของผู้ใช้เพื่อทำความเย็นให้เหมาะสม

ตู้เย็น LG 14 คิว ประหยัดไฟแค่ไหน

ตู้เย็น LG 14 คิวมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor™ สามารถปรับระดับความเย็นให้สมดุลโดยคำนวณปริมาณของที่แช่ภายในและอุณหภูมิภายนอก ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานมากยิ่งขึ้น ทำงานเงียบ มาพร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี

ตู้เย็น LG 14 คิว รุ่นไหนดี

 

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ดีไซน์ทันสมัย มีที่กดน้ำที่บานประตู

ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

 

● Smart Inverter Compressor™ ปรับระดับความเย็นให้สมดุล ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ทำงานเงียบ ทนทาน
● Door Cooling+™ ทำความเย็นรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง
● LinearCooling™ ควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่
● Hygiene Fresh™ ขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นในตู้เย็น ได้ถึง 99.99%
● Spaceplus™ Ice System เพิ่มพื้นที่ให้ช่องแช่แข็งและพื้นที่เก็บน้ำแข็ง
● Water Dispenser มีที่กดน้ำที่บานประตู
● Auto Ice Maker กล่องทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ
● Smart Wi-Fi Control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™
● มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 (2 ดาว)
● รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

***ราคา 23,990 บาท

 

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตูปรับความเย็นได้อย่างสมดุล ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน

2. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B392PLBK ขนาด 14.0 คิว ความจุ 395 ลิตร (สีเงิน)

ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

 

● Smart Inverter Compressor™ ปรับระดับความเย็นให้สมดุล ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ทำงานเงียบ ทนทาน
● Door Cooling+™ ทำความเย็นรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง
● LinearCooling™ ควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่
● Hygiene Fresh™ ขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นในตู้เย็น ได้ถึง 99.99%
● Smart Wi-Fi Control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ™
● มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 (3 ดาว)
● รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

***ราคา 21,990 บาท

 

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู รักษาอุณหภูมิได้พอเหมาะ ช่วยให้อาหารสดอยู่เสมอ

3. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B392PLGK ขนาด 14.0 คิว ความจุ 395 ลิตร (สีเงิน)

ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

 

●Smart Inverter Compressor™ ปรับระดับความเย็นให้สมดุล ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ทำงานเงียบ ทนทาน
●Door Cooling+™ ทำความเย็นรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง
●Multi Air Flow รักษาระดับอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมเพื่อช่วยให้อาหารสดอยู่เสมอ
●Smart Diagnosis™ ตรวจสอบปัญหาผ่านมือถือ
●มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 (3 ดาว)
●รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

***ราคา 17,490 บาท

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือตู้เย็น LG 14 คิว ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัยตอบโจทย์ผู้ใช้ทุกไลฟ์สไลต์อย่างแท้จริง สนใจตู้เย็น LG ทุกรุ่น รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแอลจีประเภทอื่น อาทิ ทีวี เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ เครื่องเสียง และสินค้าไอทีอื่น ๆ สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.