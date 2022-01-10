About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงและตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู

รวมสาเหตุตู้เย็นมีกลิ่นเหม็น พร้อมสูตรกำจัดกลิ่นให้หายขาด

10/01/2022

วิธีดับกลิ่นตู้เย็นแบบได้ผล หมดปัญหากวนใจ

กลิ่นเหม็นตู้เย็นเกิดจากอะไร? จัดการอย่างไรให้กลิ่นหายขาด

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านเกือบทุกชนิด เมื่อใช้งานไปนาน ๆ มักมีปัญหาให้ผู้ใช้ต้องคอยแก้ไขตามหลังอยู่เสมอ ซึ่งปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นอาจมาจากความเสื่อมสภาพของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ฟังก์ชันทำงานผิดปกติ ตลอดจนพฤติกรรมการใช้งานแบบผิด ๆ ย่อมส่งผลทำให้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ามีอายุการใช้งานที่สั้นลงหรือมีประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานไม่ดีเหมือนเก่า

“ตู้เย็น” เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นสำคัญที่มักมีปัญหาเกี่ยวกับการใช้งานเกิดขึ้น ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าตู้เย็นไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็นกวนใจเท่านั้น แต่อีกหนึ่งปัญหาที่ผู้ใช้ต้องรีบแก้ไขแบบด่วน ๆ คือเรื่องตู้เย็นมีกลิ่น ที่อาจส่งผลทำให้อาหาร ผัก ผลไม้ หรือเครื่องดื่มที่แช่ไว้ได้รับผลกระทบ ที่สำคัญการเปิดตู้เย็นแล้วได้กลิ่นเหม็นกวนใจ ยังทำลายบรรยากาศและอรรถรสในการรับประทานอาหารอีกด้วย เพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาให้หมดไปวันนี้ LG รวมสาเหตุตู้เย็นมีกลิ่นเหม็น พร้อมสูตรกำจัดกลิ่นให้หายขาดมาแนะนำ

สาเหตุกลิ่นตู้เย็นฉนวนสำคัญที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นมีกลิ่นเหม็น

กลิ่นตู้เย็นเป็นปัญหาที่ผู้ใช้งานสามารถสังเกตได้ง่ายกว่าปัญหาอื่น ๆ เพราะเพียงแค่คุณทดลองเปิดตู้เย็นแล้วสูดกลิ่นภายใน หากมีกลิ่นสะอาดสดชื่นหมายความว่าคุณรักษาความสะอาดตู้เย็นได้ดี เก็บของสดในตู้เย็นอย่างเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย แต่หากตู้เย็นเริ่มมีกลิ่นแปลก ๆ โดยเฉพาะกลิ่นอับและกลิ่นเหม็นเน่า อาจเป็นสัญญาณเตือนว่าคุณควรเริ่มทำความสะอาดตู้เย็นหรือดับกลิ่นตู้เย็นได้แล้ว โดยสาเหตุที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นมีกลิ่นเหม็นอาจเกิดมาจากการที่ตู้เย็นระบายอากาศได้ไม่ดี จนกลายเป็นปัญหากลิ่นเหม็นอับกวนใจ หรือตู้เย็นมีกลิ่นสารเคมีที่ไม่สามารถระบายออกจากตู้เย็นได้ รวมไปถึงพฤติกรรมการแช่อาหารสด อาหารสำเร็จรูปที่กินไม่หมด หรือแช่ของต่าง ๆ รวมกันไว้โดยไม่แยกช่องแช่หรือจัดเก็บให้เป็นระเบียบเท่าที่ควร

ครอบครัวและตู้เย็น LG ในครัว

สาเหตุของกลิ่นตู้เย็นที่ควรรู้

แถมบางบ้านยังแช่อาหารเอาไว้นานจนลืม และเลือกหยิบแค่ของที่อยู่ด้านนอกเพราะมีความสะดวกมากกว่า หยิบง่ายมากกว่า เมื่อนานไปจึงทำให้อาหารเหล่านั้นเกิดการเน่าเสีย หมดอายุ โดยเฉพาะเนื้อสัตว์ต่าง ๆ เช่น เนื้อหมู เนื้อวัว อาหารทะเล ฯลฯ ที่อาจแช่เอาไว้นานเกินไป จึงส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นมีกลิ่นหมูเน่าหรือกลิ่นอาหารเน่าเสีย ซ้ำร้ายหากเกิดปัญหาอาหารที่แช่เอาไว้คายไอน้ำออกมาเเล้วหยดลงบนเนื้อหมู หรือผักต่าง ๆ อาจทำให้เน่าเสียได้ง่าย ทั้งยังเป็นสาเหตุทำให้เชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียเกิดการปนเปื้อนกับอาหารประเภทอื่น ซึ่งแบคทีเรียนอกจากจะทำให้อาหารเน่าเสีย ไม่สดใหม่ และไม่น่ารับประทานแล้ว ยังส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพคนในบ้านอีกด้วย ดังนั้นเพื่อจัดการปัญหาเหล่านี้ให้หมดไป LG แนะนำเคล็ดลับแก้ตู้เย็นเหม็นเน่าและเหม็นอับ เพื่อความสดใหม่ของอาหารและเพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีของคุณ

วิธีแก้ตู้เย็นเหม็นเน่า - เหม็นอับ เคล็ด(ไม่)ลับที่ต้องควรรู้ ถ่านไม้ดำ

ถ่านดับกลิ่นในตู้เย็นเป็นวิธีที่หลายคนเลือกใช้ เพราะถ่านก้อนสีดำ (ใช้สำหรับการหุงต้ม) เพียงแค่ 2 – 3 ก้อนเล็ก มีประสิทธิภาพในการดูดซับกลิ่นเหม็นเน่าและกลิ่นเหม็นอับในตู้เย็นได้ดี แนะนำว่าควรเปลี่ยนถ่านก้อนใหม่ทุก ๆ 1 เดือน จะช่วยให้กลิ่นในตู้เย็นจางลงอย่างรวดเร็ว

น้ำอุ่น + น้ำยาล้างจาน

ก่อนอื่นให้ถอดชั้นวางในตู้เย็นออกมาทำความสะอาดเสียก่อน จากนั้นให้นำน้ำอุ่นมาผสมกับน้ำยาล้างจาน แล้วนำมาเช็ดทำความสะอาดภายในตู้เย็นให้ทั่วทุกซอกทุกมุม (ถอดปลั๊กตู้เย็นก่อนทำความสะอาด) แล้วค่อยนำชั้นวางที่ผึ่งจนแห้งใส่กลับไปที่เดิม แต่ถึงอย่างไรวิธีนี้อาจต้องใช้ความสม่ำเสมอและแก้ไขปัญหาได้เพียงระยะสั้นเท่านั้น

เมล็ดกาแฟหรือกากกาแฟ

เมล็ดกาแฟหรือกากกาแฟช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นเหม็นในตู้เย็นได้ดี ขั้นตอนง่าย ๆ เพียงนำเมล็ดกาแฟหรือกากกาแฟใส่ถุงพลาสติก จากนั้นเจาะรูระบายอากาศเล็กน้อยแล้วนำไปใส่ไว้ในตู้เย็นประมาณ 2 – 3 วัน เท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้กลิ่นเหม็นในตู้เย็นหายไปและแทนที่ด้วยกลิ่นหอม ๆ จากกาแฟแล้ว

กระดาษทิชชู่

กระดาษทิชชู่หรือกระดาษชำระ ไม่ได้ทำหน้าที่เช็ดคราบสกปรกต่าง ๆ ได้เท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยดูดซับกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็นได้อีกด้วย วิธีการคือให้นำกระดาษมาขยำเป็นก้อนพอง ๆ แล้วใส่ให้ทั่วทั้งตู้เย็น กลิ่นเหม็นจะถูกดูดออกมากับกระดาษทิชชู่ทันที แต่ถึงอย่างไรกระดาษที่เปียกชื้นอาจกลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ ดังนั้นหากต้องการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพแนะนำให้เปลี่ยนกระดาษใหม่ทุก ๆ 3 – 4 วัน เพื่อลดความเสี่ยง

มะนาว

มะนาวดับกลิ่นตู้เย็นและดูดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อยู่หมัด จะเลือกใช้เป็นเปลือกมะนาวที่คั้นน้ำออกจนหมดหรือใช้มะนาวผ่าครึ่งวางไว้ในตู้เย็นก็ได้เช่นกัน

น้ำส้มสายชู

ของคู่ครัวอย่างน้ำส้มสายชูเป็นเครื่องปรุงสารพัดประโยชน์ เพราะนอกจากจะช่วยเติมรสชาติให้กับอาหารแล้ว เพียงแค่คุณนำน้ำส้มสายชูมาผสมน้ำเปล่าหรือน้ำอุ่น จากนั้นนำใส่ขวดสเปรย์ฉีดให้ทั่วตู้เย็นและเช็ดออกด้วยผ้าสะอาด เท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้กลิ่นตู้เย็นลดลงได้แล้ว แต่แม้ว่าวิธีดับกลิ่นตู้เย็นด้วยน้ำส้มสายชูอาจได้ผล แต่มีความเสี่ยงว่าอาหารที่แช่ในตู้เย็นอาจจะมีกลิ่นน้ำส้มสายชูติดไปด้วย

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นสาเหตุตู้เย็นมีกลิ่น พร้อมด้วยสูตรกำจัดกลิ่นให้หายขาดที่เรานำมาบอกต่อ ทั้งนี้หากคุณต้องการลดปัญหาเรื่องกลิ่นตู้เย็นตั้งแต่เนิ่น ๆ ควรเริ่มจากการเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีคุณภาพที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันกำจัดกลิ่น เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตู้เย็น เพราะสิ่งเหล่านี้ถือเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ช่วยแก้ไขปัญหาเรื่องกลิ่นได้อย่างตรงจุด ช่วยให้อาหารสดใหม่พร้อมรับประทาน ทั้งยังเป็นผลดีต่อสุขภาพคนในบ้านอีกด้วย

ตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีดับกลิ่น ป้องกันกลิ่นเหม็น

ตู้เย็น LG นอกจากมีความโดดเด่นในเรื่องของประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นแล้ว ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีพิเศษที่ช่วยดับกลิ่น กำจัดแบคทีเรีย และเชื้อโรคที่เป็นต้นตอของกลิ่นเหม็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชันคอนโทรลระบายไอน้ำในช่องผัก ที่ช่วยป้องกันไม่ให้ไอน้ำจากเนื้อสัตว์หรือจากอาหารหยดลงมาปนเปื้อนบนผักผลไม้ หมดปัญหาเรื่องผักเน่าเสียและแบคทีเรียอันตราย ดังนั้นจึงมั่นใจได้เลยว่าอาหารที่แช่อยู่ภายในมีกลิ่นที่สะอาดสดชื่น น่ารับประทาน และช่วยยืดอายุอาหารได้อย่างดีแน่นอน หากใครกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ รวมไปถึงการกำจัดแบคทีเรียและเชื้อโรคที่เป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพ แนะนำ ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ที่นอกจากจะช่วยให้อาหารมีความสดใหม่แล้ว ยังใช้งานง่าย ตอบโจทย์คนในบ้าน ทั้งยังมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้เป็นอย่างดีอีกด้วย

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door มีฟังก์ชันกำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES เป็นตู้เย็น LG รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด ที่มีฟังก์ชัน LinearCooling™ คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิภายในและรักษาความสดใหม่ได้นานถึง 7 วัน

ภาพภายในของตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door มีเทคโนโลยีคงความสดใหม่ของอาหาร

ทำความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอและเร็วขึ้นด้วย DoorCooling+™ ช่วยให้เครื่องดื่มเย็นสดชื่นและอาหารมีความสดใหม่ มาพร้อมการทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำในช่องกดน้ำทุกวันแบบอัตโนมัติด้วย UVnano™ มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ท่อจ่ายน้ำได้มากถึง 99.99% อีกทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh+ ที่ช่วยดับกลิ่นและขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน FRESHBalancer™ ที่ช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้ผักและผลไม้คงความสดได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น เสริมความหรูหราด้วยประตู UltraSleek Door เพิ่มความงามให้กับทุกห้องครัว ความจุใหญ่ขึ้น ช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินกับการจัดวางอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant และแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ เพราะนอกจากจะมีประสิทธิภาพด้านการทำความเย็นแล้ว ยังมีฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารด้วยฟังก์ชัน LinearCooling™ และ Hygiene Fresh+ ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ดังนั้นจึงหมดห่วงเรื่องกลิ่นอับและกลิ่นเหม็นในตู้เย็น ทั้งยังช่วยให้อาหารสดใหม่น่ารับประทาน เพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีของคนในครอบครัว

นอกจาก ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™ LG ยังมีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นหลายขนาด หลายฟังก์ชัน ทั้ง ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ตู้เย็น Multi-Door และ ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู Side-by-side ให้คุณเลือกเป็นเจ้าของ หากสนใจตู้เย็น LG หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

