ลำโพง Bluetooth เสียงดี แบตอึด มอบความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด

05/15/2023

เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงได้ทุกสภาพอากาศ ด้วยลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำ LG

ลำโพงบลูทูธ ไอเทมเพื่อความบันเทิงสำหรับทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

 

ลำโพงบลูทูธกลายเป็นตัวเลือกยอดนิยม สำหรับผู้ที่มองหาวิธีฟังเพลงให้ได้คุณภาพเสียงระดับท็อปในชีวิตประจำวัน นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมกับความสะดวกต่อการพกพา เพราะมีขนาดที่กะทัดรัด สามารถฟังเพลงพอดแคสต์ขณะเดินทาง ออกกำลังกาย หรือทำงานที่บ้าน หรือแม้แต่ใช้เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศรื่นเริงในงานปาร์ตี้ งานสังสรรค์ การตั้งแคมป์ หรือปิกนิก โดยจับคู่กับมือถือหรือแล็ปท็อปเพื่อเล่นเพลงได้

 

นอกจากนี้ลำโพงบลูทูธยังช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์และเล่นเกมด้วยการเชื่อมต่อลำโพง Bluetooth กับทีวีหรือคอนโซลเกม เพื่อให้คุณภาพเสียงที่ดีขึ้น ด้วยคุณสมบัติมากมายขนาดนี้ วันนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำลำโพง Bluetooth เสียงดี แบตอึด ยี่ห้อไหนดี มอบความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุดตามมาดูกันเลย

ลำโพงบลูทูธที่ดี ควรมีคุณสมบัติดังนี้

1. คุณภาพเสียง

 

ลำโพง Bluetooth ที่ดีควรให้เสียงที่ชัดเจนและสมดุลพร้อมการตอบสนองความถี่ที่ดี เสียงสูงที่คมชัด และเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึก

2. ความจุแบตเตอรี่

 

ลำโพงบลูทูธที่ดี ควรมีอายุการใช้งานแบตเตอรี่ที่ยาวนาน ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้นานขึ้นโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องชาร์จซ้ำบ่อย ๆ

3. การเชื่อมต่อ

 

ลำโพง Bluetooth ที่ดีควรมีการเชื่อมต่อ Bluetooth ที่แรงและเชื่อถือได้ ช่วยให้คุณสามารถจับคู่กับอุปกรณ์ของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย

4. สะดวกพกพา


ลำโพงบลูทูธที่ดีควรมีขนาดกะทัดรัดและพกพาสะดวก ทำให้ง่ายต่อการพกพาและใช้งานในขณะเดินทาง

5. ความทนทาน

 

ลำโพง Bluetooth ที่ดีควรทำจากวัสดุที่แข็งแรงทนทานต่อการสึกหรอ เพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้หลากหลายกิจกรรม โดยเฉพาะกิจกรรมกลางแจ้ง ทนต่อรอยขีดข่วน ตกกระแทก

6. กันน้ำ

หากคุณวางแผนที่จะใช้ลำโพงกลางแจ้ง หรือใกล้น้ำ ลำโพง Bluetooth ควรมีระดับการกันน้ำเพื่อป้องกันความเสียหาย

7. สะดวกต่อการใช้งาน

 

ลำโพงบลูทูธที่ดีควรใช้งานง่ายและมีการควบคุมที่ไม่ยุ่งยาก ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้โดยไม่ยุ่งยาก

ได้ทราบกันไปแล้วเกี่ยวกับประโยชน์รอบด้านของลำโพงบลูทูธ และคุณสมบัติที่ควรมีว่ามีอะไรบ้าง สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาลำโพงบลูทูธดี ๆ สักเครื่องแต่ยังไม่รู้จะเลือกซื้อลำโพงบลูทูธ ยี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำลำโพงบลูทูธ LG คุณภาพเสียงดี มาพร้อมฟังก์ชั่นใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคนยุคใหม่

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ดีไซน์สวย พกพาง่าย คุณภาพเสียงจัดเต็ม

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ดีไซน์สวย พกพาง่าย คุณภาพเสียงจัดเต็ม

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM 360 แบตเตอรี่ใช้ได้นาน 24 ชั่วโมง

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM 360 รุ่น XO3QBE ลำโพงบลูทูธ เสียงดี ดีไซน์สวย ที่จะพาให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ไม่ว่าคุณจะวางลำโพงไว้ที่ไหน ก็จะได้รับฟังเสียงคุณภาพสูงที่เป็นธรรมชาติไม่มีผิดเพี้ยน ด้วยเทคโนโลยีเสียงที่ได้รับการจดสิทธิบัตรของ LG ใช้หลักการสะท้อนเสียง ช่วยให้เสียงกระจายอย่างทั่วถึงและเท่าเทียมกันในทุกทิศทาง มอบคุณภาพเสียงแหลมที่แม่นยำมากขึ้น เสียงกลางที่ชัดขึ้น และเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นและทุ้มลึกยิ่งขึ้น เพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงต้นฉบับที่มีชีวิตชีวาของเพลงที่คุณชื่นชอบ กันน้ำ/ฝุ่นระดับ IP54 แบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน 24 ชั่วโมง

ลำโพง XBOOM Go เติมความสนุกให้ทุกจังหวะของชีวิต

ลำโพง XBOOM Go เติมความสนุกให้ทุกจังหวะของชีวิต

ลำโพงบลูทูธ XBOOM Go รุ่น Jelly Beans PL2P.DTHALLK ลำโพงบลูทูธขนาดเล็ก เสียงดีที่สุด โดดเด่นเรื่องของดีไซน์และสีสันที่มีให้เลือกถึง 5 สี สร้างมาเพื่อพกพาได้ง่ายให้คุณสนุกกับไลฟ์สไตล์มากยิ่งขึ้น LG XBOOM Go PL2P มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Meridian ระบบเครื่องเสียงอันทรงเกียรติของอังกฤษ ช่วยมอบคุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม ได้ยินเสียงเบสนุ่มลึกและโทนเสียงหนักแน่น ในทุกช่วงเวลาที่คุณเล่นเพลง มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำระดับ IPX5 แบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้นาน 10 ชั่วโมง หลังชาร์จเต็ม สามารถเชื่อมต่อลำโพงเข้าด้วยกันได้ 2 เครื่อง

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG คุณภาพเสียงดี กำลังขับ 30 W แบตอึด 24 ชั่วโมง

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG คุณภาพเสียงดี กำลังขับ 30 W แบตอึด 24 ชั่วโมง

ลำโพงบลูทูธ Xboom Go PL7 ลำโพง Bluetooth ที่พัฒนาร่วมกับ Meridian Audio Technology มุมมองใหม่ของเสียงที่สมดุล ให้คุณภาพเสียงแบบพรีเมียม ได้ยินเสียงเบสนุ่มลึกด้วย Dual Action Bass พลังเสียงกระหึ่มด้วยเบสคู่ ถือเป็นลำโพงบลูทูธ เบสหนัก ที่ได้รับการออกแบบให้มีลักษณะทรงกลมมันเงา ตกแต่งแบบเคลือบด้วยยาง ทำให้สามารถจับถือได้ง่าย

 

มีแถบ Sound Boost ด้านบนช่วยขยายกำลังเสียง และขยายพื้นที่ของเสียง นอกจากนี้ Xboom Go PL7 สามารถกันน้ำระดับ IPX5 สนุกกับทุกสภาพอากาศแบบไม่กลัวเปียก ทั้งยังเป็นลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำที่มีอายุแบตเตอรี่ใช้ได้นานถึง 24 ชั่วโมง ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงได้อย่างอิสระโดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการชาร์จ

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก กันน้ำระดับ IPX5

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก กันน้ำระดับ IPX5

ลำโพงบลูทูธ XBOOM Go PL2ลำโพงบลูทูธแบบพกพาเสียงดี ขนาดกะทัดรัด เรียบง่ายมีสไตล์ การออกแบบโค้งมน โฉบเฉี่ยวพร้อมพื้นผิวยางที่ถือได้ง่ายและพอดีมือ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Meridian ช่วยมอบคุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม ได้ยินเสียงเบสนุ่มลึกและโทนเสียงหนักแน่น ในทุกช่วงเวลาที่คุณเล่นเพลง มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำระดับ IPX5 แบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้นาน 10 ชั่วโมง หลังชาร์จเต็ม สามารถเชื่อมต่อลำโพงเข้าด้วยกันได้ 2 เครื่อง

 

ได้ทราบกันไปแล้วถึงลำโพงบลูทูธที่ดีควรมีคุณสมบัติอย่างไร พร้อมแนะนำลำโพงบลูทูธพกพา LG ที่มาพร้อมคุณภาพเสียงระดับท็อป กันน้ำ ขนาดกะทัดรัดพกพาสะดวก สำหรับใครที่สนใจลำโพงบลูทูธ LG รวมทั้งเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

