ร้านคาเฟ่ศูนย์รวมแห่งการพบปะสังสรรค์

คาเฟ่ BTS อารีย์ เดินทางสะดวก ร้านสวย นั่งทำงานชิลล์ๆ

03/01/2023

แนะนำคาเฟ่น่านั่งทำงาน ใกล้ BTS อารีย์

ร้านคาเฟ่จุดเช็กอินยอดฮิตของคนในปัจจุบัน

ปัจจุบันสถานที่เที่ยวพักผ่อนหย่อนใจไม่ได้ถูกจำกัดเฉพาะทะเล ภูเขา น้ำตกเพียงอย่างเดียวเท่านั้น คาเฟ่คืออีกหนึ่งสถานที่พักผ่อนยอดนิยมของคนในยุคนี้ สามารถนัดพบเพื่อนฝูง นั่งตากแอร์เย็นสบาย แวะดื่มเครื่องดื่มรสชาติดีเติมความสดชื่น รวมถึงได้รับประทานอาหารว่างรองท้องก่อนออกไปทำกิจกรรมสำคัญในชีวิต จึงไม่น่าแปลกใจที่ปัจจุบันมีคาเฟ่เปิดใหม่จำนวนมาก โดยเฉพาะแหล่งที่มีคนพลุกพล่าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นคาเฟ่ติดรถไฟฟ้า หรือสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสำคัญ ๆ เพียงเข้า Google เสิร์ชหาคาเฟ่ใกล้ฉันติดทะเล หรือคาเฟ่ถ่ายรูปสวยบรรยากาศดี ก็จะพบร้านคาเฟ่ให้เลือกมากมาย

นิยามความหมายของคำว่าคาเฟ่คืออะไร

หากกล่าวถึงร้านคาเฟ่ สมัยก่อนเราอาจนึกถึงภาพบรรยากาศของร้านขายเครื่องดื่มประเภทกาแฟหรือชาเป็นหลัก ภายในร้านอบอวลไปด้วยกลิ่นหอม ๆ ของกาแฟหลากหลายรสชาติ ผู้คนที่แวะมาจะมีกาแฟแก้วโปรดวางอยู่ตรงหน้าและอาจมีเบเกอรี่อีกนิดหน่อย ส่วนใหญ่ผู้คนมักมาใช้บริการในช่วงเช้าหรือบ่าย ๆ เป็นหลัก แต่ในปัจจุบันด้วยสภาพสังคมที่เปลี่ยนไป คาเฟ่กรุงเทพใกล้ BTS ได้กลายเป็นจุดนัดพบสำหรับหนุ่มสาวออฟฟิศ และนักเรียนนักศึกษา ที่ชอบแวะมานั่งเล่นพบปะพูดคุยหรือนั่งทำงานชิล ๆ 

นอกจากนี้เมนูอาหารไม่ได้ถูกจำกัดเฉพาะเครื่องดื่มเพียงอย่างเดียวอีกต่อไป แต่มีการเพิ่มเมนูอาหารว่างหรือแม้แต่อาหารจานหลักอีกหลากหลายเมนูผสมเข้ามา อาทิ เค้ก ขนมปัง เฟรนช์ฟรายด์ ปีกไก่ทอด ผักโขมอบชีส เป็นต้น ในส่วนของบรรยากาศภายในร้านก็ได้มีการตกแต่งอย่างสวยงามให้เป็นบรรยากาศดีถ่ายรูปสวย ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งจุดขายสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการพักผ่อนหย่อนใจ รวมถึงมาหาไอเดียใหม่ ๆ ในการทำงานก็ได้เช่นกัน

แนะนำคาเฟ่ย่านอารีย์ ใกล้รถไฟฟ้า BTS บรรยากาศดี
1. Porcupine Café

Porcupine Café

คาเฟ่สไตล์วินเทจตกแต่งด้วยโทนสีขาว ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก Porcupine Café

Porcupine Cafe เป็นคาเฟ่ที่ตกแต่งสไตล์วินเทจ บรรยากาศของร้านดูอบอุ่นด้วยการใช้โทนสีขาวและสีของไม้ตกแต่งอย่างลงตัว ให้ความรู้สึกสงบ มีบริการเครื่องดื่มและเบเกอรีรสชาติดี

 

พิกัด : 48 ซอยพหลโยธิน 7 (ซอยอารีย์ 4 เหนือ) กรุงเทพมหานคร
เปิดบริการทุกวันเวลา : 11.00 น. - 20.00 น.
เบอร์ติดต่อ : 02-126-7811

2. Thongyoy Cafe

ทองย้อยคาเฟ่

คาเฟ่สไตล์โมเดิร์นตกแต่งด้วยสีสันสดใส ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก Thongyoy Cafe

ทองย้อยคาเฟ่ ชื่อเก๋ ๆ ให้ความเป็นกันเอง ตกแต่งสไตล์โมเดิร์นมีมุมสวย ๆ ให้ถ่ายรูปมากมาย ถือเป็นหนึ่งในคาเฟ่ถ่ายรูปสวยย่านอารีย์ก็ว่าได้ ที่สำคัญมีเมนูเครื่องดื่มและขนมหวานรสชาติดีหลากหลายสไตล์รอต้อนรับผู้มาเยือน

 

พิกัด : อารีย์สัมพันธ์ ซอย 7 พระรามที่ 6 แขวงสามเสนใน เขตพญาไท กรุงเทพมหานคร
เปิดบริการทุกวันเวลา : 10.00 น. - 22.00 น.
เบอร์ติดต่อ : 098-748-4661

3. เวฬาฌา

เวฬาฌา คาเฟ่

คาเฟ่สไตล์ย้อนยุคบรรยากาศคล้ายร้านน้ำชาจีน ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก เวฬาฌา

เวฬาฌา คาเฟ่สไตล์ย้อนยุคตกแต่งด้วยผนังปูนเปลือย ชวนให้คิดถึงร้านน้ำชาจีนในอดีต เหมาะสำหรับการไปนั่งจิบชาเพลิน ๆ ยามบ่าย โดยมีเมนูให้เลือกมากถึง 40 ชนิด พร้อมขนมไทยหลากหลายอย่างที่ทางร้านคัดสรรมาเป็นอย่างดี

 

พิกัด : ซอยอารีย์ 1 แขวงสามเสนใน เขตพญาไท กรุงเทพมหานคร
เปิดบริการวันอังคาร ถึง วันอาทิตย์ : 10.30-21.00 น. (ปิดวันจันทร์)
เบอร์ติดต่อ : 063-087-8888

4. Hor Hidden Cafe

Hor Hidden Cafe

คาเฟ่สไตล์ยุโรปมุมพักผ่อนสบาย ๆ บรรยากาศเป็นกันเอง ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก Hor Hidden Cafe

คาเฟ่สไตล์ยุโรปที่ให้บริการเครื่องดื่มกาแฟรสเข้ม นุ่ม หอมอร่อย พร้อมบริการของว่างและอาหารจานหลักรังสรรค์โดยเชฟจากโรงแรม ตกแต่งอย่างสวยงาม สายถ่ายรูปห้ามพลาด ส่วนบรรยากาศภายในร้านอบอุ่นเป็นกันเองด้วยแสงไฟ และการจัดวางตำแหน่งที่นั่ง เฟอร์นิเจอร์ต่าง ๆ

 

พิกัด : BTS อารีย์ 40/2 ซอย อารีย์1 แขวงสามเสนใน เขตพญาไท กรุงเทพมหานคร
เปิดบริการทุกวัน เวลา : 10.00-22.30 น.
เบอร์ติดต่อ : 082-670- 5000

5. Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe

Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe

คาเฟ่สไตล์ขนหัวลุกไอเดียชีวิตหลังความตาย ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe

คาเฟ่สไตล์แปลก ๆ ไม่ซ้ำใคร ตกแต่งในไอเดียเน้นชีวิตหลังความตาย มีมุมถ่ายรูปชวนขนลุก อาทิ ถ่ายรูปกับผีกระดูก ถ่ายรูปในโลงศพ นอกจากนี้เมนูอาหารและเครื่องดื่มก็มาในชื่อแปลก ๆ อาทิ เมนูเกิด เมนูเจ็บ เมนูตาย อยากรู้หน้าตาเป็นอย่างไรต้องตามไปชิม ถือเป็นคาเฟ่อารีย์อีกแห่งหนึ่งที่เหมาะสำหรับการไปเช็กอิน

 

พิกัด : อารีย์ ซอย 1 ถนนพหลโยธิน แขวงสามเสนใน กรุงเทพมหานคร
เปิดบริการทุกวันเวลา : 09.00-18.00 น.
เบอร์ติดต่อ : 063-324-4519
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ 5 คาเฟ่ย่านอารีย์บรรยากาศดีอาหารอร่อยมีมุมถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ เดินทางสะดวกใกล้รถไฟฟ้า BTS เหมาะสำหรับไปนั่งชิลพักผ่อนหรือเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศการทำงานเพื่อหาไอเดียใหม่ ๆ และแน่นอนว่าอุปกรณ์ที่จะขาดไม่ได้เลยสำหรับการแวะมาเที่ยวคาเฟ่ก็คือ แล็ปท็อปขนาดบางเบาเพื่อความสะดวกในการพกพา รวมถึงหูฟังคุณภาพดีสำหรับฟังเพลง ประชุมงาน หรือติดต่อลูกค้า ขอแนะนำแล็ปท็อปและหูฟัง LG เทคโนโลยีที่จะมาเปลี่ยนไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณให้เหนือระดับ

แล็ปท็อป LG gram ดีไซน์เรียบหรู บางเบาพกพาสะดวก

LG gram 17 Ultra-Lightweight and Slim

แล็ปท็อป LG gram ตอบโจทย์การทำงานทุกรูปแบบ

แล็ปท็อป LG gram 17 รุ่น Ultra-Lightweight and Slim แล็ปท็อป LG ทรงพลังเหนือระดับตอบโจทย์การทำงานทุกรูปแบบ ดีไซน์เรียบหรูมาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว ใหญ่ชัดเต็มตาแต่น้ำหนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัมเท่านั้น บางเบาสะดวกสำหรับเคลื่อนย้าย จอภาพแสดงผลแบบ WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดเจนและสดใส ละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ขอบเขตสีกว้างด้วยมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 99% ชิปประมวลผล 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1195G7 CPU
ใช้งานได้ลื่นไหลเร็วทันใจ งานเร่ง งานด่วนส่งทันเวลา หรือจะอัปโหลดรูปภาพลงโซเชียลก็ทำได้อย่างรวดเร็วไม่มีข้อจำกัด เชื่อมต่อกับมือถือได้ง่าย มาพร้อมหน่วยความจำ RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD เพิ่มความสะดวกในการใช้งานยิ่งขึ้นด้วยทัชแพดที่กว้าง คีย์แคปที่ใหญ่ขึ้น พร้อมทั้งแป้นพิมพ์ตัวเลข ปุ่มกดแป้นพิมพ์ถูกยกขึ้นช่วยให้คุณรู้สึกเมื่อยมือน้อยลง ความจุแบตเตอรี่ 80Wh ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9
ดื่มด่ำไปกับการฟังเพลงแบบไร้ขีดจำกัด

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟัง LG True Wireless พลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด

หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อหูฟังไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี หูฟัง LG True Wireless รุ่น TONE Free FP9 คืออีกหนึ่งตัวเลือกที่อยากแนะนำ มอบเสียงที่คมชัดด้วยระบบเสียง Meridian Sound System ให้คุณได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์ฟังเพลงในแบบสามมิติ เสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น เสียงแหลมที่ชัดเจน คุณจะรู้สึกเหมือนได้ฟังคำร้องและท่วงทำนองเพลงเหมือนกับต้นฉบับมากที่สุด ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับการฟังเพลงแบบไร้ขีดจำกัด
นอกจากนี้เรื่องของดีไซน์การออกแบบมีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งาน ช่วยให้สวมใส่สบายไม่เจ็บหูหากต้องสวมใส่เป็นเวลานาน ที่สำคัญใช้งานได้ต่อเนื่องถึง 10 ชั่วโมงหลังชาร์จในเคสชาร์จรวม 24 ชั่วโมง นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี UVnano ช่วยปกป้องเรื่องสุขอนามัยให้กับผู้ใช้ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อโรคได้ถึง 99.9 % เพียงใส่หูฟังไร้สายลงในกล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาทีเท่านั้น
แล็ปท็อป LG gram และ หูฟัง LG TONE Free FP9 ไอเทมที่ขาดไม่ได้สำหรับการพักผ่อนหรือนั่งทำงานชิลล์ ๆ ที่คาเฟ่ เปลี่ยนบรรยากาศการทำงานเพื่อค้นหาไอเดียใหม่ ๆ โดยที่ยังสามารถทำงานได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบไม่มีสะดุด สนใจสินค้าสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

