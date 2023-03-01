About Cookies on This Site

สตรอว์เบอร์รีเคลือบช็อกโกแลตในกล่องของขวัญ

แชร์สูตร วิธีทำช็อกโกแลตวาเลนไทน์ เซอร์ไพรส์คนรัก

01/03/2023

เมนูช็อกโกแลต เหมาะเป็นไอเดียของขวัญวาเลนไทน์

บอกรักคนพิเศษ ด้วยช็อกโกแลตวาเลนไทน์ทำเอง

เมื่อเข้าใกล้วันวาเลนไทน์เทศกาลแห่งความรักที่มีเพียงปีละหน ใครที่ยังหาของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ให้แฟนหรือคนรู้ใจไม่ได้ ลองเปลี่ยนจากของขวัญชิ้นใหญ่มาเป็นการทำขนมหวานอย่างช็อคโกแลตไปให้แฟนหรือทำเพื่อไปสารภาพรักถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย วันนี้ LG ขอเสนอวิธีทำช็อกโกแลตวาเลนไทน์ง่าย ๆ ที่ใครก็สามารถทำตามได้มาฝาก

ช็อกโกแลต มีประโยชน์อย่างไร

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าขนมหวานแสนอร่อยอย่างช็อกโกแลตไม่ได้มีดีแค่รสชาติแสนอร่อย แต่การกินช็อกโกแลตยังมีประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพมาก ส่วนจะช่วยเรื่องอะไรบ้างนั้น ตามมาดูกัน

มีสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระสูง

ช็อกโกแลตถือเป็นแหล่งของสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระซึ่งมีส่วนช่วยลดการอักเสบและลดการเกิดโรคต่าง ๆ เช่น โรคหัวใจและหลอดเลือด เพราะภายในช็อกโกแลตมีสารโพลีฟีนอลที่ช่วยเสริมให้หลอดเลือดแข็งแรง

ช่วยลดระดับความดันโลหิต

 

การทานช็อกโกแลตสัปดาห์ละ 2-3 ครั้ง ช่วยทำให้การไหลเวียนโลหิตดีขึ้น เนื่องจากมีปริมาณโพแทสเซียมเพิ่มขึ้น รวมถึงช่วยลดความดันโลหิต ป้องกันเส้นเลือดอุดตัน และป้องกันภาวะหลอดเลือดแดงแข็งตัว เป็นการเพิ่มระดับไขมันดีและลดไขมันไม่ดี
ในช็อกโกแลตและโกโก้มีสารฟลาโวนอยด์และโพลีฟีนอล ซึ่งมีคุณสมบัติช่วยลดระดับคอเลสเตอรอลที่ไม่ดีหรือ LDL และเพิ่มคอเลสเตอรอลดีอย่าง HDL ในเลือดได้ แต่ทั้งนี้ต้องทานช็อกโกแลตในปริมาณที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้ช็อกโกแลตมีประโยชน์ต่อร่างกายจริง ๆ

ช่วยลดโอกาสเสี่ยงเกิดโรคหัวใจ

 

เนื่องจากช็อกโกแลตอุดมไปด้วยแร่ธาตุและวิตามินที่สำคัญต่อร่างกาย ทำให้การทานช็อกโกแลตช่วยบำรุงเลือด เกิดการไหลเวียนโลหิตได้ดีขึ้น ทั้งยังมีส่วนช่วยลดความเสี่ยงต่อการเกิดโรคเบาหวาน โรคหัวใจ และโรคความดันโลหิตสูงอีกด้วย

ถือเป็นอาหารสมอง

เพราะช็อกโกแลตมีสารฟลาโวนอยด์ซึ่งมีฤทธิ์ช่วยให้หลอดเลือดขยายตัว ส่งผลให้ออกซิเจนและเลือดลำเลียงไปสู่สมองได้ดี ทำให้ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของสมองดีขึ้นกว่าเดิม โดยเฉพาะการจดจำสิ่งต่าง ๆ

สูตรช็อกโกแลตวาเลนไทน์ ใช้ส่วนผสมไม่เยอะ ใครได้รับก็แฮปปี้
นามะช็อกโกแลต

นามะช็อกโกแลต

Nama Chocolate ขนมหวานสไตล์ญี่ปุ่นที่ให้สัมผัสเนียนนุ่มเหมือนละลายในปาก

นามะช็อกโกแลต (Nama Chocolate) เป็นอีกเมนูที่ได้รับความนิยมสูง ด้วยมีเนื้อสัมผัสเนียมนุ่ม ทานแล้วรู้สึกเหมือนละลายหายไปในปากทันที ทำให้หลายคนนิยมนำนามะช็อกโกแลตไปมอบให้คนพิเศษในวันวาเลนไทน์

ส่วนผสม

● ดาร์กช็อกโกแลต 70% หั่นเป็นชิ้นเล็ก 100 กรัม
● วิปปิ้งครีมชนิดไขมันต่ำ 50 มิลลิลิตร
● เหล้ารัม 2 ช้อนชา
● ผงโกโก้สำหรับโรยหน้า

วิธีทำนามะช็อกโกแลต

(1) เตรียมพิมพ์ โดยการนำกระดาษไขมารองให้ทั่วพิมพ์
(2) นำดาร์กช็อกโกแลตมาใส่ในอ่างผสม แล้วเติมวิปปิ้งครีมลงไป
(3) จากนั้นนำอ่างผสมมาวางบนหม้อที่ต้มน้ำเดือดไว้ โดยอย่าให้น้ำโดนอ่างผสมแล้วค่อย ๆ คนส่วนผสมจนเป็นเนื้อเดียวกัน
(4) เติมเหล้ารัมลงไปและคนผสมให้เข้ากัน จากนั้นนำช็อกโกแลตมาเทใส่พิมพ์และเกลี่ยหน้าให้เรียบ ก่อนนำเข้าตู้เย็นอย่างน้อย 3-4 ชั่วโมง
(5) เมื่อครบเวลาให้นำช็อกโกแลตออกจากพิมพ์ แล้วใช้มีดจุ่มน้ำอุ่น ก่อนเช็ดให้แห้ง เพื่อนำมาตัดเป็นชิ้นตามต้องการ
(6) จากนั้นโรยหน้าด้วยผงโกโก้ ก็ได้เมนูนามะช็อกโกแลตพร้อมทานแล้ว

ทาร์ตช็อกโกแลต

ทาร์ตช็อกโกแลต

ทาร์ตช็อกโกแลต ของหวานรับวาเลนไทน์ทำง่ายแบบไม่ง้อเตาอบ

สำหรับใครที่ไม่มีเตาอบหรือเตาไมโครเวฟ แต่อยากทำเมนูช็อกโกแลตเพื่อมอบเป็นของขวัญให้คนรู้ใจ ขอแนะนำเมนูทาร์ตช็อกโกแลตสูตรขนมไม่ใช้เตาอบที่เหมาะกับวันวาเลนไทน์มาก เพราะทำง่ายแถมยังอร่อยกว่าที่คิด

ส่วนผสม

● บิสกิต 150 กรัม
● เนยจืด 90 กรัม
● วิปปิ้งครีมชนิดจืด 100 กรัม
● ดาร์กช็อกโกแลต 70% 200 กรัม
● น้ำตาลไอซิ่ง 10 กรัม
● ช็อกโกแลตหรือผลไม้ตกแต่ง

วิธีทำทาร์ตช็อกโกแลต

(1) นำบิสกิตมาบดให้ละเอียด แล้วใส่เนยละลายลงไป ก่อนคนผสมให้เข้ากัน
(2) จากนั้นนำบิสกิตที่ผสมกับเนยละลายเป็นเนื้อเดียวกันไปกรุในแม่พิมพ์ทาร์ตที่เตรียมไว้ เมื่อกรุบิสกิตให้แน่นแล้วนำไปแช่ตู้เย็นประมาณ 30 นาที
(3) เริ่มทำครีมดาร์กช็อกโกเเลตโดยนำเนยและวิปปิ้งครีมใส่หม้อ แล้วนำไปตั้งไฟกลางค่อนไปทางอ่อน รอจนเนยละลายและวิปปิ้งครีมร้อน
(4) นำวิปปิ้งครีมที่ร้อนมาเทใส่ในอ่างผสมที่มีดาร์กช็อกโกแลตอยู่ จากนั้นคนส่วนผสมทุกอย่างให้เข้ากัน
(5) เทครีมดาร์กช็อกโกเเลตที่ทำเสร็จแล้วลงไปในตัวฐานทาร์ตที่เตรียมไว้แล้วเกลี่ยให้ทั่ว จากนั้นก็นำไปแช่ในตู้เย็นให้เซตตัวอย่างน้อย 2 ชั่วโมงขึ้นไป
(6) หลังจากทาร์ตเซตตัว สามารถนำออกจากแม่พิมพ์ เพื่อนำมาตกแต่งได้ตามความชอบใจ ไม่ว่าจะ M&M คิทแคท อัลมอนต์ หรือผลไม้ชิ้นเล็ก ๆ แล้วปิดท้ายด้วยการโรยน้ำตาลไอซิ่งเพื่อความสวยงาม

สตรอว์เบอร์รีเคลือบช็อกโกแลต

สตรอว์เบอร์รีเคลือบช็อกโกแลต

เมนูแห่งความรักที่ให้รสหวานอมเปรี้ยวเหมาะเตรียมไว้ให้คุณแฟนในวันวาเลนไทน์

ขอเอาใจหนุ่ม ๆ หรือสาว ๆ ที่ชื่นชอบสตรอว์เบอร์รี กับสตรอว์เบอร์รีเคลือบช็อกโกแลต เมนูที่ให้รสชาติหวานอมเปรี้ยวจากผลสตรอว์เบอร์รีและช็อกโกแลตที่เคลือบอยู่ด้านนอก รับรองว่าสุขใจทั้งคนให้และคนรับแน่นอน

ส่วนผสม

● ดาร์กช็อกโกแลตหรือช็อกโกแลตนม หักเป็นชิ้นเล็ก ๆ 6 ออนซ์
● วิปปิ้งครีมผสมนม 3 ช้อนโต๊ะ
● เนยสด 1/2 ช้อนโต๊ะ
● สตรอว์เบอร์รี 20 ผล (จะมากหรือน้อยกว่านี้ก็ได้)

วิธีทำสตรอว์เบอร์รีเคลือบช็อกโกแลต

(1) นำช็อกโกแลตกับครีมมาใส่ในอ่างผสม แล้วนำไปตั้งบนหม้อที่มีน้ำเดือด ใช้ไม้พายคนส่วนผสมจนเข้ากัน
(2) เมื่อช็อกโกแลตกับครีมละลายเป็นเนื้อเดียวกัน ให้ใส่เนยตามลงไป แล้วคนจนเนยละลายเข้ากันดี
(3) พอทุกอย่างเสร็จเรียบร้อย ก็นำสตรอว์เบอร์รีที่เตรียมไว้จุ่มลงไปในอ่างผสมช็อกโกแลต โดยให้ช็อกโกแลตเคลือบผลสตรอว์เบอร์รีประมาณ 3/4 ของความสูง จากนั้นนำผลสตรอว์เบอร์รีที่เคลือบเสร็จแล้วไปวางบนกระดาษไข ก่อนนำไปแช่ทิ้งไว้ในตู้เย็นประมาณ 30 นาที หรือจนกว่าจะจัดใส่กล่องของขวัญ

ช็อกโกแลตมูส

ช็อกโกแลตมูส

เมนูของหวานเนื้อเนียนนุ่ม อัดแน่นไปด้วยรสเข้มข้นของช็อกโกแลต

หากคนพิเศษของคุณชื่นชอบช็อกโกแลตเนื้อเนียนนุ่ม หอมกลิ่นกาแฟจาง ๆ การทำเมนูช็อกโกแลตมูสไปมอบให้ในวันวาเลนไทน์ ถือเป็นวิธีเรียกรอยยิ้มและสร้างความประทับกับคนรู้ใจของคุณที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย เพราะขั้นตอนการทำก็ไม่ยากอย่างที่คิด

ส่วนผสม

● มาสคาร์โปเนชีส 70 กรัม
● น้ำตาลไอซิ่ง 1 ช้อนโต๊ะ
● ดาร์กช็อกโกแลต 50 กรัม
● น้ำกาแฟเข้มข้น 50 มิลลิลิตร
● วิปครีม 80 กรัม
● น้ำตาลไอซิ่ง 1 ช้อนชา
● ผลไม้สำหรับตกแต่ง

วิธีทำช็อกโกแลตมูส

(1) นำมาสคาร์โปเนชีสกับน้ำตาลไอซิ่งมาใส่ในอ่างผสมแล้วคนให้เข้ากัน
(2) ทำการละลายดาร์กช็อกโกแลตแล้วเทลงไปผสมกับส่วนผสมมาสคาร์โปเนชีส จากนั้นให้เทน้ำกาแฟเข้มข้นที่เตรียมเอาไว้ลงไป แล้วคนให้ส่วนผสมทั้งหมดเนียนเป็นเนื้อเดียวกัน
(3) นำวิปครีมผสมกับน้ำตาลไอซิ่งแล้วตีด้วยตะกร้อมือจนเริ่มตั้งยอด จากนั้นให้นำส่วนผสมทั้งหมดที่เตรียมไว้เทรวมกันแล้วคนตะล่อมเบา ๆ จนส่วนผสมเนียน
(4) ตักมูสที่ได้ใส่ภาชนะที่เตรียมไว้ หรือบางคนจะตักมูสใส่ในถุงบีบจากนั้นค่อย ๆ บีบใส่ถ้วยก็ได้ แล้วนำไปแช่ไว้ในตู้เย็นประมาณ 4 ชั่วโมง ก่อนเสิร์ฟสามารถตกแต่งด้วยวิปปิ้งครีม น้ำตาลไอซิ่ง และผลไม้ที่เตรียมไว้

ช็อกโกแลตลาวา

ช็อกโกแลตลาวา

ช็อกโกแลตลาวา เค้กแสนอร่อยที่ให้รสชาติของช็อกโกแลตและกาแฟ

ปิดท้ายด้วย ช็อกโกแลตลาวา เมนูเค้กเนื้อนุ่มละมุนลิ้นสอดไส้ช็อกโกแลตลาวารสชาติสุดเข้มข้นที่มีขั้นตอนการทำไม่ยาก เหมาะทำไว้ทานเองหรือมอบให้คนพิเศษในวันวาเลนไทน์มาก

ส่วนผสม

● ดาร์กช็อคโกแลต 70% 60 กรัม
● เนยสด 20 กรัม
● แป้งสาลีอเนกประสงค์ 20 กรัม
● น้ำตาลทราย 60 กรัม
● น้ำตาล 20 กรัม
● ไข่ไก่ 1 ฟอง
● ไข่แดง 1 ฟอง
● กลิ่นวานิลลา 1 ช้อนชา
● น้ำตาลไอซิ่ง 1 ช้อนชา
● เกลือป่นเล็กน้อย
● ราสป์เบอร์รีหรือสตรอว์เบอร์รีสดสำหรับแต่งหน้าเค้ก

วิธีทำช็อกโกแลตลาวา

(1) นำดาร์กช็อกโกแลตมาผสมกับเนยสด จากนั้นให้นำไปเข้าไปโครเวฟ เป็นเวลา 40 วินาที แล้วนำช็อกโกแลตออกมาคนให้เข้ากันก่อนพักช็อกโกแลตให้คลายความร้อน
(2) เตรียมอ่างผสมเพื่อใส่ไข่ไก่ 1 ฟอง และไข่แดงอีก 1 ฟอง แล้วใช้ตะกร้อมือตีให้ไข่แตกตัว จากนั้นใส่น้ำตาลทรายลงไปแล้วค่อย ๆ คนส่วนผสมทั้งหมดให้เป็นเนื้อเดียวกัน
(3) ใส่ช็อกโกแลตที่พักไว้ลงไปแล้วคนส่วนผสมให้เข้ากัน จากนั้นร่อนแป้งและผงโกโก้ลงไปในอ่างผสมของไข่แล้วคนให้เข้ากัน
(4) ให้ทาเนยละลายที่ถ้วยฟอยล์บาง ๆ ให้ทั่ว ก่อนเทแป้งเค้กช็อกโกแลตที่เตรียมไว้ลงไป
(5) นำเค้กเข้าเตาอบที่อุณหภูมิ 220 องศาเซลเซียส ใช้ไฟล่างอย่างเดียว ประมาณ 8-10 นาที (วอร์มเตาอบก่อน)
(6) พอนำเค้กออกมา ให้พักไว้ด้านนอกประมาณ 1 นาที ก่อนนำเค้กออกจากพิมพ์ พร้อมเสิร์ฟหรือจัดใส่กล่องเพื่อนำไปมอบเป็นของขวัญวาเลนไทน์

จดไว้เลย อุปกรณ์ทำช็อกโกแลตวาเลนไทน์ที่ควรมี
ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-A702HLHU

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-A702HLHU

ตู้เย็น LG แบบ 2 ประตู มาพร้อมประตูบ้านเล็กสำหรับเปิดหยิบอาหารที่รวดเร็ว

ต้องบอกว่า ตตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-A702HLHU ขนาดความจุ 18.1 คิว เป็นตู้เย็นรุ่นแรกของแบรนด์แอลจีที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้มีความโดดเด่นเรื่องการหยิบเครื่องดื่มหรืออาหารภายในออกมาได้อย่างรวดเร็ว เห็นได้จากการติดตั้งบานประตูขนาดเล็กบริเวณตรงกลางของตัวเครื่อง เพื่อไว้หยิบของต่าง ๆ ในตู้เย็น LG รุ่นนี้อย่างรวดเร็ว อีกทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่น่าสนใจมากมาย เช่น เทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในให้คงที่ได้อย่างทั่วถึง เพื่อรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหาร เทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh+™ ที่มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองอากาศ 5 ชั้น ซึ่งช่วยกำจัดฝุ่น เชื้อรา แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น หรือช่องแช่ Fresh O Zone คอยควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้อยู่ประมาณ 0 องศาเซลเซียส ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาในการละลายน้ำแข็งเนื้อสัตว์ก่อนทำอาหารได้ นอกจากนี้ยังมีแอปพลิเคชัน LG Smart ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณสามารถควบคุม และวิเคราะห์ปัญหาเบื้องต้นของตู้เย็นได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS60GDWV0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS60GDWV0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มีระบบฟอกอากาศถึง 6 ขั้นตอน สามารถตั้งเวลาทำงานได้

คืนอากาศบริสุทธิ์ปราศจากกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์จากการทำอาหารหรือเมนูขนมสุดพิเศษในวันวาเลนไทน์ ด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS60GDWV0 ที่ได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษเพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดในการขจัดสารมลพิษที่มองไม่เห็นอย่างฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 ผ่านระบบฟอกอากาศถึง 6 ขั้นตอน นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถกรองอากาศภายในบ้านได้โดยรอบ 360 องศา และยังสามารถตั้งเวลาทำงานได้หรือควบคุมการใช้งานได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา แม้อยู่นอกบ้านผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG Smart ThinQ™

ตู้เย็น LG Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV

ตู้เย็น LG Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV

ตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการใช้งานครบครัน และมีระบบทำน้ำแข็งให้ด้วย

หากคุณคิดว่าวตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ไม่เพียงพอต่อการจัดเก็บวัตถุดิบในการทำอาหารหรือเบเกอรี่เมนูต่าง ๆ ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV ขนาด 21.7 คิว มาพร้อมนวัตกรรม InstaView Door-in-Door™ เทคโนโลยีจาก LG ที่คิดค้นเพื่อให้คุณใช้งานตู้เย็นได้สะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น เพราะแค่เคาะสองครั้งก็สามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็นนอกจากช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ยังง่ายต่อการดูว่าด้านในมีอะไรบ้างเพื่อให้เปิดตู้และหยิบของออกมาได้สะดวกมากยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงมีการติดตั้งระบบทำน้ำแข็งไว้ที่บานประตูของตู้เย็น ทำให้ด้านในมีพื้นที่ใช้สอยเพิ่มมากกว่าเดิม และเทคโนโลยี FRESHBalancer™ ช่วยปรับระดับความชุ่มชื้นภายในช่องแช่ผักผลไม้ พร้อมเลือกระดับความชื้นให้เหมาะกับผักหรือผลไม้ ส่งผลให้ผักและผลไม้ของคุณคงความสดได้ยาวนาน

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G

ตลำโพง LG XBOOM มีระบบเสียงดี สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวก

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาลำโพงบลูทูธเสียงดีสามารถใช้งานได้ทั้งภายในบ้านและนอกบ้าน ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G เป็นอีกหนึ่งรุ่นลำโพงบลูทูธที่ตรงสเปคมาก เพราะช่วยมอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ แถมไม่ว่าคุณจะวางลำโพง LG รุ่นนี้ไว้ในห้องนอน หรือขณะทำขนมวาเลนไทน์ในห้องครัว ก็สนุกสุดฟินไปกับเสียงเพลงได้แบบไม่ขาดตอน ที่สำคัญลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G มาพร้อมแสงไฟ LED ที่มีโหมดการจัดแสงและเสียงที่กลมกลืนกับสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟังของคุณอีกด้วย และทั้งหมดนี้คือสูตรช็อกโกแลตวาเลนไทน์บางส่วนที่เหมาะนำไปเซอร์ไพรส์คนรักในวันวาเลนไทน์ รับรองว่าของขวัญชิ้นนี้ทำให้ผู้รับยิ้มแก้มปริแน่นอน หากคุณสนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็น เครื่องฟอกอากาศ หรือลำโพงบลูทูธที่ให้พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

