About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ของขวัญปีใหม่

ไอเดียของขวัญปีใหม่ 2023 ถูกใจคนรับ สื่อแทนความปรารถนาดี

12/03/2022

การมอบของขวัญปีใหม่ เป็นการส่งมอบความรัก
ความห่วงใยให้แก่กันและกัน

แจกลิสต์ของขวัญปีใหม่ ส่งมอบความสุขให้ผู้รับ

มองดูปฏิทินอีกไม่นานก็เข้าสู่ปี 2566 เทศกาลแห่งความสุขและการเฉลิมฉลองช่วงวันปีใหม่กันแล้ว หลายคนต่างเตรียมหาซื้อของขวัญปีใหม่เพื่อนำไปมอบให้คุณพ่อคุณแม่หรือญาติผู้ใหญ่ เพื่อเป็นดั่งตัวแทนความรักและความเคารพที่มีต่อผู้รับ แต่การเลือกของขวัญ ให้คนที่คุณรักจำเป็นต้องใช้ความพิถีพิถันไม่น้อย เพื่อให้ได้ของขวัญที่เหมาะสมที่สุด วันนี้ LG มีไอเดียการเลือกซื้อของขวัญปีใหม่เพื่อส่งมอบความรู้สึกดี ๆ มาบอกต่อ

วิธีการเลือกของขวัญปีใหม่ ให้ตรงใจผู้ให้และถูกใจผู้รับ

การเลือกของขวัญสักชิ้นอาจเป็นเรื่องยากของใครหลายคน เนื่องจากผู้รับแต่ละคนมีไลฟ์สไตล์ความชอบไม่เหมือนกัน ด้วยเหตุนี้ก่อนเลือกซื้อของขวัญปีใหม่จำเป็นต้องพิจารณาหลาย ๆ ปัจจัย เพื่อให้ของขวัญที่มีประโยชน์และสร้างความประทับใจต่อผู้รับ

ของที่มีประโยชน์ใช้สอยได้

สำหรับของขวัญที่มีประโยชน์ใช้สอยได้ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย เพราะมอบแล้วสามารถนำไปใช้งานได้จริง แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นสิ่งของที่มีประโยชน์ใช้สอยได้จริงก็มีไม่น้อย โดยสามารถแบ่งออกได้หลายประเภท ดังนี้

● ของใช้ส่วนตัว เป็นของขวัญที่ผู้รับสามารถนำไปใช้ประโยชน์ในชีวิตประจำวันได้จริง และในยุคที่เต็มไปด้วยมลพิษทางอากาศ และเชื้อโรค การมอบหน้ากากฟอกอากาศที่ช่วยกรองมลพิษแล้วมอบอากาศที่สะอาดสดชื่นให้ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์และสามารถใช้ได้ทุกวัน
● ของแต่งบ้าน ที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศที่ดีให้กับบ้านของคุณหรือมีความหมายมงคล เช่น เศรษฐีเรือนแก้ว ต้นไม้มงคลที่เชื่อกันว่าหากปลูกแล้วเจริญงอกงามดี ผู้เลี้ยงก็จะมีความเจริญรุ่งเรืองเช่นกัน
● ของใช้ในบ้าน ช่วงเทศกาลปีใหม่แบบนี้มีคนไม่น้อยที่วางแผนจัดหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านชิ้นใหม่มาแทนของเดิมที่เสื่อมสภาพ ดังนั้นการมอบของขวัญเป็นของใช้ในบ้านจัดว่าเป็นไอเดียที่ดีไม่น้อย เพราะผู้รับสามารถนำไปใช้งานได้จริง โดยของใช้ในบ้านที่นิยมมอบให้เป็นของขวัญปีใหม่ มีทั้งเครื่องฟอกอากาศหม้อทอดไร้น้ำมัน พัดลม หรือเครื่องชงกาแฟ เป็นต้น

ของขวัญที่เข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์

ไม่ว่าผู้รับของขวัญปีใหม่จะมีอายุเท่าไหร่หรือเพศไหน ล้วนมีไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตที่ไม่เหมือนกัน ดังนั้นลองพิจารณาดูก่อนว่าผู้รับอยู่ในวัยใด ชื่นชอบการทำกิจกรรมแบบไหน จากนั้นนำข้อมูลดังกล่าวมาใช้เลือกของขวัญปีใหม่ เช่น
● บางคนชื่นชอบการไปกางเต็นท์นอนตามสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวช่วงวันหยุด คุณอาจเลือกซื้อเป็นเก้าอี้สนาม ชุดหม้อสนามแคมป์ปิ้ง หรือโต๊ะปิกนิกขนาดเล็ก
● หากชอบเดินทางท่องเที่ยวด้วยเครื่องบิน การซื้อหูฟังบลูทูธหรือกระเป๋าเดินทางไปมอบเป็นของขวัญปีใหม่ก็ตอบโจทย์ได้ดีทีเดียว

แชร์ไอเดียของขวัญปีใหม่ หาซื้อไม่ยาก ใครได้รับต้องแฮปปี้

1. เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare รุ่น AS65GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare รุ่น AS65GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ควบคุมการทำงานผ่านแอปได้ ทั้งกำจัดสิ่งแปลกปลอมได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศดีไซน์สวย สไตล์มินิมอล สามารถควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ได้อย่างสะดวกรวดเร็ว ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare รุ่น AS65GDSH0 มาพร้อมกับหน้าจอ OLED ที่สามารถแสดงค่าอุณหภูมิ ความชื้น และค่าฝุ่นได้อย่างเรียลไทม์ ทั้งยังมีแผ่นกรอง HEPA H13 Class ที่สามารถกรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็กได้ถึง 0.3 ไมครอน และยังช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้รวมถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างหมดจด

หูฟังไร้สาย LG Tone Free FP9

หูฟังไร้สาย LG มีขนาดกะทัดรัดพกง่าย สวมใส่สบาย และกันน้ำ

หากพูดถึงแบรนด์หูฟังไร้สายที่คุ้มค่าคุ้มราคา หนึ่งในนั้นต้องมีชื่อแบรนด์ LG ติดอยู่แน่นอน โดยเฉพาะหูฟังไร้สาย LG Tone Free FP9 ที่โดดเด่นตั้งแต่รูปทรงที่ออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ทั้งมีระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian ซึ่งช่วยเสริมคุณภาพเสียงให้มีประสิทธิภาพที่เหนือกว่าเดิม รวมถึงมาพร้อมกับประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำระดับ IPX4 ใส่ลุยฝนได้สบายหรือใส่ออกกำลังกายก็ดี

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีการซักผ้าสุดล้ำสมัย ช่วยประหยัดไฟและไม่มีเสียงดังรบกวน

นี่คือเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าพร้อมระบบอบผ้า จากแบรนด์แอลจี โดยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV มาพร้อมถังซักผ้าความจุ 15 กิโลกรัม และถังอบผ้า 8 กิโลกรัม ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive รวมถึงฟังก์ชันที่น่าสนใจอย่าง TurboWash™ ที่ไม่ได้มีแค่ลดเวลาในการซัก ยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน และคงประสิทธิภาพการซัก ขณะเดียวกันยังมีระบบการซัก 6 Motion Hand Wash r ที่ปรับทิศทางการเคลื่อนที่ของถังซักได้ถึง 6 ทิศทาง นอกจากช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้าแล้วยังสามารถกำจัดคราบสกปรกและเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ของเสื้อผ้า ได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจด

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX

สมาร์ททีวี LG พร้อมพาคุณดื่มด่ำไปกับอรรถรสภาพและเสียงที่คมชัด

เนรมิตบ้านให้เป็นโรงภาพยนตร์ได้ง่าย ๆ ด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX ที่มีรูปทรงเรียบหรูและสวยงาม ทั้งมีความละเอียดคมชัดระดับ 8K ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับข้อความและรูปภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอได้ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้มี Dolby Atmos ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางแบบใหม่ที่ทำให้คุณเหมือนหลุดเข้าไปอยู่ในภาพยนตร์ที่กำลังรับชม รวมถึง α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K ที่ช่วยในการประมวลผลต่าง ๆ เป็นไปอย่างรวดเร็ว สามารถเล่นเกมไหลลื่น ตอบสนองไวไม่มีติดขัด แถมยังถนอมสายตาจากแสงสีฟ้าอีกด้วย

ตู้เย็น LG Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV

ตู้เย็น LG มีดีไซน์เรียบหรู แบ่งช่องเก็บของเป็นสัดส่วน

ตู้เย็น LG Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV ประตูขนาด 21.7 คิว โดดเด่นด้วยคุณสมบัติการมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็น โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูด้วยการเคาะเพียง 2 ครั้ง ช่วยลดการสูญเสียความเย็นโดยไม่จำเป็น มีการแบ่งสัดส่วนพื้นที่จัดเก็บอาหารและผลไม้ได้อย่างลงตัว ทำให้คุณสามารถแช่ของสดได้โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องความชื้นและกลิ่นตีกัน รวมถึงมีระบบ Hygiene FRESH คอยขจัดกลิ่นอับภายในตู้เย็น

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

แอร์ LG ทำความเย็นได้เร็ว มีจอแสดงอุณหภูมิ

หากกล่าวถึงแอร์ 11,300 BTU ที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีแล้วล่ะก็ เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1 ต้องเป็นหนึ่งในนั้นอย่างแน่นอน ด้วยสามารถทำความเย็นได้รวดเร็ว มีระบบการกรองฝุ่นมากถึง 5 ขั้นตอน ทำให้สามารถดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก สิ่งสกปรกอื่น ๆ และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก่อนเติมเต็มอากาศที่สะอาดและสดชื่นให้บ้านของคุณ สามารถควบคุมสั่งงานแอร์ LG ของคุณได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลาด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ

หากสนใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG
เป็นของขวัญสวัสดีปีใหม่กับผู้ใหญ่สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• เครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่นยี่ห้อไหนดี? ฟอกอากาศบริสุทธิ์
• แนะนำขนาดทีวีที่เหมาะสม จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
• วิธีเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามาตรฐาน ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก