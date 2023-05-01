About Cookies on This Site

แนะนำ Smart TV จอสัมผัส ปรับหมุนได้

Smart TV จอสัมผัส ปรับหมุนได้ ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์บันเทิง

05/2023/07

ทีวีจอสัมผัสอัจฉริยะสามารถใช้งานได้หลายรูปแบบ

จอสัมผัสอัจฉริยะ ความลงตัวบนความล้ำสมัย

สมาร์ททีวี คือโทรทัศน์ที่มีเทคโนโลยีลํ้าสมัย มีการใช้งานเป็นจำนวนมากในปัจจุบัน เนื่องจากมีราคาที่หลากหลาย ทั้งยังมีทางเลือกให้หลายรุ่น ซึ่งผู้ซื้อสามารถมองหาสินค้าที่ตอบโจทย์ได้ง่าย นับเป็นนวัตกรรมที่ยอดเยี่ยม โดยสมาร์ททีวีมีความแตกต่างกับทีวีดิจิตอล เนื่องจากเน้นใช้งานผ่านระบบเครือข่ายอินเทอร์เน็ต ทำให้ค่อนข้างมีความเสถียรสูง ทั้งยังสามารถเปิดรับแอปพลิเคชันได้มากมาย แต่จะดีแค่ไหนหากได้ใช้งานจอสัมผัสอัจฉริยะที่สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายได้ตามใจ ติดตามคุณได้ทุกที่

ทีวีจอสัมผัสคืออะไร ใช้ประโยชน์อย่างไรกับโลกปัจจุบัน

หากกล่าวว่า สมาร์ททีวี เปรียบได้กับคอมพิวเตอร์ที่สามารถท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ตได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทีวีจอสัมผัสอาจเปรียบได้กับคอมพิวเตอร์ที่สามารถใช้งานได้ง่ายเพียงแค่ใช้ปลายนิ้ว โดยทีวีทัชสกรีน ราคามีเรทให้เลือกใช้อย่างหลากหลาย สามารถนำมาใช้ประโยชน์ได้หลายช่องทาง

• การศึกษา

การพัฒนาโทรทัศน์รูปแบบจอสัมผัสสำหรับการศึกษา สามารถทำให้ทีวีทัชสกรีนกลายมาเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของการเรียนการสอนนักเรียนได้ โดยสามารถเปิดไฟล์ ประกอบการสอนได้ทันที ไม่จำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อกับคอมพิวเตอร์หลัก ขณะที่บางรุ่นยังสามารถใช้ปากกาเขียนทีวีในการอธิบายและเขียนคอมเมนต์ ไม่จำเป็นต้องคอยลบกระดานดำหรือไวท์บอร์ดเหมือนยุคเก่า ที่ทำให้เกิดปัญหาเรื่องฝุ่นและกลิ่นจากสารเคมีจนส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพ

• งานบริการต่าง ๆ

จอทัชสกรีนถูกนำมาใช้กับงานบริการหลากหลายด้าน เนื่องจากสร้างความสะดวกให้กับผู้มาใช้บริการได้ง่ายขึ้น โดยเฉพาะการเลือกบริการต่าง ๆ ได้ทันที ไม่จำเป็นต้องรอพนักงานต้อนรับเข้ามาสอบถาม ทั้งยังสามารถจัดเรียงผู้เข้าใช้บริการได้เป็นหมวดหมู่ อาทิ โรงภาพยนตร์ โรงพยาบาล ร้านอาหาร ธนาคาร หรือ ห้างสรรพสินค้า เป็นต้น สร้างความสะดวกรวดเร็วให้กับทั้งสองฝ่าย ลดปัญหาการรอคอยคิวที่นานและปราศจากความวุ่นวาย

• งานบริษัท

การประชุมงานตามบริษัทต่าง ๆ มักจะต้องมีการนำเสนองานให้กับหัวหน้าหรือลูกค้าอยู่เสมอ ซึ่งหากเป็นการใช้งานพรีเซนต์ผ่านไวท์บอร์ดหรือกระดาษทั่วไป ย่อมสร้างความยากลำบากในการคอมเมนต์และการจดโน้ตได้ เช่นเดียวกับเรื่องงานด้านการศึกษา ผู้นำเสนองานสามารถอธิบายผ่านการสัมผัสหน้าจอได้ทันทีด้วยการเลื่อนเปิดไฟล์เพียงปลายนิ้วเท่านั้น ทั้งยังช่วยสร้างเสริมภาพลักษณ์ของบริษัทให้มีความทันสมัยมากขึ้น สร้างความน่าเชื่อถือจากลูกค้าได้

• ใช้ประกอบสันทนาการ

การเดินทางไปค่ายพักแรมหรือร่วมกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ มักมีการเล่นเกมสันทนาการอยู่เสมอ ซึ่งการใช้ทีวีทัชสกรีนจะช่วยสร้างความสะดวกและเพิ่มอรรถรสในการเล่นกิจกรรมได้มากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเปิดเพลงผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน การเปิดซีรีส์ ดูร่วมกัน การเปิดคลิปประกอบ และการเล่นเกมที่จำเป็นต้องใช้ทีวีเป็นส่วนประกอบ เพียงแค่ใช้นิ้วแตะก็สามารถเปิดทุกอย่างขึ้นมาได้ง่าย ไม่จำเป็นต้องพกอุปกรณ์เสริมอื่น ๆ จนเสี่ยงต่อการสูญหายหรือสร้างความวุ่นวาย

ประโยชน์ของจอทัชสกรีน ยังสามารถนำไปประกอบกับไลฟ์สไตล์อื่น ๆ ได้อีกหลายแบบ แต่ต้องไม่ลืมที่จะมองหาจอทัชสกรีนที่เหมาะสมกับห้องและการใช้งานด้วย เช่น ห้องขนาดเล็กที่มีการใช้งานเพียง 2 ถึง 3 คน อาจเลือกใช้งานทีวีทัชสกรีน 32 นิ้ว หรือห้องประชุมขนาดใหญ่อาจเลือกใช้งานจอทัชสกรีน 75 นิ้ว นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเสริมคุณภาพด้วยการใช้ลำโพงทีวีเข้ามาเป็นตัวช่วยได้

ทีวีจอสัมผัสเคลื่อนที่ได้

ทีวีจอสัมผัสเคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวก ใช้ได้ทุกที่

ทีวีทัชสกรีน เลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้คุ้ม

1. เลือกซื้อสเปกที่ครอบคลุมการใช้งานทั่วถึง ตอบโจทย์สิ่งที่ต้องการ
2. เลือกให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดของห้อง เนื่องจากหากห้องใหญ่เกินไปอาจไม่เหมาะสมกับผู้ที่อยู่ห่างไกล เช่น 55 นิ้ว เหมาะกับห้องที่มีความลึกไม่เกิน 5 เมตร เป็นต้น
3. รองรับแอปพลิเคชันที่หลากหลาย ครอบคลุมความต้องการของผู้ซื้อ
4. มีความละเอียดของจอที่เหมาะสมกับขนาดความกว้างของหน้าจอ เพื่อป้องกันปัญหาภาพแตก
5. ปรับทีวี ได้เหมาะสมตามการใช้งานประเภทต่าง ๆ
6. เคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวก ทำให้ง่ายต่อการใช้งาน
7. สามารถรองรับอินเทอร์เน็ตได้ดี ไม่หลุดง่าย
8. ระบบปฏิบัติการไม่มีอาการช้า หน่วง มีการอัปเดทเวอร์ชั่นใหม่ของระบบให้ทันสมัย ไม่ตกยุคง่าย ๆ สามารถตรวจสอบได้จากคู่มือแต่ละรุ่น
9. การรับประกันจากแบรนด์สินค้า

สมาร์ททีวีจอสัมผัสในบ้าน เหมาะสมกับทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ

ทีวีทัชสกรีน

ทีวีจอสัมผัส เคลื่อนย้ายง่าย สะดวก ไม่หนัก

 

มารู้จักกับ Smart TV จอสัมผัส ปรับหมุนได้(27ART10AKPL) Movable Wi-Fi Smart Touch Screen เป็นทีวีทัชสกรีนที่ออกแบบเพื่อใช้ภายในบ้านเป็นหลัก ด้วยขนาดจอที่พอเหมาะต่อการใช้งาน ทำให้สามารถเคลื่อนที่แต่ละจุดภายในบ้านได้ง่าย มีล้อเลื่อน เคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก ไม่ว่าอยู่จุดไหนของบ้านก็ไม่พลาดทุกประสบการณ์รับชมรายการทีวีที่โปรดปราน ไม่จำเป็นต้องเสียบสายไฟฟ้าตลอดเวลา ทลายขีดจำกัดของโทรทัศน์ที่ต้องตั้งอยู่เพียงจุดเดียวเท่านั้น

นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถปรับการหมุนของจอสมาร์ททีวีได้อย่างหลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการบิด 180° การหมุนบิดซ้าย-ขวา 130° ปรับก้ม-เงย 50° และปรับความสูง 20 ซม. ทำให้ใช้งานได้สะดวกทั้งเด็กและผู้ใหญ่ สามารถใช้ประกอบได้ทั้งการเล่นเกม การนอนฟังเพลงนอกบ้าน การดูเมนูอาหาร หรือ การออกกำลังกาย เป็นต้น ทั้งยังใช้ได้ยาวนานถึง 3 ชั่วโมง

StandbyME รองรับการควบคุมที่ง่ายและสะดวก โดยรองรับ Air Play 2 ช่วยให้สามารถสตรีม แชร์ และมิเรอร์เนื้อหาคอนเทนต์จาก iPhone, iPad หรือ Mac ได้อย่างง่ายดาย นอกจากนี้ด้วย HomeKit ทำให้สามารถใช้แอปพลิเคชัน Home หรือ Siri บนอุปกรณ์ของ Apple เพื่อเปิดและปิด สลับอินพุตได้ ควบคุมระดับเสียงได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย

การเลือกเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ควรเลือกแบรนด์ที่มีมาตรฐานและการรับประกันที่วางใจได้อย่าง LG มีตัวเลือกมากมาย เหมาะสมทุกการใช้งาน หากสนใจสอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

