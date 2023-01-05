About Cookies on This Site

สมาร์ททีวี LG

สมาร์ททีวี 43 นิ้ว ราคาเท่าไหร่ ดีไซน์สวย ภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K

05/01/2023

ราคาสมาร์ททีวี 43 นิ้ว จอใหญ่ ภาพสวยคมชัด

Smart TV เติมเต็มทุกการรับชม เพิ่มอรรถรสความบันเทิง

ปัจจุบันสมาร์ททีวีเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่มีความสำคัญและได้รับความนิยมอย่างมาก เนื่องจากมีเทคโนโลยีที่ล้ำสมัย ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคนรุ่นใหม่ สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับระบบอินเทอร์เน็ต เข้าใช้งานเว็บเบราว์เซอร์ เล่นเกม ฟังเพลง รวมถึงการรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่ได้อรรถรสมากขึ้น มาพร้อมความละเอียดและคมชัดของภาพระดับ Ultra HD (UHD) หรือ 4K ภาพสวยสมจริง สีสันสดใส มีให้เลือกหลายขนาด ที่สำคัญสามารถสั่งงานด้วยเสียงและปลดล็อกหน้าจอด้วยใบหน้าได้อีกด้วย หากคุณกำลังมองหาสมาร์ททีวีคุณภาพดี มอบพลังเสียงอันทรงพลัง เสมือนนั่งรับชมอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ LG ขอแนะนำสมาร์ททีวี 43 นิ้ว ภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K ราคาเอื้อมถึง พร้อมทริกการเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีให้ถูกใจ เพื่อให้คุณได้ใช้งานสมาร์ททีวีที่ดีที่สุด

ทริกการเลือกซื้อ Smart TV ภาพสวยคมชัด ใช้งานคุ้มค่า ขนาดสมาร์ททีวี

การเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีเครื่องใหม่คุณจะต้องคำนึงถึงระยะห่างระหว่างทีวีกับโซฟาหรือที่นั่งด้วย หากมีระยะห่างที่เหมาะสมจะช่วยให้คุณเห็นภาพที่คมชัดและมีมิติ โดยระยะห่างและขนาดทีวีที่เหมาะสมคือ

• สมาร์ททีวีขนาดต่ำกว่า 32 นิ้ว ระยะห่าง 1.5 เมตร หรือน้อยกว่า
• สมาร์ททีวีขนาด 32- 39 นิ้ว ระยะห่าง 1.5 - 2 เมตร
• สมาร์ททีวีขนาด 40 - 45 นิ้ว ระยะห่าง 2 - 2.5 เมตร
• สมาร์ททีวีขนาด 46 - 55 นิ้ว ระยะห่าง 2.5 - 3 เมตร
• สมาร์ททีวีขนาด 56 นิ้วขึ้นไป ระยะห่าง 3 เมตรขึ้นไป

ตรวจสอบความละเอียดจอภาพ

หากเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีที่จอภาพมีพิกเซลมากจะยิ่งทำให้ภาพมีสีสันและสมจริงช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมมากยิ่งขึ้น เพลิดเพลินไปกับรายการโปรดของคุณ โดยความละเอียดของหน้าจอมีให้เลือกดังนี้

• HD มีความละเอียด 1366 x 768 Pixel เป็นความละเอียดขั้นพื้นฐาน ราคาไม่แพง สามารถซื้อได้ง่าย
• Full HD มีความละเอียด 1920 x 1080 Pixel เป็นความละเอียดที่ได้รับความนิยมสูงในปัจจุบัน ช่วยให้การรับชมรายการโปรดได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ
• 4K หรือ UHD (Ultra High Definition) เป็นทีวีที่มีความละเอียดสูงมาก สามารถรับชมภาพได้อย่างคมชัด สมจริง และได้อรรถรสที่สุด
• 8K มีความละเอียด 7680 x 4320 แสดงภาพที่มีความคมชัดและละเอียด ทำให้การรับชมมีความสมจริงมากขึ้น

เทคโนโลยีจอภาพ

สมาร์ททีวีแต่ละรุ่นมีเทคโนโลยีจอภาพที่แตกต่างกันออกไป อาทิ LED (light-emitting diode) เทคโนโลยีที่ใช้หลอดไฟขนาดเล็กจำนวน 3 สี คือ สีแดง สีน้ำเงิน และสีเขียว เป็นตัวกำเนิดแสง มอบความสว่างได้ดี หรือ OLED TV (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) ซึ่งใช้เม็ดพิกเซลเป็นแหล่งกำเนิดแสง ไม่ได้ใช้หลอดไฟ สีสันของภาพมีความสวยงาม ไม่ว่าจะดูทีวีจากมุมไหนจะมองเห็นภาพที่สวยเสมือนจริง คุณสามารถเลือกเทคโนโลยีจอภาพได้ตามการใช้งาน แต่อย่าลืมว่ายิ่งจอภาพมีคุณภาพสูงมากเท่าไหร่ ราคาก็จะยิ่งสูงขึ้นด้วยเช่นกัน

เช็กระบบเสียงอันทรงพลัง

เสียงที่มีคุณภาพจะช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมและรับฟังได้ดี คุณควรพิจารณาให้ครบถ้วนทั้งเสียงพูด เสียง Sound Effect และเสียงเบสว่ามีความชัดเจนหรือไม่

งบประมาณในการซื้อ

ประเมินราคาสมาร์ททีวีต่ำสุดไปจนถึงราคาสูงสุด และเลือกราคาที่จ่ายไหว จากนั้นเปรียบเทียบทีวีแต่ละรุ่น เพื่อเลือกสมาร์ททีวีที่เหมาะสมกับงบประมาณและตรงตามการใช้งานที่สุด
หากต้องการประหยัดงบสามารถตัดฟังก์ชันบางอย่างที่ไม่จำเป็นออกไปได้

บริการหลังการขาย

บริการหลังการขายเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะหากสมาร์ททีวีเกิดมีปัญหาหรือเสียหายมาจากโรงงาน คุณสามารถติดต่อเพื่อปรึกษาและหาทางแก้ไขได้ทันที อีกทั้งบริการหลังการขายช่วยเพิ่มความอุ่นใจในการใช้งานอีกด้วย

แนะนำสมาร์ททีวี 43 นิ้ว จอกว้าง คุณภาพเสียงทรงพลัง LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UQ7500PSF

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K

LG UHD 4K Smart TV ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง สีสันสดใส

สมาร์ททีวีความละเอียดระดับ 4K เพลิดเพลินกับความคมชัดและความแม่นยำในทุกช่วงเวลา แนะนำ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UQ7500PSF ดีไซน์เพรียวบางและขอบจอแบบมินิมอล เพิ่มประสบการณ์การรับชมยิ่งกว่าเคย ภาพสวยสีสันสดใส ชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen 5 AI Processor พร้อมความชาญฉลาดสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานด้วยเสียงผ่าน Apple AirPlay และอื่น ๆ ทำให้การควบคุมทีวี LG UHD ของคุณง่ายและรวดเร็วกว่าที่เคย ให้คุณรับชมรายการโปรดเสมือนดูในโรงภาพยนตร์ หากสนใจ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UQ7500PSF มาในราคา 26,990 บาทเท่านั้น

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55UP7700

สมาร์ททีวี LG พลังเสียง 20 วัตต์

LG UHD 4K Smart TV ภาพสมจริง สั่งงานด้วยเสียง

มอบประสบการณ์สุดพิเศษกับ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 43UP7700 ให้คุณสัมผัสกับภาพที่สมจริง สีสันสดใส ด้วยความแม่นยำของพิกเซลที่สูงกว่า Full HD ถึง 4 เท่า รับประกันคุณภาพระดับบล็อกบัสเตอร์ เสมือนนำโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ในบ้านคุณ ระบบ FILMMAKER MODE™ และ HDR มอบการรับชมแบบเต็มอิ่ม พลังเสียง 20 วัตต์ สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบ ดื่มด่ำกับแอ็คชั่นสุดมันส์ Game Optimizer, HDMI 2.0, กราฟิก HDR ที่ปรับแต่งเป็นพิเศษ และการหน่วงเวลาอินพุตที่ต่ำกว่า ทำให้เล่นเกมได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ที่สำคัญสามารถเลือกโปรแกรมผู้ช่วยที่สั่งงานด้วยเสียงมอบความสะดวกในการใช้งาน หากสนใจ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55UP7700 มาในราคา 22,990 บาทเท่านั้น

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 70UP7500

สมาร์ททีวี LG ระบบเสียง 2.0 Ch

LG UHD 4K Smart TV จอเพรียวบาง ภาพสวยคมชัด

ทีวี UHD จอเพรียวบางและขอบจอบางเฉียบ ยกระดับความสวยงามให้กับพื้นที่ภายในบ้าน แนะนำ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 70UP7500 มาพร้อมคุณภาพของภาพสมจริง สีสันสดใส ด้วยความแม่นยำของพิกเซลที่สูงกว่า Full HD ถึง 4 เท่า คุณภาพเสียงยอดเยี่ยมด้วยพลังเสียง 20 วัตต์ สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบ ดื่มด่ำกับแอ็คชั่นสุดมันส์ Game Optimizer, HDMI 2.0, กราฟิก HDR ที่ปรับแต่งเป็นพิเศษและการหน่วงเวลาอินพุตที่ต่ำกว่า เล่นเกมได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ให้ทุกกิจกรรมของคุณสนุกและเต็มอิ่ม หากสนใจ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 70UP7500 มาในราคา 42,990 บาทเท่านั้น

จากข้อมูลที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นเห็นได้ชัดว่าสมาร์ททีวี 43 นิ้ว มีให้เลือกหลายรุ่นอย่างมาก โดยแต่ละรุ่นมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ต่างกันออกไป มอบการรับชมที่เหนือระดับ จอภาพขนาดใหญ่ สีสวยคมชัด ระบบเสียงทรงพลัง ที่สำคัญสามารถควบคุมและสั่งการด้วยเสียง ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของคนรุ่นใหม่ หากสนใจสมาร์ททีวีคุณภาพดีจากแบรนด์ LG หรือสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าราคาสุดคุ้ม ประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

