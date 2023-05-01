About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น ห้องนอน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น ห้องนอน ผู้ช่วยระดับมือโปร ควบคุมผ่านมือถือ

05/2023/07

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นใช้งานง่าย แรงดูดสูง

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องมีทุกบ้าน

ฝุ่นละอองรอบตัวแม้มีขนาดเล็กจนแทบมองไม่เห็น แต่กลับมีพิษร้ายที่สามารถสร้างปัญหาต่อระบบทางเดินหายใจของมนุษย์ได้ ดังนั้นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้าน จึงกลายมาเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีความจำเป็นอย่างมากต่อการใช้ชีวิตในปัจจุบัน ซึ่งควรมีการพิจารณาเลือกซื้ออย่างถี่ถ้วน เนื่องจากเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแต่ละประเภทมีลักษณะและฟังก์ชันการใช้งานให้เลือกแตกต่างกัน ควรเลือกชนิดที่เหมาะสมต่อไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้ใช้งานที่สุด เพื่อบ้านที่สะอาดและช่วยป้องกันอันตรายต่อสุขภาพ

ความเป็นมาของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น วิวัฒนาการเทคโนโลยีแห่งความสะอาด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น ภาษาอังกฤษเรียกว่า Vacuum Cleaner หรือ Hoover โดยทั่วไปนับเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่สร้างแรงดูดเพื่อขจัดสิ่งสกปรกขนาดเล็กอย่างฝุ่นละออง ขนสัตว์ หรือเส้นผม ออกไปจากพื้น เบาะ ผ้าม่าน และพื้นผิวต่าง ๆ โดยทั่วไปจะใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าเป็นแรงขับเคลื่อน

โดยเครื่องดูดฝุ่นได้รับการพัฒนามาจากเครื่องกวาดพรม ซึ่งโมเดลรุ่นแรกใช้เครื่องสูบลมที่ถูกพัฒนาในช่วงทศวรรษที่ 1860 ส่วนการใช้มอเตอร์เครื่องแรกปรากฎขึ้นมาในช่วงเข้าสู่ศตวรรษที่ 20 ซึ่งในช่วงแรกนับว่ามีความเฟื่องฟูอย่างมาก

ประเภทของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น เลือกที่ใช่ ใช้ที่ชอบ

ปัจจุบันเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่มักเลือกใช้กันตามบ้านเรือนมีอยู่หลายประเภท ซึ่งมีทั้งรูปแบบไร้สายและสายไฟฟ้าดั้งเดิม โดยสามารถแบ่งรูปแบบที่นิยมได้ 4 อย่าง

1. เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบกล่องเก็บฝุ่น

เป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นประเภทที่พบเห็นได้มากในบ้านเรือนทั่วไป โดยเป็นการดูดฝุ่นเข้ามาเก็บกักไว้ในกล่อง สามารถเทฝุ่นทิ้งถังขยะและทำความสะอาดได้ง่าย ซึ่งใช้ง่ายกว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบมีถุงเก็บฝุ่นที่วางจำหน่ายเป็นรุ่นแรก ๆ

2. เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบมือถือ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมือถือ เป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นรูปแบบที่พกพาได้สะดวก มีขนาดไม่ใหญ่โตนัก เข้าถึงได้หลายพื้นที่ ทั้งยังสามารถนำไปใช้ภายในรถยนต์ได้ด้วย ซึ่งขนาดมีความแตกต่างกันแล้วแต่รุ่น นอกจากนี้ยังมักใช้เป็นเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นตามที่นอนหรือปลอกหมอนได้เช่นกัน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย ใช้ทำงานได้สะดวกไม่ยุ่งเหยิง

3. เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย

เป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นประเภทที่สามารถใช้งานได้ง่าย เนื่องจากไม่เกิดปัญหาเรื่องสายไฟฟ้ารบกวน โดยเฉพาะปัญหาเรื่องความยาวของสายไฟที่มักเป็นอุปสรรครบกวนการทำความสะอาดอยู่เสมอ มักมีขนาดที่เหมาะสมต่อการใช้งานของแม่บ้าน

4. หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นประเภทหุ่นยนต์อัตโนมัติ หรือเรียกง่ายๆว่า “หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น” มักถูกออกแบบให้มีลักษณะทรงกลมและขนาดไม่ใหญ่นัก เพื่อสามารถมุดเข้าพื้นที่แคบหรือช่องว่างเล็ก ๆ ได้ง่าย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น ผู้ช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นร้ายในบ้าน

การมีเครื่องดูดฝุ่นและใช้งานสม่ำเสมออย่างเหมาะสม จะช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานลดอัตราการเกิดอันตรายจากฝุ่นในบ้าน ได้มาก เนื่องจากฝุ่นเป็นสาเหตุของโรคภัยไข้เจ็บ โดยเฉพาะระบบทางเดินหายใจที่จะสร้างปัญหาระยะยาว ดังนี้

• โรคหอบหืด– เป็นโรคที่มีอาการอักเสบเรื้อรังของหลอดลม ร่วมกับการที่หลอดลมมีความไวต่อสิ่งกระตุ้นมากกว่าปกติ ซึ่งหากมีอาการร้ายแรงอาจทำให้เสียชีวิตได้

• โรคภูมิแพ้ – ปัญหาจากฝุ่นละออง สามารถทำให้เกิดอาการระคายเคืองในโพรงจมูกและทางเดินหายใจของส่วนบน เป็นเหตุให้มีอาการภูมิแพ้ หายใจไม่สะดวก

• โรคหัวใจขาดเลือด – มีงานวิจัยระบุว่า การได้รับฝุ่น PM2.5 แม้เป็นระยะเวลาไม่นาน สามารถส่งผลให้เกิดโรคหัวใจและหลอดเลือดเพิ่มมากขึ้น

• โรคหลอดลมอักเสบ – การหายใจสูดฝุ่นละอองมากเกินไป จะทำให้มีอาการไอและเกิดเสมหะมากขึ้น ลดภูมิต้านทานของหลอดเลือดใหญ่ ทำให้มีโอกาสเกิดการติดเชื้อไวรัสและแบคทีเรียได้ง่าย

• โรคภูมิแพ้ผิวหนัง - การได้รับฝุ่นมากเกินไป ทำให้เกิดโรคผิวหนังได้เช่นกัน ทำให้มีอาการผื่นแดงนูนขึ้นมา เกิดอาการคัน อักเสบของผิวหนัง

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นใช้งานง่าย สวยสะอาดดีไซน์ทันสมัย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นใช้งานง่ายทั้งดูดและถูพื้น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA
สำหรับเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA มาพร้อมดีไซน์ทันสมัย เหมาะกับบ้านสไตล์มินิมอล ประหยัดพื้นที่เป็นอย่างดี หมดห่วงเรื่องฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจายเมื่อนำไปเสียบกับแท่นเก็บอุปกรณ์ ซึ่งฝุ่นจะถูกขับทิ้งโดยอัตโนมัติ ไม่ต้องเปลืองเวลาใช้งานตอนเก็บเข้าที่ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน ควบคุมฟีเจอร์ได้ด้วยการกดปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียวที่ด้ามจับ นอกจากนี้ด้วย Smart ThinQ™ จะช่วยทำให้การใช้งานสะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้นในแต่ละวัน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถังเก็บ LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นพลังแกร่งบีบอัดฝุ่นได้มากกว้าปกติ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ
สำหรับใครที่มองหาเครื่องดูดฝุ่นคุณภาพการดูดสูง ลองใช้เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ ที่สามารถดูดเก็บบีบอัดฝุ่นได้มากถึง 2.4 เท่า พร้อมระบบ Kompressor ที่รับประกันนาน 10 ปี สามารถทำความสะอาดทิ้งฝุ่นได้ง่ายและถูกลักษณะ เนื่องจากสิ่งสกปรกถูกอัดรวมกัน ส่งผลให้ผู้ใช้งานสัมผัสกับสิ่งสกปรกและฝุ่นละอองน้อยลง นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี HEPA ที่ช่วยกรองถึง 4 ชั้น ดักจับฝุ่นที่เป็นอันตรายและปล่อยอากาศสะอาดออกมาทดแทน
หากอยากได้ทางเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นหรืออุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ที่หลากหลาย อย่าลืมติดต่อได้ที่ LG ที่พร้อมบริการคำแนะนำ หากสนใจสินค้าสามารถสอบถามได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นบนที่นอนยี่ห้อไหนดี สะอาดเอี่ยมทุกจุด
• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นราคาเท่าไหร่ สะอาดครบแบบ 2 In 1
• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย พลังสูง ยืนหนึ่งเรื่องความสะอาด