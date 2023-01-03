About Cookies on This Site

คนกำลังดูดฝุ่นบนที่นอน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นบนที่นอนยี่ห้อไหนดี สะอาดเอี่ยมทุกจุด

03/01/2023

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero ทำความสะอาดทุกพื้นผิวได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ที่นอนสะอาดช่วยเพิ่มคุณภาพการนอนและสุขอนามัยที่ดี

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าเราใช้เวลา 1 ใน 3 ของวันอยู่บนที่นอนเพื่อการนอนหลับพักผ่อน และการนอนที่มีคุณภาพจำเป็นต้องอาศัยสภาพแวดล้อมที่เอื้ออำนวยด้วย ห้องนอนไม่ควรมีแสงสว่างมากเกินไป ต้องไม่มีเสียงรบกวน และมีอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้การนอนไม่ถูกขัดจังหวะ พักผ่อนได้ต่อเนื่องตามที่ร่างกายต้องการ อีกสิ่งที่สำคัญไม่แพ้กันและคนมักไม่ค่อยให้ความสำคัญก็คือเรื่องความสะอาด
ที่นอนต้องปราศจากฝุ่นอันเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค ทั้งยังเป็นที่อยู่อาศัยของไรฝุ่น ตัวการร้ายก่อให้เกิดโรคภูมิแพ้ โรคระบบทางเดินหายใจ ส่งผลกระทบต่อคุณภาพชีวิตตามมา สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้าน สามารถใช้ดูดฝุ่นที่นอนได้ มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ทำความสะอาดได้ทุกซอกทุกมุม พลังดูดแรง ฝุ่นไม่ฟุ้งกระจาย ใช้งานง่าย ถือเป็นตัวช่วยมือหนึ่งสำหรับการทำความสะอาดห้องนอนให้กับคุณ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมีกี่ประเภท ต่างกันอย่างไร

หากจำแนกประเภทเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่บ้านเรามีวางจำหน่ายในปัจจุบัน สามารถแบ่งออกเป็น 5 ประเภทดังนี้

1. เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบมีถุง

เป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นในยุคแรก ๆ ที่เริ่มมีวางจำหน่าย ลักษณะของเครื่องจะมีถุงกักเก็บฝุ่นภายใน อย่างไรก็ตามเมื่อใช้งานไปสักระยะจำเป็นต้องถอดถุงเพื่อไปเททิ้ง ซึ่งทำให้ฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจาย รวมถึงถุงเก็บฝุ่นต้องนำไปซักทำความสะอาดฝุ่นถึงจะออกหมด ทำให้เสียเวลา ปัจจุบันเครื่องดูดฝุ่นชนิดนี้ผลิตน้อยลงและไม่ค่อยเป็นที่นิยม

2. เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบกล่องเก็บฝุ่น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นประเภทนี้มีลักษณะรูปทรงคล้ายกับเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบมีถุง แต่จะต่างกันที่เปลี่ยนมาใช้เป็นกล่องเก็บฝุ่นแทน ทำให้ง่ายต่อการเทฝุ่นทิ้งและทำความสะอาดง่าย ลดการฟุ้งกระจายของฝุ่น

3. เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย เป็นประเภทเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่นิยมในปัจจุบัน เพราะสะดวกสบายในการใช้งาน สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายได้ง่าย นำไปใช้งานได้ทุกที่ที่ต้องการ หมดปัญหาเรื่องสายไฟเกะกะและมีความยาวไม่พอ ช่วยประหยัดเวลาและแรงกายในการทำความสะอาด

4. เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมือถือ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมือถือเป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย สามารถใช้ดูดฝุ่นในที่ที่เข้าถึงยาก อาทิ บนที่นอน โซฟา หลังตู้เสื้อผ้า โต๊ะทำงาน พื้นที่แคบ ๆ ที่ยากจะเข้าถึง รวมถึงนิยมใช้ทำความสะอาดห้องโดยสารรถยนต์ด้วยเช่นกัน

5. หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นเป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่เหมาะสำหรับคนที่ไม่มีเวลา สามารถเปิดใช้งานทิ้งไว้ได้โดยไม่ต้องเฝ้าหรือคอยควบคุม หุ่นยนต์จะทำงานโดยอัตโนมัติจนกว่าจะปิดเครื่อง และด้วยลักษณะที่กลมแบนทำให้สามารถดูดฝุ่นในพื้นที่เข้าถึงยากได้เป็นอย่างดี ได้ทราบกันไปแล้วว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นในปัจจุบันแบ่งได้กี่ประเภทอะไรบ้าง สำหรับการทำความสะอาดห้องนอนโดยเฉพาะฝุ่นและไรฝุ่นที่เกาะอยู่บนที่นอน หมอน และเครื่องนอนต่าง ๆ จำเป็นต้องใช้เครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้เข้าถึงการใช้งานลักษณะดังกล่าวโดยเฉพาะ ขอแนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีทำความสะอาดสุดล้ำ ปรับด้ามจับได้ ใช้งานได้ทุกพื้นที่ที่ต้องการ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero กำจัดฝุ่นและไรฝุ่น ตัวการก่อภูมิแพ้

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

LG CordZero ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยวและชาญฉลาด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero นวัตกรรมทำความสะอาดบ้านที่สมบูรณ์แบบ พลังขับเคลื่อนมอเตอร์คู่ Smart Inverter Motor™ และ Axial Turbo Cyclone™ มอบประสิทธิภาพการดูดอันทรงพลัง ทำความสะอาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ตัวด้ามจับสามารถปรับระดับได้เพื่อการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย ทั้งดูดฝุ่นบนที่นอน หมอน โซฟา หลังตู้เสื้อผ้า และบริเวณที่เข้าถึงได้ยาก สำหรับการใช้ทำความสะอาดพื้น เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero ยกระดับไปอีกขั้น ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Power Drive Mop™ ของ LG สามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นในคราวเดียวกัน เพราะมีระบบจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติที่สามารถปรับระดับการจ่ายน้ำตามความต้องการ ช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมบนผ้าม็อบถูพื้น แค่แตะที่ปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว นอกจากนี้ LG CordZero ยังถูกออกแบบให้มีระบบทิ้งฝุ่นอัตโนมัติป้องกันการฟุ้งกระจายของฝุ่น

ถังเก็บฝุ่นของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero บีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บ ไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อยครั้ง

มาพร้อมระบบกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน ดักจับฝุ่นละอองและกักเก็บไว้ ทำให้อุปกรณ์สะอาดอยู่เสมอ เทคโนโลยี LG KOMPRESSOR™ ช่วยบีบอัดฝุ่นในถังเก็บจึงไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อย ๆ UVC LED เทคโนโลยีรังสีที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อโรคยับยั้งไวรัสและแบคทีเรียเพื่อให้บ้านคุณสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 120 นาที ทำความสะอาดและชาร์จในเวลาเดียวกันด้วยชุดแบตเตอรี่คู่ ดีไซน์ทันสมัย สวยล้ำเหมือนเป็นของแต่งบ้านที่เข้ากันอย่างลงตัว ทั้งยังสามารถควบคุมสั่งการ ตรวจเช็กประวัติการทำความสะอาด และแจ้งการชาร์จ ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ อย่าปล่อยให้ที่นอนและห้องนอนของคุณเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นละอองอันเป็นที่อยู่อาศัยของไรฝุ่นและเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero ผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่งที่จะเข้ามาดูแลสุขอนามัยที่ดี คืนสภาพแวดล้อมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการพักผ่อนให้กับคุณและครอบครัว สนใจเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

