About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ภาพกราฟิก PM 2.5 ซ้อนกับตึกสูง

ค่ามาตรฐาน ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ต้องไม่เกินเท่าไหร่ แนะวิธีป้องกัน

05/01/2023

PM 2.5 อันตรายใกล้ตัวที่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ

ฝุ่นละอองเล็กจิ๋ว แต่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพกว่าที่คิด

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ยังคงเป็นปัญหาที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อการใช้ชีวิตประจำวันของผู้คนอย่างหนักในหลายพื้นที่ของประเทศไทยโดยเฉพาะด้านสุขภาพ และเพื่อให้รู้เท่าทันอันตรายของฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 วันนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนไปดูกันว่าค่ามาตรฐาน ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ต้องไม่เกินเท่าไหร่ ถึงปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ พร้อมแนะนำวิธีป้องกันเพื่อสุขอนามัยที่ดีทั้งของตนและสมาชิกในครอบครัว

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 คืออะไร มีผลกระทบต่อมนุษย์อย่างไร

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 เป็นฝุ่นที่มีอนุภาคเล็กมาก ๆ ถ้าถามว่าฝุ่น PM 2.5 มีขนาดกี่ไมครอน คำตอบคือ เล็กกว่า 2.5 ไมครอน หรือเปรียบเทียบได้กับขนาด 1 ใน 25 ของเส้นผ่านศูนย์กลางของเส้นผมมนุษย์ สามารถเข้าสู่ระบบทางเดินหายใจ ปอด และกระแสเลือดได้ง่าย มาถึงตรงนี้ยังมีบางคนที่ไม่รู้ว่าฝุ่น PM 2.5 เกิดจากอะไร ? ต้องบอกว่าสาเหตุที่ทำให้เกิดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กลอยปะปนอยู่ในอากาศ เกิดจากหลากหลายปัจจัย ดังนี้
• ไฟป่า การเผาขยะ การเผาเพื่อทำการเกษตรในที่โล่ง เช่น การเผาไร่อ้อย เผาวัชพืชต่าง ๆ หรือเผาป่า
• ควันที่เกิดจากการทำอุตสาหกรรมต่าง ๆ และฝุ่นจากการก่อสร้าง
• การขนส่งและคมนาคม เช่น ควันจากท่อไอเสียของรถยนต์ การเผาไหม้ที่ไม่สมบูรณ์ของเครื่องยนต์
• การผลิตไฟฟ้า เช่น การเผาปิโตรเลียมและถ่านหิน
• กิจวัตรต่าง ๆ เช่น การสูบบุหรี่ การจุดธูปเทียน หรือเผากระดาษ

ผลกระทบจากฝุ่น PM 2.5

เมื่อต้องใช้ชีวิตท่ามกลางฝุ่น PM 2.5 เป็นเวลานานโดยไม่สวมหน้ากากอนามัยหรือป้องกันตัวไม่ถูกวิธี ทำให้มีฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กเข้าไปสะสมอยู่ในร่างกายเป็นเวลานาน ส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพทั่วไประยะสั้นและระยะยาว เช่น
• ระบบทางเดินหายใจ เนื่องจากหลายคนอาจพลั้งเผลอหายใจเอาอากาศที่มีฝุ่น PM 2.5 ปะปนเข้าไป ทำให้รู้สึกแสบจมูก ไม่สบาย ไอและมีเสมหะได้ ส่วนผู้ที่มีโรคประจำตัว เช่น โรคภูมิแพ้ หรือโรคเกี่ยวกับปอด จำต้องเพิ่มความระมัดระวังเป็นพิเศษ เพราะฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กอาจทำให้อาการกำเริบได้ง่าย
• ระบบผิวหนัง หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่า ฝุ่น PM 2.5 สามารถทำร้ายผิวหนังได้ เพราะฝุ่นละอองมีขนาดเล็กกว่าขนาดของรูขุมขน จึงสามารถซึมผ่านเข้าผิวหนัง ทำให้เกิดผื่นผิวหนังอักเสบ มีอาการแดงคัน ระคายเคืองผิว โดยเฉพาะคนที่มีปัญหาผิวแพ้ง่าย โรคภูมิแพ้ผิวหนัง จะมีผื่นกำเริบได้ง่าย นอกจากนี้ยังไปกระตุ้นการเกิดอนุมูลอิสระที่จะทำลายผิว ทำให้เกิดริ้วรอยและจุดด่างดำ
• กระทบต่อการเจริญเติบโตของร่างกายในเด็ก ทั้งส่งผลถึงทารกในครรภ์มารดาทำให้เจริญเติบโตช้าหรือคลอดก่อนกำหนดได้

ผู้ชายสวมหน้ากากอนามัยออกนอกบ้าน

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพโดยเฉพาะระบบทางเดินหายใจ

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ไม่ควรเกินเท่าไหร่ ถึงปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ

สำหรับค่ามาตรฐานของค่าดัชนีคุณภาพอากาศ (AQI) ของฝุ่น PM 2.5 ค่าเฉลี่ย 24 ชั่วโมง ต้องไม่เกิน 50 ไมโครกรัมต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร หากเกินจากนี้ถือว่าเริ่มมีผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพ แต่คณะกรรมการสิ่งแวดล้อมแห่งชาติ (บอร์ดสิ่งแวดล้อม) ได้มีมติกำหนดมาตรฐานฝุ่นละอองขนาดไม่เกิน 2.5 ไมครอน หรือ PM 2.5 ใหม่ จากเดิมประเทศไทยใช้ค่าเฉลี่ย 24 ชั่วโมง กำหนดค่ามาตรฐานไม่เกิน 50 ไมโครกรัมต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร (มคก.ต่อ ลบ.ม.) ปรับเปลี่ยนใหม่ลงมาอยู่ที่ 37.5 ไมโครกรัมต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร มีผลบังคับใช้วันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2566 และถ้าถามว่า ค่ามาตรฐาน ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ต้องไม่เกินเท่าไหร่ ? คำตอบคือ ต้องไม่เกิน 37.5 ไมโครกรัมต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร ถึงปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพของประชาชนที่ใช้ชีวิตอยู่นอกบ้านนั่นเอง

วิธีป้องกันตนเองจากฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5

(1) ปิดบ้านให้มิดชิด โดยเฉพาะบ้านที่มีผู้ป่วยพักอาศัยอยู่ เพื่อ ป้องกันฝุ่น PM 2.5 เล็ดลอดเข้ามา
(2) เมื่อจำเป็นต้องออกจากบ้านให้ตรวจเช็กค่าฝุ่น PM 2.5 ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน หากค่าฝุ่นเกินมาตรฐานให้สวมหน้ากากสำหรับป้องกันฝุ่น และถ้าไม่มีความจำเป็นไม่ควรใช้เวลาอยู่ภายนอกบ้านนานเกินไป
(3) งดกิจกรรมกลางแจ้ง เช่น การออกกำลังกายกลางแจ้ง เนื่องจากการออกกำลังกายอาจเพิ่มอัตราการหายใจมากขึ้นกว่าปกติ ทำให้มลพิษเข้าสู่ระบบทางเดินหายใจได้มากขึ้น
(4) หมั่นดื่มน้ำสะอาด เพื่อเพิ่มออกซิเจนให้กับร่างกาย
(5) ใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศ เนื่องจากภายในอาคารอาจไม่ปลอดภัยจาก PM 2.5 เสมอไป โดยเฉพาะอาคารที่มีผู้คนเดินเข้าออกจำนวนมาก
(6) เลือกทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว เพราะช่วยลดโอกาสที่เสื้อผ้าสัมผัสฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กหลังซักผ้าเสร็จ
(7) เปิดใช้งานเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีระบบฟอกอากาศในตัว และมีการแจ้งเตือนเมื่ออากาศในห้องมีค่า PM 2.5 สูงกว่าปกติ นอกจากได้รู้สึกเย็นสบาย อากาศภายในบ้านยังสะอาดสดชื่นกว่าเดิม
(8) การดูดฝุ่นบนพื้นบ้าน โซฟา หรือบนเตียงนอน ช่วยลดการสะสมของฝุ่นภายในบ้านได้มากทีเดียว

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ปกป้องสุขภาพให้ห่างไกลจากฝุ่น PM 2.5

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มอบอากาศสะอาดให้สมาชิกทุกคนในบ้าน

ตเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit มาพร้อมกับขนาดกะทัดรัดแต่ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างทรงพลัง ด้วยมีระบบกรองหลายขั้นตอน ดักจับและกำจัดอนุภาคแบคทีเรีย ไว้รัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย รวมถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ รวมถึงมีหน้าจอแสดงคุณภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ผ่านการตรวจจับของเซ็นเซอร์ PM 1.0 ทำให้อากาศภายในห้องสะอาดสดชื่นกว่าเดิม หากคุณกำลังมองหา เครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดีที่มอบอากาศสะอาดให้คุณแบบ 360˚ ไม่ว่าจะมุมไหนของห้อง ทั้งสามารถสั่งงานผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ ได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi อย่าลืมนึกถึงเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW

หมดกังวลกับทุกปัญหาการซักผ้า ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

หมดกังวลเรื่องฝุ่น PM 2.5 เมื่อใช้งาน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW ความจุถังซักขนาด 15 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อม AI DD™ ระบบประมวลผลอัจฉริยะช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักและวิเคราะห์เนื้อผ้าก่อนเลือกรูปแบบการซักให้เหมาะสมจึงช่วยถนอมผ้ามากกว่าเดิม อีกทั้งยังมีระบบ Steam+™ ที่ใช้ไอน้ำในการช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้อย่างล้ำลึก ทำให้คุณสวมเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจ ขับเคลื่อนด้วยระบบ Inverter Direct Drive ทำงานเงียบและนิ่ง ลดเสียงรบกวนได้ดี มอเตอร์มีความทนทาน ที่สำคัญคือระบบอบผ้าที่อบได้สูงสุดครั้งละ 8 กิโลกรัม เหมาะกับคนที่ไม่มีเวลาตากผ้าหรือในวันที่ครึ้มฟ้าครึ้มฝน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG สามารถกรองฝุ่นและทำความสะอาดได้ในเวลาอันรวดเร็ว

หยุดฝุ่นร้ายด้วย เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA มาพร้อมดีไซน์ All-in-One Tower ทั้งอัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ดีต่อสุขภาพ ทั้งระบบขจัดฝุ่นอัตโนมัติเพียงเก็บเครื่องดูดฝุ่นเข้าแท่นเก็บอุปกรณ์ ลดการฟุ้งกระจาย กำจัดฝุ่นได้ง่ายกว่า เทคโนโลยี Kompressor™ ที่ช่วยบีบอัดฝุ่นให้เล็กลงถึง 2.4 เท่าทำให้จัดเก็บฝุ่นได้มากกว่าเดิม มีระบบการกรอง 5 ขั้นตอนช่วยดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กถึง 0.3 ไมครอน ที่สำคัญคือ Power Drive Mop™ นวัตกรรมของ LG ช่วยให้คุณจะสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน เป็นผลให้การทำความสะอาดบ้าน ที่นอน โซฟา หรือพรมกลางบ้านเป็นเรื่องง่ายและสะอาดหมดจดกว่าที่เคย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL

รับมือกับฝุ่น PM 2.5 ด้วยแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG

ปิดท้ายด้วย แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ที่ช่วยทำให้บ้านของคุณเป็นพื้นที่ที่ปลอดภัยจากฝุ่น PM 2.5 กับ Fine Dust Filter แผ่นฟิลเตอร์ที่ช่วยกรองและดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 และ Auto Cleaning โปรแกรมทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง รวมถึง แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ ตัวช่วยในการควบคุมและสั่งงานเครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจีได้ง่าย ๆ แม้อยู่นอกบ้าน ที่สำคัญสามารถเช็กค่าพลังงานเพื่อคำนวณค่าไฟได้แบบเรียลไทม์ได้อีกด้วย
ทั้งหมดนี้คืออันตรายจากฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพของผู้คน แม้ทุกวันนี้หลายคนเลือกทำกิจกรรมนอกบ้านน้อยลง พร้อมสวมหน้ากากที่ปกป้องคุณจากฝุ่น PM 2.5 เวลาออกนอกบ้าน แต่คงดีไม่น้อยถ้ามี เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่มีคุณสมบัติปกป้องเสื้อผ้าและอากาศภายในบ้านให้ห่างไกลจากฝุ่นจิ๋วตัวร้าย สำหรับใครที่สนใจเครื่องดูดฝุ่น แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ และเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าแบรนด์ LG ที่แนะนำในข้างต้น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ช่วยอะไร ลดฝุ่นได้ไหม ไอเทมที่ทุกบ้านควรมี
• เครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่นยี่ห้อไหนดี? ฟอกอากาศบริสุทธิ์
• เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวดีไหม? พลังซักเหนือชั้นแบบ 2 In 1