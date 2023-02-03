About Cookies on This Site

PM 2.5 ในบ้าน วิธีป้องกันฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก ภัยร้ายทำลายสุขภาพ

03/02/2023

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ต้นเหตุปัญหาสุขภาพต้องป้องกัน

PM 2.5 ฝุ่นเล็กจิ๋ว แต่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพมหาศาล

 

นับตั้งแต่ปี พ.ศ. 2561 เป็นต้นมา ปัญหาฝุ่น PM 2.5 ในไทยมีความรุนแรงขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ โดยเฉพาะพื้นที่เมืองใหญ่อย่างกรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล รวมไปถึงพื้นที่ทางภาคเหนือหลายจังหวัด อาทิ เชียงใหม่ เชียงราย ลำปาง ฯลฯ ที่ไม่เพียงแต่ส่งผลกระทบต่อชีวิตหรือการเป็นอยู่เท่านั้น แต่ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ยังเป็นภัยร้ายที่พร้อมทำลายสุขภาพของคุณและคนในบ้านอีกด้วย ดังนั้นหากใครเผชิญหน้าปัญหาบ้านฝุ่นเยอะจนทำให้การใช้ชีวิตและสุขภาพแย่ลง วันนี้ LG แนะนำวิธีป้องกันฝุ่น PM 2.5 ในบ้าน เพื่อให้คุณมีเคล็ดลับดี ๆ ที่ช่วยป้องกันปัญหาฝุ่นได้อย่างอยู่หมัด

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 มาจากไหน? ปริมาณเท่าไหร่ถึงเรียกว่าอันตราย

 

PM2.5 คือฝุ่นละอองในอากาศที่มีอนุภาคขนาดเล็กกว่า 2.5 ไมครอน (PM ย่อมาจากคำว่า Particulate Matters) ดังนั้นด้วยขนาดที่เล็กเกินไป จึงทำให้เราไม่สามารถมองเห็นได้ด้วยตาเปล่า แต่หากฝุ่นมีปริมาณที่สูงมาก ๆ จะมีความคล้ายกับกลุ่มหมอกหรือควันที่เห็นได้อย่างชัดเจน โดยปัญหาฝุ่น PM 2.5 เกิดจากหลายสาเหตุ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น การเผาไหม้จากท่อไอเสียของเครื่องยนต์ การเผาขยะ การเผาหญ้าเพื่อเตรียมพื้นที่ทำการเกษตร การก่อสร้าง เชื้อเพลิงในโรงงานอุตสาหกรรม ไฟป่าที่เกิดจากธรรมชาติและฝีมือมนุษย์ ตลอดจนกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ในชีวิตประจำวัน เช่น การสูบบุหรี่ เผากระดาษ จุดธูป จุดพลุ หรือแม้แต่การทำอาหาร ล้วนเป็นสาเหตุที่ทำให้เกิดปัญหาฝุ่นละอองในอากาศเพิ่มขึ้นทุกปี โดยปกติแล้วปัญหาดังกล่าวจะเริ่มเกิดขึ้นเมื่อเข้าสู่ช่วงหน้าหนาวประมาณเดือนธันวาคม และจะมีความเบาบางลงในช่วงหน้าร้อนหรือประมาณเดือนเมษายน แต่ในระหว่างวันก็มักมีปัญหาฝุ่นรูปแบบอื่น ๆ เกิดขึ้นเป็นระยะเช่นกัน

 

ค่า PM 2.5 ไม่ควรเกินเท่าไหร่? ประเด็นนี้ทางกรมควบคุมมลพิษ (Pollution Control Department) ได้มีการกำหนดค่า AQI (Air Qulity Index) หรือค่าดัชนีคุณภาพอากาศ เอาไว้ทั้งหมด 6 ระดับ ดังนี้

ภาพแสดงค่าดัชนีคุณภาพอากาศ

ค่าดัชนีคุณภาพอากาศ (AQI) / ภาพจาก : กรมควบคุมมลพิษ (Pollution Control Department)

สรุปแล้ว การตั้งค่าเฉลี่ยฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5 ในประเทศไทย กำหนดอันตรายของฝุ่นอยู่ที่ 50 ไมโครกรัมต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร และค่า AQI ข้างต้นไม่ได้เป็นค่าดัชคุณภาพอากาศของค่าฝุ่น PM 2.5 เท่านั้น แต่ยังรวมไปถึงปริมาณฝุ่น PM 10 และก๊าซมลพิษในอากาศต่าง ๆ อีกด้วย ซึ่งทุกวันนี้ค่าฝุ่นละอองในกรุงเทพฯ ถือว่าเข้าขั้นวิกฤตเลยก็ว่าได้ เพราะมีปริมาณเกือบ 100 ไมโครกรัมต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร โดยเฉพาะบริเวณริมถนน พื้นที่ที่มีการจราจรหนาแน่น และรอบ ๆ สถานที่ก่อสร้าง เพราะฉะนั้นการใช้ชีวิตทั้ง ๆ ที่มีฝุ่น PM ปริมาณมากอยู่ในอากาศ แน่นอนว่าย่อมส่งผลกระทบต่อร่างกายและผิวหนังโดยตรง

PM 2.5 ส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพอย่างไร มีวิธีไหนป้องกันได้บ้าง?

 

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 ปริมาณมากในอากาศ ไม่ได้ส่งผลต่อทัศนียภาพในการมองเห็นเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นปัญหาที่ส่งผลกระทบโดยตรงกับระบบทางเดินหายใจและปอด เพราะขนาดฝุ่นที่เล็กมากมักเข้าสู่ทางเดินหายใจได้ง่ายและรวดเร็ว ส่งผลให้ผู้ป่วยโรคหอบหืดมีอาการกำเริบ ทั้งยังเป็นสาเหตุทำให้คนปกติป่วยเป็นโรคหอบหืดได้เช่นกัน ดังนั้นหากไม่รีบป้องกันตัวเอง การสูดมลพิษเข้าไปบ่อยครั้งและสะสมเป็นเวลานาน อาจกลายเป็นปัจจัยกระตุ้นให้เกิดโรคทางเดินหายใจที่รุนแรงและเรื้อรัง โดยมีการแสดงอาการต่าง ๆ ออกมา เช่น แสบจมูก ไม่สบาย ไอ มีเสมหะ เจ็บคอ หรือบางคนอาจรู้สึกแสบตามากเป็นพิเศษ นอกจากนี้ PM 2.5 ยังเสี่ยงต่อปัญหาทางเดินหายใจระยะยาวอย่าง “โรคมะเร็งปอด” ที่ได้รับข้อมูลยืนยันจากวารสารการแพทย์ Oncology Letter – PMC5920433 ระบุว่า PM 2.5 มีผลทำให้เซลล์ในร่างกายแบ่งตัวผิดปกติ และอาจสร้างสภาวะที่เหมาะสมต่อการเกิดมะเร็ง ที่สำคัญนอกจากผลกระทบต่อระบบเดินหายใจและความเสี่ยงต่อโรคมะเร็งแล้ว PM 2.5 ยังส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพ ดังนี้

● ผลกระทบต่อหัวใจ

 

การสูดหายใจเอาฝุ่นละอองพิษเข้าร่างกายบ่อย ๆ มักส่งผลให้เกิดการตะกอนในหลอดเลือด มีความเสี่ยงต่อภาวะหลอดเลือดสมองตีบ อีกทั้งการสัมผัสมลพิษทางอากาศบ่อยครั้ง ยังส่งผลทำให้เซลล์กล้ามเนื้อหัวใจเต้นผิดจังหวะและอาจรุนแรงถึงขั้นหัวใจวายเฉียบพลัน

● ผลกระทบต่อสมอง

 

ฝุ่นผงขนาดเล็กในอากาศสามารถเข้าสู่กระแสเลือดได้ง่าย ส่งผลให้ความดันโลหิตสูง เลือดมีความข้นหนืด และเสี่ยงต่อการเกิดลิ่มเลือดในสมอง นอกจากนี้ยังอาจทำให้หลอดเลือดแดงในสมองแข็งตัว เส้นเลือดในสมองตีบหรือแตก จนเป็นสาเหตุของโรคอัมพฤกษ์ อัมพาต และรุนแรงถึงขั้นเสียชีวิต

● ผลกระทบต่อผิวหนัง

 

เพราะอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก จึงทำให้ฝุ่นละอองสามารถซึมผ่านผิวหนังได้ง่าย ทำให้เกิดผื่นผิวหนังอักเสบ มีอาการแดง คัน และระคายเคืองผิวหนัง โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่มีปัญหาผิวแพ้ง่ายหรือโรคผิวหนัง มักมีความเสี่ยงมากกว่าคนทั่วไป นอกจากนี้ยังทำให้ผิวมันขึ้น ก่อให้เกิดสิว และกระตุ้นให้เกิดรอยเหี่ยวย่นก่อนวัยอีกด้วย

ควันจากโรงงาน

ควันจากโรงงานเป็นสาเหตุของการเกิดฝุ่น PM 2.5

วิธีป้องกันฝุ่น PM 2.5 ในอากาศ เพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีในทุกวัน

 

1. หลีกเลี่ยงการออกจากบ้านในวันที่ฝุ่นเยอะ แต่หากไม่สามารถเลี่ยงได้ จำเป็นต้องสวมหน้ากากอนามัยที่มีประสิทธิภาพป้องกันฝุ่น PM 2.5 (หน้ากาก N95) ที่ช่วยป้องกันมลภาวะต่าง ๆ ในอากาศ

2. ปิดประตูหน้าต่างภายในบ้านให้สนิท เพื่อป้องกันฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กเข้ามาภายในบ้าน

3. ทำความสะอาดบ้านเป็นประจำเพื่อลดการสะสมของฝุ่น

4. ใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศเพื่อให้อากาศภายในบ้านหรือห้องต่าง ๆ สะอาดและปลอดภัยมากขึ้น

5. จัดวางต้นไม้ฟอกอากาศภายในบ้าน เพราะนอกจากช่วยในเรื่องความสวยงามแล้ว ยังช่วยให้อากาศภายในบ้านสดชื่นมากขึ้นด้วย

6. งดออกกำลังกาย ทำงาน หรือทำกิจกรรมกลางแจ้งในวันที่สภาพอากาศอยู่ในระดับที่อันตรายต่อสุขภาพ

7. งดเผาขยะ จุดธูป หรือกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ที่เป็นสาเหตุของฝุ่น

8. หมั่นเช็กสภาพรถเพื่อลดควันดำ ที่เป็นสาเหตุหลักของฝุ่น PM 2.5

บอกลาปัญหาฝุ่นในบ้านด้วยไอเทมอัจฉริยะ จาก LG

 

นอกจากการป้องกันตัวเองให้ห่างไกลจากฝุ่น PM 2.5 ฝุ่นชนิดอื่น และมลพิษในอากาศนอกบ้านแล้ว การปกป้องคนที่คุณรักเมื่อต้องอยู่ในบ้าน เป็นอีกสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้ามเช่นกัน เพราะอย่างที่กล่าวไปในตอนต้นว่า PM 2.5 เป็นฝุ่นขนาดเล็กจิ๋ว ดังนั้นการเล็ดลอดเข้ามาสร้างความอันตรายให้คนในบ้านจึงไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก หากเป็นเช่นนั้น LG แนะนำไอเทมอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยปกป้องคุณและคนในครอบครัว ให้ห่างไกลจากฝุ่นอันตราย ที่รับรองว่าช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้อากาศได้อย่างแน่นอน

ผู้หญิงกำลังนั่งสบายในห้องที่มีแอร์ LG

LG DUALCOOL Pro มีประสิทธิภาพกรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 ในอากาศ

เครื่องปรับอากาศที่ดี นอกจากทำหน้าที่กระจายความเย็นและความสดชื่นแล้ว การเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีฟังก์ชันฟอกอากาศ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจมากสำหรับยุคนี้ LG แนะนำ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 24,000 Btu Dual Inverter Compressor เป็น แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน และช่วยให้อากาศในบ้านเย็นเร็วกว่าที่เคย พร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี LG DUALCOOL Pro มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอนเพื่ออากาศที่สะอาด เริ่มตั้งแต่ Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 และ Auto Cleaning ระบบทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของความชื้น เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรีย นอกจากนี้ยังมี Volt Care แผงวงจร PCB ช่วยให้ปลอดภัยจากความผันผวนของแรงดันไฟฟ้า และทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชากที่แรงดันไฟที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นถึง 450 โวลต์ ซึ่งมากกว่าค่าเฉลี่ยโดยทั่วไปของเครื่องปรับอากาศประมาณ 14%* มาพร้อม Gold Fin™ แอลจี คอนเดนเซอร์ ที่เคลือบด้วยวัสดุชั้นดี ช่วยป้องกันการสึกกร่อนและขึ้นสนิม ยืดอายุการใช้งานให้ยาวนานมากขึ้น

ควบคุมการทำงานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ผ่านมือถือ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ฟอกอากาศได้ 360 องศา อากาศสะอาดมั่นใจ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศยี่ห้อไหนดี แนะนำ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 เครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ช่วยกระจายอากาศได้ 360 องศา ทำงานได้ดีกว่าด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน ช่วยให้การฟอกอากาศทรงพลังมากขึ้น มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Clean Booster ที่เป็นเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอลจี ช่วยกระจายอากาศสะอาดได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมไกลถึง 7.5 เมตร ทั้งยังเพิ่มความมั่นใจด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตราย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในบ้าน พร้อมด้วย Plasmaster+ Ionizer ไอออนไนเซอร์ที่ช่วยลดไวรัสและแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตราย ก่อนมอบอากาศสะอาดให้คนในครอบครัว มีเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 อัตโนมัติ และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ ทั้งยังควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน เพื่อให้คุณเปิด – ปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศ และตรวจสอบการทำงานจากนอกบ้านได้ตลอดเวลา ดีไซน์สวย หรูหรา เข้ากับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน

 

ฝุ่น PM 2.5 เป็นภัยร้ายที่จ้องทำลายสุขภาพของคุณอยู่ทุกเมื่อ ดังนั้นการมีเครื่องปรับอากาศและเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการกรองอากาศ กรองฝุ่น กรองกลิ่น และส่งมอบอากาศที่สะอาดให้คนในบ้าน ถือเป็นไอเทมสำคัญที่ควรมี เพราะไอเทมเหล่านี้ไม่ได้สร้างความสบายใจเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นผลดีต่อสุขภาพร่างกายของผู้อยู่อาศัยอีกด้วย หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

