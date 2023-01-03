About Cookies on This Site

เด็กผู้หญิงสองคนกำลังเล่นสนุกในห้องนอน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ช่วยอะไร ลดฝุ่นได้ไหม ไอเทมที่ทุกบ้านควรมี

03/01/2023

สนุกกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้านด้วยไม่ต้องกังวลกับมลพิษทางอากาศ

เปลี่ยนอากาศภายในบ้านให้สะอาด เพื่อคนที่คุณรัก

เมื่อสภาพอากาศในปัจจุบันเต็มไปด้วยมลภาวะทางอากาศมากมาย ทั้งฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ควันบุหรี่ ควันจากท่อไอเสียรถ และเชื้อโรคที่ลอยปะปนอยู่ในอากาศ ส่งผลให้อากาศที่เคยบริสุทธิ์กลับเป็นสิ่งเลวร้าย ที่อาจส่งผลกระทบต่อระบบทางเดินทางหายใจของผู้คนในระยะยาว โดยเฉพาะเด็กเล็กและผู้ที่ป่วยเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้ที่อาจได้รับผลกระทบอย่างหนัก แม้ทุกครั้งเวลาออกไปข้างนอกหลายคนเลือกปกป้องตัวเองด้วยหน้ากากอนามัยหรือหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ ก่อนปลดอุปกรณ์ป้องกันตัวออกเมื่อเข้าที่พัก แล้วมั่นใจได้อย่างไรว่าอากาศในบ้านหรือห้องนอนเป็นอากาศที่สะอาด เพราะทุกครั้งที่เปิดประตูหน้าต่างให้อากาศถ่ายเทอาจมีมลพิษทางอากาศจากภายนอกหลุดรอดเข้ามาได้ และสิ่งที่ช่วยให้อากาศกลับมาสะอาดมากขึ้นคงหนีไม่พ้น เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ตัวช่วยที่ดีที่หลายบ้านเลือกใช้เพื่อทำให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดสดชื่นมากขึ้น โดยวันนี้ LG พาทุกคนไปหาคำตอบว่า เครื่องฟอกอากาศดีอย่างไร รวมถึงวิธีเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาใช้ในครัวเรือน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ มีประโยชน์อย่างไร

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่เข้ามาช่วยกรองสิ่งแปลกปลอมในอากาศ เช่น ฝุ่นละออง แบคทีเรีย เชื้อโรค สารก่อภูมิแพ้ รวมไปถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ โดยการดูดอากาศเข้าตัวเครื่องผ่านตัวกรองเพื่อดักจับสิ่งเหล่านี้เอาไว้ ก่อนเปลี่ยนอากาศพิษให้กลายเป็นอากาศที่สะอาดแทน และต้องบอกว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศยังมีประโยชน์ที่น่าสนใจ ดังนี้

ช่วยให้ปอดทำงานดีขึ้น

แน่นอนหลังจากต้องผจญกับมลพิษทางอากาศจากภายนอกบ้านมาตลอดทั้งวัน การกลับมาสูดอากาศดี ๆ ในบ้านที่เปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ เหมือนเป็นการพักการทำงานของปอดไปในตัว ทั้งยังช่วยฟอกปอดให้แข็งแรงมากขึ้น เพราะได้สูดอากาศที่สดชื่นซึ่งเรื่องนี้ส่งผลดีต่อสุขภาพของคุณในระยะยาว

ลดโอกาสเจ็บป่วย

ปัจจัยหลักที่ก่อให้เกิดโรคเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ คือ ฝุ่นละอองในอากาศและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่ลอยปะปนอยู่ในอากาศรอบตัวเรา แต่เครื่องฟอกอากาศเข้ามาช่วยกรองสิ่งแปลกปลอมที่เป็นอันตรายต่อร่างกายออกไป ทำให้อากาศที่สูดเข้าไปปลอดภัยมากขึ้น

นอนหลับสนิทตลอดคืน

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่า ปัญหานอนหลับไม่สนิท หลับ ๆ ตื่น ๆ หรือรู้สึกอ่อนเพลียหลังตื่นนอน บางครั้งอาจมีสาเหตุมาจากสภาพอากาศที่เต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นละออง แต่การเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนช่วยขจัดปัญหาดังกล่าวได้ ทำให้คุณหลับสบายตลอดทั้งคืน นี่ถือเป็นประโยชน์เครื่องฟอกอากาศอีกอย่างที่น่าสนใจ

บรรเทาอาการภูมิแพ้

ช่วยบรรเทาอาการภูมิแพ้ซึ่งมีสาเหตุมาจากฝุ่นละอองต่าง ๆ ที่ลอยปะปนอยู่ในอากาศ โดยเฉพาะผู้มีโรคประจำตัวอย่างแพ้อากาศหรือแพ้ฝุ่น การมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้ใช้งานที่บ้านจะช่วยแก้ปัญหานี้ได้ เพราะเครื่องฟอกอากาศถูกออกแบบมาให้ทำหน้าที่ดักจับเชื้อโรคและฝุ่นละอองภายในอากาศ

เปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนั่งเล่น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ไอเทมจำเป็นที่ช่วยกรองอากาศในที่พัก

วิธีเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ให้ตรงการใช้งาน
ขนาดห้อง

การเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้องที่ใช้งานช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ฉะนั้นก่อนซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศควรพิจารณาพื้นที่ใช้งานควบคู่กันไป ที่สำคัญห้องที่เปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศควรเป็นห้องปิด เพื่อช่วยป้องกันไม่ให้ฝุ่นเข้ามาอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ระบบการทำงาน

เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่นำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ โดยกรณีนี้ให้เน้นไปที่ชนิดของฟิลเตอร์หรือแผ่นกรองเป็นหลัก แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มี HEPA filter ซึ่งช่วยกรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็กได้ดีและดักจับฝุ่นละอองในอากาศ

ระดับเสียง

ขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเวลาเปิดใช้งานสิ่งที่ตามมาคือเสียงของเครื่องยนต์หรือกลไกที่อยู่ด้านใน ดังนั้นเพื่อไม่ให้การเปิดใช้งานเครื่องรบกวนการนอนหรือเวลาทำงานที่ต้องใช้สมาธิ แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีระดับเสียงต่ำขณะเครื่องทำงาน นั่นคือระดับเสียงไม่ควรเกิน 30 เดซิเบล

ประหยัดไฟ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องเปิดใช้เป็นเวลานาน ยิ่งสภาพอากาศในปัจจุบันนี้อาจต้องเปิดใช้งานเครื่องตลอดทั้งวันทั้งคืน ฉะนั้นควรเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ประหยัดพลังงานเพื่อเซฟค่าไฟฟ้าไปในตัว

ฟังก์ชันเสริมต่าง ๆ

แม้การทำงานหลักของเครื่องฟอกอากาศคือการกรองอากาศและกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ แต่การใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันเสริมอย่างเซนเซอร์ตรวจวัดคุณภาพอากาศ ตัวระบุการเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรอง ตัวควบคุมความเร็ว หรือการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง นอกจากใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้ง่ายขึ้น ยังมั่นใจได้ว่าสภาพอากาศในห้องดีขึ้นจากเดิม

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ยี่ห้อไหนดี ช่วยกรองอากาศในบ้านให้สะอาด
เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ช่วยเปลี่ยนทุกห้องในบ้านให้มีอากาศสะอาดสดชื่น

คืนอากาศภายในบ้านให้สะอาดจากฝุ่น PM 2.5 ด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1 ที่มาพร้อมระบบการกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน ช่วยกรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 เหมาะกับพื้นที่ห้อง 32 ตร.ม. ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ที่คุณใช้งานในบ้าน ทั้งเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้ถูกออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์เพื่อการใช้งานที่สะดวกแถมมีดีไซน์ล้ำสมัย จัดวางมุมไหนก็โดดเด่น หากอยากเติมเต็มอากาศสะอาดให้กับทุกพื้นที่ในห้องกับระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน อย่าลืมนึกถึง LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1 ของแบรนด์แอลจี

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDWH0

คืนอากาศสะอาดและสดชื่นภายในบ้านด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDWH0 พร้อมช่วยให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดสดชื่นมากกว่าที่เคยด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ทำให้อากาศที่หายใจเข้าไปปลอดภัยจากฝุ่น PM 1.0 เชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัสในอากาศ สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ทั้งมีเซนเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะทำให้รู้สภาพอากาศภายในห้องได้อย่างเรียลไทม์ผ่านหน้าจอ LED ที่สำคัญสามารถใช้แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ เพื่อเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare จากนอกบ้านได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0

ปกป้องทุกพื้นที่ภายในบ้านให้ปลอดภัยและเต็มไปด้วยอากาศสะอาดจากเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

มั่นใจได้ว่าทุกพื้นที่ในบ้านปราศจากฝุ่น PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 กับเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0 มาพร้อมด้วยระบบฟอกอากาศ 6 ชั้น นอกจากกำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กที่เป็นอันตรายต่อระบบทางเดินหายใจ ยังช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซพิษ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อีกด้วย ที่สำคัญเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้มีโหมด Baby Care กระจายลมจากส่วนกลางของตัวเครื่องลงสู่พื้น ให้อากาศสะอาดกระจายครอบคลุมกว่า มั่นใจได้ว่าลูกน้อยเล่นสนุกบนพื้นได้อย่างปลอดภัย
มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดีไว้ใช้งานที่บ้าน คอนโด หรือที่ทำงาน สามารถพิจารณาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ที่แนะนำในข้างต้น นอกจากเครื่องฟอกอากาศทางแบรนด์ LG มีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่น่าสนใจอีกมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องลดความชื้น เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องซักผ้า หรือตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ทั้งนี้ผู้สนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าและข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

