เด็ก 2 คนนั่งดูแท็บเล็ต

การ์ตูนเด็กภาษาอังกฤษ แนะนำ 5 เรื่องสนุก ฝึกภาษาไปในตัว

06/01/2023

การ์ตูนมีส่วนช่วยพัฒนาทักษะด้านภาษาแก่เด็ก

การ์ตูนสำหรับเด็กสนุก ๆ เอาไว้ฝึกภาษาเรื่องไหนดี

กล่าวได้ว่าการ์ตูนกับเด็ก ๆ เป็นของคู่กัน เราทุกคนต่างมีประสบการณ์ดูการ์ตูนมาทั้งสิ้น อย่างไรก็ตามน้อยคนจะรู้ว่าการ์ตูนมีประโยชน์กับเด็กมาก หลายคนอาจคิดว่าการ์ตูนมอบเพียงแค่ความบันเทิงเพียงอย่างเดียว พ่อแม่บางคนมองว่าการ์ตูนเป็นเรื่องไร้สาระด้วยซ้ำ แต่แท้จริงแล้วการ์ตูนมีส่วนสำคัญต่อพัฒนาการของเด็ก ๆ อย่างมาก สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำการ์ตูนเด็กเล็ก เนื้อหาสนุก ได้ความรู้พร้อมฝึกภาษาไปในตัว จะมีเรื่องไหนน่าสนใจบ้างตามมาดูกัน

การ์ตูนมีบทบาทสำคัญต่อพัฒนาการของเด็กอย่างไร

• ความบันเทิง

การ์ตูนให้ความบันเทิงและความสุขแก่เด็ก ๆ ซึ่งสำคัญต่อสุขภาพจิตและอารมณ์ เมื่อเด็กดูการ์ตูน พวกเขาสามารถหัวเราะและเพลิดเพลิน ซึ่งช่วยให้เกิดความผ่อนคลายและลดความเครียดได้

• การเรียนรู้

การ์ตูนสามารถเป็นเครื่องมือที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับการสอนบทเรียนที่มีค่าแก่เด็ก ๆ การ์ตูนหลายเรื่องมีเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับการศึกษา เช่น วิทยาศาสตร์ และทักษะทางสังคม นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถช่วยให้เด็กเรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับวัฒนธรรมและภาษาต่าง ๆ

• จินตนาการ

การ์ตูนสามารถช่วยกระตุ้นจินตนาการและความคิดสร้างสรรค์ของเด็กได้ เด็ก ๆ สามารถสร้างเรื่องราวและการผจญภัยในใจของพวกเขาตามตัวละครและสถานการณ์ที่เห็นในการ์ตูน สิ่งนี้ช่วยให้เด็กพัฒนาทักษะทางความคิดและภาษา

• การเข้าสังคม

การดูการ์ตูนสามารถช่วยให้เด็กมีสังคมกับเพื่อน ๆ ได้ พวกเขาสามารถพูดคุยเกี่ยวกับตัวละคร และเรื่องราวที่เกิดขึ้นกับเด็กคนอื่น ๆ ซึ่งสามารถช่วยพัฒนาทักษะทางสังคม เช่น การสื่อสาร การแบ่งปัน และการทำงานเป็นทีม

การ์ตูนภาษาอังกฤษ สนุก ๆ เรื่องไหนดี ช่วยฝึกภาษา

เด็กนั่งดูการ์ตูนในแล็ปท็อป

การ์ตูนให้ความบันเทิงแก่เด็ก ๆ สำคัญต่อสุขภาพจิตและอารมณ์

1.) Peppa Pig

ซีรีส์การ์ตูนยอดนิยมของอังกฤษที่ติดตามการผจญภัยของ Peppa Pig ครอบครัวและผองเพื่อน ได้รับการออกแบบมาสำหรับเด็กเล็ก มีภาษาที่เรียบง่ายและเนื้อเรื่องที่ติดตามได้ง่าย

2.) SpongeBob SquarePants

ซีรีส์แอนิเมชันอเมริกันเรื่องนี้เป็นที่นิยมในหมู่เด็กทุกวัย และมีตัวละครมากมายที่อาศัยอยู่ในเมืองใต้น้ำที่สมมติขึ้น การแสดงใช้ภาษาที่สนุกสนานและอารมณ์ขันที่สามารถดึงดูดทั้งเด็กและผู้ใหญ่

3.) The Magic School Bus

ซีรีส์แอนิเมชันอเมริกาเรื่องนี้ติดตามนักเรียนกลุ่มหนึ่งและครูสุดแปลกของพวกเขา ขณะที่พวกเขาไปทัศนศึกษาในป่าด้วยรถโรงเรียนที่มีมนต์ขลัง การ์ตูนเรื่องนี้ใช้แนวคิดและคำศัพท์ทางวิทยาศาสตร์อย่างสนุกสนาน ซึ่งสามารถช่วยให้เด็ก ๆ เรียนรู้ไปพร้อมกับความบันเทิง

4.) Tom and Jerry

ทอม แอนด์ เจอร์รี่ ซีรีส์แอนิเมชันอเมริกันสุดคลาสสิกในตำนาน นำเสนอเรื่องราวตลกของแมวชื่อทอมและหนูชื่อเจอร์รี่ การแสดงมีบทสนทนาเล็กน้อยและอาศัยอารมณ์ขันที่มองเห็นมากกว่า แต่ก็ยังสามารถช่วยให้เด็ก ๆ ฝึกฝนทักษะความเข้าใจภาษาอังกฤษได้

5.) Scooby-Doo

ซีรีส์แอนิเมชันอเมริกันคลาสสิก ติดตามกลุ่มวัยรุ่นและสุนัขพูดได้ การแสดงใช้ภาษาที่เข้าใจง่าย เต็มไปด้วยความตื่นเต้นและอารมณ์ขัน ซึ่งทำให้เด็ก ๆ สนุกตื่นเต้นและได้เรียนรู้มากมาย

 

ทั้ง 5 เรื่องข้างต้นนี้เป็นแค่ตัวอย่างเพียงบางส่วนเท่านั้น สิ่งสำคัญที่สุดคือหาการ์ตูนที่เด็ก ๆ ชอบดู จะทำให้พวกเขามีแนวโน้มที่จะเรียนรู้และฝึกฝนทักษะภาษาอังกฤษได้อย่างมีความสุข ซึ่งปัจจุบันการ์ตูนภาษาอังกฤษสนุก ๆ สามารถติดตามได้ผ่านสตรีมมิ่ง HBO Netflix Disney+ หรือแม้แต่ใน Youtube

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ความบันเทิงระดับโลกในบ้านคุณ

ดูการ์ตูนให้สนุกได้ความบันเทิงแบบเต็มอรรถรส ต้องดูผ่านทีวีคุณภาพที่มอบสีสันสมจริง ภาพคมชัดเก็บทุกรายละเอียด ลำโพงที่มอบพลังเสียงได้แบบเต็มอิ่ม รวมถึงอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านเพื่อการพักผ่อนได้อย่างเต็มที่ ขอแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG แบรนด์คุณภาพ ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

ทีวี LG QNED 4K ภาพสวยคมชัด สีสันสมจริง

ทีวี LG QNED 4K ขนาด 55 นิ้ว

ทีวี LG QNED 4K ให้ภาพสีสันสดใส เจิดจรัส

ทีวี LG QNED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55QNED80SRAทีวี 55 นิ้ว ความละเอียดภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K สว่างขึ้นอย่างเหนือระดับ มองเห็นสีที่บริสุทธิ์มากขึ้นไปอีกขั้น มีระบบ Precision Dimming และ Ultra Contrast ช่วยปรับปรุงอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์และเพิ่มความสว่าง เพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัดเป็นธรรมชาติ ควบคู่ไปกับการลดปัญหาเงาซ้อน ชิปประมวลผลที่ล้ำหน้า α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 มอบประสบการณ์ที่ทรงพลังอย่างแท้จริง ระบบ AI Picture Wizard ปรับแต่งภาพและสีแบบเฉพาะสำหรับคุณ พร้อมมอบความสุขในการรับชมการ์ตูนผ่านทีวีสำหรับคุณหนู ๆ

จอคอม UltraGear™ ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อ

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบทั้ง 3 ด้าน

หากคุณต้องการชมการ์ตูนผ่านจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ต้องไม่พลาด 27” UltraGear™Full HD Gaming Monitor จอเกมมิ่งขนาดใหญ่เต็มตา ภาพคมชัดระดับ Full HD มาพร้อมอัตราการรีเฟรช 165Hz ชิปประมวลผล AMD FreeSync™ Premium ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อสำหรับภาพที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว เทคโนโลยี 1ms MBR ช่วยลดภาพเบลอและภาพซ้อน

LG SoundBar ประสบการณ์เสียงดังโรงภาพยนตร์

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar

ลำโพง LG ยกระดับเสียงอย่างอัจฉริยะ

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5W ดีไซน์กะทัดรัดสวยงาม ระบบเสียงพัฒนาร่วมกับ MERIDIAN มาพร้อมช่องออดิโอและ Dolby Atmos กระจายเสียงรอบตัวคุณเพื่อประสบการณ์เสียงที่สมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น มีซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสองทิศทางที่ลดการสั่นสะเทือนในทุกระดับเสียง เพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพยนตร์ การ์ตูน และเพลงโดยไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะรบกวนผู้อื่น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างหมดจด

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มอบอากาศสะอาดให้บ้านของคุณ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ขนาดกะทัดรัด แต่ยังฟอกอากาศได้อย่างทรงพลัง ครอบคลุมห้องขนาด 61 ตารางเมตร ระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน สามารถกรองฝุ่น PM2.5 และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เสียงเงียบเพียง 25 เดซิเบล ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อนระหว่างดูการ์ตูนฝึกภาษาเรื่องโปรด สามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้อย่างสมาร์ทด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG หายใจสะดวก ให้ความรู้สึกสบาย

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG ช่วยลดอาการภูมิแพ้และนอนหลับสบายมากขึ้น

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier19 รุ่น MD19GQGA1.ATH ขนาด 19 ลิตร Dual Inverter Compressor ปรับการทำงานได้ตามระดับความชื้นในอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ มอบความรู้สึกแห้งและสบายให้กับบ้านของคุณ คอมเพรสเซอร์ Dual Inverter ทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เงียบและทนทาน มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศด้วยไออน และไล่ความชื้นอัตโนมัติ สามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้อย่างสมาร์ทด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ พร้อมมอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ไม่รบกวนเวลาดูการ์ตูนในช่วงเวลาสำคัญ


และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือการ์ตูนฝึกภาษาอังกฤษสำหรับเด็ก ๆ เนื้อเรื่องน่าติดตาม ทั้งยังช่วยส่งเสริมทักษะทางภาษาควบคู่ไปด้วย พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ตัวช่วยที่ตอบโจทย์ที่สุดสำหรับมอบความบันเทิงและความสะดวกสบายให้กับบ้านของคุณ สนใจทีวี จอคอมพิวเตอร์ ลำโพง เครื่องฟอกอากาศ เครื่องลดความชื้น รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

