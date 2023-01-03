About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
กระเป๋าเดินทาง

ที่เที่ยวภาคใต้สวยๆ ปักหมุดโลเคชันยอดฮิต ท้าแดดรับ Summer

03/01/2023

แนะนำสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในภาคใต้

ที่เที่ยวภาคใต้ แชร์ไอเดียแหล่งท่องเที่ยวน่าเช็กอิน ฟินเกินต้าน

ภาคใต้เป็นดินแดนที่เป็นแหล่งรวมความหลากหลายทางวัฒนธรรม ชนชาติ ศาสนา อีกทั้งยังมีลักษณะภูมิประเทศที่น่าทึ่ง เพราะมีทั้งพื้นที่ราบ ป่าไม้ ภูเขา น้ำตก หาดทราย ท้องทะเลอันกว้างใหญ่อ่าวไทยและอันดามัน ที่สำคัญยังมีเขตอุทยานที่คงความสมบูรณ์ของธรรมชาติเอาไว้ได้เต็มพิกัด ด้วยปัจจัยตามที่กล่าวมาจึงเป็นเหตุผลทำให้ด้ามขวานของไทย เต็มไปด้วยที่เที่ยวหลากสไตล์รอให้คุณไปเยี่ยมเยือน ดังนั้นหากคุณกำลังวางแพลนเที่ยวภาคใต้ แต่ไม่รู้ไปไหนดี วันนี้ LG คัดมาเน้น ๆ กับที่เที่ยวภาคใต้สวยๆ เป็นโลเคชันยอดฮิต ที่เหมาะสำหรับเช็กอินรับซัมเมอร์นี้

จดลิสต์ สิ่งที่ต้องเตรียมก่อนเยือนภาคใต้ เที่ยวสนุกไม่มีสะดุด

ภาคใต้เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่มีความหลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะทะเล ป่า ภูเขา หรือน้ำตก ก็มีให้คุณเลือกเช็กอินมากมาย ในส่วนของสภาพอากาศที่ภาคใต้เป็นแบบมรสุมเมืองร้อน มีฝนตกตลอดทั้งปีสลับกับอากาศร้อน จึงเป็นเหตุผลทำให้ภาคใต้ได้รับการขนานนามว่าดินแดนฝนแปดแดดสี่ ดังนั้นหากใครต้องการเยือนภาคใต้จำเป็นต้องเช็กสภาพอากาศตลอดเวลา เพื่อให้คุณเที่ยวได้แบบชิลล์ ๆ ไม่ต้องคอยหลบหนีสายฝน นอกจากการเช็กสภาพอากาศแล้ว ก่อนลงไปล่องใต้อย่าลืมจดลิสต์สิ่งที่ต้องทำและต้องเตรียม ดังนี้

วางแพลนจังหวัดที่ต้องการไป

การเลือกจังหวัดสำหรับท่องเที่ยวเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่สุด หากคุณยังไม่เคยเดินทางไปภาคใต้ แนะนำให้เริ่มเที่ยวจากจังหวัดที่มีการเดินทางสะดวก เช่น ภูเก็ต กระบี่ สงขลา เพื่อให้คุณเที่ยวได้แบบสบาย ๆ หมดห่วงเรื่องการเดินทาง หรือเลือกจากจังหวัดที่มีสถานที่เที่ยวตรงตามไลฟ์สไตล์ที่ต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นทะเล ภูเขา น้ำตก หรือแหล่งท่องเที่ยวชุมชนต่าง ๆ เพื่อให้คุณเลือกจังหวัดให้ตรงกับเป้าหมายที่ต้องการมากที่สุด

เช็ควิธีการเดินทางและจองที่พัก

หลังจากที่คุณเลือกจังหวัดได้แล้ว สิ่งสำคัญต่อมาคือการเดินทาง ซึ่งวิธีการเดินทางไปเที่ยวภาคใต้มีหลายวิธี ทั้งเครื่องบิน รถประจำทาง รถไฟ และรถยนต์ส่วนตัว ซึ่งข้อนี้คุณสามารถเลือกได้ตามระยะเวลาและงบประมาณที่จ่ายไหว นอกจากนี้ต้องเช็กการเดินทางในจังหวัดปลายทางด้วยว่ามีรถประจำทาง ที่อำนวยต่อการท่องเที่ยวหรือไม่ ไปแล้วจะได้เที่ยวเพลินไม่ติดขัด ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมจองที่พักในสไตล์ที่ชอบให้พร้อม ยิ่งไปเที่ยวในช่วงไฮซีซั่นด้วยแล้ว เป็นไปได้ว่าการวอร์กอินจองที่พัก อาจทำให้คุณพลาดโอกาสเข้าพักหรือได้ราคาที่สูงกว่าการจองล่วงหน้า

แพ็กกระเป๋าเดินทางเตรียมเที่ยว

เมื่อจัดการสิ่งสำคัญต่าง ๆ จนครบหมดแล้ว การแพ็กกระเป๋าท่องเที่ยวเป็นลิสต์อย่างสุดท้ายที่ห้ามมองข้าม ซึ่งในกระเป๋าเดินทางควรมีจำนวนเสื้อผ้าที่เพียงพอต่อการท่องเที่ยว ยาประจำตัว บัตรประจำตัวประชาชนหรือบัตรยืนยันตัวตนต่าง ๆ รวมถึงของใช้ส่วนตัวที่จำเป็น เช่น โทรศัพท์มือถือ สายชาร์จมือถือ นอกจากนี้ไอเทมสร้างความบันเทิงเป็นลิสต์สำคัญที่สายเที่ยวต้องเตรียมให้พร้อมเช่นกัน

LG TONE Free

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG

LG TONE Free FP9 ช่วยให้ดื่นด่ำการฟังเพลงได้อย่างคมชัด แม่นยำ

การเดินทางไปภาคใต้ใช้เวลาเดินทางค่อนข้างนาน ดังนั้นหากมีหูฟังไร้สายติดกระเป๋าไว้อุ่นใจกว่าแน่นอน แต่จะเลือกหูฟังไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มช่วงเวลาการเดินทางให้เพลิดเพลินมากขึ้น แนะนำ LG TONE Free FP9 โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี Active Noise Cancellation ที่ช่วยลดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก เพื่อให้คุณเต็มอิ่มกับการฟังเพลงที่ชัดเจนขึ้น ทั้งยังใช้ระบบพัฒนาเสียงร่วมกัน MERIDIAN แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงจากอังกฤษ ที่ช่วยให้เสียงชัดใส มีมิติ และช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับที่แม่นยำ มาพร้อม Flex Action Bass ช่วยสร้างเสียงต่ำอันทรงพลัง โดยไม่ลดทอดความคมชัดและความละเอียดของเสียง ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี หรือเกมได้อย่างเพลิดเพลินด้วย 3D Sound Stage ที่สามารถปรับตั้งค่าได้ผ่านแอป TONE Free บนมือถือ รองรับการเชื่อมต่อภายนอก Plug & Wireless ทั้งแบบมีสายและไร้สาย รองรับ Fast Charging ชาร์จเพียง 5 นาที ใช้งานได้นานถึง 1 ชั่วโมง และยังเป็นเคสชาร์จแบบ UVnano ที่ช่วยขจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียในหูฟังได้ 99.9% สวมใส่ได้อย่างสบาย ปลอดภัยหายห่วง

ลำโพงบลูทูธ

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 เติมเต็มอรรถรสการฟังเพลง

เพื่อไม่ให้การพักผ่อนเงียบเหงาลำโพงบลูทูธไร้สาย เป็นไอเทมที่ควรมี เพราะสิ่งนี้ช่วยสร้างความเพลิดเพลินและเพิ่มความสุนทรีย์ให้กับการพักผ่อน แนะนำ ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBK ที่มีเทคโนโลยีกระจายเสียง ที่ไม่ว่าจะวางลำโพงไว้ที่ใดก็ช่วยกระจายเสียงได้แบบ 360 องศา ได้ยินเสียงคมชัดทั้งเสียงเพลง เสียงดนตรี เสียงพูด และมิติของเสียง พร้อมให้คุณภาพเสียงที่สมบูรณ์ 3 ทิศทางระดับพรีเมียม เสียงแหลมแม่นยำ เสียงกลางชัดขึ้น และเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น นอกจากนี้วัสดุภายนอก Clarity Boosting Structure ยังประกอบไปด้วยวัสดุพรีเมียมที่ช่วยเพิ่มความแม่นยำให้เสียง ลดการสั่นสะเทือน ลดความผิดเพี้ยน และ Dynamic Bass Optimizer ช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงต้นฉบับ ดีไซน์สวย ขนาดกะทัดรัด เหมาะกับทุกการพกพา

LG gram 15.6

แล็ปท็อป LG gram

LG gram 15.6 จอใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก

หากใครวางแพลนเที่ยวไปด้วยทำงานไปด้วย แล้วกำลังมองหาแล็ปท็อปน้ำหนักเบา ไม่หนักกระเป๋า ช่วยให้สะดวกทุกการพกพา แนะนำ LG gram 15.6 หน้าจอแสดงผลใหญ่ขึ้น แต่มีน้ำหนักเบาพิเศษเพียง 1.12 กิโลกรัม พกพาสะดวก ไม่จำเป็นต้องพกพาเครื่องใหญ่ให้ยุ่งยาก แบตเตอรี่ 80Wh ทนทาน ใช้งานราบรื่นตลอดทั้งวัน จอแสดงผล IPS แบบ Full HD (1920X1080) ให้ภาพที่แม่ยำ สีสันสดใส และโดดเด่นทุกมุมมอง ใช้งานหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 อันทรงพลังพร้อมกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ทำงานสำหรับการสร้างเนื้อหา การเล่นเกม และสตรีมมิงได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ทั้งยังผ่านการรับรองความทนทานตามมาตรฐานทางการทหารของสหรัฐฯ MIL-STD-810G ใช้งานได้อย่างมั่นใจแน่นอน

แนะนำที่เที่ยวภาคใต้น่าไปโดน นอนฟิน เช็กอินซัมเมอร์
เกาะนุ้ยนอก จังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช

บรรยากาศเกาะนุ้ยนอก

เกาะนุ้ยนอกต้นกำเนิดของตำนานหลวงปู่ทวดเหยียบน้ำทะเลจืด / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

เกาะนุ้ยนอก เป็นที่เที่ยว Unseen แห่งอำเภอขนอม จังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช ซึ่งความโดดเด่นของที่นี่คือมีบ่อน้ำจืดรูปร่างคล้ายรอยเท้า ที่สามารถมองเห็นได้ในตอนที่น้ำทะเลลดลงเท่านั้น โดยเชื่อกันว่าบ่อน้ำจืดดังกล่าวเป็นต้นกำเนิดของตำนาน ‘หลวงปู่ทวดเหยียบน้ำทะเลจืด’ จึงทำให้ที่นี่มีรูปหล่อหลวงปู่ทวดให้ได้สักการะ นอกจากนี้ยังมีกิจกรรมที่เป็นไฮไลต์สำคัญคือการส่องโลมาสีชมพู ใครอยากเที่ยวทะเล บรรยากาศดีต้องไม่พลาด

อ่าวนาง จังหวัดกระบี่

คนกำลังเล่นน้ำทะเลที่อ่าวนาง

อ่าวนางจังหวัดกระบี่ ที่เที่ยวทะเลแบบไม่ต้องนั่งเรือ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

ใครต้องการเที่ยวทะเลใต้ไม่ต้องข้ามเกาะ น้ำทะเลใส หาดทรายละเอียด แนะนำอ่าวนาง จังหวัดกระบี่ เป็นชายหาดสวยที่รายล้อมไปด้วยทิวทัศน์ของภูเขาหินปูนรูปทรงแปลกตา ทั้งยังแซมไปด้วยต้นไม้น้อยใหญ่ ชายหาดสีขาว และน้ำทะเลสีใสสะอาด ที่สำคัญยังเป็นจุดชมพระอาทิตย์ตกดินที่สวยงามแห่งหนึ่งในกระบี่ และยังมีร้านอาหาร ที่พัก ให้บริการหลายแห่ง ไปที่เดียวครบทั้งอิ่มใจ อิ่มท้อง แถมยังเหมาะกับคนไม่ชอบนั่งเรือข้ามเกาะอีกด้วย

เมืองเก่าสงขลา จังหวัดสงขลา

บรรยากาศถนนเมืองเก่าสงขลา

เมืองเก่าสงขลาแหล่งรวมร้านอาหารขึ้นชื่อ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

ปักหมุดที่เที่ยวภาคใต้ไม่ใช่ทะเลกันที่ เมืองเก่าสงขลา ทำเลสุดชิคที่ยังคงรักษาเอกลักษณ์ดั้งเดิมไว้ ทั้งบ้านเรือนเก่าแก่ โรงสี ศาลเจ้าพ่อหลักเมือง พร้อมปลุกถนนสายนี้ให้มีชีวิตชีวาอีกครั้ง ด้วยผลงานสตรีทอาร์ต ภาพวาดบนกำแพง ร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ ที่กลมกลืนเข้ากับอาคารดีไซน์เก่าแก่ได้อย่างลงตัว ที่สำคัญยังเป็นแหล่งรวมของอร่อยสงขลา ที่ไปแล้วรับรองว่าไม่ผิดหวังแน่นอน

เกาะเฮ จังหวัดภูเก็ต

เรือจอดอยู่ในเกาะเฮ

เกาะเฮ จุดเช็กอินดำน้ำตื้นยอดฮิตในภูเก็ต / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

ใครชื่นชอบการดำน้ำตื้นชมปะการัง ต้องไม่พลาดที่เกาะเฮ เป็นเกาะส่วนตัวที่เหมาะสำหรับการเดินทางไปเช้าเย็นกลับ โดยพื้นที่แห่งนี้อยู่ห่างจากฝั่งภูเก็ตประมาณ 10 กิโลเมตรเท่านั้น สำหรับไฮไลต์ที่ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวเดินทางมาเที่ยวชม คือการดำน้ำตื้นชมปะการังที่ยังสมบูรณ์ อาทิ ปะการังผักกาด ปะการังสมอง ปะการังจานที่ตั้งเรียงเป็นแนวยาว นอกจากนี้ยังมีเหล่าปลาน้อยปลาใหญ่สีสันสดใส คอยแหวกว่ายโชว์ความสวยงามให้นักท่องเที่ยวได้ชมอีกด้วย

น้ำตกปาโจ จังหวัดนราธิวาส

บรรยากาศน้ำตกปาโจ

น้ำตกปาโจ น้ำตกขนาดใหญ่ในนราธิวาส/ ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

น้ำตกปาโจ เป็นน้ำตกขนาดใหญ่ที่ตั้งอยู่ในผืนป่าบูโด จังหวัดนราธิวาส โดยที่นี่เป็นน้ำตกความสูง 4 ชั้น แต่ชั้นที่ 1 จะมีขนาดใหญ่และสวยที่สุดจึงเหมาะสำหรับการเล่นน้ำของนักท่องเที่ยว อีกทั้งบริเวณโดยรอบยังมีป่าเขาอันอุดมสมบูรณ์รายล้อมเอาไว้ ทั้งยังมีสัตว์ป่า อาทิ ค่างแว่นถิ่นใต้ นกกาฝากท้องสีส้ม และพืชพันธุ์หายากให้ได้ชมอีกด้วย

สกายวอร์กทะเลหมอกอัยเยอร์เวง จังหวัดยะลา

ทะเลหมอกที่สกายวอร์ก

สกายวอร์ก ทะเลหมอกอัยเยอร์เวง / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

ภาคใต้ไม่ได้มีดีแค่ทะเลน้ำสีฟ้าเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีทะเลหมอกสีขาวโพลนสุด Unseen ให้ได้แวะไปเช็กอินด้วย อย่างที่สกายวอร์ก ทะเลหมอกอัยเยอร์เวง เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวยอดฮิตของจังหวัดยะลา โดยที่นี่อยู่บนระดับความสูง 2,038 ฟุตจากระดับน้ำทะเล จุดเด่นคือคุณสามารถเดินไปตามระเบียงเพื่อยืนชมทะเลหมอกบนพื้นกระจกใส ทั้งสวยงามและตื่นเต้นในเวลาเดียว ที่สำคัญยังเป็นจุดชมพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นท่ามกลางทะเลหมอกที่มีให้ชมตลอดทั้งปี รับรองว่าสวยงามและคุ้มค่ากับการเดินทางแน่นอน

เที่ยวสนุกแบบปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ เลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้า LG

ทุกวันนี้รอบตัวเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นควัน แบคทีเรีย และเชื้อโรคมากมาย ที่พร้อมทำร้ายสุขภาพร่างกายคุณให้อ่อนแอลงทุกเมื่อ ดังนั้นนอกจากการสวมหน้ากากอนามัยขณะอยู่นอกบ้านแล้ว ทันทีที่กลับถึงบ้านแนะนำพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านรีบทำความสะอาดร่างกาย และทำความเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดทันที เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เชื้อโรคแพร่กระจายจนกลายเป็นสาเหตุของโรคต่าง ๆ หากกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องซักอบผ้าคุณภาพดี ที่มีคุณสมบัติในการซักขจัดคราบ กำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า ได้อยู่หมัด แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้คุณได้ทุกวัน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1412S2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1412S2B ซักผ้าสะอาดภายในเวลา 39 นาที

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1412S2B ควบคุมการทำงานด้วย Inverter Direct Drive ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังที่เหมาะสมกับการซักแต่ละครั้ง เพื่อช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดและถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 18% มีฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360˚ ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าเสร็จภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมการถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วยสเปรย์ฉีดน้ำ 4 ทิศทาง ซักผ้าอย่างทั่วถึงและรวดเร็ว แต่ยังคงประสิทธิภาพได้ดีเหมือนเดิม นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าได้ 30% และช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้า ได้ 99.9% ลดความเสี่ยงต่อปัญหาทางเดินหายใจได้เป็นอย่างดี ดีไซน์สวย ปุ่มเลือกโปรแกรมหรูหรา แผงควบคุมขนาดใหญ่ ตัวเครื่องเท่าเดิมแต่ได้ความจุถังซักที่ใหญ่ขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA มีฟังก์ชัน Steam+™ กำจัดไรฝุ่นในใยผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA มีระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ AIDD™ ให้ประสิทธิภาพการซักที่เหนือกว่า ช่วยตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าอัตโนมัติ กำหนดรูปแบบการซัก และถนอมเนื้อผ้าได้มากขึ้น 18% มาพร้อมระบบ Auto Dose จ่ายน้ำยาซักผ้าตามปริมาณที่เหมาะสมอัตโนมัติ แม่นยำ และยืดหยุ่น นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเปลี่ยนช่องใส่น้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่มให้เป็นช่องใส่น้ำยาซักผ้า เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซักได้สูงสุดถึง 35 ครั้ง ที่สำคัญยังมีฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360° ซักผ้าสะอาดภายในเวลาเพียง 39 นาที พร้อมปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่าด้วยหัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง มั่นใจผ้าในถังสะอาดแน่นอน และ Steam+™ ลดไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับย่นของผ้า 30% ทั้งยังซักผ้าแห้งไวไม่ต้องง้อแดดด้วยถังซักขนาด 13 กก. พร้อมถังอบ 8 กก. เพิ่มความทนทานถูกสุขอนามัยได้มากกว่าด้วยฝาเครื่องกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส ดีไซน์สวย ใช้งานง่าย ควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่าน Voice Assistant และแอปพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา
เพราะสุขภาพร่างกายเป็นเรื่องสำคัญ เพราะฉะนั้นนอกจากการหาที่เที่ยว ที่พัก หรือร้านอาหารเพื่อผ่อนคลายกายใจแล้ว ทันทีที่กลับถึงบ้านอย่าลืมซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าให้เรียบด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG เพื่อกำจัดสิ่งสกปรกและแบคทีเรียที่จ้องทำร้ายสุขภาพ หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● เครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังเกิดจากอะไร? เช็คให้ดีก่อนเสียหายหนัก
● เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวดีไหม? พลังซักเหนือชั้นแบบ 2 In 1
● วิธีเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามาตรฐาน ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก