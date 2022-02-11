About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังเกิดจากอะไร? เช็คให้ดีก่อนเสียหายหนัก

11/02/2022

ไขข้อสงสัยเครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังเกิดจากอะไร

หมดปัญาเสียงรบกวนขณะซักผ้า แก้ไขง่าย ๆ ด้วยตัวเอง

"เครื่องซักผ้า” สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่บ้านทุกหลังควรมี ช่วยประหยัดแรง ประหยัดเวลาในการซักผ้า รวมถึงให้คุณสวมใส่เสื้อผ้าที่สะอาดปราศจากสิ่งสกปรก และกลิ่นเหม็นอับแม้ว่าเครื่องซักผ้าจะมอบประโยชน์ด้านความสะดวกสบายมากมาย แต่ก็มีบางทีอาจพบเจอปัญหาในการใช้งาน โดยเฉพาะปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังขณะทำงาน เรียกได้ว่าเป็นปัญหาที่สร้างความรำคาญใจให้กับผู้ใช้งานอย่างมาก แต่ทว่าปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังสามารถเกิดขึ้นได้กับเครื่องซักผ้าทุกรุ่น และอาจเกิดได้จากหลายสาเหตุ บทความนี้จึงรวบรวมสาเหตุที่ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังและสั่นแรงมาฝาก เพื่อให้คุณสามารถตรวจสอบและซ่อมบำรุงได้ด้วยตัวเอง

เครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังเกิดจากอะไร?

ปัญหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม

เครื่องซักผ้ามีอาการสั่นและเสียงดัง ถือเป็นปัญหาที่พบได้บ่อยครั้ง โดยมีหลายสาเหตุ อาทิ สถานที่วางเครื่องเป็นพื้นที่ปิดทำให้เสียงดังก้อง ปริมาณผ้าในถังไม่สมดุล การติดตั้งที่ไม่ถูกต้อง และมีสาเหตุอื่น ๆ ร่วมด้วย ดังนี้

ไม่ได้เอาโฟมรองเครื่องออก

ก่อนติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าควรนำฐานโฟมพร้อมทั้งพลาสติกรองมอเตอร์ออกจากด้านใต้เครื่อง เพื่อป้องกันการเสียดสีเวลาเครื่องซักผ้าทำงานจนเกิดเสียงดังและเครื่องสั่นได้

ลืมขันน็อตล็อคเครื่องออก

เสียงเครื่องซักผ้าดังอาจมาจากการที่คุณลืมขันน็อตล็อคเครื่องออกก่อนใช้งาน ซึ่งคุณสามารถขันน็อตหมุนทวนเข็มนาฬิกาเพื่อนำน็อตล็อคออก จากนั้นใช้หมดปิดรูให้เรียบร้อย

เครื่องติดตั้งไม่ได้ระดับ

ตรวจสอบพื้นที่ติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า หากสถานที่ติดตั้งเป็นไม้หรือพื้นที่ไม่มั่นคง อาจทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าส่งเสียงดังหรือสั่นระหว่างทำงานได้ โดยคุณสามารถกดที่มุมบนของเครื่องซักผ้าแบบทะแยง ตัวเครื่องจะต้องไม่มีการขยับขึ้น-ลง หากพบว่าพื้นไม่เรียบให้ทำการปรับขาเครื่องซักผ้าให้ได้ระดับที่เหมาะสม และห้ามใช้วัสดุอื่น ๆ มารองขาเครื่องเด็ดขาด เพราะแรงสั่นเครื่องซักผ้าอาจไปกระทบวัสดุที่รองขาจนทำให้เกิดเสียงดังได้

การซักผ้าหลายประเภท

การซักผ้าหลายประเภทในครั้งเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังจากขนาดผ้าและประเภทของผ้า

ปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังและสั่นแรงมักมาจากขนาดผ้าและประเภทของผ้า เพราะเวลาเครื่องซักผ้าปั่นทำงาน เสื้อผ้าภายในมีการกระจายไม่ทั่วถังส่งผลให้ถังซักไม่สมดุล แนะนำควรแยกประเภทผ้าก่อนซักทุกครั้ง และไม่ควรใส่ผ้าจนเต็มถังซักเกินไป

สิ่งสกปรกเข้าไปติดใต้ใบพัด

ก่อนนำเสื้อผ้าลงถังซักควรทำการแยกประเภทเสื้อผ้า และกำจัดเศษอาหาร ฝุ่นผง หรือครบสกปรกต่าง ๆ ทุกครั้ง เพราะเศษวัสดุต่าง ๆ ที่ติดมาบนเสื้อผ้าของคุณ อาจทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าส่งเสียงดังได้ เนื่องจากมีเศษเข้าไปติดใต้ใบพัดเครื่องซักผ้าและมักหมมเป็นเวลานาน ซึ่งคุณสามารถถอดฝาใบผัดตรงกลางถังซักเครื่องซักผ้าออก เพื่อตรวจเช็คสิ่งสกปรกที่อุดตันหรือเข้าไปขัดขวางการทำงานของใบพัด จากนั้นทำความสะอาดให้เรียบร้อยและปิดกลับไปที่เดิม

สิ่งแปลกปลอมตกอยู่ในเครื่องซักผ้า

เสียงผิดปกติจากถังซักอาจเป็นเสียงจากสิ่งแปลกปลอมที่ตกอยู่ในเครื่องซักผ้า อาทิ เศษโลหะ กิ๊บติดผม เหรียญ กระดุม และโครงชุดชั้นใน โดยให้คุณกดปั่นแห้งเพื่อเอาน้ำออก ปิดเครื่อง และนำผ้าออกจากเครื่องให้หมด จากนั้นดูที่ผิวถังซักเพื่อหาเศษวัสดุแปลกปลอม หากพบเจอให้นำออกทันทีและทำการซักต่อไป

ท่อระบายน้ำหรือท่อจ่ายน้ำกระแทรกตัวเครื่องซักผ้า

ท่อจ่ายน้ำและท่อระบายน้ำอาจกระแทกกับเครื่องซักผ้า ส่งผลให้ขณะเครื่องซักผ้าทำงานเกิดเสียงรบกวนหรือสั่นแรงได้ แนะนำให้ขยับเครื่องซักผ้าออกห่างเล็กน้อย เพื่อให้มีที่ว่างเพียงพอระหว่างตัวเครื่องกับผนัง
หากสาเหตุที่กล่าวมาทั้งหมดลองทำตามแล้วไม่ได้ผล ยังคงพบว่าเครื่องซักผ้าส่งเสียงดัง นั่นหมายความว่าเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณมีระบบการทำงานผิดปกติ การซ่อมบำรุงอาจจะต้องลงลึกถึงระบบการทำงานภายในตัวเครื่อง แนะนำให้เรียกช่างเทคนิคมาดูอาการ หากพบว่าเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณไม่สามารถซ่อมได้แล้ว การเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าใหม่ถือเป็นทางออกที่ดี
ในกรณีที่เครื่องซักผ้าของคุณมีอายุการใช้งานมานาน และถึงเวลาแล้วที่ต้องบอกลาเครื่องเก่า ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ฝาบน หรือเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง มีความโดดเด่นด้านเทคโนโลยีมอเตอร์ ช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานเงียบ ทนทาน และประหยัดไฟฟ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ประหยัดพลังงาน ซักผ้าสะอาด ไร้เสียงรบกวน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ถนอมเสื้อผ้าให้สวยนานขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W ซักสะอาด ถนอมผ้า ด้วยเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion DD เพียงเลือกโปรแกรมซักที่เหมาะกับผ้า โดยออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักไปในหลายทิศทางแตกต่างกันไป เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซัก และการถนอมผ้าอย่างสูงสุด ส่วนมอเตอร์ต่อตรง Inverter Direct Drive ไม่มีสายพาน และรอก เครื่องจึงทำงานเงียบ นิ่ง และทนทานมากขึ้น ที่สำคัญแอลจีรับประกันตัวมอเตอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปี

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG ช่วยลดความชื้นของเสื้อผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG ระบบ Roller Jet ความจุซัก 13 กก. สามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบ ให้เหมาะกับชนิดของเสื้อผ้าได้ มาพร้อม Wind Jet Dry เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนการปั่นแห้ง ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วขึ้น ป้องกันกลิ่นอับชื้น และช่วยให้ถังซักแห้งป้องกันการเกิดเชื้อรา เครื่องซักผ้าสองถังของแอลจี ผลิตจากพลาสติกพิเศษมีความหนาถึง 3 มม. ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานในการใช้งาน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M ระบบ Smart Inverter ความจุซัก 12 กก. มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานด้วยมอเตอร์แบบ Smart Inverter เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานของมอเตอร์ ในส่วนถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและถนอมผ้า ขจัดคราบฝังลึกด้วยน้ำวนอันทรงพลัง โดยเกิดจากการหมุนสวนทางของถังซักและจานซัก พร้อมรับประกันตัวมอเตอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปี เครื่องซักผ้า LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานของคนรุ่นใหม่ ประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานดีเยี่ยม เงียบสนิท ไร้เสียงรบกวน และประหยัดพลังงาน ในส่วนการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า ทาง LG มีบริการติดตั้งสินค้า LG Product Installation Condition และหากสนใจสินค้าเครื่องซักผ้า สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

