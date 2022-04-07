About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ขนาดเท่าเดิม ถังซักกว้างมากขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ยี่ห้อไหนดี?ซักสะอาด ไม่ทำร้ายเนื้อผ้า

07/04/2022

ซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโลยี่ห้อไหนให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

เครื่องซักผ้าความจุ 15 กิโล ทนทาน ปั่นสะอาด ถนอมเนื้อผ้า

 

 

การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าให้สะอาดหมดจดเป็นเรื่องสำคัญ เพราะแต่ละวันเราต้องพบเจอกับมลภาวะทางอากาศมากมาย ทั้งฝุ่นควัน แบคทีเรีย และสิ่งสกปรกที่เกาะอยู่บนเสื้อผ้า หากซักผ้าไม่สะอาดสิ่งสกปรกเหล่านั้นอาจย้อนกลับมาทำร้ายสุขภาพของคุณและคนในบ้าน ดังนั้นการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าสักเครื่องจึงเป็นเรื่องที่ต้องใช้ความพิถีพิถันมากเป็นพิเศษ

 

ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าไม่ได้เป็นเพียงเครื่องทุ่นแรงในการซักผ้าเท่านั้น แต่ปัจจุบันเครื่องซักผ้ายังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่ที่ช่วยขจัดคราบฝังแน่น แบคทีเรีย และรอยเปื้อนบนเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างหมดจด วันนี้ LG มีวิธีการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าให้เหมาะกับการใช้งานในครัวเรือน พร้อมบอกตัวเลือกเครื่องซักผ้า LG 15 กิโลราคาคุ้มค่า ฟังก์ชันครบ ทำความสะอาดได้หมดจดแบบไม่ทำร้ายเนื้อผ้า

วิธีเลือกเครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล แบบไหนใช่ที่สุด
เลือกประเภทเครื่องซักผ้า

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

 

● ข้อดี ซักผ้าได้สะอาดอย่างทั่วถึง มีระบบควบคุมการทำงานให้เลือกตามต้องการ เช่น ตั้งอุณหภูมิน้ำ ตั้งอุณหภูมิการอบแห้ง เพื่อช่วยย่นระยะเวลาในการตากผ้าให้เร็วขึ้น รวมถึงช่วยประหยัดน้ำและประหยัดเวลาในการซัก

● ข้อควรระวัง ยิ่งความจุของถังซักมากเท่าไหร่ ราคาจะยิ่งสูงตามไปด้วย และการติดตั้งค่อนข้างยุ่งยากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทอื่น

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน (ถังเดียว)

 

●ข้อดี ซักผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว เฉลี่ยแล้วอยู่ที่ประมาณ 30 – 90 นาที (ขึ้นอยู่กับโปรแกรมที่เลือกซัก) สามารถใส่ผ้าในปริมาณที่เยอะได้ มีโปรแกรมอัตโนมัติ และโปรแกรมอื่น ๆ ให้เลือกใช้ตามความต้องการ

●ข้อควรระวัง ประสิทธิภาพในการซักอาจไม่ดีเท่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า และแม้ว่าจะมีความจุของถังที่ค่อนข้างใหญ่ แต่หากอัดผ้าแน่นจนเกินไปจะทำให้ซักผ้าที่มีคราบฝังแน่นไม่สะอาด เหมาะสำหรับการซักผ้าที่ไม่เลอะหรือสกปรกมากนัก

  •  

 

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง (ถังคู่)

 

●ข้อดี แบ่งตัวถังซักและปั่นหมาดอย่างชัดเจน สามารถมองเห็นเศษใยผ้า เส้นผม หรือสิ่งตกค้างต่าง ๆ ได้ง่าย อีกทั้งยังมีราคาถูกกว่าเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ประเภทแรก และติดตั้งได้ง่ายกว่า

●ข้อควรระวัง ใช้เวลาซักผ้าค่อนข้างนาน เพราะต้องย้ายไปมาระหว่างถังซักและถังปั่น ฟังก์ชันในการใช้งานค่อนข้างน้อย และขณะที่เครื่องทำงานมักมีเสียงดังรบกวน

  •  

เครื่องซักผ้า LG มีให้เลือกหลายประเภท

 

วิธีเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

เลือกจากฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

 

หากใช้แค่ซักผ้าหรือปั่นผ้าธรรมดาทั่วไป สามารถเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีฟังก์ชันปกติจะช่วยเซฟค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากกว่า แต่หากต้องการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กับการซักผ้า การมองหาฟังก์ชันเสริมให้กับการทำงานช่วยตอบโจทย์ความสะดวกสบายได้ดีเช่นกัน

เลือกจากพื้นที่จัดวาง

 

พื้นที่ในการติดตั้งหรือพื้นที่จัดวางเป็นสิ่งที่ต้องคำนึงถึงเสมอ เพราะหากพื้นที่แคบเกินไปอาจทำให้วางเครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโลไม่ได้ หรือพื้นที่นั้น ๆ ไม่เหมาะสมกับการติดตั้งอาจทำให้เกิดปัญหายิบย่อยตามมาทีหลัง ดังนั้นอย่าลืมพิจารณาข้อนี้ด้วยเสมอ

เลือกจากรอบปั่นหมาด

 

รอบปั่นหมาด หรือ RPM มีความสำคัญต่อการปั่นแห้ง ยิ่งมีรอบมากเท่าไหร่ประสิทธิภาพในการปั่นแห้งจะมากขึ้นเท่านั้น แต่ทั้งนี้ต้องเลือกรอบปั่นให้พอดีกับเนื้อผ้าเช่นกัน เพราะหากมีรอบปั่นที่มากเกินไปอาจทำให้ผ้าบางชนิดฉีกขาดได้

เลือกจากวัสดุที่ใช้ผลิต

 

●พลาสติกหรือโพลิเมอร์ มีน้ำหนักเบา สีสันหลากหลาย

●สแตนเลสหรือเหล็กเคลือบสนิม มีความแข็งแรงทนทาน ไม่อับชื้น และไม่เป็นสนิม

●โพลีน็อกซ์ เก็บเสียงระหว่างทำงานและช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน

●เรซิ่นหรือไฟเบอร์ ทนทานต่อการผุกร่อน ไม่เป็นสนิม เหมาะสำหรับการจัดวางในพื้นที่ที่มีความชื้นสูง

เครื่องซักผ้า LG 15 กิโลรุ่นไหนดี ซักสะอาด ถนอมเนื้อผ้า

หากถามว่าควรเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ยี่ห้อไหนดี หรือมีแพลนเปลี่ยนเครื่องซักผ้าใหม่ แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้า LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีพิเศษที่ช่วยให้การซักผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย สะอาด และประหยัดเวลา LG มีตัวเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าหลายรุ่น แต่สำหรับตัวเลือกเครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล มีดังนี้

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTGV ระบบ AI DD™

แสดงการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

 

ทำความสะอาดผ้าได้อย่างล้ำลึกด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTGV ใช้ระบบการทำงาน AI DD™ ถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ และ TurboWash™

ซักสะอาดในระยะเวลาอันรวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นเครื่องซักผ้า LG steam™ ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9% ทั้งไรฝุ่น

ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้า และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ต่าง ๆ เพิ่มความทนทานให้ถังซักด้วย Stainless Lifter สามารถสั่งการง่าย ๆ

ผ่าน ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2515VS2B ระบบ Smart Inverter

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2515VS2B ทำงานเงียบ ไม่รบกวนการนอนหลับ

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2515VS2B ซักสะอาด ลดผ้าพันกัน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2515VS2B

ประหยัดพลังงานและเพิ่มความทนทานได้มากกว่าด้วยมอเตอร์ Smart Inverter ถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซัก ถนอมเนื้อผ้า และลดปัญหาผ้าพันกัน ใช้จานหมุนแบบ Punch+3 สร้างคลื่นน้ำในแนวตั้งเพื่อช่วยให้ผ้ากระจายตัวออกจากกัน

และช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กับการซัก LoDecibel™ มอเตอร์ทำงานเงียบ ลดแรงสั่นสะเทือน รับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 10 ปี

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT15WAPG ระบบ Roller Jet

การทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT15WAPG

 

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG ใช้ระบบ Roller Jet เพิ่มพลังการซัก

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT15WAPG เลือกโปรแกรมซักผ้าได้ 3 แบบ Gentle Normal และ Strong เพื่อให้คุณเลือกโปรแกรมซักที่เหมาะกับชนิดผ้าได้ตามต้องการ มาพร้อม Wind Jet Dry ที่ช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนปั่นแห้ง ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วขึ้นและช่วยป้องกันเชื้อราในถังซักแห้ง ตัวเครื่องแข็งแรงทนทาน ความหนาพิเศษ 3 มม.

ทั้งหมดนี้คงตอบคำถามได้แล้วว่าเครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ซักสะอาด ไม่ทำร้ายเนื้อผ้า LG มีตัวเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของ ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า และเครื่องซักผ้า LG สองถัง สำคัญไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโลเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีเครื่องซักผ้าอีกหลายขนาด หลายฟังก์ชัน และมีเครื่องอบผ้า LGเป็นตัวเลือกให้ได้ตัดสินใจอีกด้วย สนใจสินค้าสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.