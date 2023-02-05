About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงนั่งทำงานในห้องนอน

ตกแต่งห้องนอน ขนาด 4x4 แชร์ไอเดียสวยไม่ซ้ำ ประหยัดพื้นที่

05/02/2023

ตกแต่งห้องนอนให้ดูโปร่งสบาย ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนให้น่าอยู่ ขนาด 4X4 ตารางเมตร งบน้อยก็ทำได้

ห้องนอนเป็นพื้นที่ส่วนตัวที่หลายคนใช้เวลาอยู่อย่างน้อย 6-8 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน แต่ใครหลายคนไม่ได้ใช้ห้องนอนเพื่อพักผ่อนเท่านั้นยังเป็นพื้นที่ทำงานในห้องเดียว ดังนั้นการตกแต่งห้องนอนให้น่าอยู่ และตอบโจทย์การใช้งานในชีวิตประจำคงเป็นเรื่องดีไม่น้อย แล้วถ้าห้องนอน ขนาด 4x4 เมตร การแต่งห้องนอนสวย ๆ ก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องง่ายนักเพราะรู้สึกว่าห้องเล็กจนไม่รู้จะจัดยังไงดี สำหรับใครมีแพลนอยากตกแต่งห้องนอนขนาดเล็ก ลองแวะมาดูไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนที่ LG นำมาฝากกัน รับรองไม่ว่าห้องจะเล็กแค่ไหนก็ใช้ได้.

เทคนิคแต่งห้องนอน ขนาด 4x4 ให้น่านอนทุกคืน

ห้องนอนขนาด 4X4 หรือขนาด 16 ตารางเมตรนั้น เป็นไซซ์ห้องแบบสตูดิโอที่สามารถออกแบบให้รองรับความชอบส่วนตัวและสอดคล้องกับการใช้งานของผู้พักอาศัยได้ไม่ยาก และใครที่กำลังมองหาไอเดียในการแต่งห้องนอนในรูปแบบใหม่ ๆ สามารถนำเทคนิคที่แนะนำไปปรับเปลี่ยนตามสไตล์ของคุณได้.

ตกแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์มินิมอล

ไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนมินิมอลเป็นการตกแต่งที่เน้นความเรียบง่ายใช้การตกแต่งที่น้อยชิ้น เพราะเลือกแต่เฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ใช้งานได้จริงก่อนจัดวางอย่างเป็นระเบียบ เพื่อให้มีพื้นที่ว่างในห้องนอน นอกจากนี้บางคนอาจเลือกใช้ความอ่อนเข้มของสีขาว สีเทา และสีน้ำตาลอ่อนเพื่อสร้างมิติให้กับตัวห้องนอน ส่วนเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่นิยมใช้กับห้องนอนสไตล์นี้ ควรเป็นวัสดุที่ทำจากไม้และไม่มีลวดลายเยอะ.

ตกแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์เกาหลี

สำหรับสายซีรีส์เกาหลีที่อยากตกแต่งห้องนอนให้มีความมินิมอลผสมกับความโมเดิร์น เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศเวลาดูซีรีส์เรื่องโปรด การแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์เกาหลี ด้วยการใช้โทนสีธรรมชาติคู่กับสีขาวและเปิดรับแสงธรรมชาติ ช่วยให้บรรยากาศโดยรวมของห้องดูอบอุ่นน่าอยู่ และเพื่อให้เฟอร์นิเจอร์เข้ากับสไตล์ห้อง แนะนำให้เลือกใช้โต๊ะวางของ ตู้ไม้ขนาดเล็ก กระจกตั้งพื้นบานใหญ่ พร้อมวางฟูกที่นอนเอาไว้กับพื้นเท่านี้ก็ลงตัวสุด ๆ.

ตกแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์ลอฟท์

ห้องนอนสไตล์ลอฟท์

ห้องสไตล์ลอฟท์มีเสน่ห์เฉพาะตัวที่ไม่เหมือนใคร

ต้องยอมรับว่าการแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์ลอฟท์กำลังได้รับความนิยมในปัจจุบันไม่ต่างจากสไตล์มินิมอล เพราะมีการลดทอนเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ใช้ เพื่อให้ห้องนอนดูโปร่งสบาย สีของเฟอร์นิเจอร์ก็เป็นโทนสีดำและงานไม้สีเข้มซึ่งเข้ากับห้องสไตล์นี้ที่เป็นผนังปูนเปลือยขัดมัน.

ตกแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์วินเทจ

สำหรับห้องนอนสไตล์วินเทจจะให้กลิ่นอายแบบย้อนยุค เหมาะกับสายสะสมของเก่าที่อยากปัดฝุ่นเครื่องเล่นแผ่นเสียง ปกแผ่นเสียง หีบใส่ของ หรือโปสเตอร์หนังเก่าแล้วนำมาตกแต่งห้อง แน่นอนว่าโทนสีผนังที่ควรเลือกใช้คือสีขาว สีเทา หรือสีเขียว และถ้าอยากสร้างความอบอุ่นในบรรยากาศที่ย้อนยุค แนะนำให้หาเตียงไม้แบบเก่าหรือเตียงเหล็กดัดแบบวินเทจมาใช้คู่กับชุดเครื่องนอนที่มีลวดลาย.

ตกแต่งห้องนอนสไตล์ญี่ปุ่น

เป็นสไตล์การตกแต่งห้องนอนอีกแบบที่เน้นความเรียบง่าย สะอาดตา ไม่มีการตกแต่งเยอะ เพื่อให้ห้องนอนมีบรรยากาศที่ดูโปร่งโล่ง สบายตา น่าพักผ่อน โดยโทนสีของห้องจะเป็นสีขาวเป็นหลักและใช้สีเทาเข้มหรือเขียวเข้มเพิ่มจุดสนใจให้กับห้อง.

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพดี ที่ควรมีภายในห้องนอน

เป็นอย่างไรบ้างสำหรับไอเดียตกแต่งห้องนอนน่ารัก ๆ ที่นำมาบอกต่อ จะเห็นได้ว่าแต่ละวิธีสามารถนำไปปรับใช้กับห้องนอน ขนาด 4x4 เพื่อแบ่งสัดส่วนพื้นที่ใช้สอยในการทำงาน การแต่งตัว เก็บของสะสม หรือสำหรับพักผ่อนได้ง่าย ๆ นอกจากตกแต่งห้องนอนให้สวยและน่าอยู่ ต้องไม่ลืมเพิ่มไอเทมที่ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกสบายให้ชีวิต อย่างแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ที่ช่วยสร้างลมเย็นสบาย เครื่องฟอกอากาศที่เพิ่มอากาศสะอาดสดชื่นในห้อง พร้อมแล็ปท็อปและลำโพงบลูทูธที่ช่วยมอบความบันเทิง.

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL

เย็นสบายคลายร้อนได้ทุกเวลาที่ต้องการ ด้วยแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG

ความพิเศษของแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 12,000 BTU ก็คือระบบคอมเพรสเซอร์ที่เป็นแบบ Dual Inverter ช่วยให้แอร์ระบายความร้อนและทำความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ และประหยัดพลังงาน ทั้งยังมาพร้อม FineDust Filter ที่สามารถดักจับฝุ่น PM 2.5 ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทำให้อากาศภายในห้องสะอาดอยู่เสมอ และมีระบบทำความสะอาดตัวเองอัตโนมัติที่จะทำการไล่ความชื้นออกจากแผงคอยล์เย็น เพื่อลดการสะสมของเชื้อแบคทีเรียและฝุ่นละอองต่าง ๆ ที่สำคัญมีแผงวงจร PCB ทนไฟตกและไฟกระชากได้เป็นอย่างดี จึงสามารถใช้งานแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG รุ่นนี้ในห้องนอนได้อย่างต่อเนื่องไม่มีสะดุด.

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z90R-G.AH55A6

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z90R-G.AH55A6

แล็ปท็อปรุ่นใหม่จาก LG เบาบางพกพาง่าย หน้าจอความละเอียดสูง

LG gram รุ่น 17Z90R-G.AH55A6 RAM 16GB/512GB ขึ้นชื่อในเรื่องของขนาดและน้ำหนักที่มีความเบาบางพกพาง่าย ทั้งยังเป็นแล็ปท็อปที่เหมาะสำหรับใช้ทำงานออฟฟิศ Photoshop Illustrator รวมไปถึงการใช้เล่นเกมหรือรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงต่าง ๆ ก็ตอบโจทย์ได้เป็นอย่างดี ด้วยมาพร้อมกับหน้าจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่ความละเอียดสูง WQXGA ที่รองรับช่วงสีกว้าง, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณดูเนื้อหาได้มากขึ้นโดยเลื่อนน้อยลง ขับเคลื่อนโดยโปรเซสเซอร์ Intel® Core™ Gen 13 ที่จะยกระดับประสบการณ์การใช้งานแล็ปท็อปทุกด้าน ทั้งการเชื่อมต่อแอปพลิเคชัน LG Security Guard ที่จะล็อกการใช้งานแล็ปท็อปและช่วยแจ้งเตือนผู้ใช้งานทันทีที่ตรวจพบการใช้งานอันไม่พึงประสงค์ ฟีเจอร์ LG Glance By Miramax ที่ใช้ AI ตรวจจับใบหน้าและสายตา ช่วยเบลอข้อมูลบนหน้าจอเมื่อผู้ใช้งานไม่อยู่หน้าแล็ปท็อปหรือเมื่อมีคนอื่นจ้องมองที่หน้าจอ และ Dolby Atmos ระบบเสียงที่พาคุณไปสัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางเวลาชมซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดหรือเล่นเกม.

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีฟอกอากาศ 360 องศา และเช็กค่าฝุ่นเรียลไทม์

เพราะทุกวันนี้อากาศภายในห้องนอนไม่ได้สะอาดปราศจากมลพิษอย่างที่คิด ด้วยเหตุนี้การเลือกใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ที่ถูกพัฒนาและผลิตมาเพื่อแก้ปัญหา ทำให้คุณไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องฝุ่น PM 2.5 ฝุ่น PM 1.0 แบคทีเรีย ไวรัส กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ หรือสารที่ก่อให้เกิดภูมิแพ้ เพราะเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมระบบการกรองหลายชั้น และ Ionizer ที่มอบอากาศสะอาดให้คุณและคนที่คุณรัก ทั้งสามารถตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องนอนได้แบบเรียลไทม์ ผ่านตัวบ่งชี้ที่ด้านบนของตัวเครื่องผ่าน 4 สี ก็คือสีแดง สีส้ม สีเหลือง และสีเขียว โดยสีแดงหมายถึงคุณภาพอากาศที่แย่ที่สุด และสีเขียวหมายถึงคุณภาพอากาศที่ดีที่สุด นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถกรองอากาศภายในบ้านได้โดยรอบ 360 องศา และยังสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา แม้อยู่นอกบ้านด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ บนมือถือได้ง่าย ๆ หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนอย่าลืมนึกถึงเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้.

ลำโพง LG XBOOM Go รุ่น Jelly Beans

ลำโพง LG XBOOM Go รุ่น Jelly Beans

ลำโพง LG คุณภาพเสียงดี เชื่อมต่อลำโพงเข้าด้วยกันได้ 2 เครื่อง

หากกำลังมองหาไอเทมที่ช่วยกระจายเสียงเพลงได้อย่างสมดุลและชัดใส ขอบอกว่าลำโพง LG XBOOM Go รุ่น Jelly Beans สีสันสดใสที่ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจากรสชาติ Jellybean ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว เพราะมีเทคโนโลยี Sound Solution MERIDIAN ระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับ MERIDIAN และ Sound Effect Sound Boost mode โหมดที่จะช่วยเพิ่มพลังเสียงให้กับความสนุกของคุณ สนุกยิ่งขึ้นด้วยการเชื่อมต่อลำโพงเข้าด้วยกันได้ 2 เครื่อง เล่นเพลงได้นานยิ่งขึ้นด้วยแบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้นาน 10 ชั่วโมงโดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการชาร์จ.

นอกจากการแต่งห้องนอนแล้วการมีไอเทมดี ๆ อย่างเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ในข้างต้น นอกจากช่วยให้อากาศภายในห้องสะอาดและเป็นมิตรต่อสุขภาพ ยังมีไอเทมสร้างความบันเทิงที่ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับวันหยุดแบบไม่มีสะดุด สำหรับใครที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

