ผู้ชายกำลังนั่งดูหนังผ่านทีวี LG

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวน แนะนำ 10 เรื่องห้ามพลาด มันส์เต็มอารมณ์

03/02/2023

แนะนำซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนสอบสวน

ซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนเกาหลี ดูเพลิน สนุก ชวนลุ้นทุกตอน

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าความสนุกของเนื้อหาและการถ่ายทอดที่ไม่ธรรมดาของนักแสดงเกาหลี เป็นไม้เด็ดที่ทำให้หนังและซีรีส์เกาหลี ได้รับความนิยมอย่างแพร่หลาย ที่สำคัญยังผลิตออกมาได้สนุกทุกแนว โดยเฉพาะซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนสอบสวน ที่มีการจุดประกายปมต่าง ๆ ขึ้นมาให้ผู้ชมได้ร่วมแก้ไข แถมบางเรื่องยังหักมุมเสียจนเดาทางไม่ได้เลยว่าในตอนต่อไปจะเกิดอะไรขึ้นบ้าง และยังมีซีรีส์หลายเรื่องที่อิงมาจากสถานการณ์จริง จนทำให้ซีรีส์เหล่านี้มีความโดดเด่นและน่าสนใจมากกว่าเดิม หากใครกำลังหาซีรีส์สนุก ๆ ดูเพลิน ๆ ช่วงวันหยุด วันนี้ LG แจกลิสต์ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวน จัดเต็มทุกความมันส์ รับประกันว่าช่วยเติมเต็มวันพักผ่อนของคุณได้ดีแน่นอน

แจกลิสต์ไอเทมสุดปัง ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสดูหนัง – ซีรีส์ให้เพลินยิ่งขึ้น

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการดูหนังหรือซีรีส์แนวไหน หนังแอคชั่นมัน ๆ หนังสืบสวนสอบสวน หนังสยองขวัญ หรือแม้แต่ซีรีส์เกาหลีโรแมนติก การเนรมิตบรรยากาศในการดูหนัง ถือเป็นเคล็ดลับสำคัญที่ช่วยให้การท่องโลกบันเทิงของคุณเพลิดเพลินมากกว่าเดิม ดังนั้น LG มีเคล็ดลับการเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการดูหนังด้วยไอเทมปัง ๆ รับรองว่าการเนรมิตห้องดูหนังในบ้าน ให้สมจริง ไม่ใช่เรื่องยากอีกต่อไป
โดยทริกง่าย ๆ สำหรับการเนรมิตห้องดูหนังควรคำนึงถึงสถานที่เป็นหลัก แนะนำว่าควรเป็นห้องที่มีความเป็นส่วนตัว เก็บเสียงได้ดี เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เสียงเล็ดลอดออกไปรบกวนผู้อื่น ที่สำคัญควรจัดเตรียมที่นั่งสำหรับดูหนังให้พร้อม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นโซฟา เก้าอี้ หรือเบาะนุ่ม ๆ เพื่อให้การดูหนังเพลิดเพลิน ไม่ปวดเมื่อยจนทำลายบรรยากาศ นอกจากนี้การติดแอร์ให้ห้องเย็นฉ่ำและหรี่ไฟให้มีความสลัว ๆ ไม่สว่างจนเกินไป เป็นอีกเคล็ดลับที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศและสร้างความสมจริงให้การดูหนังได้ดีเช่นกัน สำหรับไอเทมแนะนำสำหรับแต่งห้องดูหนังให้สมจริง มีดังนี้

LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV

ผู้หญิงกำลังดูหนังผ่านทีวี LG

LG QNED Mini LED เติมเต็มทุกอรรถรสความบันเทิง

โรงหนังที่ดีต้องมาพร้อมหน้าจอไซซ์ใหญ่ ภาพสวย คมชัด ถึงจะช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการรับชมภาพยนตร์ได้ตามต้องการ แนะนำ LG QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75QNED86SQA ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสสีสันความบันเทิงที่แปลกตา ด้วยการทำงานของ Quantum Dot และ NanoCell มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LG QNED ที่ใช้อัลกอริทึมในการเรียนรู้เชิงลึก หรี่แสงพื้นหลัง และสร้างภาพที่สวยคมชัดเป็นธรรมชาติ ใช้ชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ดียิ่งขึ้น มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ และความคมชัดระดับ 4K นอกจากนี้ยังมี Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ที่ให้ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายในการใช้งานอีกขั้นด้วย LG ThinQ AI ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™

จอคอม LG

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ สีสันสดใส สวยสมจริง

เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้การดูหนัง - ซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดด้วย จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear™ 27GP850-B QHD ขนาด 27 นิ้ว จอเกมมิ่ง Nano IPS ที่ให้ประสิทธิภาพด้านความเร็วในระดับสูงและกราฟิกขั้นสุดยอด พร้อมให้ขอบเขตสีกว้างครอบคลุมสีถึง 98% ของมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 หรือเท่ากับ 135% ของ sRGB ความเร็ว IPS 1ms (GtG)* 165Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก 180Hz)** ที่เทียบได้กับ TN Speed ช่วยลดความผิดพลาดของสีให้น้อยที่สุด ตอบสนองรวดเร็ว เพื่อให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงทุกรูปแบบ ทั้งยังรองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ช่วยลดการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอและป้องกันการกระตุก เพื่อให้การใช้งานราบรื่นและรวดเร็ว ดีไซน์หน้าจอสวย ไร้ขอบ สามารถปรับฐานให้ได้มุมตามต้องการ ทั้งยังสามารถปรับความสูงและหมุนจอภาพเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานได้ด้วย

แล็ปท็อป LG gram 16

LG gram 16

LG gram 16 หน้าจอใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา

เคลื่อนย้ายมุมดูหนังได้อย่างอิสระด้วย แล็ปท็อป LG gram 16 ดีไซน์เครื่องบางเบาน้ำหนักเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม พร้อมเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วยจอแสดงผลมืออาชีพ 16:10 มาพร้อมหน่วยประมวลที่ทรงพลัง Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ช่วยให้การทำงานรวดเร็วมากกว่าเดิม RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 512GB NVMe™ SSD ทั้งยังมีหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่จุใจ 16 นิ้ว ความละเอียดสูง WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดเจน สดใส และมีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของหน้าจอ Full HD พร้อมให้เฉดสีที่คุณต้องการได้อย่างแม่นยำ ดีไซน์สวย ขนาดกะทัดรัด ไม่ว่าจะต้องการดูหนัง ดูซีรีส์ เล่นเกม หรือทำงานที่ไหนก็พกพาได้อย่างสะดวก

ลำโพง SoundBar

ลำโพง SoundBar ในห้องนั่งเล่น

ลำโพง SoundBar เติมเต็มทุกอรรถรสการฟัง

ไอเทมที่ช่วยเนรมิตห้องธรรมดาให้กลายเป็นห้องดูหนังขนาดย่อมได้ดี คือการเลือกใช้ลำโพงคุณภาพดี ที่ให้เสียงที่คมชัดทุกช่วงเวลา เพื่อให้คุณดื่มด่ำโทนเสียงในภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรดได้เต็มที่ แนะนำ ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่นS65Q.DTHALLK ที่ได้รับการออกแบบทางวิศกรรม ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของทีวี LG ได้อย่างราบรื่น ยกระดับเสียงด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล AI Processor ที่ช่วยวิเคราะห์เนื้อหาที่คุณชื่นชอบและมอบประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงอย่างเหมาะสม มาพร้อมเสียงความละเอียดสูง โดยมีอัตราสุ่มสัญญาณอยู่ที่ 96kHz และความละเอียด 24 บิต ช่วยถ่ายทอดเสียงได้อย่างแม่นยำ ตอบโจทย์ทั้งการดูหนัง ฟังเพลง และรับชมสื่อบันเทิงต่าง ๆ

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360

ผู้หญิงกำลังนั่งฟังเพลงผ่านลำโพง LG XBOOM360

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 ดีไซน์สวย กะทัดรัด ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

หากมองหาลำโพงจิ๋วแต่แจ๋ว เหมาะสำหรับการเคลื่อนย้ายไปทุกที่ที่ต้องการ แนะนำ ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBK เป็นลำโพงที่ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา เสียงมีความแม่นยำ กระจายได้ทั่วถึง เท่าเทียม คมชัดทั้งเสียงพูด เสียงร้อง มิติของเสียง และซาวด์เอฟเฟกต์ต่าง ๆ นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบเสียง 3 ทิศทางระดับพรีเมียม ที่ให้เสียงแหลมแม่นยำ เสียงกลางชัดเจน และเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงต้นฉบับที่มีชีวิตชีวา มาพร้อมเซ็ตแสงไฟ 9 แบบที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศและปรับแสงไฟตามโหมดอารมณ์ ทั้งโหมดแวดล้อมเพื่อการผ่อนคลาย โหมดธรรมชาติ และโหมดปาร์ตี้ ดีไซน์สวยงามทันสมัย กลมกลืนกับทุกพื้นที่ภายในบ้าน ทั้งยังรองรับการเชื่อมต่อกับทีวี LG รุ่นปี 2020 หรือรุ่นใหม่กว่าอีกด้วย

ซีรีส์เกาหลีสืบสวน เนื้อหาเข้มข้น ลุ้นจนนั่งไม่ติดเก้าอี้
MOUSE

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง MOUSE

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง MOUSE / ภาพจาก : www.viu.com

หากพูดถึงซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวน Viu ที่พร้อมปั่นประสาทคุณได้ทุกตอน แน่นอนว่า MOUSE ติดลิสต์ความน่าดูไปแบบไม่ต้องสงสัย เพราะเรื่องนี้เต็มไปด้วยความมึนงง ความซับซ้อน และความน่าสงสัยของตัวละครต่าง ๆ โดยเนื้อเรื่องพูดถึงสังคมเกาหลีใต้ ที่อยู่ภายใต้ความหวาดกลัวของกลุ่มคนที่มียีนส์ไซโคพาส หรือกล่าวง่าย ๆ คือคนที่มียีนส์นี้กว่า 99% มักเป็นฆาตกรและเสพติดการฆ่า ส่วนอีก 1% ที่เหลือเป็นคนอัจฉริยะ ใครได้ดูแล้วบอกเลยว่าติดงอมแงม ที่สำคัญห้ามพลาดสักตอน มิเช่นนั้นอาจงงกับความหักมุมแบบขั้นสุด

ช่องทางการรับชม : Viu

Voice (2017)

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง Voice

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง Voice / ภาพจาก : www.viu.com

ต่อกันที่ซีรีส์เรท 19+ ที่ก่อนหน้านี้เคยได้ครองตำแหน่งซีรีส์ที่ทำเรตติ้งสูงสุดในช่องเคเบิล กับซีรีส์เรื่อง Voice โดยเนื้อเรื่องพูดถึงคังควอนจูที่มี ความพิเศษในการจดจำเสียง โดยเธออ้างว่าเธอสามารถจดจำเสียงคนร้าย และขึ้นให้การกับศาลว่าคนร้ายในคดีฆาตกรรมที่เกิดขึ้นไม่ใช่คนร้ายตัวจริง ซึ่งก่อนหน้านี้ภรรยาของมูจินฮยอก (ที่ถูกฆาตกรรม) ได้โทรมาขอความช่วยเหลือผ่านสายด่วนที่เธอรับสาย จึงทำให้เธอมั่นใจว่าคนร้ายในเสียงปลายทางไม่ใช่คนที่ถูกดำเนินคดีในตอนนี้ ด้วยเหตุการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้นจึงทำให้มูจินฮยอก เริ่มออกตามล่าคนร้ายตัวจริง

ช่องทางการรับชม : iQIYI, Netflix และ Viu

Vincenzo

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง Vincenzo

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง Vincenzo / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

Vincenzo ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวน Netflix ที่รวมความตลกร้ายไว้ได้อย่างเข้มข้น เป็นเรื่องราวของ พัคจูฮยอง เด็กชายเกาหลีใต้อายุ 8 ขวบ ที่ได้รับ การอุปการะจากหัวหน้าแก๊งมาเฟียชาวอิตาลี และได้เปลี่ยนชื่อเป็นหนุ่มทนายความสุดเท่ วินเซนโซ กาซาโน (Vincenzo Cassano) โดยภารกิจหลักของเขาคือบินกลับไปยังเกาหลีใต้เพื่อตามหาทองคำที่ซ่อนไว้ ทำให้เขาต้องเข้าไปพัวพันกับบริษัทของศัตรู และต้องร่วมมือกันกับ ฮงชายอง ทนายสาวสุดเฟี้ยวและชาวแก๊งที่ช่วยเติมเต็มให้ซีรีส์เรื่องนี้ครบรส ใครกำลังหาซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนที่ใส่ความคอมเมดี้ โรแมนติก และแอคชั่นได้อย่างลงตัว เรื่องนี้ไม่ทำให้ผิดหวัง

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Vagabond

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง Vagabond

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง Vagabond / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

Vagabond ซีรีส์น้ำดีที่จัดเต็มฉากบู๊แอคชั่นทุกตอน เป็นเรื่องราวของชาดัลกอน สตันท์แมนที่สูญเสียหลานชายในเหตุการณ์เครื่องบินตก ที่เจ้าตัวเชื่อว่าไม่ได้เกิดจากเหตุเครื่องขัดข้องธรรมดา และเริ่มสืบหาความจริงด้วยตัวเอง จนทำให้เข้าต้องมาข้องเกี่ยวกับการคอร์รัปชั่นระดับชาติ ถูกไล่ล่า ขณะเดียวกันเขาก็ได้พบกับโกแฮริ หญิงสาวที่เพิ่งเข้ามาทำงานในหน่วยความมั่นคงแห่งชาติ ที่นำพาทั้งสองให้ร่วมมือกันค้นหาความจริง

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Taxi Driver

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง Taxi Driver

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง Taxi Driver / ภาพจาก : www.viu.com

Taxi Driver เป็นซีรีส์เกาหลีที่ถูกดัดแปลงมาจากเว็บตูน พูดถึงเรื่องราวของธุรกิจขนส่งอย่างแท็กซี่สายรุ้ง ที่เบื้องหน้าเป็นเพียงพนักงานขับรถแท็กซี่ทั่วไป แต่ทว่าเบื้องหลังกลับเป็นธุรกิจรับจ้างแก้แค้น! ให้กับคนที่ไม่ได้รับความยุติธรรมในสังคมหรือเป็นเหยื่อที่กฏหมายปกป้องไม่ได้ ผ่านบริการพิเศษแท็กซี่วีไอพี โดยการแก้แค้นมาในหลายรูปแบบ หลายแนว ทั้งยังมีปมอื่น ๆ ที่ชวนให้คุณลุ้นตาม ที่สำคัญตอนนี้ยังมีซีซั่น 2 ออกมาให้แฟน ๆ ได้ติดตามกันอย่างต่อเนื่องอีกด้วย

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix และ Viu

Big Mouth

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง Big Mouth

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง Big Mouth / ภาพจาก : www.hotstar.com

Big Mouth บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของทนายความพัคชางโฮ ที่บังเอิญเข้าไปพัวพันกับคดีฆาตกรรม ทำให้เขาโดนกล่าวหาว่าเป็นนักต้มตุ๋นและเป็นอาชญากร ซึ่งเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าวทำให้เขาและครอบครัวได้รับความเดือดร้อน โกมีโฮผู้ซึ่งเป็นภรรยาจึงต้องช่วยเหลือเขาให้พ้นจากคดี แต่ทว่าเรื่องนี้มีปมหลายอย่างที่ชวนให้คนดูกุมขมับ ที่สำคัญยังมีพล็อตที่หักมุมแล้วหักมุมอีก ท้ายที่สุดใครเป็นฆาตกรตัวจริงของเรื่องนี้ต้องติดตาม เพราะบางทีคนที่คุณไม่คิดสงสัย อาจน่าสงสัยที่สุดในคดีนี้เลยก็ได้

ช่องทางการรับชม : Disney+ Hotstar

The Zombie Detective

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง The Zombie Detective

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง The Zombie Detective / ภาพจาก : www.viu.com

ใครกำลังหาซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนแนวคอมเมดี้ดู แนะนำ The Zombie Detective เป็นเรื่องราวของคิมมูยอง ซอมบี้ที่ฟื้นคืนชีพขึ้นมาในร่างเดิม ทำให้เขามีชีวิตและความคิดเหมือนกับมนุษย์ทั่วไป ทั้งยังจับพลัดจับผลูให้มาอยู่ในคราบนักสืบ และได้บังเอิญเจอกับกงซอนจี ตำรวจสายสืบที่มาร่วมไขคดีต่าง ๆ โดยใช้ความสามารถในการเป็นซอมบี้ของพระเอกให้เป็นประโยชน์ ที่สำคัญนอกจากการสืบคดีทั่วไปแล้ว คิมมูยองยังได้หาสาเหตุการตายที่แท้จริงของตัวเองด้วย

ช่องทางการรับชม : Viu

The Good Detective

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง The Good Detective

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนเรื่อง The Good Detective / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

The Good Detective ซีรีส์สายลับเกาหลีที่จับคู่สายสืบมือโปรคังโดซัง และสายสืบหน้าใหม่ที่ทำงานแบบไม่สนใจใครโอจีฮยอก โดยพวกเขาทั้งสองต้องตามสืบคดีฆาตกรรมนักศึกษา และสงสัยว่าผู้ต้องหาในคดีนี้อาจเป็นเพียงแพะรับบาปที่ถูกจัดฉากขึ้นมาเท่านั้น ทั้งหมดนี้จึงเกิดเป็นเนื้อเรื่องราวที่พาทุกคนไปสืบหาความจริงเกี่ยวกับแผนการสุดแนบเนียนของฆาตกรตัวจริง

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix และ Viu

Signal

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง Signal

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวน Signal / ภาพจาก : www. wetv.vip

Signal เป็นการสืบสวนคดีแบบข้ามมิติระหว่างพัคแฮยอง นักจิตวิเคราะห์ลักษณะคนร้าย ที่บังเอิญไปเจอวิทยุสื่อสารรุ่นเก่า และได้มีโอกาสพูดคุยกับเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจปลายทางชื่อว่า อีแจฮัน แต่ทว่าสายปลายทางที่ว่าอยู่ในปี 1989 – 1999 ทั้งสองจึงตกลงที่จะร่วมมือกันเพื่อสืบคดีที่ยังปิดไม่ได้ ผ่านเบาะแสต่าง ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับช่วงเวลาทั้งในอดีตและปัจจุบัน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix และ WETV

He is Psychometric

ตัวละครในซีรีส์เรื่อง He is Psychometric

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวน He is Psychometric / ภาพจาก : www.iq.com

ปิดท้ายกันด้วย He is Psychometric ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวน ที่ผสมผสานความโรแมนติกและความแฟนตาซีได้อย่างลงตัว เป็นเรื่องราวของอีอัน ชายหนุ่มที่สามารถรับรู้ความลับของคนอื่นได้ผ่านการสัมผัส แต่ทว่าตัวเขากลับไม่รู้วิธีควบคุมการใช้ความสามารถนั้น จนเขาได้พบกับแจอิน หญิงสาวที่เก็บความลับไว้มากมาย ทั้งสองร่วมมือกันช่วยเหลือคนและปิดคดีต่าง ๆ เพื่อขจัดกลุ่มคนชั่ว

ช่องทางการรับชม : iQIYI และ Viu

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นลิสต์ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวสืบสวนที่ LG นำมาบอกต่อ แต่ละเรื่องรับรองว่าสนุก ดูเพลิน และมีปมสำคัญที่ชวนให้คุณลุ้นระทึกไปในทุกตอน นอกจากนี้ยังมีไอเทมปัง ๆ ที่ช่วยเนรมิตบ้านของคุณให้กลายเป็นโรงหนังขนาดย่อม เพื่อเพิ่มอรรถรสพร้อมมอบความบันเทิงให้กับการดูซีรีส์ หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

