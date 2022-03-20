About Cookies on This Site

สถานที่จัดงานไฟปีใหม่ 2023

รวมสถานที่จัดไฟปีใหม่กรุงเทพ 2023 ต้อนรับเทศกาลแห่งความสุข12/3/2022

03/20/2022

งานแสดงไฟคริสต์มาสและปีใหม่สุดตระการต
าต้อนรับเทศกาลแห่งความสุข

เคาท์ดาวน์ปีใหม่ 2566 ในกรุงเทพดูงานแสดงไฟที่ไหนดี

 

อีกไม่กี่อึดใจก็จะย่างเข้าเดือนสุดท้ายของปีแล้ว ปีเก่ากำลังผ่านพ้นไปพร้อม ๆ กับปีใหม่กำลังแวะมาทักทาย ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศที่อบอวลไปด้วยความสุขในช่วงเทศกาลปีใหม่แบบนี้ สิ่งที่จะขาดไม่ได้เลยก็คืองานแสดงไฟอันสุดตระการตาให้เราได้ชื่นชมความสวยงาม พร้อมกับการตกแต่งสถานที่สำหรับถ่ายรูป มุมสวย ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นต้นคริสต์มาสขนาดยักษ์ ธีมของงานที่เต็มไปด้วยแสงสีเสียงตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ วันนี้จะมาแนะนำสถานที่ในกรุงเทพมหานครที่จัดงานแสดงไฟปีใหม่ 2023 ต้อนรับเทศกาลแห่งความสุข สร้างความทรงจำอันแสนวิเศษในช่วงคืนข้ามปีบ้างตามมาดูกัน

แชร์เทคนิคถ่ายรูปกับแสงไฟยังไงให้สวย

 

ไหน ๆ ก็ตั้งใจแต่งตัวแบบจัดเต็มและเดินทางไปถึงสถานที่จัดงานแล้วต้องไม่ให้เสียเที่ยว วันนี้จะมาแชร์เทคนิคต้องรู้ในการถ่ายรูปกับแสงไฟให้สวยมาฝากกันมีวิธีใดบ้างตามมาดู

  •  หน้าต้องดูสว่าง เทคนิคคือยืนหรือนั่งอยู่หลังแสงไฟเพื่อให้ไฟส่องใบหน้า
  • เพิ่มความชิคให้ภาพมากขึ้นด้วยการถ่ายผ่านกระจก หรือใส่แว่นเพื่อให้มีเงาสะท้อนของแสงในกระจก
  • เปิดโหมดกลางคืนในการถ่ายภาพ
  • ใช้แสงแฟลชช่วยเพิ่มความสว่าง โดยหามุมที่ไม่ทำให้ภาพดูลอยจนเกินไป
  • ลองถ่ายหลาย ๆ มุมที่คิดว่าสวย เพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่สวยแปลกตาและแตกต่างจากคนอื่น

แชร์พิกัดงานแสดงไฟฉลองเทศกาลปีใหม่ 2566

1. เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์

ต้นคริสต์มาสประดับไฟความสูงกว่า 40 เมตร

เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์จัดงานดูไฟใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ ภาพจาก : facebook CentralWorld

CentralWorld คือแลนด์มาร์คดูไฟใจกลางกรุงเทพมหานคร โดยในแต่ละปีจะมีธีมงานไฟตกแต่งอย่างเป็นเอกลักษณ์ สำหรับงานไฟปีนี้จะมาในธีมที่มีชื่อว่า"Embracing Happiness 2023" ผู้ที่มาร่วมงานจะได้พบกับ Line Friends คาแรกเตอร์ตัวการ์ตูนน่ารัก อาทิ Brown Cony James Leonard Sally และ Boss ที่จะมาเสิร์ฟความสนุกสนานเฮฮา พร้อมกับต้นคริสต์มาสประดับไฟระยิบระยับขนาดสูงที่สุดในเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ มีความสูงกว่า 40 เมตร ให้คุณได้ถ่ายรูปโพสท่าเก๋ ๆ อัพลงโซเชียลแบบจัดเต็ม นอกจากนี้ยังมีโซนหมู่บ้านแห่งความสุข ร้านค้าและพร็อพต่าง ๆ อีกมากมาย

ระยะเวลาจัดงาน : ตั้งแต่วันที่ 18 พฤศจิกายน 2565 - 1 มกราคม 2566 เบอร์โทรศัพท์ : 0-2640-7000

2. ไอคอนสยาม

ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 20

ไอคอนสยามจัดงานแสดงไฟคริสต์มาสและปีใหม่ใจกลางกรุงเทพฯริมแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยา ภาพจาก : facebook ICONSIAM

 

ICONSIAM อีกหนึ่งจุดหมาย สำหรับการรับชมไฟคริสต์มาสและปีใหม่ใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ สำหรับงานไฟปีใหม่ไอคอนสยาม "ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2022" ผู้ร่วมงานจะเพลิดเพลินไปกับแสงสีสุดอลังริมแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยา ให้ทุกคนได้ไปเช็คอิน ถ่ายรูปปัง ๆ 3 โซนดังนี้ โซน 1 งาน ICONSIAM BANGKOK ILLUMINATION 2022 ชั้น G ในพื้นที่ของริเวอร์ พาร์ค โซน 2 งาน ICON LUMINAIRE ชั้น 2 ในพื้นที่ของ ICONSIAM Park และโซน 3 INFINITY FOREST By SOFTlab ชั้น 7 ของนภาลัย เทอร์เรซ

ระยะเวลาจัดงาน : งาน ICONSIAM BANGKOK ILLUMINATION 2022 ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 พฤศจิกายน 2565 - 5 มกราคม 2566 และงาน ICON LUMINAIRE ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 พฤศจิกายน - 25 ธันวาคม 2565 เบอร์โทรศัพท์ : 0-2495-7000

3. ศูนย์การค้า ดิ เอ็มโพเรี่ยม ดิ เอ็มควอเทียร์

ต้นคริสต์มาสประดับประดาด้วยตุ๊กตาช้างแสนน่ารัก

เอ็มโพเรี่ยม เอ็มควอเทียร์ วินเทอร์ วันเดอร์แลนด์ 2022 เดอะ แฮปปี้เนส อินเวชั่น ภาพจาก : facebook Emporium Emquartier

ดิ เอ็มโพเรี่ยม ดิ เอ็มควอเทียร์ เตรียมมอบช่วงเวลาสุดแสนพิเศษเหนือจินตนาการในช่วงเทศกาลแห่งความสุขส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ 2023 ภายใต้ชื่อ"Emporium Emquartier Winter Wonderland 2022"The Happiness Invasion ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจากช้างไทยน่ารัก ๆ หลากหลายคาแรกเตอร์ ตกแต่งประดับประดาตามคอนเซ็ปต์ในแต่ละปี พร้อมกับกิจกรรมสนุกตื่นเต้นให้กับผู้มาร่วมงานได้ร่วมส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่

ระยะเวลาจัดงาน : ตั้งแต่วันนี้ - 8 มกราคม 2566 เบอร์โทรศัพท์ : 0-2269-1000

4. สามย่านมิตรทาวน์

พบกับอุโมงค์สามย่านมิตรทาวน์ที่ถูกเนรมิตด้วยไฟดิสโก้วิบวับสุดอลังภายใต้ชื่องาน"Celebrate Life New Year 2023" ภายในงานจะได้พบกับมาสคอตคริสต์มาสคาแรกเตอร์น่ารัก ๆ มากมาย พร้อมกับมุมถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ รออยู่เพียบ ขอแค่คุณเตรียมชุดมาให้พร้อม ชาร์จแบตมือถือมาให้เต็ม และมาลั่นชัตเตอร์กันรัว ๆ

ระยะเวลาจัดงาน : ตั้งแต่วันที่ 16 พฤศจิกายน 2565 - 10 มกราคม 2566 เบอร์โทรศัพท์ : 0-2033-8900

ชมงานไฟแบบฟิน ๆ ปลอดภัย ห่างไกลเชื้อโรค

ออกจากบ้านไปเที่ยวสมัยนี้ต้องคำนึงถึงความปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ โดยเฉพาะช่วงหน้าหนาวอากาศแห้งมีฝุ่นละออง เยอะ ไหนจะต้องเจอกับมลพิษจากควันบุหรี่ ท่อไอเสียรถยนต์ รวมถึงควันจากการจุดพลุเฉลิมฉลองการเคาท์ดาวน์ปีใหม่ตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ขอแนะนำหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG มอบอากาศสะอาดพกติดตัวไปได้ทุกที่ปลอดภัยไร้กังวัล ไม่เพียงเท่านั้นเมื่อกลับถึงบ้านทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG นวัตกรรมถนอมผ้าขั้นสุด ประหยัดเนื้อที่ ซักและอบในเครื่องเดียว

1. หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ใส่สบายฟอกอากาศอย่างทั่วถึง

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG อากาศสะอาดที่คุณสวมใส่ได้

ท่องเที่ยวชมแสงสีเสียงแบบไร้กังวลทั้งเรื่อง ฝุ่นละอองเขม่าควันจากพลุไฟ ท่อไอเสียรถยนต์ รวมถึงควันบุหรี่บริเวณโดยรอบ ขอแนะนำ หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFAอากาศสะอาดที่คุณสวมใส่ได้ ปกป้องคุณจากมลภาวะเป็นพิษอย่างมั่นใจ ผลิตจากวัสดุเกรดการแพทย์ปลอดภัย 100% ดีไซน์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ใส่สบายหายใจสะดวก พูดได้ชัดเจน

2. เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG 2 in 1 ซักและอบในเครื่องเดียว

 

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG อากาศสะอาดที่คุณสวมใส่ได้

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4Wระบบซักอบช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ด้วยการรวมการซักและอบผ้าไว้ในเครื่องเดียวกัน ช่วยให้ผ้าคุณทั้งสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว ผ้าแห้งพร้อมใช้งานไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตาก มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% ระบบ Steam™ ซักสะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้นขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% ผลิตจากวัสดุที่แข็งแรงทนทานด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™


และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือสถานที่จัดไฟปีใหม่กรุงเทพ 2023 ต้อนรับเทศกาลแห่งความสุข พร้อมบอกเคล็ดลับดี ๆ ชมไฟปีใหม่ 2023 อย่างปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพด้วยการสวมหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA ช่วยปกป้องคุณจากมลภาวะ และการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องเผชิญกับคราบสกปรกฝังแน่นและฝุ่นละอองตลอดทั้งวันด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W ช่วยให้ผ้าคุณทั้งสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว เสื้อผ้าพร้อมใช้ในทุกสถานการณ์ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

