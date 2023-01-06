About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงยืนอยู่ในครัวและเปิดประตูงตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็น 6 คิว 2 ประตู ราคาเท่าไหร่ แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี

06/01/2023

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG มาพร้อมดีไซน์เรียบหรู ฟังก์ชันโดดเด่น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ความจุมากขึ้น ถนอมอาหารดียิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็นสองประตู ถือเป็นประเภทตู้เย็นที่มีพื้นที่ความจุเยอะ เป็นประโยชน์สำหรับครอบครัวหรือผู้ที่ต้องการพื้นที่เก็บอาหารจำนวนมาก สามารถแบ่งชนิดการจัดเก็บได้เป็นสัดส่วน เช่น ผลไม้ ผัก ผลิตภัณฑ์นม และเนื้อสัตว์ นอกจากนี้ตู้เย็นสองประตูได้รับการออกแบบโดยคำนึงถึงประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานเป็นหลัก ประตูแยกสองบานช่วยให้เข้าถึงช่องต่างๆ ได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูทุกบาน สิ่งนี้ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิและลดการใช้พลังงาน เนื่องจากตู้เย็นไม่จำเป็นต้องทำงานหนักเพื่อรักษาอุณหภูมิภายใน สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำตู้เย็น 6 คิว 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี ฟังก์ชันครบ ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตู มีข้อควรพิจารณาอย่างไรบ้าง

ก่อนเลือกตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี มีหลายปัจจัยที่ควรพิจารณา เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าคุณได้ตัดสินใจอย่างรอบคอบดังต่อไปนี้

1. ขนาดและพื้นที่

วัดพื้นที่ว่างในครัวของคุณที่จะวางตู้เย็น ซึ่งตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมักจะมีขนาดใหญ่ ดังนั้นควรตรวจสอบขนาดของตู้เย็นให้สอดคล้องกับพื้นที่ที่คุณมี นอกจากนี้ให้พิจารณาความกว้างของทางเข้าประตูและโถงทางเดินเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการจัดส่งและติดตั้งเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่น

2. ความจุ

กำหนดความจุที่คุณต้องการตามจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว หรือความต้องการของคุณ พิจารณาว่าทำอาหารที่บ้านบ่อยแค่ไหน และมีแนวโน้มที่จะซื้อของมาเก็บใส่ในตู้เย็นจำนวนมากหรือไม่ สุดท้ายมองหาตู้เย็นที่มีพื้นที่จัดเก็บเพียงพอกับความต้องการของคุณ

3. ประหยัดพลังงาน

ตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพเรื่องการประหยัดพลังงานของตู้เย็นก่อนซื้อ มองหารุ่นที่ได้รับฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 การใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าน้อยลง ส่งผลให้ค่าไฟลดลง ทั้งยังลดผลกระทบต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมอีกด้วย

4. ฟังก์ชันตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ประเมินคุณสมบัติและเทคโนโลยีที่มีในตู้เย็นรุ่นต่าง ๆ เช่น การควบคุมอุณหภูมิ กระจายลมเย็นหลายทิศทาง คงความสดและความชุ่มชื้นให้กับผักผลไม้ได้ยาวนาน มีช่องจ่ายน้ำและน้ำแข็ง สัญญาณเตือนประตู และการเชื่อมต่ออัจฉริยะ พิจารณาว่าคุณสมบัติใดที่จำเป็นสำหรับไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ และเลือกตู้เย็นที่ตรงกับความต้องการของคุณ

5. งบประมาณ

กำหนดช่วงงบประมาณสำหรับการซื้อตู้เย็นของคุณ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมักจะมีราคาสูงกว่าประเภทอื่น เนื่องจากขนาดและคุณสมบัติ ให้พิจารณาผลประโยชน์ระยะยาวและการประหยัดพลังงาน มองหาร้านค้าที่มีส่วนลด หรือจัดโปรโมชันเพื่อให้การซื้อตู้เย็นของคุณประหยัดมากยิ่งขึ้น

6. แบรนด์และชื่อเสียง

ชื่อเสียงและความน่าเชื่อถือของแบรนด์ช่วยให้อุ่นใจในเรื่องคุณภาพของสินค้าและการบริการหลังการขายที่ดี รวมถึงเงื่อนไขของการรับประกัน ระยะเวลาและสิ่งที่ครอบคลุม

7. รีวิวจากผู้ใช้จริง

อ่านบทวิจารณ์จากสื่อออนไลน์ หรือคำแนะนำจากเพื่อน ครอบครัวที่เคยมีประสบการณ์ใช้งาน เพื่อรวบรวมข้อมูลเชิงลึกจากผู้ใช้จริง ซึ่งจะช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจได้ดีขึ้น

ตู้เย็น 6 คิว Inverter 2 ประตู รุ่นไหนดี ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู สีเทาเข้ม

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ดีไซน์ทันสมัย ประหยัดไฟมากยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B202SQBB ขนาด 6.6 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน ระบบกระจายลมเย็นรอบทิศทาง อาหารและเครื่องดื่มเย็นเร็วทันใจได้รับความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง มีช่องแช่ผักผลไม้ขนาดใหญ่ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Moist Balance Crisper™ ช่วยคงระดับความชุ่มชื้นภายในช่องแช่ผัก คงความสด และความชุ่มชื้นให้กับผักผลไม้ได้ยาวนาน

ช่องจัดเก็บภายในตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ความจุที่มากขึ้น

ชั้นวางบริเวณประตูปรับระดับความสูงได้ สามารถแช่ขวดน้ำ หรืออาหารที่ความสูงต่างกันไปได้ง่าย ๆ ระบบส่องสว่าง LED ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน เทคโนโลยี Smart Diagnosis™ แก้ไขปัญหาตู้เย็นได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงโทรไปที่ศูนย์บริการของแอลจี แค่วางโทรศัพท์ไว้ใกล้ ๆ กับจุด Smart Diagnosis™ ซึ่งจะมีการส่งเสียงสัญญาณเฉพาะ เพียงแค่นี้ก็จะทำให้ศูนย์บริการทราบถึงปัญหา และสามารถแจ้งวิธีแก้ไขให้แก่ลูกค้าได้ทันที สำหรับราคาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B202SQBB ขนาด 6.6 คิว อยู่ที่ 7,250 บาท (ราคานี้ขึ้นอยู่กับร้านค้าตัวแทนจำหน่าย)

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือประโยชน์ของตู้เย็น 2 ประตู และวิธีเลือกซื้อให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน หากท่านใดที่ต้องการจะซื้อตู้เย็น แต่ยังไม่รู้จะซื้อตู้เย็น 6 คิว รุ่นไหนดี ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B202SQBB ขนาด 6.6 คิว ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ให้กับทุกครอบครัว สนใจตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

