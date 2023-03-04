About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB ขนาด 6.1 คิว

ตู้เย็น 6 คิว กินไฟกี่วัตต์ เลือกรุ่นไหนดี? ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

04/03/2023

ตู้เย็น LG 1 ประตู ขนาด 6.1 คิว ดีไซน์เรียบหรู ฟังก์ชันใช้งานครบครัน

ตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กกินไฟแค่ไหน เลือกอย่างไรให้ตอบโจทย์

ตู้เย็นขนาด 6 คิว เป็นตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กที่เหมาะสำหรับใช้งานในพื้นที่จำกัด สามารถทำความเย็นได้ดีไม่แพ้ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ แต่ที่ต่างกันก็คือเนื้อที่ความจุภายในมีน้อยกว่า ทำให้ไม่เหมาะกับการนำไปใช้สำหรับครอบครัวใหญ่ที่มีสมาชิกหลายคน สำหรับช่วงหน้าร้อนตู้เย็นคือหนึ่งในเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องทำงานหนักส่งผลต่อค่าไฟที่เพิ่มขึ้น สำหรับคอนเทนต์นี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแชร์ข้อมูลตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟขนาด 6 คิว ปกติแล้วกินไฟเท่าไหร่ วิธีใช้งานให้ประหยัดไฟ รวมถึงแนะนำเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาด 6 คิวรุ่นไหนดี ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

หลักการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น นอกจากต้องพิจารณาเรื่องราคา ความประหยัดไฟ และเทคโนโลยีที่ใช้เป็นสำคัญแล้ว เรื่องของขนาดก็สำคัญไม่แพ้กัน เพราะหากเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีขนาดเล็กเกินไปก็จะทำให้มีพื้นที่แช่ของไม่พอ หรือถ้าเลือกขนาดใหญ่เกินไปแช่ของเพียงไม่กี่อย่างก็จะส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นทำงานได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ อันมีผลถึงอัตราการสิ้นเปลืองพลังงานโดยใช่เหตุ สำหรับขนาดของตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสมมีหลักการพิจารณาในเบื้องต้นดังต่อไปนี้

ขนาดตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสมกับจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว

มีสมาชิกจำนวน 1-2 คน ควรใช้ตู้เย็นขนาดประมาณ 6-13 คิว
มีสมาชิกจำนวน 3 คน แต่ไม่เกิน 5 คน ควรใช้ตู้เย็นขนาดประมาณ 12-18 คิว
มีสมาชิกจำนวน 6 คนขึ้นไป ควรใช้ตู้เย็นขนาด 15 คิวขึ้นไป
สำหรับตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กข้อดีคือมีความยืดหยุ่นในการหาตำแหน่งวาง โดยสามารถวางในพื้นที่จำกัดได้ดี เช่น ใต้โต๊ะ เคาน์เตอร์ เหมาะสำหรับใช้ในห้องโรงแรม หอพัก สำนักงาน คาเฟ่ ห้องนอน รวมถึงสถานพยาบาล

ตู้เย็น 6 คิวมีความจุเท่าไหร่ กินไฟแค่ไหน

ตู้เย็น LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB

ความจุภายในตู้เย็น LG 1 ประตู ขนาด 6.1 คิว

 

สำหรับขนาดความจุของตู้เย็น จะวัดจากพื้นที่ด้านในโดยมีหน่วยเป็นลูกบาศก์ฟุต หรือ Cubic Foot ซึ่งเป็นที่มาของคำว่า คิว โดย 1 คิว หรือ 1 ลูกบาศก์ฟุต จะมีขนาดโดยประมาณคือความกว้าง 1 ฟุต ยาว 1 ฟุต และสูง 1 ฟุต เท่ากับว่าตู้เย็นขนาด 6 คิว จะมีความกว้าง ความยาว และความสูงโดยเฉลี่ยเท่ากับ 6 ฟุต
สำหรับอัตราการกินไฟ ตู้เย็นขนาด 7-10 คิว มีอัตราการกินไฟอยู่ที่ 70-175 วัตต์ คิดเป็นค่าไฟ 0.28-0.58 สตางค์ต่อชั่วโมง หากคำนวณคร่าว ๆ ตู้เย็นขนาด 6 คิว จะมีอัตราการกินไฟประมาณ 60 วัตต์ หรือคิดเป็นค่าไฟ 0.27 สตางค์ต่อชั่วโมงนั่นเอง

เทคนิคการใช้ตู้เย็นอย่างถูกต้อง ลดภาระค่าไฟ

• เลือกตู้เย็นที่มีขนาดเหมาะสมกับสมาชิกในครอบครัว
• เลือกตู้เย็นที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5
• ตรวจสอบยางขอบประตูตู้เย็นว่าแนบสนิทดี เพื่อไม่ให้ความเย็นเล็ดลอดออกมาภายนอก
• ตั้งตู้เย็นให้ห่างจากผนังด้านหลังและด้านข้างอย่างน้อย 15 เซนติเมตร
• ตั้งอุณหภูมิที่ 3-6 องศาเซลเซียสสำหรับช่องธรรมดา ส่วนช่องแช่แข็งตั้งอุณหภูมิที่ -15 ถึง -18 องศาเซลเซียส
• หลีกเลี่ยงนำอาหารร้อนแช่ตู้เย็น
• หลีกเลี่ยงใส่ของแช่จนแน่นตู้เย็นมากเกินไป
• งดการเปิดตู้เย็นโดยไม่จำเป็น
• อย่าตั้งตู้เย็นใกล้เตาไฟหรือหม้อหุงข้าว หรือถูกแสงแดดโดยตรง
ได้ทราบกันไปแล้ว สำหรับหลักการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ตู้เย็น 6 คิวมีความจุเท่าไหร่ กินไฟแค่ไหน รวมถึงเทคนิคการใช้ตู้เย็นอย่างถูกต้อง เพื่อลดภาระค่าไฟ สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็นขนาด 6 คิว แต่ไม่รู้จะเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดีขอแนะนำ ตู้เย็น LG ขนาด 6.1 คิว ดีไซน์ทันสมัย ประหยัดไฟมากยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG ประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 36%

ตู้เย็น LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB

ตู้เย็น LG 1 ประตู ขนาด 6.1 คิว ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น 36%

ตู้เย็น LG ขนาด 6.1 คิว รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB เป็นตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ขนาดตัวเครื่องกว้าง 525 x สูง 1,135 x ลึก 555 มม. มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor ของแอลจี ชาญฉลาดสามารถปรับระดับความเย็นให้เหมาะสมกับของที่แช่ภายในและอุณหภูมิภายนอก ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานมากยิ่งขึ้น 36% หมดกังวลภาระค่าไฟ
นอกจากนี้คอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ยังทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี ภายในช่องแช่แบบ Moist Balance Crisper ช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นในช่องแช่ผักและผลไม้ ด้านบนช่องแช่ออกแบบเป็นรังผึ้งทำให้กักเก็บหยดน้ำไม่ให้ไหลมาโดนอาหารที่แช่ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ จึงช่วยคงความสดให้กับผักและผลไม้ได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น
ตู้เย็นแอลจี ตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟที่มาพร้อมสุดยอดนวัตกรรมการถนอมอาหาร ดีไซน์ทันสมัย ฟังก์ชันตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจตู้เย็น LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.
อ้างอิงข้อมูลจาก การไฟฟ้าส่วนภูมิภาค>>> 1 ชั่วโมง เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแต่ละชนิดกินไฟเท่าไหร่

•7 สาเหตุของปัญหาตู้เย็นที่ต้องเจอ รู้ก่อน รับมือทัน
•5 วิธีเก็บของสดในตู้เย็นให้อยู่ได้นาน ไร้กลิ่นเหม็น
