หูฟังบลูทูธ LG

วิธีเลือกหูฟัง Bluetooth ใส่แล้วไม่หลุดง่าย สบายหู

06/01/2023

วิธีเลือกหูฟังบลูทูธใช้งาน

สุดยอดหูฟังบลูทูธ เสียงทรงพลัง ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง

“หูฟังบลูทูธ” ไอเทมที่หลายคนมักพกติดตัวตลอดเวลา มีลักษณะเป็นหูฟังไร้สายที่เชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทโฟน หรือเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ด้วยสัญญาณที่เรียกว่า Bluetooth หมดปัญหาสายหูฟังพันกันระหว่างการสนทนาหรือฟังเพลง ให้คุณใช้งานหูฟังไปพร้อมกับทำกิจกรรมอื่น ๆ ได้อีกด้วย แต่ทว่าปัญหาของการใช้หูฟังบลูทูธที่หลายคนมักพบเจอ นั่นคือ เวลาใส่ออกกำลังกายหรือเคลื่อนไหวเยอะ ๆ หูฟังหลุดง่าย ยิ่งใส่เป็นเวลานาน ๆ เจ็บไม่สบายหู ไปจนถึงการหมักหมมของคราบเหงื่อและเชื้อแบคทีเรียต่าง ๆ ปัญหาเหล่านี้ทำให้หลายคนลังเลว่าควรเลือกซื้อหูฟังบลูทูธแบบไหนดี หากคุณสนใจหูฟังบลูทูธคุณภาพดีเสียงทรงพลัง เบสหนัก ตัดเสียงรบกวน พร้อมฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย 99.9% สวมใส่สบาย LG แนะนำวิธีเลือกซื้อหูฟังบลูทูธที่ดีที่สุด ใช้งานง่าย สวมใส่สบาย พร้อมข้อดีหูฟังบลูทูธที่ผู้ใช้งานควรรู้.

ข้อดีหูฟังบลูทูธที่ผู้ใช้งานควรรู้ ไอเทมสำหรับคนยุคใหม่

1. หูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้งาน ไม่ต้องหยิบโทรศัพท์ออกจากกระเป๋ามาถือไว้ในระหว่างการสนทนา คุณสามารถทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ไปพร้อมกันในระหว่างการสนทนาได้.
2. ไม่มีสายมาเกะกะหรือพันกันยุ่งเหยิงในระหว่างการใช้งาน สามารถหยิบใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย ที่สำคัญตัวหูฟังยังสามารถอยู่ห่างจากอุปกรณ์ได้ประมาณ 10 เมตร.
3. เชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ได้หลากหลาย ไม่ได้ถูกจำกัดอยู่ที่โทรศัพท์หรือคอมพิวเตอร์ แต่สามารถนำไปเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ใดก็ได้ที่รองรับสัญญาณบลูทูธ.
4. หูฟังบลูทูธไร้สายมาพร้อมความปลอดภัยขั้นสูง อาทิ ลดผลกระทบจากคลื่นความถี่ของโทรศัพท์ให้ต่ำลงเมื่อใช้งานผ่านหูฟังบลูทูธ หรือเมื่อขับรถแล้วมีสายที่ต้องสนทนาทำให้การขับขี่มีความปลอดภัย ลดความกังวลและทำให้มีสมาธิในการขับขี่อยู่ตลอดเวลา.
5. หูฟังบลูทูธไร้สายใช้งานต่อเนื่องได้ยาวนาน เนื่องจากแบตเตอรี่หูฟังไร้สายแบบ Neckband มีอยู่แค่ที่แผงคอนโทรลที่เดียว ใช้งานได้ยาวนานหลายสิบชั่วโมงจนกว่าแบตจะหมด.

วิธีเลือกหูฟังบลูทูธ ใช้งานคุ้มค่า เสียงดังฟังชัด

เลือกหูฟังบลูทูธให้เหมาะกับการใช้งาน

หูฟังบลูทูธมีหลากหลายรูปแบบ ดังนั้นผู้ใช้งานควรเลือกประเภทหูฟังให้เหมาะสม อย่างเช่น หูฟังเกมมิ่งเป็นหูฟังที่เหมาะกับเหล่าสายเกมเมอร์ เน้นฟังเสียงในเกมไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสียงบรรยากาศรอบตัวละคร เสียงวัตถุต่าง ๆ หรือหูฟังออกกำลังกายจะต้องมีฟังก์ชันการกันน้ำและฝุ่น เพราะต้องสัมผัสเหงื่อหรือฝุ่นเมื่อใส่ออกกำลังกายกลางแจ้ง ไปจนถึงหูฟังฟังเพลงใช้งานทั่วไปสามารถเลือกหูฟังได้หลากหลายแบบ ยกเว้นหูฟังโมโนเพราะมีแค่ข้างเดียว และไม่สามารถส่งพลังเสียงได้อย่างเต็มที่.

เลือกตามประเภทของหูฟังบลูทูธ
พิจารณาจากชนิดของหูฟังบลูทูธและเปรียบเทียบว่าเหมาะกับการใช้งานหรือไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณหรือไม่ อาทิ หูฟังบลูทูธแบบ Mono เป็นหูฟังที่มีข้างเดียวเน้นการสนทนาพูดคุยเป็นหลัก ทำให้ไมโครโฟนของหูฟังประเภทนี้ใช้งานได้ดี หูฟังบลูทูธแบบ In-Ear มีขนาดเล็ก กะทัดรัด มีจุกซิลิโคนที่ช่วยใส่ให้กระชับรูหูมากขึ้น ทำให้ได้รับอรรถรสในการฟังเพลงสูงสุด บางรุ่นอาจมีฟังก์ชันตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอกเพื่อไม่ให้ได้ยินเสียงรอบข้าง และ หูฟังบลูทูธแบบครอบหู (Over-Ear) ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ในการฟังเพลงได้ดีที่สุดไปพร้อม ๆ กับการสวมใส่ที่สบายไม่เจ็บหู.

หูฟังที่มี Bluetooth 5.0
ควรเลือกหูฟังที่มีระบบ Bluetooth 5.0 เมื่อเลือกซื้อหูฟัง True Wireless เพราะมีประสิทธิภาพในการรับ-ส่งข้อมูลมากกว่ารุ่นอื่น ๆ ทั้งในเรื่องของความเร็ว ระยะความเสถียร ทำให้ไม่กระตุกหรือสะดุดระหว่างการฟังเพลง รวมไปถึงเรื่องการประหยัดพลังงานกินเเบตเตอรีโทรศัพท์น้อยกว่าเวอร์ชัน Bluetooth 4.2.

ตรวจสอบแบตเตอรี่ของหูฟังบลูทูธ
แบตเตอรี่ของหูฟังบลูทูธสำคัญอย่างมาก คุณสามารถพิจารณาว่าเน้นการใช้งานรูปแบบไหนเป็นหลัก หากเป็นสายท่องเที่ยว เดินทางบ่อยมีเวลาชาร์จน้อย แนะนำเลือกหูฟังที่มีระยะเวลาการใช้งานนานประมาณ 20 - 30 ชั่วโมง ส่วนการใช้งานทั่วไปหรือออกกำลังกายระยะเวลาการใช้งาน 2 - 4 ชั่วโมงก็เพียงพอ ขึ้นอยู่กับช่วงเวลาที่เราใช้ในแต่ละวัน.

แนะนำหูฟังบลูทูธ สวมใส่สบาย คุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น FP3

หูฟังไร้สาย LG กันน้ำ

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free เสียงบีตหนักแน่น

มอบเสียงที่เต็มอารมณ์ในทุกช่วงเวลา แนะนำหูฟัง LG TONE Free รุ่น FP3กันน้ำและเหงื่อระดับ IPX4 มาพร้อมเสียงบีตที่หนักแน่น ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับจังหวะเสียงเพลงที่เร้าใจ สามารถปรับแต่งเสียงเบสที่หนักขึ้นและเสียงร้องที่ชัดเจนมากยิ่งขึ้นด้วยโหมด EQ สี่โหมด เพื่อให้เสียงสอดรับกับรสนิยมทางดนตรีของคุณ ทั้งยังสามารถกดหูฟังเพื่อเรียกใช้โหมด Ambient Sound และปรับแต่งโหมด Ambient ตามสถานการณ์ของคุณ เพื่อให้รับรู้สิ่งรอบตัว และใช้โหมด Chat เพื่อสั่งอาหารในร้านกาแฟหรือสนทนาอย่างรวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องถอดหูฟัง ที่สำคัญหูฟัง LG TONE Free FP3 มาพร้อมกับจุกหูฟังที่สวมใส่สบาย ได้มาตรฐานทางการแพทย์ ผลิตจากซิลิโคนที่ไม่มีสารพิษและไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ สามารถใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลตลอดทั้งวัน.

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9E

หูฟังไร้สาย LG คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free เสียงชัดใสและมีมิติ

มอบการรับฟังที่เต็มอารมณ์ เสียงชัดใสและมีมิติ แนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9E เปิดมิติใหม่ของเสียงจากแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian เทคโนโลยีผู้บุกเบิกที่พบในระบบลำโพงไฮเอนด์ คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียมในอุปกรณ์ขนาดกะทัดรัด HSP เป็นเทคโนโลยี Meridian ชั้นนำ จำลองประสบการณ์การฟังลำโพงจริงด้วยเสียงที่คมชัดและรอบทิศทาง มาพร้อม Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียง เพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับได้อย่างแม่นยำ ส่วนแอป TONE Free ช่วยให้คุณได้เลือกพรีเซ็ต Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost และ 3D Sound Stage EQ หรือปรับแต่ง EQ ของคุณเอง หูฟัง LG TONE Free มีไดรเวอร์ขนาดใหญ่และไดอะแฟรมเสริมขอบซิลิโคนเพื่อให้เคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นมากยิ่งขึ้น ตัว Flex Action Bass ช่วยสร้างเสียงต่ำทรงพลังมากยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญ LG TONE Free เป็นหูฟัง UV หนึ่งเดียวที่วางใจได้เกี่ยวกับสุขอนามัย เพียงแค่ใส่หูฟังในกล่องเพื่อชาร์จ ระบบ UVnano™ ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย 99.9% สวมใส่สบาย ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้.

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น TONE-FP9W

หูฟังไร้สาย LG เสียงคมชัด

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free เสียงอันทรงพลัง

หูฟังที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยเสียงอันทรงพลัง มอบการรับฟังที่เต็มอารมณ์ แนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9W เสียงคุณภาพระดับพรีเมียม ซึ่งเป็นเทคโนโลยี Meridian ชั้นนำ จำลองประสบการณ์การฟังลำโพงจริงด้วยเสียงที่คมชัดและรอบทิศทาง มาพร้อม Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียง แอป TONE Free ช่วยให้คุณได้เลือกพรีเซ็ต Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost และ 3D Sound Stage EQ หรือปรับแต่ง EQ ของคุณเอง เบสที่ใหญ่กว่าเพื่อทำให้หัวใจคุณเต้นระรัว ทั้งยังมีไดรเวอร์ขนาดใหญ่และไดอะแฟรมเสริมขอบซิลิโคนเพื่อให้เคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นมากยิ่งขึ้น และช่วยสร้างเสียงต่ำอันทรงพลังมากยิ่งขึ้นด้วย Flex Action Bass โดยไม่ลดทอนความคมชัดหรือความละเอียด นอกจากนี้ LG TONE Free เป็นหูฟัง UV ไร้เชื้อแบคทีเรีย เพียงแค่ใส่หูฟังในกล่องเพื่อชาร์จ ระบบ UVnano™ ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย 99.9% ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที โดยที่ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้.

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

หูฟังไร้สาย LG สวมใส่สบาย

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free ลดเสียงรบกวนความถี่สูง

หูฟังบลูทูธไร้สายดีไซน์แบบเกลียวรูปโฉมใหม่ สวมใส่สบาย แนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7มาพร้อมฟีเจอร์ Active Noise Cancellation ลดเสียงรบกวนความถี่สูงที่เราพบเจอในชีวิตประจำวัน เช่น เสียงสนทนา เสียงพูดคุยในร้านกาแฟ เสียงจอแจในออฟฟิศ และเสียงรถไฟใต้ ระบบเสียงได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษเพื่อถ่ายทอดเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึกและเต็มอิ่มมากขึ้น และยังสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย E. Coli และ S. aureus ได้ 99.9% ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้.
สุดยอดหูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย LG เติมเต็มทุกช่วงเวลาของคุณด้วยคุณภาพเสียงเบสหนักแน่นและทรงพลัง มอบเสียงที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น 3D Sound Stage ทำให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี หรือเกมโปรดอย่างเต็มที่ ให้คุณสวมใส่ในชีวิตประจำวันหรือกทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างสบายใจแม้เวลาเหงื่อออกขณะออกกำลังกาย เนื่องจากหูฟังบลูทูธตามที่กล่าไปข้างต้นมาพร้อมคุณสมบัติพิเศษกันเหงื่อ กันน้ำ และยังสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียได้สูงถึง 99.9% อีกด้วย หากคุณสนใจเลือกซื้อหูฟัง LG หรือสินค้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

