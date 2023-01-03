About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังมีความสุขกับการฟังเพลง

แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิต ควรมีติดมือถือ Music Lover ถูกใจสิ่งนี้

03/01/2023

แนะนำแอปพลิเคชันสำหรับฟังเพลงบนมือถือ

แอปพลิเคชันฟังเพลง เข้าถึงง่าย อัดแน่นบทเพลงหลากสไตล์

ในปัจจุบันวงการเพลงมีการแข่งขันที่เข้มข้นและดุเดือด แต่ละค่ายเพลงงัดแนวเพลงหลากสไตล์ออกมาเสิร์ฟ ให้ผู้ที่รักในเสียงเพลงติดตามกันอย่างต่อเนื่อง แน่นอนว่าเมื่อบทเพลงกลายเป็นชีวิตจิตใจของหลายคน แพลตฟอร์มสตรีมเพลงต่าง ๆ จึงมีการพัฒนาให้ตอบโจทย์มากยิ่งขึ้น โดยเน้นการใช้งานที่เข้าถึงง่าย มีแนวเพลงที่หลากหลาย และแน่นอนว่าในยุคที่การเข้าถึงอินเทอร์เน็ตเป็นเรื่องใกล้ตัว การฟังเพลงออนไลน์ผ่านแอปฟังเพลงบนมือถือ จึงกลายเป็นช่องทางที่ได้รับความนิยมด้วยเช่นกัน ที่สำคัญบางแอปพลิเคชันสามารถดาวน์โหลดเพลงไว้ฟังออฟไลน์ได้อีกด้วย

เพื่อเป็นการเพิ่มทางเลือกในการฟังเพลงให้กับทุกคน วันนี้ LG เอาใจผู้ที่หลงใหลในเสียงเพลง แจกลิสต์แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิตที่ควรดาวน์โหลดลงบนมือถือ พร้อมแนะนำลำโพงและหูฟังไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการฟังเพลงให้เต็มอิ่มและปลุกอารมณ์ศิลปินในตัวคุณ

เคล็ดลับเลือกแอปฟังเพลง เติมเต็มทุกอารมณ์ เต็มอิ่มทุกการฟัง

ปัจจุบันมีแอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิตมากมาย ที่รอให้คุณดาวน์โหลดเพื่อสร้างความเพลิดเพลินให้ตัวเอง มีทั้งแบบฟังเพลงฟรีและเสียเงินสมัครสมาชิก สำหรับเคล็ดลับง่าย ๆ ที่ช่วยให้คุณดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ที่ถูกใจได้มากที่สุด มีดังนี้

● เลือกความหลากหลายของแนวเพลง

หลายคนชื่นชอบการฟังเพลงหลากหลายแนวตามอารมณ์ ดังนั้นผู้ใช้งานควรพิจารณาถึงปัจจัยนี้ก่อนดาวน์โหลด เนื่องจากผู้พัฒนาแอปฟังเพลงแต่ละเจ้ามีจุดเด่นที่ต่างกัน ตัวอย่าง JOOX Music เป็นแอปที่พัฒนาโดยบริษัทต่างชาติ ดังนั้นจึงมีความโดดเด่นเรื่องแนวเพลงหลากหลายภาษา ทั้งไทยและต่างประเทศ

● เลือกแอปฟังเพลงได้ขณะปิดหน้าจอ

การใช้งานแอปฟังเพลงปิดหน้าจอเป็นฟังก์ชันที่หลายคนต้องการ เพราะบางคนมักใช้งานแอปพลิเคชั่นอื่นไปพร้อม ๆ กับการเปิดเพลงฟัง ดังนั้นหากแอปที่ดาวน์โหลดสามารถปิดหน้าจอได้ โดยที่บทเพลงยังบรรเลงอยู่เหมือนเดิม จึงช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับผู้ใช้งานได้ดี แต่ทั้งนี้ควรตรวจสอบข้อจำกัดของแอปฟังเพลงนั้น ๆ เพราะบางแอปจะไม่สามารถปิดหน้าจอลงได้ หากเปิดใช้งานแบบฟรี

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 วางอยู่บนโต๊ะ

เคล็ดลับเลือกแอปฟังเพลงให้ตอบโจทย์

● เลือกสมัครแบบ Premium

หากไม่อยากเสียอรรถรสในการฟังเพลง การเลือกสมัครสมาชิกแบบ Premium เป็นอีกสิ่งที่น่าสนใจ ซึ่งปัจจุบันแอปต่าง ๆ มีทั้งโหมดสมาชิกทั่วไปและสมาชิก Premium ที่สามารถฟังเพลงได้ไม่อั้น ไม่จำกัด ทั้งยังสามารถดาวน์โหลดเพลงไว้ฟังตอนไม่มีเน็ตได้แบบถูกกฏหมาย ที่สำคัญยังฟังเพลงได้เพลิน ๆ แบบไม่มีโฆษณาขั้น ไม่ว่าจะฟังเพลงแนวไหนก็ช่วยเพิ่มความเพลิดเพลินได้ดีแน่นอน

● เลือกแอปที่มีฟังก์ชันความบันเทิงเพิ่มเติม

นอกจากการฟังเพลงแล้ว แอปฟังเพลงหลายแอปยังมาพร้อมบริการด้านความบันเทิงที่หลากหลาย เช่น วิทยุ ร้องคาราโอเกะ ดูคอนเสิร์ต ไปจนถึง Podcast ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิงตามต้องการ ดังนั้นใครที่ชอบความบันเทิงหลายแนว แนะนำเลือกดาวน์โหลดแอปฟังเพลงที่มีฟังก์ชันครอบคลุมเพียงแอปเดียว เท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องดาวน์โหลดแอปอื่น ๆ ให้หนักเครื่อง ประหยัดพื้นที่ในมือถือได้เป็นอย่างดีแน่นอน

แอปฟังเพลงยอดนิยม ดาวน์โหลดติดมือถือ เพลิดเพลินไม่มีเบื่อ

JOOX Music

JOOX Music

แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิต JOOX Music / ภาพจาก : www.apps.apple.com

JOOX Music ถือเป็นแอปฟังเพลงที่ได้รับความนิยมมากในไทย เพราะนอกจากใช้งานได้ฟรีแล้ว ยังมีเพลงฮิตอัปเดตใหม่อย่างต่อเนื่อง ที่สำคัญยังมีลิสต์เพลงตามหมวดหมู่ต่าง ๆ เช่น เพลงลูกทุ่ง เพลงป็อป เพลงเก่าที่คิดถึง เพลงสากล และอื่น ๆ ให้เลือกฟังอีกมากมาย นอกจากนี้เพียงแค่โหลดเพลงเก็บใส่เพลย์เลิสต์ไว้ เท่านี้ก็กลายเป็นแอปฟังเพลงออฟไลน์ได้แล้ว 

Spotify

Spotify

แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิต Spotify / ภาพจาก : www.apps.apple.com

Spotify แอปฟังเพลงที่ครองใจวัยรุ่นยุคนี้ได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม เพราะภายในแอปไม่ได้รวมแค่เพลลิสต์เพลงยอดฮิตเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีเพลงนอกกระแสให้ได้เลือกฟังตามไลฟ์สไตล์ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถจัดเพลย์ลิสต์เพื่อแชร์ให้คนอื่นฟังได้ด้วย ซึ่งแอปนี้มีให้เลือกทั้งแบบเสียเงินเป็นรายเดือน (หารกับเพื่อนได้) และแบบ Free User ที่มีโฆษณาคั่นระหว่างเพลง ใครสะดวกแบบไหนจัดได้เลยตามความต้องการ

Tidal Music

Tidal Music

แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิต Tidal Music / ภาพจาก : www.apps.apple.com

หากมองหาแอปฟังเพลงที่ให้คุณภาพเสียงที่ดี มีความคมชัด Tidal Music เป็นลิสต์ที่แนะนำ เพราะแอปนี้ให้คุณภาพเสียงระดับ HiFi (High Fidelity) ที่ช่วยลดความเพี้ยนของเสียง และตอบโจทย์คนชอบฟังเพลงแบบขั้นสุด โดยส่วนใหญ่สไตล์เพลงภายในแอปจะเป็นเพลงจากต่างประเทศ หากใครชื่นชอบฟังเพลงสากลต้องไม่พลาด นอกจากนี้ยังมีทั้งมิวสิควิดีโอและคอนเสิร์ตให้ได้เพลิดเพลินกันด้วย

TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio

แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิต TuneIn Radio / ภาพจาก : www.apps.apple.com

TuneIn Radio เป็นแอปฟังเพลงที่แตกต่างจากแอปทั่วไปเล็กน้อย เพราะ TuneIn Radio มีการรวบรวมคลื่นวิทยุดัง ๆ ไว้ภายในแอปเดียว ซึ่งนอกจากคุณจะได้ฟังบทเพลงเพราะ ๆ ผ่านคลื่นวิทยุดังแล้ว ยังสามารถรับฟังข่าวสารที่คลื่นวิทยุนำเสนอได้อีกด้วย ที่สำคัญไม่ได้มีแค่คลื่นวิทยุไทยเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีคลื่นวิทยุจากต่างประเทศให้คุณได้เพลิดเพลิน แถมยังบันทึกเป็นรายการโปรดสำหรับการติดตามในครั้งต่อไปได้อีกด้วย ใครชื่นชอบความคลาสสิกอย่างการฟังเพลงจากวิทยุ รับรองว่าแอปนี้ช่วยให้คุณย้อนวันวานผ่านความทันสมัยได้อย่างแน่นอน

Fungjai

Fungjai

แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิต Fungjai / ภาพจาก : www.apps.apple.com

Fungjai เป็นแอปฟังเพลงที่โดดเด่นด้วยเพลงอินดี้และเพลงนอกกระแส จากศิลปินชาวไทย เป็นแหล่งรวมเพลงของศิลปินที่มีชื่อเสียงและวงอินดี้ที่อยากมีพื้นที่ในการแสดงฝีมือ ที่สำคัญยังเป็นแอปพลิเคชันที่เปิดให้บริการแบบฟรี ๆ ไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย นอกจากนี้ตัวแอปยังมีความน่ารักสดใสเข้าถึงง่าย ใครเป็นคอเพลงแนวอินดี้ต้องรีบดาวน์โหลดติดเครื่องไว้

Youtube Music

Youtube Music

แอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิต Youtube Music / ภาพจาก : www.apps.apple.com

Youtube Music แหล่งรวมเพลงสุดชิคที่คุณสามารถฟังเพลงจาก Youtube ได้แม้ปิดหน้าจอ แต่ทั้งนี้มีข้อจำกัดว่าต้องสมัครสมาชิก Youtube Premium ก่อนเท่านั้น ถึงจะได้รับสิทธิพิเศษดังกล่าว แต่ถึงอย่างไรถือเป็นแอปฟังเพลงที่คุ้มค่ามาก เพราะมีเพลงให้เลือกครบทุกแนว ทั้งเพลงยอดฮิต เพลงนอกกระแส เพลงอินดี้ เพลงลูกทุ่ง ไปจนถึงเพลง Cover ต่าง ๆ ที่สำคัญยังสามารถรับชมมิวสิควิดีโอได้อีกด้วย

แจกลิสต์ไอเทมสร้างความบันเทิง เติมเต็มอรรถรสการฟังเพลง

นอกจากการเลือกดาวน์โหลดแอปฟังเพลงยอดฮิตที่โดนใจลงบนมือถือแล้ว การมีไอเทมดี ๆ อย่างลำโพงและหูฟังไร้สาย เป็นอีกเคล็ดลับสำคัญที่ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการฟังเพลงได้ดี ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศ และปลุกอารมณ์ศิลปินในตัวคุณได้อย่างเต็มพิกัด โดย LG ขอแนะนำไอเทมสร้างความบันเทิงที่ควรมี ดังนี้

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 ฟังเสียงได้รอบทิศทาง คมชัด แม่นยำ

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBE ช่วยกระจายเสียงได้รอบทิศทางแบบ 360 องศา เสียงมีความแม่นยำ เป็นธรรมชาติ และช่วยมอบการผ่อนคลายที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเสียงที่ตรงตามต้นฉบับ ทั้งเสียงพูด เสียงร้อง และมิติของเสียง มาพร้อมลำโพง 3 ทิศทางระดับพรีเมียม ที่กระจายเสียงเพลงได้อย่างสมดุลและชัดใส ทั้งเสียงแหลมที่แม่นยำ เสียงกลางที่คมชัด และเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น อีกทั้งตัวเครื่องยังมี Clarity Boosting Structure ที่ประกอบไปด้วยวัสดุระดับพรีเมียม โดมที่ทำจากผ้าไหม ใยแก้ว และแม่เหล็กนีโอไดเมียมที่ช่วยเพิ่มความคมชัดของเสียง Dual Passive Radiator ลดการสั่นสะเทือน และ Dynamic Bass Optimizer ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงต้นฉบับที่ชื่นชอบ ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย มาพร้อมไฟเปลี่ยนสีอัตโนมัติตามโหมดอารมณ์ โดยสามารถปรับแต่งไฟได้ผ่านแอป XBOOM บนสมาร์ทโฟน

LG TONE Free FP9

ผู้หญิงใช้งานหูฟัง LG TONE Free

LG TONE Free ฟังเพลงไม่สะดุด ปลุกความสนุกได้ทุกวัน

LG TONE Free FP9W หูฟังดีไซน์หรูหรา ที่รองรับการใช้งาน Plug & Wireless เชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ภายนอกได้แบบไร้สายและมีสาย เพื่อให้ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้งานให้ได้มากที่สุด มาพร้อม Active Noise Cancellation ระบบตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอกแบบอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้การฟังเพลงชัดเจนมากยิ่งขึ้น โดดเด่นด้วยเสียงคุณภาพระดับพรีเมียม HSP ซึ่งเป็นเทคโนโลยี Meridian ชั้นนำให้เสียงที่คมชัด และรอบทิศทางด้วย Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียง พร้อมเพิ่มความสมจริงด้วย 3D Sound Stage ที่ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ และรายการทีวีได้อย่างแม่นยำ นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถดาวน์โหลดแอป TONE Free ลงบนมือถือ เพื่อเลือกพรีเซ็ตและปรับแต่งโหมดต่าง ๆ ได้ตามไลฟ์สไตล์ มีประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำและกันเหงื่อตามมาตรฐาน IPX4 เพราะฉะนั้นไม่ว่าจะใส่หูฟังออกกำลังกาย หรือโดนสายฝนก็สบาย ไร้กังวล ที่สำคัญไปกว่านั้นยังใช้งานควบคู่กับเคสชาร์จที่มี UVnano™ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียในหูฟังได้มากถึง 99.9% ภายใน 5 นาที สะอาดปลอดภัยทุกการใช้งาน

การฟังเพลงถือเป็นกิจกรรมที่ช่วยให้ผ่อนคลายความเครียด และช่วยเติมเต็มชีวิตให้มีสีสันมากขึ้น ยิ่งฟังเพลงผ่านลำโพงบลูทูธ และหูฟังไร้สาย LG ด้วยแล้ว รับรองว่าช่วยเพิ่มความสุขได้อีกขั้นแน่นอน หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

