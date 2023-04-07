About Cookies on This Site

วิธีเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศดับกลิ่น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ดับ
กลิ่นได้ไหม? เลือก
แบบไหนตรงใจการใช้
งาน

07/04/2023

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศกำจัดกลิ่นเหม็นอับ บ้านสะอาด หายใจสะดวก

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าระดับความรุนแรงของฝุ่น PM2.5 สูงขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง ส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพและระบบทางเดินหายใจ แม้ว่าจะป้องกันตัวเองด้วยการสวมใส่หน้ากากอนามัย หลีกเลี่ยงการอยู่พื้นที่กลางแจ้ง แต่ภายในอาคาร บ้าน และห้องนอนยังคงพบฝุ่น PM2.5 อย่างเลี่ยงไม่ได้ ดังนั้นจึงไม่แปลกใจว่าทำไมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ากำจัดฝุ่นอย่าง “เครื่องฟอกอากาศ” ถึงได้รับความนิยมอย่างมาก
และไม่เพียงกำจัดฝุ่นเท่านั้นแต่ยังช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในบ้านได้อีกด้วย หลายคนอาจสงสัยว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถกำจัดกลิ่นได้จริงหรือ
บทความนี้ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ดีที่สุด พร้อมไขข้อสงสัยว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศ เอาลิงกดับกลิ่นได้ไหม และควรเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศแบบไหนดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

วิธีเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้เหมาะกับการใช้งาน

• เลือกชนิดของตัวกรอง เทคโนโลยีในการกรองอากาศให้สะอาดอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ควรเลือกผลิตภัณฑ์รุ่นที่มีตัวกรองตรงกับความต้องการใช้งาน อย่างเช่น ตัวกรอง Pre Filter ช่วยกรองฝุ่นละอองอนุภาคขนาดใหญ่ ตัวกรอง HEPA ขจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาด 0.3 ไมครอน หรือใหญ่กว่าได้ถึง 99.98% หรือตัวกรอง Activated carbon ช่วยดูดซับกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ
• ขนาดพื้นที่ห้อง
การเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศจะต้องมั่นใจได้ว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถทำงานได้ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ภายในห้องอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ
แนะนำเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่สามารถฟอกอากาศได้กว้างกว่าพื้นที่ห้องของคุณประมาณ 20-40% อย่างเช่น เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนควรเลือกที่มีค่า CADR สูง เพื่อมอบอากาศเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง
• ขนาดพื้นที่ห้อง นอกจากประสิทธิภาพการฟอกอากาศแล้ว
ระดับเสียงในการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศก็มีส่วนสำคัญเช่นกัน ยกตัวอย่าง หากคุณต้องการเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนหรือห้องเด็กเล็กควรเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ทำงานเงียบ
และมีการตั้งค่าได้หลากหลายที่ปรับเปลี่ยนได้สะดวก เพื่อไม่ให้รบกวนเวลาพักผ่อน และสามารถตั้งค่าเปิด-ปิดได้อย่างสะดวก
• ราคาของเครื่องฟอกอากาศการมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศภายในบ้านส่งผลดีกับสุขภาพ นอกจากจะต้องพิจารณาชนิดของตัวกรอง ขนาดห้อง ค่า CADR อย่าลืม! เช็กราคาเครื่องฟอกอากาศแต่ละรุ่น เพื่อให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานของคุณ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศดับกลิ่นได้จริงไหม?

คำถามที่ว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศดับกลิ่นได้จริงไหม? ตอบเลยว่า “จริง” เนื่องจากภายในเครื่องฟอกอากาศจะมีฟิลเตอร์หรือแผ่นกรองช่วยดูดซับกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ อย่างแผ่นกรองคาร์บอน (Carbon Filter)
ไส้กรองที่ใช้ถ่านกัมมันต์ประกอบด้วยแมกนีเซียมไดออกไซด์และคอปเปอร์ออกไซด์ โดยถ่านกัมมันต์มาในรูปแบบเม็ดหลายร้อยเม็ด ช่วยดูดซับกลิ่นควัน กลิ่นที่เกิดจากสาร VOCs กลิ่นอาหาร กลิ่นสัตว์เลี้ยง และอื่น ๆ
ทั้งยังมีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอนให้คุณมั่นใจได้เลยว่าไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นอับเล็ดลอดออกมาอย่างแน่นอน

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG บ้านสะอาด ไร้ปัญหาฝุ่นกวนใจ
เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 จำกัดฝุ่นละออง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 กระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เร็วขึ้น 24%*

บ้านสะอาดน่าอยู่ หายใจสะดวก แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0 มาพร้อม LG PuriCare™ ฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณได้ 360 องศาในทุกทิศทาง ด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน พร้อม Clean Booster เป็นเทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอลจี ช่วยกระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เร็วขึ้น 24%* ส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร บ้านสะอาด ไร้ฝุ่น ด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ ที่สำคัญมีระบบเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะ สามารถตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องผ่านระบบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 และยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 ใบพัดลมทรงพลัง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM1.0

เครื่องฟอกกาศนวัตกรรมสุดล้ำ บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่น หมดปัญหากลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์
แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0 มาพร้อม LG PuriCare™ ฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณได้แบบ 360 องศา
และมอบอากาศที่สะอาดสำหรับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้านคุณ ด้วยปีกของใบพัดถูกออกแบบให้เป็นรอยหยัก เพื่อลดแรงต้านของอากาศ ช่วยให้ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างทรงพลังมากขึ้น ระบบ Clean Booster ช่วยกระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เร็วขึ้น 24%* ส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร
อุ่นใจด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ สามารถกำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM1.0 ได้ถึง 0.01 ไมครอน ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่ด้วยการควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

จากที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นจะเห็นได้ว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศไม่เพียงกำจัดฝุ่นละอองเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยลดปัญหากลิ่นอับ กลิ่นอาหาร กลิ่นบุหรี่ หรือกลิ่นอื่น ๆ ภายในบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี มอบอากาศสะอาดและปลอดภัยหมดกังวลปัญหาสุขภาพ หากคุณสนใจเครื่องฟอกอากาศรุ่นดังกล่าว หรือสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ประเภทอื่น ๆ
สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

