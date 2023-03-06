About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้อง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ขนาดเล็ก ปกป้องบ้านจากฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย

06/03/2023

เครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยเปลี่ยนอากาศให้บริสุทธิ์ยิ่งขึ้น

ฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพกว่าที่คิด

ปัจจุบันในสังคมมีความใส่ใจเรื่องสุขภาพมากขึ้น เห็นได้ชัดจากความนิยมเรื่องการออกกำลังกาย รวมไปถึงการเลือกรับประทานอาหารที่เป็นประโยชน์ แต่เรื่องฝุ่นควัน หรือ ฝุ่นPM2.5ในประเทศไทย กลับกลายมาเป็นปัญหาใหญ่ เนื่องจากปัจจัยภายนอกที่แก้ไขได้ยาก อาทิ การเผาป่า การเผาขยะ หรือ ท่อไอเสียรถยนต์ ส่งผลให้มีผู้ได้รับผลกระทบจนส่งผลเสียเป็นโรคเกี่ยวกับปอดและทางเดินหายใจ สร้างปัญหาในหลายพื้นที่ของประเทศ ฉะนั้นการเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดเล็กพกพาจึงกลายเป็นอีกทางเลือกช่วยรักษาสุขภาพ

โรคร้ายที่มากับละอองฝุ่น รู้ไว้เพื่อเตรียมรับมือ

ในการใช้ชีวิตประจำวันนั้นหนีไม่พ้นที่จะต้องออกไปทำกิจกรรมนอกบ้าน ซึ่งย่อมต้องพบกับฝุ่นละออง มลพิษ ซึ่งอาจเป็นปัญหาให้เกิดโรคเหล่านี้ตามมา

• ทางเดินหายใจและปอด

การสูดหายใจรับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กมากเกินไป อาจส่งผลไปถึงทางเดินหายใจและปอด ซึ่งทำให้มีอาการหอบหืดเกิดขึ้น ขณะที่ผู้ป่วยโรคหอบหืดอาจทำให้โรคดังกล่าวมีอาการกำเริบ หายใจลำบาก หากสูดดมฝุ่นละอองนานไปอาจทำให้มีโอกาสเสียงเป็นโรคมะเร็งปอดได้อีกด้วย

• สมอง

การรับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กมากเกินไปอาจจะมีผลกระทบถึงสมองได้ โดยฝุ่นจะสะสมอยู่ในกระแสเลือด ทำให้มีผลต่อโรคความดันโลหิต มีโอกาสเกิดลิ่มเลือดภายในสมอง

• ดวงตา

อาจทำให้เกิดอาการระคายเคืองต่อดวงตา เป็นสาเหตุให้เกิดปัญหาดวงตาอักเสบหรือตาแดงตามมา ซึ่งหากมีการขยี้ตาอาจส่งผลเสียต่อการติดเชื้อที่มากขึ้นและมีความเสี่ยงต่ออาการถลอกของกระจกตาได้

• ผิวหนัง

การสูดหายใจรับฝุ่นละออง หากสวมใส่หน้ากากอนามัยอาจกรองได้ในระดับหนึ่ง แต่ในส่วนของผิวหนังซึ่งหลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้ อาจก่อให้เกิดปัญหาอาการแพ้ฝุ่นตามมา อาทิ ลมพิษ ผื่นแดง อาการคัน เป็นต้น

หญิงสาวนั่งยิ้ม

อากาศบริสุทธิ์ทำให้สุขภาพจิตดีขึ้น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศคืออะไร มีวิธีเลือกแบบไหน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ(Air Purifier) เป็นอุปกรณ์สำหรับกำจัดสิ่งปนเปื้อนบนอากาศภายในห้อง เช่น กลิ่นควันบุหรี่ กลิ่นเหม็นรองเท้า ด้วยการดูดอากาศเสียเข้าไปแล้วกรองเอาอากาศดีที่ปราศจาก ฝุ่น ออกมา ช่วยเปลี่ยนแปลงคุณภาพอากาศให้บริสุทธิ์ยิ่งขึ้น กำจัดฝุ่นในบ้านขนาดเล็กได้ มีประโยชน์อย่างมากต่อผู้เป็นโรคภูมิแพ้และหอบหืด สำหรับวิธีการเลือกซื้อมีดังนี้

• ดูความต้องการของตนเอง

อย่างแรกที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาคือดูเรื่องความต้องการก่อนซื้อ ซึ่งสามารถเช็กได้จากความสามารถของตัวกรอง ต้องการใช้เพื่อกรองอากาศในระดับไหน โดยแต่ละชนิดมีคุณภาพที่ต่างกัน เช่น กรองเฉพาะฝุ่น กรองเกสรดอกไม้ และ กรองแบคทีเรียได้
แผ่นกรองอากาศประเภท HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air Filter) เป็นประเภทแผ่นกรองฝุ่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง หากตัวเลขค่า H ยิ่งสูงขึ้นยิ่งกรองได้ดี ควรเช็กรหัสก่อนซื้อทุกครั้ง

• ขนาดความกว้างของห้อง

เป็นหนึ่งในวิธีการคำนวณที่ทำให้ทราบว่าที่ฟอกอากาศสามารถตอบสนองต่อขนาดห้องได้หรือไม่ ซึ่งต้องเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีคุณภาพครอบคลุมตารางเมตรของห้อง โดยการคำนวณตารางเมตรตามสูตร (กว้าง x ยาว) เช่น ห้องมีความกว้าง 4 เมตร ความยาว 5 เมตร นำมาคูณกันเท่ากับ 20 ตารางเมตร ดังนั้นควรเลือกเครื่องที่ใช้งานได้ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ 20-25 ตารางเมตรขึ้นไป

• ความสามารถของพัดลม

อีกเรื่องที่ต้องพิจารณาคือค่า CADR(Clean air delivery rate) ที่บอกได้ว่าพัดลมฟอกอากาศสามารถส่งอากาศสะอาดให้กับผู้ใช้งานได้มากน้อยเพียงใด โดยคำนวณเป็นลูกบาศก์ต่อชั่วโมง ซึ่งค่าดังกล่าวยิ่งสูงยิ่งถ่ายเทอากาศได้รวดเร็ว

• ฟังก์ชั่นเสริม

ฟังก์ชั่นเสริมแม้จะเป็นเพียงส่วนขยายเพิ่มเติมของแต่ละยี่ห้อ แต่สามารถทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถสัมผัสได้ถึงความสะดวกมากยิ่งขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการวัดอุณหภูมิ ระดับของสภาพอากาศ การควบคุมผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น จึงเหมาะสมต่อการเป็นอีกทางเลือกใช้ตัดสินใจเพิ่มเติม

• ราคา

ของแพงกว่า ไม่ได้มีคุณภาพที่ดีกว่าเสมอไป ราคาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ แต่ละรุ่นล้วนไม่เท่ากัน ดังนั้นควรเลือกสินค้าที่ราคาสมเหตุสมผล เหมาะสมกับคุณภาพ

แนวทางการดูแลรักษาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

นอกเหนือจากการเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาใช้ในชีวิตประจำวัน สิ่งที่ต้องให้ความสนใจไม่แพ้กันคือเรื่องการดูแลรักษา ดังนั้นมาดูแนวทางเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ที่สามารถช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้

• ศึกษาคู่มือการใช้งานให้ละเอียด

หลังจากการซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาใช้งาน การอ่านคู่มือของสินค้าถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ เพราะเครื่องแต่ละรุ่นย่อมมีรายละเอียดที่ต่างกันไป ซึ่งจะทำให้ผู้ใช้งานไม่พลาดเรื่องระบบฟังก์ชั่นต่าง ๆ และการติดตั้งที่ถูกต้อง ทำให้โอกาสสินค้าเสียหายมีน้อยลง

• อย่าวางสิ่งของขวางตำแหน่งไหลเวียนอากาศของเครื่อง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศส่วนใหญ่มีช่องดูดและปล่อยอากาศที่ค่อนข้างเห็นได้ชัดเจน การวางสิ่งของขวางทางเข้าออกของลมจะทำให้เครื่องทำงานหนักมากขึ้น กลับกันต้องคำนึงถึงการวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่เหมาะสม ต่อห้อง ไม่ใกล้ผนังมากเกินไปด้วย

• ปิดเครื่องก่อนถอดปลั๊ก

การถอดปลั๊กไฟในขณะที่เครื่องฟอกอากาศยังทำงานอยู่ อาจทำให้เกิดปัญหาจากไฟกระชากจนเครื่องเสียหายได้ ดังนั้นควรปิดเครื่องก่อนถอดปลั๊กเสมอ

• เปลี่ยนไส้กรองอากาศเป็นประจำ

ไม่ควรลืมการเปลี่ยนแผ่นของเครื่องกรองอากาศตามช่วงเวลาที่คู่มือแนะนำ เนื่องจากหากตัวกรองอุดตันและเสียหายจะทำให้เครื่องทำงานได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งยังทำให้เครื่องทำงานอย่างหนักโดยไม่จำเป็นอีกด้วย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศน่าซื้อใช้ ใส่ใจสุขภาพ คุณภาพสูง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit เป็นเครื่องขนาดกะทัดรัด แต่ทำงานได้อย่างทรงพลังและมีประสิทธิภาพ ครอบคลุมห้องขนาด 67 ตร.ม. มีความสามารถพัดลมสูงถึง 470 บูกบาศก์เมตร/ชั่วโมง เสียงเงียบเพียง 25 เดซิเบล ให้คุณพักผ่อนไร้การรบกวน มีระบบกรองหลายชั้น มั่นใจได้ถึงอากาศที่มีคุณภาพ ไร้ฝุ่น PM 2.5 และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถใช้งานได้ไม่ยากด้วยระบบ LG ThinQ พร้อมกับฟังก์ชั่นการแสดงคุณภาพของอากาศได้อย่างตรงไปตรงมา

นอกจากการสินค้าเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีคุณภาพแล้ว LG ยังมีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอีกหลายทางเลือกให้ได้ใช้งานกันอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยให้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายขึ้น ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของทุกครอบครัว หากมีข้อสอบถามเพิ่มเติมหรือต้องการเช็กราคาสินค้า สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

