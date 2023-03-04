About Cookies on This Site

เด็กผู้หญิงกำลังเล่นสุนัข

เครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยได้จริงไหม ลดฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย ได้จริงหรือ

04/03/2023

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดฝุ่นละอองทั่งทุกทิศ

บ้านสะอาด ไร้ฝุ่นกวนใจ ห่างไกลปัญหาสุขภาพ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นละออง แบคทีเรีย รวมถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในบ้าน โดยการดูดอากาศเข้าตัวเครื่องผ่านตัวกรองเพื่อดักจับฝุ่นและกลิ่น แล้วปล่อยอากาศสะอาดออกมาแทน ทว่าช่วงนี้อากาศบ้านเราเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่น PM 2.5 ส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาว หากบ้านคุณมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาตั้งไว้ในบ้านสักเครื่อง รับรองว่าปัญหาเหล่านี้จะหมดไป สำหรับผู้ใช้งานบางรายอาจสงสัยว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศลดฝุ่นละอองได้ไหม บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาฝาก พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดีบ้านสะอาด ไร้ฝุ่นกวนใจ

วิธีเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ประหยัดไฟ ใช้งานคุ้มค่า

ขนาดห้อง

เลือกขนาดเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้เหมาะสมกับพื้นที่ที่จะติดตั้ง เนื่องจากเครื่องฟอกอากาศแต่ละรุ่นมีประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานครอบคลุมพื้นที่ที่แตกต่างกัน หากเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดเล็กแต่นำไปใช้งานไว้ในห้องขนาดใหญ่ ส่งผลให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำงานได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ หรือหากนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดใหญ่ไปใช้ในห้องขนาดเล็กจะทำให้เปลืองไฟ ดังนั้นควรเลือกให้เหมาะสมที่สุด เพื่อให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพที่สุด

ระบบการทำงาน

ก่อนซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศควรเช็กข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับระบบการทำงานว่ามีคุณสมบัติตอบโจทย์ และตรงกับความต้องการในการใช้งานหรือไม่ โดยเน้นไปที่ชนิดของฟิลเตอร์หรือแผ่นกรองเป็นหลัก แนะนำเลือกใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มี HEPA Filter ช่วยกรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็กได้ดีและดักจับฝุ่นละอองได้มาก รวมไปถึงความจำเป็นในการใช้ฟังก์ชันเสริมต่าง ๆ ที่มากกว่าแค่การกรองอากาศ อาทิ เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจวัดคุณภาพอากาศ ตัวระบุการเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรอง ตัวควบคุมความเร็ว และรีโมตสั่งการ เป็นต้น

ระดับเสียง

เสียงการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศเป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม ดังนั้นเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ดีควรมีระดับเสียงต่ำขณะเครื่องทำงาน เพื่อป้องกันการรบกวนขณะกำลังพักผ่อน โดยระดับเสียงไม่ควรเกิน 30-31 เดซิเบล

ค่า Airflow

ตรวจสอบ Air Flow หรือ Air Volume ค่าความเร็วลม เป็นตัวที่บ่งบอกว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถกรองอากาศและปล่อยอากาศสะอาดได้เร็วแค่ไหน หากเครื่องฟอกอากาศมีค่า Airflow สูง หมายความว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศรุ่นนั้นมีประสิทธิภาพในการฟอกอากาศได้เร็ว

ค่า CADR

ค่า CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) เป็นค่าสากลที่ใช้ในการวัดประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ยิ่งมีค่า CADR สูง แสดงว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศมีประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานดี

การประหยัดไฟ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศกินไฟหรือไม่ส่วนหนึ่งขึ้นอยู่กับแผ่นกรอง หากแผ่นกรองมีความหนาแน่นอากาศผ่านได้น้อยจะทำให้เครื่องใช้ไฟมาก แนะนำเลือกแผ่นกรองที่มีอากาศไหลผ่านได้ดี เพื่อลดการใช้ไฟฟ้าในการทำงาน และอย่าลืม! เลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5

ราคา

เครื่องฟอกอากาศทุกชนิดมีการเปลี่ยนตัวกรองหรือไส้กรองอยู่เสมอ เพื่อช่วยให้ระบบต่าง ๆ สามารถทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เพราะฉะนั้นก่อนซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศควรดูราคาตัวเครื่องและราคาของแผ่นกรอง รวมไปถึงการบำรุงรักษาส่วนอื่น ๆ ควบคู่กันไปด้วย เพื่อให้คุณได้เครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ใช้งานคุ้มค่าสมราคาที่สุด

H4: เครื่องฟอกอากาศดีอย่างไร? ช่วยลดฝุ่นละอองได้ไหม

เครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยกำจัดสิ่งที่ปนเปื้อนในอากาศ อาทิ ฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย ไวรัส หรือกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ หลักการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศคือการดูดอากาศเข้าไปในเครื่องผ่านแผ่นกรอง เพื่อดักจับสิ่งแปลกปลอมต่าง ๆ ก่อนปล่อยอากาศสะอาดออกมาแทน โดยประโยชน์หลัก ๆ ของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นมีดังนี้

กรองฝุ่นละออง

ยุคนี้หันไปทางไหนก็เจอแต่ฝุ่น PM 2.5 เครื่องฟอกอากาศเป็นตัวช่วยสำคัญในการกรองมลพิษเหล่านี้ ช่วยป้องกันโรคเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจ และยังช่วยลดการสะสมของฝุ่นที่ลอยฟุ้งอยู่ในอากาศ สิ่งเหล่านี้ล้วนเป็นประโยชน์หลักของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

บอกลาโรคภูมิแพ้ / โรคหอบหืด

ผู้ที่มีโรคประจำตัวเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจ อาทิ ภูมิแพ้ หอบหืด ควรมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศติดบ้านไว้ เนื่องจากเครื่องฟอกอากาศจะดักจับฝุ่นละออง เกสรดอกไม้ ไรฝุ่น ขนสัตว์เลี้ยง ซึ่งเป็นตัวกระตุ้นทำให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ เพียงคุณเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศจะช่วยกรองอากาศภายในบ้าน และยังลดการเติบโตของเชื้อโรคอีกด้วย

กำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

กลิ่นเหม็นภายในบ้านจะหมดไป เพราะเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาพร้อมระบบการทำงานและเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยกรองกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในบ้าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกลิ่นขยะ กลิ่นอาหาร กลิ่นสัตว์เลี้ยง กลิ่นควันบุหรี่ กลิ่นจากสารเคมี หรือสารพิษต่าง ๆ ที่เป็นอันตราย พร้อมมอบอากาศที่สดชื่น สะอาด ให้บ้านของคุณ

นอนหลับสบายกว่าเคย

หากคุณกำลังเผชิญปัญหานอนไม่หลับ หลับไม่สนิท แนะนำลองนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศไปวางไว้ในห้องนอน จะช่วยเพิ่มสมดุลของปริมาณออกซิเจน เพิ่มอากาศสะอาดในห้องนอน ทำให้ร่างกายพร้อมพักผ่อน ช่วยให้หลับง่ายกว่าเดิม

สำหรับข้อสงสัยที่ว่า เครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยลดฝุ่นได้จริงไหม บทความที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นระบุแน่ชัดว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถลดฝุ่นละออง แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ ได้ดี ทั้งยังช่วยให้คุณห่างไกลปัญหาสุขภาพเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจ รวมไปถึงช่วยให้ทุกค่ำคืนนอนหลับสบาย หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดี แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ดีไซน์สวย ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานครบ ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มอบอากาศสะอาดทั่วทุกมุมบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New จำกัดฝุ่นละออง

หมดปัญหาฝุ่นละอองกวนใจ มอบอากาศสะอาด หายใจสะดวก แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมใบพัดที่ออกเเบบมาให้ลดแรงต้านของอากาศ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการกระจายอากาศสะอาดสดชื่น 360 องศา มาพร้อม Clean Booster เทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG กระจายแรงลมเร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร ระบบกรองอากาศแบบใหม่ Safe Plus Filter ช่วยกำจัดทั้งแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายต่าง ๆ ที่สำคัญมีจอแสดงผลสภาพอากาศอัจฉริยะผ่านระบบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 และยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG เติมเต็มทุกช่วงเวลาของคุณ ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัย ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน หากคุณสนใจสินค้าตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

