ผู้หญิงสะพานเป้เตรียมเที่ยว

รวมที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาว 3 วัน 2 คืน ใกล้กรุงเทพ ปักหมุดรับความสุข

01/23/2023

ไอเดียสถานที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวใกล้กรุงเทพ

ที่เที่ยวอากาศเย็นใกล้กรุงเทพ ฟินรับบรรยากาศดีก่อนหมดฤดู

เชื่อว่าหลายคนคงกำลังอินกับบรรยากาศหน้าหนาว และต้องการส่งท้ายฤดูสุดโปรดด้วยสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสวย ๆ แต่แม้ว่าตอนนี้ช่วงวันหยุดยาวปีใหม่ได้ผ่านพ้นไป จนทำให้คนที่หลงใหลในการท่องเที่ยวคิดว่าคงมีเวลาไม่พอที่จะเที่ยวหน้าหนาวต่างประเทศ หรือเที่ยวหน้าหนาวภาคเหนือ ซึ่งจริง ๆ แล้วคุณไม่ต้องเผื่อเวลาเดินทางมากขนาดนั้น เพราะใกล้ ๆ กรุงเทพ มีพิกัดที่เที่ยวอากาศดีรอต้อนรับอยู่หลายแห่ง เดินทางง่าย ใช้เวลาไม่นาน จะเลือกเที่ยวแบบ One Day Trip หรือเที่ยวหน้าหนาว 3 วัน 2 คืน เพื่อนอนชิลล์กับบรรยากาศฟิน ๆ ก็สุดแต่ใจต้องการ วันนี้ LG อาสาเป็นไกด์ส่วนตัว แนะนำที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวใกล้กรุงเทพ พร้อมบอกต่อไอเทม LG ที่ควรมี เพื่อช่วยให้การเที่ยวเพลิดเพลิน สะดวกสบาย และอุ่นใจมากยิ่งขึ้น

เคล็ดลับเตรียมตัวเที่ยวหน้าหนาวชิลล์ๆ สนุกเพลิน ไม่มีป่วย

แม้ว่าการท่องเที่ยวหน้าหนาวในช่วงนี้ อากาศอาจอยู่ในช่วงกำลังดี ไม่หนาวเกินไปจนปากสั่น แต่ถึงอย่างไรการเตรียมตัวและการปฏิบัติตัวอย่างเหมาะสมระหว่างการท่องเที่ยว ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม หากทำตามขั้นตอนเหล่านี้ได้ รับรองว่าช่วยให้คุณเที่ยวได้แบบชิลล์ ๆ หมดห่วงเรื่องอาการเจ็บป่วยแน่นอน

1.เตรียมไอเทมกันหนาวให้พร้อม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสื้อกันหนาวเพิ่มความอบอุ่น เสื้อสเวตเตอร์ เสื้อฮู้ด Oversize หรือเสื้อคอเต่า ไอเทมนี้นอกจากช่วยกันลมหนาวได้ดีแล้ว ยังเป็นแฟชั่นหน้าหนาว สวย ๆ เหมาะกับการถ่ายรูปอีกด้วย

2.ใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์บำรุงผิว การท่องเที่ยวหน้าหนาว แนะนำเลือกใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้ความชุ่มชื้นกับผิว เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้ผิวแห้ง แตก เป็นขุย

3.เตรียมหยูกยาให้พร้อม นอกจากยาแก้แพ้หรือยาแก้ปวดลดไข้ที่ต้องเตรียมแล้ว แนะนำว่าให้เตรียมยาจำเป็นอื่น ๆ เช่น ยาแก้ปวดท้อง เกลือแร่ ยาคลายกล้ามเนื้อ ฯลฯ ติดกระเป๋าไปด้วย หากมีอาการเจ็บป่วยเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ จะได้แก้ไขได้ทันการ ช่วยให้เที่ยวราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุด

4.จิบน้ำอุ่นบ่อย ๆ เพื่อเป็นการปรับสมดุลในร่างกาย ช่วยให้ร่างกายกระปรี้กระเปร่า และช่วยป้องกันอาการหวัดได้ดี

5.หลีกเลี่ยงการอาบน้ำอุ่นนาน ๆ และต้องอาบน้ำหรือแช่น้ำอุ่นไม่เกิน 30 นาที เพราะการอาบน้ำอุ่นนานเกินไป นอกจากทำให้ผิวเสียความชุ่มชื้น ยังทำให้เลือดลงมาหล่อเลี้ยงผิวมากเกินไป จนทำให้เลือดเลี้ยงสมองไม่พอ เสี่ยงต่ออาการอ่อนเพลียและวิงเวียนศีรษะ

6.เติมเต็มบรรยากาศด้วยเสียงเพลง เพิ่มความผ่อนคลายให้การพักผ่อนด้วย ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG เสียงเพลงคมชัด พกพาสะดวก สตรีมเพลงได้ง่ายผ่านอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ดีไซน์สวยสะดุดตา ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสที่ดีให้การพักผ่อน (แนะนำเปิดเพลงฟังในที่ส่วนตัว เพื่อไม่เป็นการรบกวนนักท่องเที่ยวคนอื่น ๆ)

ที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพธรรมชาติส่งท้ายหน้าหนาวอุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา

น้ำตกในอุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่

อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา

อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่เป็นที่เที่ยวอากาศเย็นตลอดปี เนื่องจากพื้นที่มีลักษณะเป็นป่าดิบรกทึบ อีกทั้งได้รับอิทธิพลจากลมมรสุมส่งผลให้เกิดฝนตกชุกตามฤดูกาล ทำให้อากาศไม่ร้อนจัดและหนาวจัดจนเกินไป ใช้เวลาเดินทางไม่นาน ทั้งยังเป็นที่เที่ยวที่รวมความอุดมสมบูรณ์ของธรรมชาติเอาไว้ได้เป็นอย่างดี มีพืชพันธุ์ไม้ สัตว์ป่าหาชมยาก น้ำตกสวย ๆ ทั้งยังมีจุดกางเต็นท์ที่ปลอดภัย สามารถนอนส่องดาวกลางคืนและตื่นมารับชมทะเลหมอกยามเช้าได้อีกด้วย

 

ที่ตั้ง :ตำบลหมูสี อำเภอปากช่อง จังหวัดนครราชสีมา

สะพานมอญ สังขละบุรี จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

บรรยากาศสะพานมอญ

สะพานมอญ หรือ สะพานอุตตมานุสรณ์ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

สัมผัสวิถีชีวิต อาหารการกิน และความเรียบง่ายของชาวสังขละบุรี ที่มีความโดดเด่นด้วยสะพานอุตตมานุสรณ์ หรือสะพานมอญ โดยปกติแล้วคนนิยมท่องเที่ยวตลอดทั้งปี แต่หากต้องการรับบรรยากาศฟิน ๆ มีหมอกจาง ๆ ยามเช้า แนะนำให้เที่ยวหน้าหนาว คุ้มค่ากับการเดินทาง ทั้งยังเป็นที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาว ครอบครัวที่น่าสนใจอีกด้วย

 

ที่ตั้ง :ซอยสะพานไม้ ตำบลหนองลู อำเภอสังขละบุรี จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

อุทยานแห่งชาติพุเตย จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

หมอกยามเช้าที่อุทยานแห่งชาติพุเตย

อุทยานแห่งชาติพุเตย จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี / ภาพจาก : http://www.suphan.biz

สุพรรณบุรีเป็นเมืองงามใกล้กรุงที่ซ่อนสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสวย ๆ ไว้มากมาย หนึ่งในนั้นคือ อุทยานแห่งชาติพุเตย ผืนป่าที่อุดมสมบูรณ์ที่สุดของเมืองสุพรรณ ทั้งยังเป็นชายป่าผืนสุดท้ายของป่าห้วยขาแข้ง ที่นี่เหมาะสำหรับนักเดินทางที่หลงใหลธรรมชาติ ความเงียบสงบ ป่าเขา น้ำตก ที่สวยงามเกินคำบรรยาย สำหรับไฮไลต์คือการชมแสงแรกของวันที่ยอดเขาเทวดา พร้อมวิวทะเลหมอกและทิวเขาไกลสุดลูกหูลูกตาในยามเช้า

 

ที่ตั้ง : ตำบลวังยาว อำเภอด่านช้าง จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

อ่างเก็บน้ำห้วยท่าเคย จังหวัดราชบุรี

บรรยากาศอ่างเก็บน้ำห้วยท่าเคย

อ่างเก็บน้ำห้วยท่าเคย จังหวัดราชบุรี / ภาพจาก : เที่ยวราชบุรี.com

เปิดวาร์ปกันต่อที่ฟูจิเมืองโอ่ง อ่างเก็บน้ำห้วยท่าเคยเป็นอ่างเก็บน้ำขนาดใหญ่ที่ถูกรายล้อมไปด้วยทิวเขา และความเขียวขจีของต้นไม้ที่อุดมสมบูรณ์ มีร้านอาหาร รีสอร์ทให้เลือกพักผ่อนตามอัธยาศัย ที่สำคัญบนเนินเขาริมอ่างเก็บน้ำยังเป็นที่ตั้งของสำนักสงฆ์พุน้ำร้อน ที่มีอุโบสถกรุด้วยเปลือกหอยทะเลสีขาวสวยงาม ทั้งยังเป็นจุดชมวิวที่สวยที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งในราชบุรี

 

ที่ตั้ง :ตำบลบ้านบึง อำเภอบ้านคา จังหวัดราชบุรี

ผาหินกูบ จังหวัดจันทบุรี

บรรยากาศอ่างเก็บน้ำห้วยท่าเคย

ผาหินกูบ จังหวัดจันทบุรี / ภาพจาก : ทีวีพูล

ผาหินกูบเป็นจุดเดินป่าหน้าหนาวใกล้กรุงเทพ มีเส้นทางธรรมชาติที่น่าสนใจไม่แพ้ที่ไหน ๆ อุดมสมบูรณ์ไปด้วยพันธุ์แมกไม้และสัตว์ป่าหาชมยาก ทั้งยังมีจุดชมวิว ลานกางเต็นท์ พร้อมด้วยวิวทะเลหมอกยามเช้าเป็นของแถม แต่ก่อนตัดสินใจแพ็คกระเป๋าเดินป่าแนะนำติดต่อเจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยพิทักษ์ป่าบ้านทุงเพล เพื่อจองการเดินทางล่วงหน้า และสอบถามช่วงเวลาเปิดปิดให้แน่ใจ ไปแล้วจะได้ไม่เสียเที่ยว

 

ที่ตั้ง :ตำบลตะเคียนทอง อำเภอเขาคิชฌกูฏ จังหวัดจันทบุรี

เขาพะเนินทุ่ง จังหวัดเพชรบุรี

ทะเลหมอกที่เขาพะเนินทุ่ง

เขาพะเนินทุ่ง จังหวัดเพชรบุรี / ภาพจาก : www.travel.mthai.com

เขาพะเนินทุ่ง เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของอุทยานแห่งชาติแก่งกระจาน จัดว่าเป็นสถานที่เที่ยวช่วงหน้าหนาวสุดฮิตที่ได้รับความนิยมจากนักท่องเที่ยวทั่วสารทิศ เพราะมีอากาศเย็นสบาย มีทะเลหมอกยามเช้า ทั้งยังเต็มไปด้วยทิวเขาน้อยใหญ่วางสลับซับซ้อนกันไกลสุดลูกหูลูกตา ใครชื่นชอบการนอนกางเต็นท์ชมดาว รับรองว่าบรรยากาศที่นี่ไม่ทำให้ผิดหวัง

เติมเต็มความสุขและความปลอดภัยให้การท่องเที่ยว ด้วยไอเทม LG

การท่องเที่ยวให้สนุก นอกจากวางแพลนที่เที่ยว ที่พัก และร้านอาหาร หรือเตรียมเสื้อผ้าสวย ๆ ให้พร้อมแล้ว การมีไอเทมดี ๆ อย่าง หูฟังบลูทูธ LG เป็นอีกไม้เด็ดสำคัญที่ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลิน และเติมเต็มความสุขให้การเที่ยวได้มากขึ้น

ผู้ชายใช้งานหูฟัง LG

LG TONE Free เสียงคมชัดมีมิติ ตอบโจทย์ทุกการเดินทาง

แนะนำ LG TONE Free FP9W รูปแบบการใช้งาน Plug & Wireless ที่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ภายนอกได้ทั้งแบบมีสายและไร้สาย พร้อมมอบเสียงมีมิติจาก Meridian แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ ที่ออกแบบระบบลำโพงไฮเดนท์ให้พอดีกับหูของคุณ เสียงคมชัดรอบทิศทาง ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับอย่างแม่นยำ Flex Action Bass ช่วยสร้างเสียงต่ำอันทรงพลัง โดยไม่ลดความคมชัดและความละเอียด เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงให้สมจริงด้วย 3D Sound Stage ให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับบทเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี เกม และซีรีส์ เรื่องโปรดแบบจุใจ มีไดรเวอร์ที่ได้รับการพัฒนาในการตรวจจับและตัดเสียงรบกวนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ พร้อมปรับแต่งโหมดแวดล้อมให้เข้ากับสถานการณ์ของคุณ เดินข้ามถนนได้อย่างมั่นใจ หรือคุยกับคนรอบข้างได้โดยไม่ต้องถอดหูฟัง ที่สำคัญยังใช้เคสชาร์จแบบ UVnano ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อโรคในหูฟังได้ถึง 99% ภายในเวลา 5 นาที ดีไซน์สวย เพรียวบาง กระชับกับหู ใช้งานง่าย ไม่หลุดออกขณะทำกิจกรรม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

ที่สำคัญอย่าเที่ยวเพลินจนลืมดูแลสุขภาพ เพราะหลังจากการเที่ยวแน่นอนว่าเสื้อผ้าที่คุณสวมใส่ เต็มไปด้วยสิ่งสกปรก เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรีย ดังนั้นการซักผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG จึงช่วยตอบโจทย์เรื่องการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม แนะนำ เ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1450H2B ระบบ AI DD™ ที่ทำการชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าและเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซัก ให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้งที่สุด ถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 18% ประหยัดพื้นที่ในการจัดวางด้วยการรวมการซักและอบผ้าไว้ในเครื่องเดียว โดยมีความจุซัก 10.5 กก. และอบ 7 กก. ซักผ้าสะอาดรวดเร็วภายในเวลา 39 นาที เทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ พร้อมการถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วยสเปรย์น้ำ 4 ทิศทาง ทำความสะอาดผ้าอย่างทั่วถึง ซักเสร็จไว้ และยังคงประสิทธิภาพในการซักสะอาดได้เหมือนเดิม ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเสื้อผ้าได้ 99.9% และลดรอยยับบนผ้า 30% ดีไซน์สวย ตัวเครื่องแข็งแรงทนทาน ควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

เสื้อโค้ทในตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

ดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดด้วยตู้อบถนอมผ้า LG Styler

แต่หากใครเที่ยวหน้าหนาวแล้วพกเสื้อกันหนาวหนา ๆ เช่น เสื้อโค้ท เสื้อขนสัตว์ เสื้อสเวตเตอร์ เสื้อไหมพรม ฯลฯ ที่ทำความสะอาดได้ยาก และกังวลว่าเครื่องซักผ้า หรือเครื่องอบผ้า ธรรมดาอาจไม่ตอบโจทย์ LG แนะนำนวัตกรรมดูแลผ้าสุดล้ำ LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC เป็นตู้อบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะSteam Clothing Care ที่ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดของคุณให้สะอาด พร้อมมอบกลิ่นหอมสดชื่น ด้วยการใช้เทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ไอน้ำสะอาดเพื่อทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า จากนั้นใช้ฟังก์ชัน Gentle Dry อบผ้าแห้งด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็ว ป้องกันผ้าหดตัวและความเสียหายที่อาจเกิดจากลมร้อน มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Refresh ลดกลิ่นอับแทนที่ด้วยความหอมสดชื่น และฟังก์ชัน TrueSteamTM ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ แบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า ได้ถึง 99.9% ดีไซน์กระจกสวยหรู เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน สั่งงานและดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมถนอมผ้าเพิ่มเติมได้ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ทุกทริปท่องเที่ยวอย่าลืมเติมเต็มการเดินทางให้สนุกและมีความสุขยิ่งขึ้นด้วยหูฟังบลูทูธ LG พร้อมดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดให้สะอาด มีกลิ่นหอม ปราศจากแบคทีเรียกวนใจ ด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG และ LG Styler นอกจากนี้ LG ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์อัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้ชีวิตของคุณสะดวกสบายอีกหลายรายการ หากสนใจสามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม ได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

