ผู้หญิงยืนชมวิว

รวมที่เที่ยวเดือนพฤศจิกายน 2565 ในไทย ช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาว

11/05/2022

ที่เที่ยวปลายฝนต้นหนาว 2022

สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในไทย สัมผัสทะเลหมอก พักผ่อนกับธรรมชาติ

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าปลายฝนต้นหนาวคือช่วงปลายเดือนตุลาคม - ต้นเดือนพฤศจิกายน ซึ่งเป็นช่วงรอยต่อระหว่างฤดูฝนกับฤดูหนาว ส่งผลให้บางพื้นที่มีฝนตกบาง ๆ สลับกับอุณหภูมิที่เย็นลง สภาพอากาศไม่ร้อนและไม่หนาวจนเกินไป อีกทั้งยังเป็นช่วงที่เหมาะสำหรับเดินทางท่องเที่ยวพักผ่อน เพราะคุณจะได้สัมผัสกับธรรมชาติที่อุดมสมบูรณ์ พร้อมกับสายลมเย็น ๆ เป็นครั้งคราว หากคุณกำลังวางแพลนเที่ยวช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาวแต่ยังไม่รู้ว่าเริ่มไปที่ไหนดี? บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในไทยช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาวมาฝาก โดยมีหลายสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวให้คุณได้เลือกแบบจุใจ

แนะนำที่เที่ยวช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาว ชมวิวสวย ๆ สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์
อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยภูคา จังหวัดน่าน

ดอยภูคา

อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยภูคาจังหวัดน่าน

จุดชมวิวยอดนิยมในอุทยานแห่งชาติดอยภูคา ให้คุณมองเห็นวิวทิวทัศน์ของขุนเขาได้แบบพาโนรามา ยามเช้าจะมองเห็นทะเลหมอก พร้อมกับวิวของพระอาทิตย์ที่ค่อย ๆ โผล่พ้นขึ้นสู่ขอบฟ้าท่ามกลางอากาศที่หนาวเย็นจับใจ ที่สำคัญมีลานกางเต็นท์ให้กับนักท่องเที่ยว พร้อมกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ แนะนำจุดไฮไลท์ คือ "ต้นชมพูภูคา" ไม้พันธุ์หายากใกล้สูญพันธุ์และมีเพียงที่อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยภูคาแห่งเดียวเท่านั้น

อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยอินทนนท์ เชียงใหม่

ดอยอินทนนท์จุดเช็คอินที่พลาดไม่ได้เมื่อมาเยือนเชียงใหม่ ให้คุณสัมผัสอากาศหนาวและชมทะเลหมอก ที่สำคัญดอยอินทนนท์มีความสูงของยอดดอยที่สูงที่สุดในประเทศไทย และมีสภาพอากาศหนาวเย็นตลอดทั้งปี แนะนำจุดชมพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นที่บริเวณจุดชมวิวกิ่วแม่ปาน และเที่ยวโครงการหลวง พระมหาธาตุเจดีย์บนดอยอินทนนท์ และน้ำตกแม่ยะ

บ้านรักไทย จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน

บ้านรักไทย

หมู่บ้านชาวจีนยูนนานจังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน

บ้านรักไทยตั้งอยู่ในอำเภอเมืองแม่ฮ่องสอน เป็นหมู่บ้านชาวจีนยูนนานที่ในสมัยอดีตเคยเป็นทหารจีนคณะชาติ (กองพล 93) หรือที่เรารู้จักกันว่า ก๊กมินตั๊ง ที่นี่รายล้อมด้วยหุบเขาใหญ่ สภาพอากาศหนาวเย็นตลอดปี ชาวบ้านที่นี่นิยมปลูกชาและพืชเมืองหนาว หากคุณเดินทางมาที่นี่จะได้สัมผัสถึงวิถีชีวิตของชาวจีนยูนนานแบบดั้งเดิมกับการอาศัยอยู่ในบ้านดินตามแนวเขา

ไร่ชาลุงเดช จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

ไร่ชาลุงเดชจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ คุณจะได้พบกับแปลงปลูกชาที่เรียงรายลดหลั่นกันลงมาตามไหล่เขา ชมทัศนียภาพที่สวยงาม เพราะไร่ชาลุงเดชตั้งอยู่บนเนินเขาที่โอบล้อมไปด้วยภูเขาสูงสลับซับซ้อน ทำให้มีอากาศเย็นสบายตลอดทั้งปี ให้คุณเรียนรู้วิธีการเก็บเกี่ยวชา ชิมชา เลือกซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ชาจากไร่ในราคาที่ถูกกว่าท้องตลาด และยังได้สัมผัสกับวิถีชีวิตของชาวเขาเผ่าม้งอีกด้วย

ภูกระดึง จังหวัดเลย

ภูกระดึง

พิชิตภูกระดึงจังหวัดเลย

ภูกระดึงสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยมของไทย และยังเป็นหนึ่งใน Destination ของนักเดินทางที่ชื่นชอบการปีนเขา หรือท่องเที่ยวแบบธรรมชาติ ไม่ว่าใครก็อยากปักหมุดถ่ายรูปคู่กับป้ายยอดฮิตบนยอดภูกระดึงว่า “ครั้งหนึ่งในชีวิต เราคือผู้พิชิตภูกระดึง” ในระหว่างทางเดินจะมีจุดแวะพักต่าง ๆ ให้คุณชมความสวยงามของธรรมชาติ และยังมีจุดชมวิวพระอาทิตย์ตกที่สวยที่สุดอีกด้วย

ภูลังกา จังหวัดพะเยา

ภูลังกาสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาวที่ต้องมาให้ได้สักครั้ง ให้คุณสัมผัสอากาศเย็นสบาย ชมวิวสวย ๆ จุดที่สวยงามที่สุดของที่นี่ คือ ภูเทวดา เป็นจุดชมทะเลหมอก เงียบสงบ อีกทั้งบริเวณดอยภูลังกายังเป็นสันเขาแคบ ๆ ด้านตะวันตกเป็นป่าดิบเขา ด้านทิศตะวันออกเป็นหน้าผาสูงชันมีหญ้าปกคลุม ส่วนบนยอดดอยเป็นจุดชมพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นและทะเลหมอกที่สวยที่สุด

ดอยผาตั้ง จังหวัดเชียงราย

ดอยผาตั้ง

ชมทะเลหมอกดอยผาตั้งจังหวัดเชียงราย

สถานที่ชมทะเลหมอกที่สวยที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งของจังหวัดเชียงราย เหมาะสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยวที่ชอบการผจญภัย ด้วยต้องเดินเท้าขึ้นไปยังจุดชมวิว ช่วงเช้า ๆ หลังฝนตกที่จุดชมวิวจะสามารถมองเห็นทะเลหมอกได้สวยมาก ๆ เห็นเป็นสายหมอกฟุ้งขาวเต็มร่องเขา และยังมีแสงของพระอาทิตย์ค่อย ๆ โผล่เนินเขาขึ้นมา บางวันยังสามารถมองเห็นยอดภูชี้ฟ้าที่อยู่ห่างออกไปได้อีกด้วย

อุทยานภูหินร่องกล้า จังหวัดพิษณุโลก

อุทยานฯ ที่มีอากาศเย็นสบายตลอดปี และยังมีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวทั้งทางประวัติศาสตร์และธรรมชาติ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น โรงเรียนการเมืองการทหาร น้ำตกร่มเกล้า-ภราดาดร น้ำตกหมันแดง ลานหินปุ่ม ตลอดจนจุดชมวิวริมหน้าผาพบรัก ผาคู่รัก ผารักยืนยง และผาสลัดรัก ให้คุณสามารถขึ้นไปยืนรับลมชมวิวได้สบาย ๆ พร้อมสูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์ให้เต็มปอด

ทั้งหมดนี้คือสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวช่วงปลายฝนตกหนาวในไทยที่คุณต้องมาเยือนให้ได้สักครั้ง เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่กำลังมองหาจุดแลนด์มาร์กในการไปสัมผัสอากาศหนาว ชมทะเลหมอกในตอนเช้า และนั่งดูพระอาทิตย์ตกดินในตอนเย็น รับรองว่าที่เที่ยวเมืองไทยสวยกว่าที่คุณคิดแน่นอน และรอให้คุณไปสัมผัสด้วยตัวเอง

อย่างที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นว่าช่วงปลายฝนตกหนาวเป็นอีกหนึ่งช่วงที่นักท่องเที่ยวเริ่มวางแผนเดินทาง ดังนั้นบางสถานที่เที่ยวอาจเต็มไปด้วยผู้คนมากมาย นอกจากการวางแผนที่ดีแล้ว การป้องกันดูแลตัวเองเป็นสิ่งสำคัญเช่นกัน โดยเฉพาะช่วงที่เชื้อโควิด-19 ยังคงแพร่ระบาด LG ขอแนะนำไอเทมที่ช่วยให้การเดินทางเที่ยวทั้งไปและกลับของคุณปลอดภัยไร้กังวล

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ไอเทมสำหรับนักเดินทางท่องเที่ยว
หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG

ชมทะเลหมอกดอยผาตั้งจังหวัดเชียงราย

ช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาวสภาพอากาศมีความแปรปรวนพก หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ รุ่น AP551AWFA ติดตัวไว้อุ่นใจได้ไม่น้อย ช่วยขจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กในอากาศได้ถึง 94% ด้วยแผ่นกรองอากาศ HEPA ฟิลเตอร์ H13 class 2 ชิ้น พร้อมระบบเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะตรวจจับการหายใจเข้าออก เพื่อปรับพัดลมแบบคู่ภายในหน้ากากให้เป่าอากาศตามอัตราการหายใจ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานด้วยเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ ช่วยให้เสียงที่คุณพูดออกมาชัดเจนมากยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญสวมใส่สบายและป้องกันการรั่วไหลของอากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดและสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ใน LG Styler ใช้ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ เพื่อทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า พร้อมทั้งกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าได้มากถึง 99.9% (รับรองโดยสถาบัน BAF) ที่สำคัญอบแห้งด้วยอุณหูมิต่ำช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าแห้งเร็วกว่าการอบแห้งด้วยลมร้อนอีกด้วย

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV10VHP2B

เครื่องอบผ้า LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV10VHP2B ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณสะอาดพร้อมใส่ได้ทันที อบผ้าได้แห้งสนิทตั้งแต่ครั้งแรกด้วย Sensor Dry ซึ่งเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้นจะปรับระยะเวลาการอบผ้าให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ และยังยกระดับมาตรฐานของการอบผ้าที่ประหยัดพลังงาน สะดวกสบาย และดีต่อสุขภาพ อีกทั้งยังมีระบบ Allergy Care ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียและไรฝุ่นที่เป็นสาเหตุของอาการแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9% ที่สำคัญป้องกันไม่ให้เสื้อผ้าหดตัวหรือเสียหายด้วยการอบแห้งที่อุณหภูมิต่ำ และยังสามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้จากทุกที่ ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณ

หากคุณวางแผนเดินทางเที่ยวช่วงปลายฝนต้นหนาวตามสถานที่ดังกล่าว อย่าลืม! ดูแลตัวเองด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น รับรองตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

