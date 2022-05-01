About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงนั่งท่ายรูปอยู่บนดอย

10 ที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวภาคเหนือกับครอบครัว แฮปปี้ตลอดทริป

05/2022/11

ชวนเช็คอินที่เที่ยวเหนือช่วงหน้าหนาว บรรยากาศดี ฟินไม่ลืม

จัดทริปเที่ยวเหนือช่วงหน้าหนาวที่ไหนดี? บรรยากาศเลิศ ฟินส่งท้ายปี

ในช่วงปลายปีที่มีสายลมเย็น ๆ พัดมาโดนตัวแบบนี้ เป็นสัญญาณเตือนกลาย ๆ ว่าเมืองไทยเข้าสู่ช่วงหน้าหนาวเต็มรูปแบบ และหากคุณไม่ได้วางแพลนไปเที่ยวหน้าหนาวต่างประเทศเอาไว้ โซน "ภาคเหนือ" ของประเทศไทย คือจุดหมายปลายทางยอดฮิตที่เหมาะแก่การไปเที่ยวพักผ่อน เพราะอย่างที่รู้กันว่าทุก ๆ หน้าหนาว หลายจังหวัดทางภาคเหนือเต็มไปด้วยสถานที่เที่ยวมากมายรอต้อนรับ วันนี้ LG ไม่ปล่อยให้คุณและคนในครอบครัวนั่งเฉาอยู่บ้าน เพราะเราแวะมาชวนทุกคนเที่ยวหน้าหนาวภาคเหนือ ชมทะเลหมอกสุดฟิน ดอกไม้เมืองหนาวนานาชนิด และพิชิตยอดดอยโลเคชั่นดีงาม พร้อมแล้วอย่ารอช้า รีบเปิดวาร์ปที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวภาคเหนือกับครอบครัวพร้อมกันได้เลย

แชร์พิกัดเที่ยวหน้าหนาวเมืองเหนือ ม่วนใจ๋ แอ่วได้ไม่มีเบื่อ

1. ดอยอ่างขาง จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

ไร่สตรอว์เบอร์รี

สถานีเกษตรหลวงอ่างขาง

ดอยอ่างขางเป็นที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวเชียงใหม่ยอดฮิต เพราะแม้การเดินทางขึ้นไปบนดอยอาจเป็นฝันร้ายของคนเมารถ แต่ทว่าทันทีที่ขึ้นไปเห็นบรรยากาศ พร้อมสัมผัสกับอากาศเย็นสบายบนดอย ก็อาจทำให้คุณลืมความเหนื่อยล้านั้นไปเลยก็ได้ อีกทั้งที่นี่ยังมีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่น่าสนใจ เช่น โรงงานชา เรือนไม้ดอกเมืองหนาว แปลงบ๊วย สวนบอนไซ สวนดอกไม้ 80 ปี ฯลฯ อีกทั้งยังเป็นที่อยู่อาศัยของชาวไทภูเขาหลายชาติพันธุ์ ทำให้คุณได้สัมผัสวิถีชีวิตที่เรียบง่าย และได้ลิ้มลองอาหารรสชาติแปลกใหม่หลายเมนู ครอบครัวไหนเป็นสายกินต้องถูกใจแน่นอน
พิกัด : สถานีเกษตรหลวงอ่างขาง ตำบลแม่งอน อำเภอฝาง จังหวัดเชียงใหม่
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : เปิดให้เที่ยวชมตลอดทั้งวัน

2. หมู่บ้านแม่กำปอง จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

 

 

หมู่บ้านกลางหุบเขา

หมู่บ้านแม่กำปองเชียงใหม่ / ภาพจาก : wwwcbtchiangmai.org

หากมองหาที่เที่ยวอากาศเย็นตลอดปี ใช้ชีวิตแบบสโลไลฟ์ และเหมาะกับการพักผ่อน “หมู่บ้านแม่กำปอง” ที่เป็นหมู่บ้านเล็ก ๆ ในจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ เป็นพิกัดยอดฮิตที่เราแนะนำ เพราะที่นี่นอกจากจะเต็มไปด้วยมนต์เสน่ห์ที่สวยงามของธรรมชาติ และวิถีชุมชนที่อยู่รวมกันอย่างลงตัวแล้ว ยังมีร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ ของกินพื้นบ้าน และร้านของฝากน่ารัก ๆ ให้ได้แวะเที่ยวอีกด้วย แถมหมู่บ้านแห่งนี้ยังมีสายน้ำไหลผ่านตลอดทั้งวัน รับรองว่าไปแล้วบรรยากาศสดชื่น เย็นสบายแน่นอน เหมาะกับการชวนครอบครัวไปพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ

พิกัด : ตำบลห้วยแก้ว อำเภอแม่ออน จังหวัดเชียงใหม่
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : เปิดให้เที่ยวชมตลอดทั้งวัน

3. บ้านรักไทย จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน

 

 

หมู่บ้านบนเขา

หมู่บ้านรักไทยแม่ฮ่องสอน

แม่ฮ่องสอนขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นจังหวัดที่มีอากาศเย็นตลอดปี เพราะภูมิทัศน์ของแม่ฮ่องสอนเป็นทิวเขาสลับซับซ้อนกันเป็นจำนวนมาก และมีสายหมอกจาง ๆ ปกคลุมเกือบทั้งปี จนทำให้ที่แห่งนี้ได้รับการขนานนามให้เป็นเมืองสามหมอกเลยทีเดียว อย่างที่บ้านรักไทยหมู่บ้านบรรยากาศอบอุ่น เป็นแหล่งชุมชนของชาวจีนยูนนาน หรือลูกหลานทหารกองพล 93 ที่เดินทางมาจากตอนใต้ของจีนหลายสิบปีก่อน ที่นี่โดดเด่นด้วยอ่างเก็บน้ำขนาดใหญ่ใจกลางหมู่บ้าน รายล้อมไปด้วยบ้านดินที่มุงหลังคาด้วยใบตองสไตล์จีน แถมยังมีอาหารจีนยูนนาน ของฝาก และชาจีนรสชาติอร่อยให้ได้ลิ้มรส นอกจากนี้ยังมีบริการล่องเรือในอ่างเก็บน้ำชมหมอกจาง ๆ พ่อแม่ใครเป็นสายถ่ายรูปต้องประทับใจแน่นอน
พิกัด : หมู่ 6 ตำบลหมอกจำแป่ อำเภอเมืองแม่ฮ่องสอน จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : ทุกวันเวลา 06.00 – 17.00 น.

4. ปางอุ๋ง จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน

 

 

หมอกลอยเหนือน้ำ

ปางอุ๋งแม่ฮ่องสอน

อยากชมวิวหมอกลอยเหนือผิวน้ำยามเช้า “ปางอุ๋ง” ที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นสวิสเซอร์แลนด์เมืองไทย เป็นพิกัดอันดับแรกที่เราแนะนำ ซึ่งที่นี่มีวิวม่านหมอกที่ลอยเหนือทะเลสาบให้ได้ฟิน แถมยังมีอากาศหนาวเย็น และบรรยากาศป่าสนขึ้นเรียงรายที่ช่วยสร้างความประทับใจ แต่หากใครต้องการดื่มด่ำกับบรรยากาศให้เลือกนอนเต็นท์ที่ปางอุ๋งสักคืน รับรองว่าไปแล้วจะหลงรักจนอยากไปซ้ำ ที่สำคัญยังเดินทางง่าย ตอบโจทย์ผู้สูงวัยในครอบครัวแน่นอน
พิกัด หมู่บ้านรวมไทย : ตำบลหมอกจำแป่ อำเภอเมืองแม่ฮ่องสอน จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : ทุกวันเวลา 05.00 – 18.00 น.

5. หมู่บ้านสะปัน จังหวัดน่าน

 

 

ทุ่งนาหน้าบ้าน

หมู่บ้านสะปันจังหวัดน่าน / ภาพจาก : บ้านสะปัน น่านนคร

น่านจังหวัดเล็ก ๆ ที่มีที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวซ่อนตัวอยู่มากมาย หนึ่งในนั้นคือ “หมู่บ้านสะปัน” แหล่งพักผ่อนที่ถูกรายล้อมด้วยป่าเขาอันอุดมสมบูรณ์ ทั้งยังมีลำธารและสายหมอกคอยมอบความสดชื่นให้กับผู้คน นอกจากนี้คุณยังได้สัมผัสวิถีชีวิตดั้งเดิมของชาวชุมชนในหมู่บ้านกลางเขาแห่งนี้อีกด้วย ครอบครัวไหนชื่นชอบการพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ และต้องการหลีกหนีจากความวุ่นวาย หมู่บ้านสะปันตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกข้อแน่นอน

พิกัด : ตำบลดงพญา อำเภอบ่อเกลือ จังหวัดน่าน
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : ทุกวันเวลา 06.00 – 18.00 น.

6. ภูลังกา จังหวัดพะเยา

 

 

ผู้หญิงกำลังยืนถ่ายรูปวิว

ภูลังกาจังหวัดพะเยา

วนอุทยานภูลังกามีจุดไฮไลท์อยู่ที่ภูเทวดา เป็นยอดดอยความสูง 1,720 เมตร (จากระดับน้ำทะเลปานกลาง) ที่ถือว่าเป็นความสูงที่สุดในเทือกเขาสันปันน้ำไทย - ลาว หากใครต้องการเก็บภาพความประทับใจของทะเลหมอก หรือคนในครอบครัวอยากเที่ยวเหนือที่ไม่ใช่เชียงใหม่ และต้องการไปเยือนจังหวัดเล็ก ๆ ที่เต็มไปด้วยความอบอุ่น พะเยาเป็นอีกจุดหมายปลายทางที่เราแนะนำ
พิกัด : วนอุทยานภูลังกา ตำบลช้างน้อย อำเภอปง จังหวัดพะเยา
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : สามารถเที่ยวชมได้ตลอดทั้งวัน

7. ภูชี้ฟ้า จังหวัดเชียงราย

 

 

ภูเขาและทะเลหมอก

ภูชี้ฟ้าเชียงราย

หากใครตามล่าหาสายหมอกที่ปกคลุมเหมือนปุยเมฆสีขาว ต้องไม่พลาด “ภูชี้ฟ้า” เป็นยอดเขาสูงที่สุดในเทือกเขาดอยผาหม่น ด้วยความสูงกว่า 1,200 – 1,628 เมตร ติดกับพรมแดนไทย - ลาว ส่วนสาเหตุที่เรียกยอดดอยแห่งนี้ว่าภูชี้ฟ้า เป็นเพราะจุดของยอดดอยที่สูงสุดแหงนหน้าไปทางฝั่งลาว หรือมองเผิน ๆ แล้วเหมือนกำลังชี้ขึ้นฟ้าอยู่ และนอกจากวิวหมอกที่สวยงามเหมือนภาพวาด ที่แห่งนี้ยังเป็นจุดชมพระอาทิตย์ที่สวยที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งในไทย พ่อแม่ใครเป็นสายลุย ชื่นชอบความสูง และอยากท้าทายความหนาวต้องแวะไปสักครั้ง

พิกัด : หมู่ 9 บ้านร่มฟ้าทองและบ้านร่มฟ้าไทย อำเภอเวียงแก่น จังหวัดเชียงราย
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : แนะนำสอบถามวนอุทยานภูชี้ฟ้า

8. อุทยานแห่งชาติภูสอยดาว จังหวัดอุตรดิตถ์

 

 

ภูเขา หมอก และต้นไม้

อุทยานแห่งชาติภูสอยดาว จังหวัดอุตรดิตถ์ / ภาพจาก : เพจ อุทยานแห่งชาติภูสอยดาว - Phu soi dao National Park

เอาใจคนรักความท้าทายด้วยพิกัดเดินเขายอดฮิต “อุทยานแห่งชาติภูสอยดาว” เป็นยอดเขาที่สูงอันดับ 4 ของประเทศไทย ที่นี่มีเส้นทางเดินเขาให้ได้พิชิต 2 จุด คือ จุดป่าสนสามใบที่มีพื้นที่ครอบคลุมประเทศไทยและลาว ระยะทางเดินเท้าประมาณ 6.5 กิโลเมตร ลักษณะเป็นเส้นทางขึ้นเขาสูงชัน ใช้เวลาเดินเท้าประมาณ 4 – 6 ชั่วโมง โดยการเดินเท้าจะพบกับธรรมชาติที่สวยงาม และผ่านเนินเขาหลัก ๆ 5 เนิน จึงจะถึงจุดหมายปลายทางจุดแรก แต่หากใครต้องการไปพิชิตยอดภูสอยดาว สามารถนอนพักค้างคืนที่ลานสนก่อน แล้วค่อยลุยต่ออีกประมาณ 3 กิโลเมตร รวม ๆ แล้วใช้เวลาเดินทางไปกลับประมาณ 7 – 8 ชั่วโมง แต่ทั้งนี้อุทยานแห่งชาติภูสอยดาวเป็นทางปีนเขาที่อนุญาตเฉพาะผู้ที่มีร่างกายแข็งแรงเท่านั้น ใครอยากพาคนในครอบครัวไปท้าทายความสามารถในการเดินเขา แนะนำให้ฟิตร่างกายให้พร้อม
พิกัด : ตำบลห้วยมุ่น อำเภอน้ำปาด จังหวัดอุตรดิตถ์
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : เฉพาะช่วงเดือนพฤศจิกายน – มกราคมเท่านั้น แนะนำสอบถามวันเวลากับทางอุทยาน

9. วัดพระบาทปู่ผาแดง จังหวัดลำปาง

 

 

เจดีย์บนภูเขา

วัดพระบาทปู่ผาแดงจังหวัดลำปาง

ชวนคนในครอบครัวเดินขึ้นเขาท้าทายความสามารถ พร้อมเยี่ยมชมเจดีย์สีขาวที่สร้างขึ้นมาจากแรงศรัทธาของชาวบ้านกว่า 10 องค์ ที่วัดพระบาทปู่ผาแดง หรือ วัดเฉลิมพระเกียรติพระจอมเกล้าราชานุสรณ์ ในช่วงหน้าหนาวแบบนี้นอกจากอากาศจะเย็นสบายแล้ว ยังมีวิวหมอกจาง ๆ สร้างความสวยงามให้หายเหนื่อย
พิกัด : บ้านทุ่งทอง ตำบลวิเชตนคร อำเภอแจ้ห่ม จังหวัดลำปาง
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : ทุกวันเวลา 07.30 – 16.00 น.

10. ดอยม่อนคลุย จังหวัดตาก

 

 

คนกำลังแคมป์ปิ้ง

ดอยม่อนคลุยจังหวัดตาก

ใครอยากยืนรับลมชมวิวเย็น ๆ ท่ามกลางธรรมชาติ “ดอยม่อนคลุย” จังหวัดตาก เป็นพิกัดที่ต้องประทับใจแน่นอน เพราะที่นี่คุณจะได้เห็นทะเลหมอกลอยเหนือแม่น้ำเงา ทั้งยังมีลานกว้างเหมาะสำหรับการกางเต็นท์ หนาวนี้อย่าลืมชวนพ่อแม่และคนในครอบครัวมากางเต็นท์รับลมหนาว พร้อมนอนชมหมู่ดาวตอนกลางคืนแบบฟิน ๆ
พิกัด : ตำบลแม่วะหลวง อำเภอท่าสองยาง จังหวัดตาก
เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : เปิดให้เที่ยวชมตลอดทั้งวัน
เป็นอย่างไรกันบ้างกับที่เที่ยวภาคเหนือหน้าหนาวกับครอบครัวที่เรานำมาฝาก แต่ละที่บรรยากาศดี ถ่ายรูปสวย และช่วยให้หน้าหนาวปีนี้ฟินกว่าปีไหน ๆ แต่การท่องเที่ยวในช่วงนี้ไม่เพียงแต่จะวางทริปเที่ยวเหนือหรือเตรียมเสื้อผ้ากันจนเพลิน อย่าลืมเลือกป้องกันและดูแลสุขภาพตัวเอง รวมถึงคนในครอบครัว ด้วยไอเทมอัจฉริยะจาก LG ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้การท่องเที่ยว ปลอดภัย และลดความเสี่ยงต่อโรคภัยรอบตัว

ท่องเที่ยวแบบปลอดภัย มีไอเทม LG ไว้อุ่นใจกว่า อากาศสะอาดทุกลมหายใจด้วยหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare

 

 

ผู้หญิงเล่นสเกตบอร์ด

อากาศสะอาดทุกที่ทุกเวลาด้วยหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare

ทุกวันนี้ไม่ได้มีแค่โควิด-19 เท่านั้นที่ส่งผลเสียต่อร่างกาย แต่โรคเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจต่าง ๆ เช่น ไข้หวัด ไข้หวัดใหญ่ ลำคออักเสบ ฯลฯ เป็นตัวการร้ายทำให้สุขภาพแย่ลงทั้งสิ้น ที่สำคัญต้นเหตุของโรคทางเดินหายใจ มักเกิดมาจากอากาศ แบคทีเรีย และเชื้อไวรัสรอบตัว ดังนั้นหากต้องการเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับตัวเองทุกที่ทุกเวลา แนะนำ หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ออกแบบพัดลมคู่ที่มีเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะ ช่วยเป่าอากาศตามอัตราการหายใจเข้าออกอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้หายใจได้สะดวกขึ้น ไม่อึดอัด พร้อมฟอกอากาศอย่างทั่วถึงด้วย PuriCare ฟิลเตอร์ (2 ชิ้น) สามารถถอดเปลี่ยนได้หลังจากใช้งานไปแล้ว 1 เดือน ช่วยให้การฟอกอากาศมีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่าเดิม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ พูดได้อย่างมั่นใจ ชัดเจน ฟังง่าย ไม่อู้อี้ ด้วยไมโครโฟนยูนิตที่อยู่ด้านใน ออกแบบหน้ากากฟอกอากาศตามสรีรศาสตร์ สวมใส่ง่าย แนบกระชับกับใบหน้า ลดการรั่วไหลของอากาศ ปลอดภัยไร้กังวล และชิ้นส่วนสามารถถอดเปลี่ยนได้เพื่อการทำความสะอาดอย่างสม่ำเสมอ

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ตัวช่วยกำจัดคราบสกปรกและแบคทีเรีย

 

 

แม่ลูกและผ้าหอมสะอาด ที่ซักด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน ดีไซน์สวย ใช้งานง่าย ซักสะอาด และถนอมผ้า

หากมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ดีไซน์สวย ซักผ้าสะอาด มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันสุดล้ำ แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive ความจุซัก 20 กก. มีระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยปรับเปลี่ยนการเคลื่อนไหวอัตโนมัติตามน้ำหนักของผ้าและชนิดผ้าที่แตกต่างกัน ช่วยถนอมผ้าในถังได้มากขึ้น 24% มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน TurboWash ที่ช่วยซักผ้าสะอาดและหอมสดชื่นภายในเวลา 39 นาที Power Motion ช่วยปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการเคลื่อนไหวของแกนถังซัก ทำให้แกนถังซักทนทานและหมุนได้อย่างรวดเร็ว อีกทั้งการทำงานของ Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ ยังมาพร้อมรูปแบบการซัก 6 แบบ เพื่อให้โปรแกรมการซักเหมาะสมสำหรับการซักผ้าในแต่ละครั้งมากที่สุด ซักผ้าได้ปริมาณที่มากขึ้น ความจุมากขึ้น แต่ตัวเครื่องเท่าเดิม ช่วยให้ประหยัดพื้นที่ในการติดตั้ง ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นนี้ยังมีประสิทธิภาพในการขจัดคราบสกปรก สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแบคทีเรียด้วยไอน้ำ มั่นใจได้เลยว่าเสื้อผ้าที่สวมใส่ต้องสะอาดอย่างแน่นอน ควบคุมการทำงานได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา เพียงเชื่อมต่อมือถือกับแอป LG ThinQ™ เพียงเท่านี้คุณก็สามารถเริ่มการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าได้ด้วยการแตะปุ่มเดียว

อบผ้าแห้งให้สะอาดล้ำลึกด้วยเครื่องอบผ้า LG

 

 

เครื่องอบผ้า LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG อบผ้าแห้งด้วยอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสม ประหยัดเวลา ประหยัดพลังงาน

มีเวลาทำงานบ้านจำกัด ไม่มีเวลาตากผ้า ฝนตก ไม่มีแดด แนะนำเลือกใช้เครื่องอบผ้า LG ที่มีหลากหลายดีไซน์ให้คุณเลือกใช้ตามต้องการ รุ่นแนะนำเครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP3W1 ความจุ 10 กก. ทำงานด้วยระบบ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ที่ขยายช่วงความเร็วในการหมุนเวียน ช่วยประหยัดเวลาและประหยัดพลังงานในการอบผ้าแห้งเพิ่มขึ้น 22%* (LG รับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 10 ปี) นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Eco Hybrid™ ที่คุณเลือกได้ว่าต้องการอบผ้ารูปแบบไหน ระหว่างอบผ้าประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่ม 21% หรือประหยัดเวลาเพิ่ม 24% เพื่อให้ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Gentle Care อบผ้าอุณหภูมิระดับต่ำ ช่วยลดรอยยับ ป้องกันการหดตัวของผ้า และโปรแกรม Allergy Care ที่สามารถลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้าได้ 99.9%* ผ้าสะอาด หมดห่วงเรื่องสิ่งสกปรกกวนใจ ทั้งยังรักษาประสิทธิภาพในการอบผ้า ด้วย Auto Cleaning Condenser ช่วยให้เกิดการไหลเวียนของอากาศอย่างเหมาะสม ทำความสะอาดง่าย และช่วยให้คุณมีเวลาว่างมากขึ้น (ควบคุมการทำงานผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ ได้)

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักและอบผ้าในขั้นตอนเดียว

 

 

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG

ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ประหยัดเวลา ประหยัดพลังงาน

ประหยัดเวลาในการซักและการตากผ้า แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FG1612H2Wความจุซัก 12 กก. และอบ 8 กก. ซักผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกด้วยเทคโนโลยี True Steam™ ที่เป็นการรวมความหลากหลายของฟังก์ชัน Allergy Care ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่มองไม่เห็นด้วยไอน้ำความร้อนสูง Steam Refresh ลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับในเวลา 20 นาที และ Steam Softener™ ผ้านุ่มฟูด้วยไอน้ำ ทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึก และมีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9%* ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยการลดการใช้น้ำ และร่นระยะเวลาในการอบแห้งด้วยเทคโนโลยี Eco Hybrid สามารถเลือกได้ว่าต้องการอบแห้ง Normal Dry ลดเวลาอบผ้า หรือ อบแห้ง Eco dry อบแบบไม่ใช้น้ำ ทั้งยังช่วยถนอมผ้าด้วยเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive ออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักหลายทิศทาง ทำงานนิ่ง เงียบ ไม่มีเสียงรบกวน และรับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 10 ปี


ใครกำลังมีแพลนเที่ยวเหนือหน้าหนาวกับครอบครัว อย่าลืมพกหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ติดตัวไว้ และทันทีที่กลับถึงบ้าน รีบจัดการซักเสื้อผ้าให้สะอาด ฆ่าเชื้อโรคด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า LG เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้คุณห่างไกลจากโรคได้แล้ว หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

• แบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าอยู่ได้นานกี่ชั่วโมง ภัยเงียบทำร้ายสุขภาพ
• เครื่องอบผ้ามีกี่แบบ? ใช้งานสะดวก ผ้าแห้งไวไม่ง้อแดด
• เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดี? ซักสะอาด มีโหมดถนอมผ้า