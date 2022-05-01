About Cookies on This Site

นักท่องเที่ยวกำลังดูตารางเที่ยวบินเพื่อตรวจสอบเวลาขึ้นเครื่อง

แนะนำที่เที่ยวปีใหม่ 2566 ต่างประเทศ แพลนลาพักร้อนช่วงสิ้นปี

05/2022/11

จัดทริปเที่ยวส่งท้ายปีเก่า ช่วยชาร์จแบตก่อนเริ่มต้นทำงานหลังปีใหม่

หยุดยาวปลายปี เที่ยวประเทศไหนดี

ช่วงปลายปีของทุก ๆ ปี มักมีวันหยุดยาวแบบจัดหนักให้ประชาชนได้วางแผนท่องเที่ยวเพื่อเฉลิมฉลองเทศกาลปีใหม่หลังจากทำงานกันมาทั้งปี สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวทั้งในไทยและต่างประเทศจึงเต็มไปด้วยผู้คนมากมาย ถ้าใครอยากตะลุยเที่ยวปีใหม่ 2566 ต่างประเทศอย่างจุใจ อาจลาพักร้อนเพิ่มเติมเพื่อให้ทริปเที่ยวปีใหม่สนุกและมีความสุขที่สุด วันนี้ LG ไม่พลาดมาแนะนำสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศใกล้ไทยและที่เที่ยวโซนยุโรปที่เหมาะแพ็คกระเป๋าไปเคาท์ดาวน์กับครอบครัวหรือกลุ่มเพื่อน

ปักหมุดไว้ ที่เที่ยวปีใหม่ต่างประเทศ บรรยากาศสุดฟินส่งท้ายปีเก่า เที่ยวญี่ปุ่น

เจดีย์แดงชูเรโตะ จุดชมวิวทิวทัศน์ภูเขาไฟฟูจิที่สมบูรณ์ที่สุดในประเทศญี่ปุ่น

ประเทศญี่ปุ่น ถือเป็นพิกัดเที่ยวปีใหม่ยอดนิยมอีกแห่งของคนไทย ด้วยความที่ไม่ไกลจากประเทศไทยทั้งยังน่าเที่ยวตลอดทั้งปี ยิ่งช่วงปลายปีแบบนี้สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวหรือย่านสำคัญของญี่ปุ่นล้วนประดับประดาไปด้วยแสงไฟหลายล้านดวงที่สวยงามตระการตา มองไปทางไหนก็ชวนหลงใหลไปกับความโรแมนติกท่ามกลางแสงไฟในช่วงวันปีใหม่ หากระหว่างเดินเที่ยวยามค่ำคืนมีหิมะตกก็ยิ่งสวยโรแมนติกแบบคูณสิบ ใครอยากสัมผัสบรรยากาศแบบนี้จองตั๋วเครื่องบินแล้วเตรียมบินลัดฟ้าไปนับถอยหลังเข้าสู่ปีใหม่ที่ญี่ปุ่นกันเลย

เที่ยวเวียดนาม

ทะเลสาบฮหว่านเกี๊ยม สถานที่พักผ่อนหย่อนใจกลางกรุงฮานอยที่ไปเยือนได้ทุกฤดู

มาต่อกันที่เวียดนาม สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศใกล้ไทย มีพิกัดเที่ยวหลากหลายรูปแบบให้ไปสัมผัสความงาม ทั้งเมืองเก่าอบอวลไปด้วยกลิ่นอายยุโป ทะเลทรายแดงหรือซาฮาร่าแห่งเวียดนาม นาข้าวขั้นบันไดวิวสุดอันซีน หรือสวนดอกไม้เมืองหนาวดาลัด เรียกว่าแค่บินไปเที่ยวเวียดนามประเทศเดียวก็เหมือนได้เช็คอินหลายประเทศในโลก ส่วนใครที่อยากนั่งกินลมชมวิวยามค่ำคืนที่เต็มไปด้วยแสงไฟช่วงปีใหม่ ขอแนะนำโฮจิมินห์และฮานอย สองเมืองที่มีเสน่ห์ชวนหลงใหลคล้าย ๆ กัน นอกจากไปเดินชมบ้านเรือนสไตล์โคโลเนียล ทะเลสาบ ยังมีโบสถ์สวย ๆ หลายแห่งให้ไปถ่ายรูปหวาน ๆ กับคนรักอีกด้วย

เที่ยวออสเตรีย

สัมผัสความหนาวและความสวยงามของหิมะสีขาวที่กรุงเวียนนา ประเทศออสเตรีย

กรุงเวียนนา เป็นจุดหมายแรก ๆ ที่หลายคนนึกถึงเมื่อวางแผนเที่ยวออสเตรีย นอกจากเป็นเมืองหลวงยังศูนย์กลางทางเศรษฐกิจและคมนาคม ที่สำคัญกรุงเวียนนายังขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นเมืองแสนสวยที่เต็มไปด้วยสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวมากมาย แถมยังมีบรรยากาศโรแมนติกที่ควรไปเยือนสักครั้ง โดยแลนด์มาร์กที่ถูกซ่อนอยู่ในเมืองแห่งนี้ก็มีไม่น้อย ทั้งมหาวิหารเซนต์สตีเฟน กรุงเวียนนา ย่านช้อปปิ้งบนถนนกราเบน พระราชวังเบลวีเดียร์ สวนสนุกพราเตอร์ หรือป้อมปราการโฮเฮนซาลซ์บวร์ก ส่วนใครที่อยากเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศอาจขยับไปเที่ยวฮัลชตัทในเขตซัลทซ์คัมเมอร์กูท เมืองริมทะเลสาบแห่งนี้ขึ้นชื่อว่าสวยที่สุดในโลกจนได้รับการขึ้นทะเบียนเป็นมรดกโลกทางวัฒนธรรมของยูเนสโกที่รับรองเลยว่าคุ้มค่าที่จะมาเยือนแน่นอน

เที่ยวเกาหลีใต้

พระราชวังคยองบกกุง พิกัดเที่ยวเกาหลีหน้าหนาวที่ควรไปเยือนก่อนหิมะหมด

เกาหลีใต้ เป็นประเทศที่มีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวและกิจกรรมให้เลือกทำมากมาย โดยเฉพาะสายถ่ายรูปที่ชื่นชอบการเก็บภาพสวย ๆ ท่ามกลางสถาปัตยกรรมที่มีคุณค่าทางประวัติศาสตร์ อย่างพระราชวังคยองบกกุง พระราชวังที่มีขนาดใหญ่และเก่าแก่ที่สุดในกรุงโซล หรือหมู่บ้านบุกชอนฮันอก หมู่บ้านโบราณที่ชวนให้นึกถึงบ้านเรือนในยุคสมัยที่โซชอนยังคงความรุ่งเรือง แต่ถ้าอยากชมวิวกรุงโซลมุมกว้างที่งดงามสุดลูกหูลูกตา พร้อมทำกิจกรรมสุดโรแมนติกของเหล่าคู่รัก ขอแนะนำโซล ทาวเวอร์ พิกัดเที่ยวเกาหลีใต้ที่เป็นทั้งจุดชมวิวและจุดคล้องกุญแจ Love Key Ceremony แบบซีรีส์เกาหลีนั่นเอง หรือใครเลือกไปเคาท์ดาวน์ที่สวนสนุกล็อตเต้ เวิลด์ ก็น่าสนใจไม่น้อยทีเดียว

เที่ยวเยอรมนี

ชวนเช็คอินชมแสงสีสุดสวยงามในเทศกาลปีใหม่ที่ประเทศเยอรมนี

มาต่อกันที่เยอรมนีประเทศที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าสวยอันดับต้น ๆ ของทวีปยุโรป เพราะมากล้นไปด้วยเสน่ห์ของสถาปัตยกรรมและธรรมชาติอันงดงาม ยิ่งถ้าปกคลุมไปด้วยหิมะสีขาวโพลนแล้วก็เหมือนยืนอยู่ท่ามกลางเมืองแห่งโลกเทพนิยายเลยทีเดียว โดยสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวห้ามพลาดมีทั้งหอคอยเอชไนเมอร์ หอคอยเก่าแก่ที่สร้างขึ้นในสมัยศตวรรษที่ 13 ซึ่งนักท่องเที่ยวนิยมเดินทางมาถ่ายรูป หรือเดินทางไปชมเมืองรูเดสไฮม์ พิกัดที่มีชื่อเสียงด้านการผลิตไวน์ แต่ถ้าอยากยืนกุมมือคนรักท่ามกลางดอกไม้ไฟตระการตาที่ระเบิดกลางท้องฟ้า แนะนำให้เดินทางมาที่ประตูชัยบรันเดินบวร์ค ณ กรุงเบอร์ลิน ในคืนส่งท้ายปีเก่า ต้อนรับปีใหม่

เที่ยวแคนาดา

ตามล่าแสงเหนือ ปรากฎการณ์ธรรมชาติสุดมหัศจรรย์ที่แคนาดา

ปิดท้ายที่ประเทศแคนาดา พิกัดเที่ยวสำหรับขาลุยที่มีกิจกรรมให้ทำมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเดินป่า พายเรือแคนู นั่งกระเช้าไฟฟ้าชมวิวที่เทือกเขาร็อกกี้ ล่องเรือชมความงดงามของน้ำตกไนแองการ่า ปั่นจักรยานดูธรรมชาติที่สวยงามทั้งป่าเขา ชายหาด จุดชมวิว สัตว์นานาชนิดในสวนสาธารณะสแตนลีย์ ปาร์ค หรือไปชมปรากฏการณ์ทางธรรมชาติสุดตระการตาอย่างแสงเหนือหรือที่เรียกกันว่าออโรร่า (Aurora) ที่เมืองเยลโลว์ไนฟ์ หากคุณอยากส่งท้ายปีเก่าแบบสุดประทับใจ อย่าลืมมาล่าแสงเหนือในค่ำคืนสุดท้ายของปีกันนะ

เตรียมตัวให้พร้อม กับทริปเที่ยวปีใหม่ต่างประเทศ

แม้ช่วงโค้งสุดท้ายของปีนี้ ไม่ต้องกังวลกับสถานการณ์การระบาดของโรคโควิด-19 เหมือนปีที่ผ่านมา เห็นได้จากที่นานาประเทศทยอยประกาศต้อนรับนักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติ พร้อมปรับเกณฑ์เดินทางเข้าประเทศที่แต่เดิมต้องมีผลตรวจโควิด หรือวัคซีนพาสปอร์ต ใบเบิกทางของคนอยากเที่ยวต่างประเทศหลังโควิดระบาด ซึ่งปัจจุบันบางประเทศประกาศให้เดินทางมาเที่ยวโดยไม่มีเงื่อนไขเรื่องวัคซีน ไม่ต้องกักตัว และไม่ต้องตรวจโควิด-19 ที่สนามบิน ถึงอย่างนั้นก่อนบินลัดฟ้าไปเที่ยวต่างประเทศมีเรื่องที่ต้องเตรียมให้พร้อม เพื่อให้การท่องเที่ยวไม่สะดุดทั้งก่อนเดินทางและหลังจบทริป

(1) วางแผนเที่ยว

เพื่อให้เที่ยวปีใหม่ต่างประเทศอย่างสนุกและเต็มไปด้วยเสียงหัวเราะ ควรวางแผนการเดินทางไว้ล่วงหน้า 1-2 เดือน เนื่องจากการจองตั๋วเครื่องบิน ที่พัก รถเช่าสำหรับเดินทาง ตั๋วเข้าชมสถานที่ต่าง ๆ หรือจองทัวร์ช่วงปีใหม่มักเต็มเร็วหรือราคาสูงกว่าปกติ หากตัดสินใจได้แล้วว่าเดินทางไปส่งท้ายปีเก่า ต้อนรับปีใหม่ที่ประเทศไหน ให้รีบวางแผนเดินทางพร้อมท่องเที่ยวก่อนรีบจองตั๋วและที่พักให้เรียบร้อย เพื่อท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศอย่างราบรื่น

(2) ระหว่างเดินทางต้องไม่ประมาท

ในยุคโควิดแบบนี้การเลือกท่องเที่ยว เข้าพัก หรือทานอาหารในร้านที่มี SHA ตราสัญลักษณ์ของโครงการที่จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อสร้างความมั่นใจด้านสุขอนามัยในสถานประกอบการต่าง ๆ ก็ช่วยสร้างความมั่นใจในการท่องเที่ยวได้มากขึ้น แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นการสวมหน้ากากฟอกอากาศเพื่อป้องกันเชื้อไวรัสและกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กก็เป็นสิ่งที่ไม่ควรละเลย นอกจากเพื่อความปลอดภัยด้านสุขภาพของตนแล้ว ยังมีสายการบินหรือสถานประกอบการบางแห่งที่ขอความร่วมมือให้นักท่องเที่ยวสวมหน้ากากขณะอยู่ในพื้นที่ดังกล่าว สำหรับใครที่ไม่อยากพกหน้ากากอนามัยไปเที่ยวแบบยกกล่อง ขอแนะนำหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA มาพร้อมกับระบบเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับอัตราการหายใจซึ่งถูกที่ติดตั้งภายในตัวหน้ากาก คอยทำหน้าที่ตรวจความถี่ ความแรง และความยาวในการหายใจแต่ละครั้ง เพื่อปรับความแรงของเครื่องดูดอากาศให้เหมาะกับการหายใจของผู้ใส่ ช่วยให้รู้สึกโล่งสบายเหมือนไม่ใส่หน้ากากเลย

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG สามารถฟอกอากาศได้สะอาดมากขึ้น และสะดวกเวลาสวมใส่ในชีวิตประจำวัน

(3) เตรียมเสื้อผ้าให้เข้ากับที่เที่ยว

ไปเที่ยวทั้งทีการถ่ายรูปเช็คอินหรือเตรียมสต็อกไว้ลงโซเชียลแบบยาว ๆ ก็เป็นสิ่งที่สายเที่ยวหลายคนไม่พลาด แต่เพื่อให้ภาพไม่หลุดธีมควรเตรียมเสื้อผ้าให้เข้ากับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยว ที่สำคัญต้องสามารถจับคู่แมทช์ได้หลากหลาย เช่น กางเกงยีนส์ขายาวไว้แมทช์กับเสื้อแบบอื่น ๆ และอาจเพิ่มเสื้อสเวตเตอร์ เสื้อโค้ท หรือแจ็คเก็ตเข้าไปเผื่ออากาศหนาวกว่าที่คิด แค่นี้ก็ลุคไม่ซ้ำแถมได้รูปปัง ๆ แต่ก่อนไปเที่ยวช่วงหยุดยาวอาจมีเหตุไม่คาดฝันเกิดขึ้น อย่างมีงานด่วนเข้ามาจนทำให้แผนการต่าง ๆ รวนไปหมด โดยเฉพาะคนยุ่งจนซักชุดไปเที่ยวไม่ทัน เมื่อเป็นเช่นนี้การอาศัยตัวช่วยอย่างเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาไม่น้อย เพราะหลังซักและปั่นแห้งก็สามารถพับเสื้อผ้าใส่กระเป๋าเดินทางได้ทันที หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าไว้ใช้งานที่บ้าน อาจพิจารณาเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1409D4W ตัวช่วยดี ๆ ที่ทำให้ผ้าของคุณทั้งสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว รวมถึงมีระบบ AI DD™ ทำหน้าที่เลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้งที่สุด ช่วยถนอมผ้าให้ดูดีใช้งานได้ยาวนานขึ้น แน่นอนว่าหลังจบทริปเที่ยวเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ ก็ช่วยให้คุณทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้ากองโตได้อย่างรวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องง้อสายลมและแสงแดด

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักผ้าและอบผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว พร้อมถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น

ส่วนใครที่สวมเสื้อสเวตเตอร์ เสื้อโค้ท หรือแจ็คเก็ตเพื่อถ่ายรูปเป็นระยะเวลาสั้น ๆ แถมตอนเก็บชุดลงกระเป๋าก็มีการแพ็คแยก อาจไม่ต้องซักทำความสะอาดแบบเต็มขั้นตอน แต่เลือกใช้ LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S3MFC แทนก็ช่วยประหยัดเวลาได้มากขึ้น ที่สำคัญตู้อบถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ใน LG Styler ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ สามารถลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ทั้งยังช่วยดูแลรักษาเสื้อผ้าที่ยากต่อการซัก และอบผ้าโดยใช้อุณหภูมิต่ำ เรียกว่าเพียงกดปุ่มเดียวเสื้อผ้าของคุณดูดีและมีกลิ่นหอมสะอาด

 

ตู้อบถนอมผ้า LG Styler ช่วยให้คุณดูแลเสื้อสูท ชุดเดรส เสื้อสเวตเตอร์ และชุดพิเศษอื่น ๆ ในเพียงปุ่มเดียว

นี่คือที่เที่ยวปีใหม่ 2566 ต่างประเทศที่แอลจีคัดมาแนะนำ โดนใจที่ไหนก็เตรียมกระเป๋าแล้วลาพักร้อนไปเที่ยวช่วงสิ้นปีกันได้ แม้การเดินทางท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศไม่ใช่เรื่องยากเหมือนช่วงเกิดวิกฤตโควิด-19 ใหม่ ๆ แต่ก็อย่าลืมระมัดระวังตัวตลอดทริปเที่ยว ทั้งใส่หน้ากากป้องกัน ล้างมือบ่อย ๆ และปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำของสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่าง ๆ อย่างเคร่งครัด เพื่อเดินทางเที่ยวอย่างปลอดภัย สำหรับใครที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน เครื่องอบผ้า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ หรือลําโพงซาวด์บาร์เสียงดี สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

