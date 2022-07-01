About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงยื่นมือออกไปนอกหน้าต่างรถและถือหมวก

รวมที่เที่ยววันพ่อใกล้กรุงเทพ บรรยากาศดี สร้างโมเมนต์ประทับใจ

07/2022/11

ยกครอบครัวเที่ยววันพ่อ กระชับความสัมพันธ์ในครอบครัว

ที่เที่ยวกรุงเทพฯ พาพ่อเที่ยววันพ่อปีนี้ ที่ไหนดี

หยุดยาววันพ่อที่ใกล้มาถึงนี้ ใครกำลังวางแผนพาคุณพ่อไปเที่ยวพร้อมครอบครัว แต่ไม่รู้จะไปเที่ยวไหนดี วันนี้ LG ขอนำเสนอสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่เหมาะกับการพาคุณพ่อไปพักผ่อนทั้งแบบไปเช้าเย็นกลับ หรือ 2 วัน 1 คืน นอกจากมีที่เที่ยวหลากหลายสไตล์ ยังเป็นที่เที่ยววันพ่อ ใกล้กรุงเทพฯ อีกด้วย ส่วนมีที่ไหนบ้างตามมาดูกัน

เตรียมตัวอย่างไร ก่อนขับรถเที่ยวให้ปลอดภัย

ไม่ว่าคุณจะขับรถพาคุณพ่อเที่ยวในกรุงเทพฯ หรือจังหวัดใกล้เคียง แน่นอนว่าช่วงวันหยุดแบบนี้ที่ไหน ๆ ก็ย่อมมีคนจำนวนไม่น้อยออกเดินทางท่องเที่ยว การขับรถเที่ยวย่อมมีความเสี่ยงและอันตรายไม่น้อยทีเดียว ดังนั้นสิ่งที่ไม่ควรละเลยคือการเตรียมความพร้อมของรถยนต์และสภาพของผู้ขับขี่ก่อนออกทริป เพื่อป้องกันเหตุสุดวิสัย ดังนี้
● ควรนอนหลับพักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ เพื่อให้ร่างกายอยู่ในสภาพที่พร้อมขับรถเป็นเวลานาน
● ศึกษาเส้นทางอย่างละเอียด นอกจากมองหาเส้นทางที่เลี่ยงรถติดหรืออยู่ระหว่างการปรับปรุงซึ่งทำให้การจราจรติดขัด คุณยังสามารถกำหนดเส้นทางไปยังจุดเช็คอินต่าง ๆ ที่ต้องการแวะได้โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาขับรถวนไปวนมา
● นำรถเข้ารับการตรวจสภาพก่อนออกเดินทางประมาณ 1 อาทิตย์ เพื่อเช็คลมยางรถยนต์ ผ้าเบรค น้ำมันเครื่อง ที่ปัดน้ำฝน ตลอดจนระบบไฟต่าง ๆ ให้อยู่ในสภาพพร้อมใช้งาน
● มีสติตลอดเวลาขณะขับรถ และหลีกเลี่ยงการขับตามรถใหญ่ เนื่องจากถนนบางเส้นอาจอยู่ระหว่างซ่อมบำรุงอาจทำให้ถูกเศษหินกระเด็นมาโดนกระจกหรือกระโปรงรถได้
● เตรียมเบอร์โทรศัพท์ขอความช่วยเหลือฉุกเฉินติดไว้ เพื่อใช้ในยามฉุกเฉินหรือตอนเกิดเหตุไม่คาดฝัน

แชร์พิกัดพาพ่อเที่ยวไหนดี ใกล้กรุงเทพฯ สนุกได้ทั้งครอบครัว
ทุ่งทานตะวัน จังหวัดลพบุรี

ดอกทานตะวันกำลังบานสะพรั่ง

ชวนพ่อเที่ยวทุ่งทานตะวันที่กำลังบานชูช่อเหลืองอร่าม ต้อนรับลมหนาว

ช่วงวันพ่อเป็นเวลาเดียวกับที่ดอกทานตะวันกำลังบานสะพรั่งเต็มทุ่งพอดี หากคุณกำลังมองหาสถานที่แบบเช้าเย็นกลับ แถมนั่งรถไม่นานมาก ขอแนะนำทุ่งทานตะวัน จังหวัดลพบุรี พิกัดเที่ยวที่ทั้งครอบครัวสามารถเก็บภาพประทับใจท่ามกลางดอกทานตะวันสีเหลืองอร่ามได้อย่างเต็มที่ นอกจากมีภาพสวย ๆ เก็บไว้ดูหรืออวดเพื่อน ๆ แล้ว ภายในจังหวัดลพบุรีมีทุ่งทานตะวันให้แวะเช็คอินเพียบ

SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World กรุงเทพฯ

อุโมงค์ใต้น้ำที่ SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World

ชวนท่องโลกใต้ทะเล เรียนรู้สัตว์น้ำหลากหลายสายพันธุ์ที่ซีไลฟ์ แบงคอก ภาพจาก SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World

สำหรับบ้านไหนที่คุณพ่อชื่นชอบสัตว์น้ำใต้ทะเล การยกครอบครัวมาเที่ยวที่ SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World อุโมงค์ปลากลางใจกรุงเทพฯ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย นอกจากเป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวซึ่งเหมาะกับทุกเพศทุกวัยแล้ว ภายในซีไลฟ์ แบงคอก มีกิจกรรมให้เลือกทำมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนั่งเรือท้องกระจกชมปลาในแทงค์น้ำ ชมการใช้ชีวิตในโลกใต้ทะเลของปลาฉลาม ปลาหมึก แมงกระพรุน ทำความรู้จักสัตว์นานาชนิดในป่าโกงกางผ่านการสแกน QR Code บนมือถือ ทดลองสัมผัสดาวทะเลสีน้ำเงิน ปลิงทะเล เม่นดินสอ ปิดท้ายกับการเดินเล่นในอุโมงค์ใต้น้ำที่ยาวที่สุดในประเทศไทย และเป็นจุดที่นักท่องเที่ยวได้ใกล้ชิดกับสัตว์น้ำมาก ๆ ด้วยเช่นกัน เอาเป็นว่าครอบครัวไหนที่ไม่สะดวกเดินทางไกล แต่ไม่รู้ว่าพาพ่อ เที่ยวไหนดี ในพื้นที่กรุงเทพฯ อย่าลืมคิดถึง SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World
ไหว้พระพร้อมเดินเที่ยวตลาด จังหวัดนครปฐม

วัดพระปฐมเจดีย์ราชวรมหาวิหาร

ไหว้พระขอพร เพื่อเสริมสิริมงคลให้ชีวิตและครอบครัว

หนึ่งในกิจกรรมที่หลายครอบครัวเลือกทำในเทศกาลสำคัญต่าง ๆ นั่นคือการทำบุญไหว้พระ และวันพ่อที่ใกล้มาถึงนี้ การขับรถพาคุณพ่อและครอบครัวเดินทางไปไหว้พระที่วัดพระปฐมเจดีย์ราชวรมหาวิหารหรือวัดไร่ขิง จังหวัดนครปฐม นอกจากได้เสริมสิริมงคลในชีวิต ยังสามารถชักชวนกันไปเดินชิลล์ที่ตลาดดอนหวาย พิกัดที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยของอร่อย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเป็ดพะโล้ ต้มเค็มปลาทู ห่อหมกปลาช่อน ขนมไทยโบราณ หมี่โบราณ ผลไม้ดอง-แช่อิ่ม ขนมตาล หรือขนมเบื้องโบราณให้ได้ลิ้มลองกันอีกด้วย

เที่ยวน้ำตก นอนแพฟังเสียงน้ำ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

แพที่พักบริเวณริมแม่น้ำแคว

นอนชิลล์ท่ามกลางน้ำใสไหลเย็นที่เมืองกาญจน์

กาญจนบุรี ถือเป็นอีกจังหวัดที่อยู่ไม่ไกลจากกรุงเทพฯ มากนัก เหมาะปักหมุดสำหรับทริปพาพ่อเที่ยวไหนดี 2 วัน 1 คืน ด้วยมีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสุดหลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเรียนประวัติศาสตร์สมัยสงครามโลก ครั้งที่ 2 กับเส้นทางรถไฟสายมรณะ ไหว้พระขอพรพร้อมชมวิวแบบ 360 องศา ณ วัดถ้ำเสือ ชมความสวยงามของน้ำตกเอราวัณที่รายล้อมไปด้วยต้นไม้น้อยใหญ่ หรือลัดเลาะไปเดินเที่ยวที่ด่านเจดีย์สามองค์ ตรงบริเวณพรมแดนประเทศไทยและประเทศพม่า พอเห็นแบบนี้ต้องบอกว่า เมืองกาญจน์มีที่เที่ยวให้เลือกเช็คอินกันมือเป็นระวิงเลยทีเดียว ดังนั้นเพื่อไม่ให้สมาชิกเหนื่อยล้าจนเกินไป การแวะนอนแพริมน้ำซึ่งลอยอยู่ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศอันเงียบสงบและโรแมนติกของแม่น้ำแควน้อยถือเป็นการใช้เวลากับครอบครัวที่ชวนฟินไม่น้อย

ตลาดน้ำอัมพวา จังหวัดสมุทรสงคราม

ทิวทัศน์ตลาดน้ำอัมพวา

เที่ยวตลาดน้ำอัมพวา ล่องเรือชมหิ่งห้อย ลิ้มลองของอร่อย

วันหยุดยาวนี้ หากไม่อยากไปเที่ยวไหนไกลลองจูงมือคุณพ่อและครอบครัวมาเที่ยวตลาดน้ำอัมพวา สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ยังคงเสน่ห์ของตลาดน้ำไว้อย่างครบถ้วน และด้วยเอกลักษณ์ของบ้านไม้ที่อยู่สองริมฝั่งคลอง ทำให้ได้รับความนิยมจากนักท่องเที่ยวชาวไทยและชาวต่างชาติอย่างล้นหลาม ไฮไลท์เด็ดของที่นี่คือการนั่งเรือชมหิ่งห้อยก่อนกลับบ้านหรือที่พักในละแวกใกล้เคียง

ชี้เป้า ไอเทม LG ตัวช่วยดี ๆ ที่ทำให้ทริปเที่ยววันพ่อราบรื่น
หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ตัวปกป้องทุกลมหายใจให้สะอาดปราศจากฝุ่น PM 2.5

หมดกังวลกับปัญหาฝุ่น PM 2.5 ด้วย หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA มาพร้อมเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะตรวจจับการหายใจเข้าออกและปรับพัดลมตามอัตราการหายใจ ช่วยให้สวมใส่สบาย หายใจได้สะดวก มีตัวกรอง PuriCare HEPA เกรด H13 สองชิ้นที่ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดและสดชื่นมากยิ่งขึ้น ทั้งถูกออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ทำให้หน้ากากแนบกับใบหน้าและลดการรั่วไหลของอากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี ส่วนใครที่ห่วงว่าใส่หน้ากากแล้วจะพูดคุยกับเพื่อนร่วมทางไม่ได้ สบายใจได้เพราะหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่นนี้มีเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ ด้านในช่วยให้เสียงพูดของคุณชัดเจน ฟังง่าย หมดปัญหาเสียงพูดอู้อี้
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว LG ใช้งานง่าย ผ้าแห้งเร็วทันใจ ไร้กลิ่นอับแม้ไม่มีแดด

ขึ้นชื่อว่าหน้าหนาว สภาพอากาศของฤดูนี้ไม่ค่อยเป็นใจต่อการซักและตากผ้ามากนัก ดังนั้นการมีตัวช่วยดี ๆ อย่าง เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าทั้งก่อนเที่ยวและหลังจบทริปเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น หากคุณไม่อยากง้อแดด ง้อลม ขอแนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA มาพร้อม AIDD™ ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้ามากขึ้น ด้วยมีเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าก่อนออกแบบการซักให้เข้ากับเนื้อผ้าแบบอัตโนมัติ นอกจากนี้ยังมี TurboWash™360° ที่พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้ามากกว่าเดิม และเทคโนโลยี Steam+™ ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจ
มาถึงตรงนี้ ใครที่กำลังคิดว่า วันพ่อเที่ยวไหนดี ? คงสามารถตอบตัวเองได้แล้ว แต่การไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนนอกจากมีเสื้อผ้าสวย ๆ ไว้สวมถ่ายภาพเก็บโมเมนต์กับครอบครัว การป้องกันตนเองและสมาชิกในบ้านให้ห่างไกลจาก โควิด-19 และมลพิษทางอากาศ ด้วยไอเทมสุดล้ำจากแบรนด์ LG ถือเป็นอีกทางเลือกที่ช่วยให้คุณท่องเที่ยวได้อย่างเพลิดเพลินและปลอดภัยมากขึ้น สำหรับใครที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

