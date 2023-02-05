About Cookies on This Site

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL

แอร์ 12000 Btu ราคาเท่าไหร่ แนะนำรุ่นดักจับฝุ่น PM 2.5

05/02/2023

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL มีแผ่นกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5

เลือกแอร์ให้เหมาะสม เพื่อความสบายและดีต่อสุขภาพ

เมื่อเข้าสู่หน้าร้อน นอกจากต้องกังวลกับสภาพอากาศที่ร้อนอบอ้าวเกินรับไหวแล้ว ปัจจุบันมลภาวะทางอากาศยังมีปริมาณฝุ่น PM 2.5 มาสร้างปัญหาซ้ำเติมไปอีก ทำให้แอร์รุ่นใหม่ ๆ นอกจากต้องพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีให้สามารถทำความเย็นได้เร็ว ทนทาน และประหยัดพลังงานแล้ว ยังจำเป็นต้องมีคุณสมบัติในการกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กเพิ่มเติมมาด้วย เพื่อตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของผู้บริโภคในปัจจุบัน วันนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 ขนาด 12,000 Btu มาดูกันหน่อยว่ามีรุ่นไหนบ้าง และราคาเท่าไหร่.

เครื่องปรับอากาศ 12,000 Btu เหมาะสำหรับติดตั้งที่ไหน

เครื่องปรับอากาศขนาด 12,000 BTU เป็นแอร์ขนาดเล็กเหมาะสำหรับการทำความเย็นในห้องขนาดประมาณ 250 ถึง 550 ตารางฟุต (23 ถึง 51 ตารางเมตร) ซึ่งอาจรวมถึงห้องนอน ห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็ก ห้องทำงาน และพื้นที่อื่น ๆ ที่มีขนาดใกล้เคียงกัน สิ่งสำคัญที่ควรทราบคือความเหมาะสมของเครื่องปรับอากาศขนาด 12,000 BTU จะขึ้นอยู่กับปัจจัยต่าง ๆ เช่น ความสูงของเพดาน ฉนวน และจำนวนหน้าต่างในห้อง ก่อนซื้อและติดตั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศ แนะนำให้วัดขนาดห้องติดแอร์และปรึกษาผู้เชี่ยวชาญเพื่อกำหนดขนาดและประเภทของเครื่องปรับอากาศที่เหมาะสมกับความต้องการเฉพาะของคุณ.

แอร์12,000 Btu กินไฟแค่ไหน

การใช้พลังงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศขนาด 12,000 BTU ขึ้นอยู่กับปัจจัยหลายประการ รวมถึงรุ่น และสภาวะการใช้งานเฉพาะ อย่างไรก็ตามโดยทั่วไปแล้ว เครื่องปรับอากาศขนาด 12,000 BTU มักจะใช้พลังงานระหว่าง 1,000 ถึง 1,500 วัตต์ต่อชั่วโมง เมื่อทำงานอย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ.

แอร์ LG 12,000 Btu อากาศสะอาด เย็นสบาย ประหยัดไฟ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro อากาศสะอาด กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 12,000 Btu ติดตั้ง Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการทำงาน ตามด้วย FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง.

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน ทั้งยังทนทานด้วย Volt Care แผงวงจร PCB ทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชาก ปลอดภัยจากความผันผวนของแรงดันไฟฟ้า แผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ และเคลือบสารป้องกันสนิม Gold Fin ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี ราคา 13,260 บาท (ราคานี้อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลง).

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master รุ่น IHQ13R

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master เย็นเร็ว ประหยัดไฟ กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master รุ่น IHQ13R ขนาด 12,000 Btu ฉลาดมากกว่า ประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น 70% หมดกังวลเรื่องค่าไฟเพียงวันละ 12.9 บาท ระบบ Dual Inverter Compressor ช่วยทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้น 40% ติดตั้ง Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการทำงาน ตามด้วย FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer++ เพื่อให้ห้องของคุณสะอาด สามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9% รวมทั้งกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์.

Auto Cleaning การทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง คอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้พร้อมเคลือบสารกันสนิมป้องกันการกัดกร่อน ชีวิตง่ายยิ่งขึ้นด้วยแอป LG ThinQ สั่งงานได้จากทุกที่ เช็กค่าไฟได้แบบเรียลไทม์ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี ราคา 27,990 บาท (ราคานี้อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลง).

ได้ทราบกันไปแล้วเกี่ยวกับเทคนิคเลือกแอร์ 12,000 Btu ว่าเหมาะกับห้องขนาดเท่าไหร่ อัตราการกินไฟ พร้อมแนะนำ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ขนาด 12,000 BTU เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 และประหยัดพลังงาน สนใจรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

