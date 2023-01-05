About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

การวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ที่เหมาะสม กำจัดฝุ่นละอองอย่างมืออาชีพ

05/01/2023

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ฟังก์ชันครบ ฟอกอากาศสะอาดรวดเร็ว

เครื่องฟอกอากาศวางตรงไหนดี เพื่อการใช้งานมีประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ได้รับความนิยมเพิ่มสูงขึ้นมาก ด้วยสาเหตุมาจากปัญหาสภาพอากาศในปัจจุบัน ที่เต็มไปด้วยมลภาวะทั้งฝุ่น PM 2.5 เชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ส่งผลให้เกิดปัญหาสุขภาพตามมา แม้แต่การพักผ่อนอยู่กับบ้าน ดูหนัง ดูซีรีย์เกาหลีโรแมนติก หรือนอนหลับในห้องนอน มลภาวะดังกล่าวก็ยังตามมากวนใจ ดังนั้นการมีเครื่องปรับอากาศติดบ้านไว้ ถือเป็นตัวช่วยมอบอากาศสะอาดให้กับสมาชิกทุกคนในบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี แต่สิ่งที่ควรต้องรู้ก็คือ ตำแหน่งการวางของเครื่องฟอกอากาศว่าควรวางจุดไหนของห้อง ถึงจะทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ วันนี้ทีมงาน LG มีคำแนะนำดี ๆ มาฝากกัน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในบ้าน ควรมีที่ไหนบ้าง

ความจริงแล้วทุกห้องที่คุณใช้เวลาส่วนใหญ่อยู่อาศัย จำเป็นต้องมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศทั้งสิ้น ทั้งนี้เพื่อมอบอากาศที่สะอาดและปลอดเชื้อโรค คืนสุขภาพที่ดีให้แก่ตัวคุณเองและสมาชิกในครอบครัว สำหรับห้องที่ควรมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ได้แก่

1. ห้องนอน

เพื่อให้การนอนหลับพักผ่อนมีคุณภาพ นอนสบาย หลับได้อย่างเต็มอิ่ม หายใจได้เต็มปอด เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน มีความจำเป็นอย่างยิ่ง เพราะต้องไม่ลืมว่าคุณใช้เวลาอยู่ในห้องนอนเป็นส่วนใหญ่ในแต่ละวันอย่างน้อย 7-8 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน ห้องนอนควรเป็นสถานที่ที่ปลอดภัยที่สุดนั่นเอง

2. ห้องครัว

ช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ของอาหารที่ลอยคลุ้งไปทั่วบ้านตั้งแต่ต้นทาง เพื่อไม่ให้รบกวนบรรยากาศของบ้านส่วนอื่น ๆ เช่น ห้องรับแขก ห้องนอน ที่อาจมีกลิ่นอาหารคลุ้งอยู่ตลอดทั้งวัน

3. ห้องนั่งเล่น

ห้องนั่งเล่น ถือเป็นพื้นที่ส่วนกลางสำหรับทุกคนในครอบครัว เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าสมาชิกจะได้หายใจเอาอากาศสะอาด ปราศจากฝุ่น PM 2.5 และเชื้อโรค การมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้ในห้องนั่งเล่นจึงเป็นสิ่งที่เหมาะสมไม่แพ้ห้องนอน หรือห้องครัวก็ว่าได้

เครื่องฟอกอากาศวางตรงไหนดี อากาศสะอาดได้ทั่วถึง

1. วางบนพื้นดีกว่าวางบนโต๊ะ

แม้ว่าในปัจจุบันเครื่องฟอกอากาศจะมีดีไซน์สวยงาม เล็กกะทัดรัด หลายคนมักนำไปตั้งไว้บนโต๊ะ เพื่อให้ไม่เกะกะ แต่หลักการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศการวางบนพื้นเหมาะสมกว่า เนื่องจากเครื่องฟอกอากาศเวลาทำงานจะปล่อยประจุไอออนลบออกมา เพื่อจับฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็กในอากาศให้รวมตัวเป็นก้อน เมื่อมีน้ำหนักมากขึ้นจะตกลงบนพื้น ทำให้ง่ายต่อการทำความสะอาดมากกว่าตั้งไว้บนโต๊ะ

2. วางในจุดที่อากาศถ่ายเทสะดวก

การวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่เหมาะสม ควรวางในตำแหน่งที่มีอากาศไหลเวียนมากที่สุดของห้อง สามารถดูดอากาศและนำไปฟอกในปริมาณมาก ๆ เพื่อกระจายลมสะอาดออกมาได้ทั่วห้อง

3. วางห่างจากผนัง 10 เซนติเมตร

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ควรตั้งให้ห่างจากผนังห้องอย่างน้อย 10 เซนติเมตร เพื่อให้เครื่องสามารถดูดอากาศได้อย่างเต็มที่ อากาศไหลเวียนได้ดี หลายคนเลือกที่จะวางชิดผนังห้องเพราะกลัวเกะกะ แต่นั่นถือเป็นการปิดกั้นการเข้าออกของอากาศ ทำให้เครื่องทำงานได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ

4. วางไว้ตรงข้ามกับแอร์

การวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้ตรงข้ามกับแอร์ จะทำให้แอร์ดูดเอาอากาศที่ฟอกสะอาดแล้วเข้าไปผ่านคอยล์เย็น และปล่อยลมเย็นกระจายไปทั่วห้อง จะทำให้คุณสูดหายใจอากาศที่สะอาดอยู่ตลอดเวลา
เมื่อได้ทราบกันแล้วว่าห้องไหนควรใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศบ้าง และควรวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้ตำแหน่งใดของห้องจึงจะเหมาะสม หวังว่าจะนำไปปรับใช้เพื่อให้เกิดประโยชน์มากที่สุด แต่สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาใช้งานที่บ้าน แต่ไม่รู้จะซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศยี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG อากาศสะอาด 360 องศา มอบสุขภาพที่ดีให้กับทุกคนในครอบครัว

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG อากาศสะอาด 360 องศา

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มอบอากาศสะอาดให้บ้านของคุณ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดเล็กกะทัดรัด ดีไซน์สวย แต่ฟอกอากาศได้ทรงพลัง ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ใช้งานห้องขนาด 61 ตารางเมตร ผลิตอากาศสะอาดได้ 470 ลูกบาศก์เมตรต่อชั่วโมง สามารถกรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน การทำงานเงียบเพียง 25 เดซิเบล ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน ชีวิตสมาร์ทยิ่งขึ้นเพราะสามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้จากสมาร์ทโฟนผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

สามารถกระจายอากาศได้ 360 องศาได้ดีกว่าเดิม ทรงพลังมากยิ่งขึ้นด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน มอบอากาศสะอาดได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และไกล 7.5 เมตร ระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ มั่นใจอากาศที่ได้จะสะอาดและปลอดภัย สามารถกำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 ได้ถึง 0.01 ไมครอน มีโหมด Baby Care กระจายลมส่วนกลางของตัวเครื่องลงสู่พื้น เพื่อมอบอากาศสะอาดแก่ลูกน้อย ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศด้วย แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS65GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM1.0 ได้ถึง 0.01 ไมครอน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้ กระจายอากาศ 360 องศาได้ดีกว่าเดิม ด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน สามารถกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัสในอากาศ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 ได้ถึง 0.01 ไมครอน หน้าจอ LED รายงานคุณภาพอากาศอัจฉริยะแบบเรียลไทม์ สามารถตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศในห้องได้ตลอดเวลา ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศด้วย แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS10GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กระจายอากาศ 360 องศาได้ดีกว่าเดิม

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS10GDWH0 ใช้เทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยานกระจายอากาศ 360 องศาได้ดีกว่าเดิม ระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน กำจัดไวรัสในอากาศ เชื้อแบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ สามารถกำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 ได้ถึง 0.01 ไมครอน มีโหมด Baby Care กระจายลมส่วนกลางของตัวเครื่องลงสู่พื้น เพื่อมอบอากาศสะอาดแก่ลูกน้อย ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศด้วย แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™
เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่ง มอบอากาศสะอาดให้แก่คุณและสมาชิกในครอบครัวแบบ 360 องศา ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัย ฟอกอากาศสะอาดและปลอดเชื้อโรคได้เร็วขึ้น ส่งลมได้ไกลขึ้น ท่านใดที่สนใจเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

