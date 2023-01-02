About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

ราคาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ยี่ห้อไหนดี มอบอากาศสดชื่นในบ้าน

02/01/2023

เครื่องฟอกอากาศราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนดี

เครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยอะไร? เปิดข้อดีของการมีไอเทมอัจฉริยะไว้ในบ้าน

ทุกวันนี้นอกจากโรคร้ายที่ต้องระวังแล้ว อากาศรอบตัวยังเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่น เชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย รวมถึงฝุ่น PM 2.5 ในอากาศ ที่พร้อมทำร้ายสุขภาพร่างกายคุณอยู่เสมอ ดังนั้นเมื่ออากาศเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญในการดำรงชีวิต จึงทำให้แบรนด์ต่าง ๆ ได้มีการผลิตอุปกรณ์ที่ทำหน้าที่กรองอากาศภายในรถ ในบ้าน ห้องนอน และที่อยู่อาศัยให้สะอาดมากขึ้น โดยสิ่งที่ LG กำลังพูดถึงคือ “เครื่องฟอกอากาศ” ไอเทมอัจฉริยะ ที่ทำหน้าที่คัดกรองสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ รอบตัว ก่อนมอบอากาศสะอาดสดชื่นให้คนในบ้านได้สัมผัสอย่างมั่นใจ
ที่สำคัญเครื่องฟอกอากาศไม่ได้ทำหน้าที่แค่คัดกรองสิ่งสกปรก ไวรัส และแบคทีเรียเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นอุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ช่วยกรองกลิ่น ดักจับสารเคมีที่เป็นอันตราย และลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ต่าง ๆ ที่เป็นต้นเหตุของโรคภูมิแพ้ ดังนั้นเพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีหลายคนจึงถามถึงราคาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ที่ทำหน้าที่ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และช่วยมอบอากาศสดชื่นให้คนในบ้าน วันนี้ LG มีข้อมูลมาบอก

เครื่องฟอกอากาศต้องเปิดตลอดไหม?

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ (Air Purifier) เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทำหน้าที่คัดกรองสิ่งสกปรก เชื้อโรค เชื้อรา ฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน โดยหลักการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ คือดูดอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวผ่านตัวกรองภายใน เพื่อให้ไส้กรองเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ทำหน้าที่ดักจับมลภาวะอันตราย ก่อนเปลี่ยนอากาศที่เป็นมลพิษให้กลายเป็นอากาศสะอาดสดชื่น ซึ่งเครื่องฟอกอากาศไม่ได้เหมาะแค่สำหรับผู้ที่ป่วยเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้หรือเด็กเล็กเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นไอเทมอัจฉริยะที่เหมาะสำหรับทุกคนในบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศไอเทมอัจฉริยะสำหรับทุกคนในบ้าน

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าอากาศรอบตัวมักมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอยู่เสมอ ดังนั้นการเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศเพียงวันละ 2 – 3 ชั่วโมงอาจไม่ตอบโจทย์สักเท่าไหร่ แนะนำว่าควรเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้ทำงานอยู่เสมอ เพื่อให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำหน้าที่ได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ ที่สำคัญคุณไม่จำเป็นต้องกังวลเรื่องค่าไฟ เพราะจริง ๆ แล้วเครื่องฟอกอากาศไม่ได้กินไฟเยอะอย่างที่คิด ใช้พลังงานเทียบเท่าหรือมากกว่าการใช้งานคอมพิวเตอร์ เครื่องหนึ่งเพียงน้อยนิดเท่านั้น หรือใครกังวลใจจริง ๆ สามารถกำหนดเวลาเปิด – ปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้ตามความเหมาะสม (แนะนำให้เปิดช่วงเวลานอนหลับหรือช่วงที่มีแขกมาที่บ้าน)

ใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศอย่างไร เพื่อให้ได้ผลลัพธ์ที่ดี

เครื่องฟอกอากาศเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้ใช้งานง่าย เพียงแค่เปิดเครื่องทิ้งไว้ เท่านี้เครื่องก็จะทำงานไปตลอดทั้งวันแล้ว โดยคุณมีหน้าที่เพียงแค่เปลี่ยนแผ่นฟิลเตอร์เมื่อถึงเวลา และต้องนำตัวกรองฝุ่นหยาบด้านนอก (Prefilter) ออกมาฉีดน้ำสะอาด เพียงเท่านี้เครื่องฟอกอากาศก็จะทำหน้าที่ได้ดีเหมือนเดิม นอกจากการทำความสะอาดไส้กรองอากาศที่สำคัญแล้ว คุณต้องปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำเหล่านี้ เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน

วางเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้ตรงไหนดี? เป็นคำถามที่หลายคนสงสัย เพราะตำแหน่งการวางช่วยให้ผลลัพธ์การทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศดีเสมอ สำหรับการติดตั้งเครื่องฟอกอากาศในตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสม มีดังนี้

● ติดตั้งเครื่องฟอกอากาศบนพื้นที่ผิวราบ เพื่อให้อากาศไหลเวียนอย่างทั่วถึง
● วางเครื่องฟอกอากาศในบริเวณที่ไม่มีสิ่งกีดขวาง ไม่วางในที่ที่ต่ำหรือสูงเกินไป ตั้งให้ห่างจากวัตถุอื่น ๆ และเว้นห่างจากผนังห้องมากกว่า 15 เซนติเมตร เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่ดีขึ้น
● หลีกเลี่ยงการวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศในสภาพอากาศที่ร้อนหรือเย็นเกินไป

เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศเปิดหน้าต่างได้ไหม? แนะนำว่าก่อนเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ควรปิดประตู หน้าต่าง หรือช่องระบายอากาศต่าง ๆ ให้เรียบร้อย เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้อากาศสะอาดรั่วไหลออกจากห้อง และป้องกันไม่ให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำงานหนักเกินไป

ควรดูดฝุ่นและทำความสะอาดบ้านเป็นประจำ จริงอยู่ที่ว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศทำหน้าที่กรองอากาศในบ้านให้สะอาด แต่ทั้งนี้เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน หรือในบ้านให้ดียิ่งขึ้น แนะนำหมั่นทำความสะอาดบ้านอย่างน้อยอาทิตย์ละครั้ง และเลือกใช้เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG เพื่อกำจัดฝุ่นทุกขนาด ที่ซุกซ่อนอยู่ในมุมอับ ใต้พรม บนโซฟา หรือพื้นที่สูง เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้อากาศในบ้านได้แล้วว่าไม่เป็นภัยร้ายทำลายสุขภาพ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG เติมเต็มความสะอาดให้อากาศภายในบ้าน

หากถามว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศจำเป็นไหม? คำตอบคือ “จำเป็น” เพราะเครื่องฟอกอากาศเปรียบเสมือนการลงทุนซื้อสุขภาพที่ดีในระยะยาว มีส่วนช่วยในการกำจัดและกรองมลภาวะ เชื้อโรค ไวรัส ฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก สิ่งแปลกปลอม และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศ เพื่อให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดและสดชื่นมากยิ่งขึ้น เพราะฉะนั้นใครกำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศอัจฉริยะ ที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจกับอากาศรอบตัว แนะนำเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ที่ไม่ได้มีดีแค่เรื่องการใช้งานเท่านั้น แต่ยังมาพร้อมดีไซน์สวยหรู ช่วยเติมเต็มให้บรรยากาศในบ้านน่ามองมากยิ่งขึ้น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 มอบอากาศสะอาดรอบทิศทาง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0 กระจายอากาศได้ 360 องศาด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน ช่วยให้การฟอกอากาศทรงพลัง พร้อมมอบอากาศสะอาดให้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมไกล 7.5 เมตร ด้วย Clean Booster ที่เป็นเทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอลจี มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ที่ช่วยทั้งกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตราย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศ ช่วยปกป้องคนที่คุณรักด้วย Plasmaster+ Ionizer ไอออนไนเซอร์ที่ช่วยลดไวรัสและแบคทีเรียได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มาพร้อมระบบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจสอบสภาพอากาศอัจฉริยะ และแสดงผลแบบเรียลไทม์บนจอแสดงผล ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา ไม่ว่าจะอยู่ที่ไหนก็สามารถเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้ตามต้องการ

ราคา : 49,900 บาท

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space มั่นใจ ปลอดภัยต่อทุกคนในบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1 เครื่องฟอกอากาศดีไซน์กะทัดรัด มีประสิทธิภาพการกรองอากาศ 3 ขั้นตอน ทั้งตรวจจับฝุ่นขนาดเล็กถึง PM 1.0 ตรวจจับกลิ่นและก๊าซในอากาศ วัดระดับฝุ่นในอากาศได้อย่างแม่นยำ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยฟอกสารระเหยฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ กำจัดไนโตรเจนไดออกไซด์และก๊าซซัลเฟอร์ไดออกไซด์ ที่เป็นสารประกอบที่ก่อให้เกิดหมอกควันมลพิษทางอากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี ทั้งยังรายงานผลสภาพอากาศได้แบบเรียลไทม์ด้วย Smart Lighting แสดงระดับคุณภาพอากาศด้วย 4 สีที่แตกต่างกัน ดีไซน์ทรงกลมมน กะทัดรัด ประหยัดพื้นที่ ทำงานด้วยเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter ช่วยให้คุณพักผ่อนอย่างเต็มที่ ไม่มีเสียงรบกวน และยังมีฟังก์ชัน Child Lock ปุ่มล็อกกันเด็กกด เพื่อให้คุณใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้อย่างปลอดภัยมากยิ่งขึ้น

ราคา : 10,900 บาท

เพราะอากาศเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญในการดำเนินชีวิต ดังนั้นการมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดี ที่ช่วยปรับปรุงสภาพอากาศภายในบ้านให้ดีขึ้น จึงเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม หากสนใจเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG เครื่องดูดฝุ่น หรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

