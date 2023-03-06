About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มีโหมดรายงานสภาพอากาศอัตโนมัติ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศกินไฟไหม แนะวิธีเปิดที่เหมาะสม ลดฝุ่น ลดค่าไฟ

06/03/2023

วิธีใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้ประหยัดไฟ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ไอเทมปรับปรุงคุณภาพอากาศภายในบ้าน

ฝุ่นควัน เชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย ไม่ได้เป็นสิ่งอันตรายที่ต้องระวังเมื่อต้องออกนอกบ้านเท่านั้น สิ่งเหล่านี้สามารถเข้ามาในบ้านผ่านตามช่องหน้าต่าง ประตู รูขนาดเล็ก หรือแม้แต่บนเสื้อผ้าก็มักมีสิ่งสกปรกขนาดเล็กเกาะติดมาด้วยเสมอ ดังนั้น “เครื่องฟอกอากาศ” จึงกลายเป็นไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญประจำบ้าน ที่ช่วยปรับปรุงคุณภาพอากาศให้ดีขึ้น สะอาดขึ้น เพื่อความปลอดภัยของทุกคนในครอบครัว แต่ทว่าหลายคนคงสงสัยไม่น้อย ว่าจริง ๆ แล้วการเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศกินไฟไหม? และเครื่องฟอกอากาศควรเปิดตอนไหน ให้ประหยัดไฟ บทความนี้ LG มีคำตอบ.

เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศบ่อยๆ กินไฟไหม

อากาศที่เต็มไปด้วยมลพิษอันตราย การใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศจึงกลายเป็นทางออกที่คนรุ่นใหม่ให้ความสนใจ แต่แน่นอนว่าในยุคที่ค่าไฟแสนแพง หลายคนมักตั้งคำถามว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศกินไฟไหม? ก่อนอื่นต้องทำความเข้าใจก่อนว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศเป็นสิ่งที่ต้องอาศัยพลังงานไฟฟ้า ไม่ต่างจากตู้เย็น ทีวี เครื่องซักผ้า หรือเครื่องดูดฝุ่น ดังนั้นหากต้องการเช็กว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่เลือกใช้กินไฟหรือไม่ “กำลังวัตต์” และ “ระยะเวลาใช้งาน” เป็นสิ่งที่ช่วยตอบคำถามเรื่องนี้ได้ดีที่สุด สำหรับวิธีการคำนวณง่าย ๆ สามารถทำได้ ดังนี้.

กำลังไฟฟ้า(วัตต์) X จำนวน ÷ 1000 X จำนวนชั่วโมงที่ใช้งานต่อวัน = จำนวนยูนิตต่อวัน

ตัวอย่าง >> เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ใช้กำลังไฟ 41 วัตต์ หากใช้งาน 24 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน สามารถคำนวณผลลัพธ์ได้ ดังนี้ 41 X 1 ÷ 1000 X 24 = 0.98 ยูนิตต่อวัน หากค่าไฟฟ้าอยู่ที่ยูนิตละ 5 บาท ค่าไฟเครื่องฟอกอากาศเท่ากับ 0.98 X 5 = 4.9 บาทต่อวัน หรือประมาณ 147 บาทต่อเดือน ดังนั้นแม้จะเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศบ่อย ๆ หรือเปิดใช้งานตลอดทั้งวัน เห็นได้ว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศไม่ได้กินไฟอย่างที่คิด ยิ่งเลือกใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดีที่กินไฟไม่เยอะและเหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง ยิ่งช่วยให้คุณเซฟเงินในกระเป๋าได้มากขึ้นแน่นอน.

วิธีเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้คุ้มค่า ประหยัดไฟ

ใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องปิด ในยุคที่อากาศรอบตัวเต็มไปด้วยสิ่งสกปรกแบบนี้ การเปิดประตูหน้าต่างเพื่อระบายอากาศไม่ใช่ทางออกที่ดีสักเท่าไหร่ ดังนั้นหากต้องการให้อากาศในบ้านสะอาดมากที่สุด ควรเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศภายในห้องปิดเท่านั้น ไม่เปิดประตูหรือหน้าต่างที่ทำให้สิ่งสกปรกไหลเวียนเข้ามาตลอดเวลา ที่สำคัญการเปิดประตูหน้าต่างไปพร้อม ๆ กับการเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ไม่เพียงแต่ทำให้การฟอกอากาศไม่มีประสิทธิภาพเท่านั้น แต่ยังทำให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำงานหนักเกินไป ต้องเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองฝุ่นบ่อย ๆ และทำให้อายุการใช้งานสั้นลงอีกด้วย.

เลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง เครื่องฟอกอากาศแต่ละรุ่น มักมีการระบุพื้นที่ในการฟอกอากาศและกระจายอากาศสะอาดที่ต่างกัน โดยบางรุ่นสามารถฟอกอากาศรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา พร้อมกระจายแรงลมได้ไกลถึง 7.5 เมตร ดังนั้นการเลือกขนาดเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้สัมพันธ์กับขนาดห้อง ย่อมช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการใช้งานได้ดีกว่าการเลือกที่ไม่เหมาะสมแน่นอน.

เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศในวันที่มีฝุ่นมาก หากต้องการประหยัดพลังงานหรือไม่ต้องการเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศ 24 ชั่วโมง สามารถเลือกเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศในวันที่มีฝุ่นมาก (ค่าฝุ่นเกิน 50 ไมโครกรัมควรเปิดใช้งานทันที) รวมถึงเปิดในช่วงเวลาที่เหมาะสมได้เช่นกัน สำหรับช่วงเวลาแนะนำควรเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศตอนนอน เพื่อให้ร่างกายได้รับการพักผ่อนอย่างเต็มที่ ไม่มีฝุ่น สิ่งสกปรก แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์รบกวนการนอนหลับ.

ตั้งเวลาเปิด - ปิด เครื่องฟอกอากาศหลายรุ่นสามารถตั้งเวลาเปิดและปิดได้ตามต้องการ แต่บางครั้งฝุ่นควันหรือกลิ่นเหม็นอาจมาโดยไม่ทันตั้งตัว ดังนั้นแนะให้เลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่สามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน เพื่อให้คุณสามารถเปิดและปิดการใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย ทุกที่ทุกเวลา ฝุ่นมามากแค่ไหนก็ไม่มีหวั่น.

เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศเพื่อกำจัดกลิ่น หากภายในห้องเริ่มมีกลิ่นอาหาร กลิ่นธูป กลิ่นควัน แนะนำเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศทันที เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้กลิ่นเหล่านี้รบกวนการใช้ชีวิต และบางกลิ่นอาจส่งผลเสียทำร้ายสุขภาพ.

เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศพร้อมเครื่องปรับอากาศ ช่วยให้อากาศภายในห้องเย็นสบายมากขึ้น และทริกแนะนำควรวางเครื่องฟอกตรงข้ามแอร์เสมอ เพื่อให้การหมุนเวียนเต็มประสิทธิภาพมากที่สุด แต่ทั้งนี้แนะนำว่าควรเลี่ยงการเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศพร้อมพัดลม เพราะพัดลมอาจพัดฝุ่นให้ฟุ้งไปทั่วห้อง ส่งผลให้การฟอกอากาศอาจทำได้ไม่เต็มที่เท่าที่ควร.

หมั่นเช็กแผ่นกรองอากาศเสมอ ควรทำความสะอาดเบื้องต้นหรือเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองอากาศเมื่อถึงเวลา เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศกลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมเชื้อโรค ที่สำคัญสิ่งสกปรกที่อุดตันมักส่งผลให้ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานลดลง เครื่องทำงานหนัก กินไฟ และยังทำให้อายุการใช้งานสั้นลงด้วย.

หมายเหตุ : การใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถเปิดได้ตลอดทั้งวันตามความต้องการ.

เครื่องฟอกอากาศประหยัดไฟ LG คุณภาพดี อากาศสะอาดมั่นใจ

การเลือกใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ นอกจากต้องคำนึงถึงความเหมาะสมของพื้นที่ภายในห้อง ประสิทธิภาพการฟอกอากาศ ดีไซน์ และราคาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ แล้ว การเลือกซื้อแบรนด์ที่น่าเชื่อถือ มีบริการหลังการขายที่ดี เป็นอีกสิ่งที่ช่วยการันตีคุณภาพของไอเทมอัจฉริยะชิ้นนี้ได้.

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

แม่กับลูกนั่งในห้องที่มีเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ช่วยปกป้องคุณและคนในบ้านด้วย Ionizer2 ลดแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายในอากาศ มาพร้อมระบบกรองหลายชั้นช่วยดักจับฝุ่น กำจัดอนุภาคแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศได้ถึง 99.9% ขนาดกะทัดรัด ลงตัวกับทุกมุมบ้าน ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ได้มากกว่าเดิม เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 61 ตร.ม. 470 ลูกบาศเมตร/ชม. ทำงานเสียงเงียบ ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่าน LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ และยังมีโหมดรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบ Real Time ผ่านแถบสีอัจฉริยะ.

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0

ผู้หญิงสั่งงานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ผ่านมือถือ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0

ฟอกอากาศภายในบ้านแบบ 360 องศา ด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0 และ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0 กระจายอากาศได้ทั่วถึงผ่านเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน และเทคโนโลยี Clean Booster เอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG ที่กระจายอากาศสะอาดได้เร็วขึ้น 24% พร้อมส่งลมไกล 7.5 เมตร โดดเด่นด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตราย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศได้ถึง 99.9% พร้อมการปกป้องอีกชั้นด้วย Plasmaster+ Ionizer ไออนไนเซอร์ที่ช่วยลดไวรัสและแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตราย เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะ ที่ตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องได้แบบเรียลไทม์ ผ่านระบบเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0.

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นคำตอบได้แล้วว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศกินไฟไหม แต่หากต้องการเซฟเงินในกระเป๋า จ่ายค่าไฟเบา ๆ แต่ได้รับประสิทธิภาพการฟอกอากาศแบบเต็มที่ แนะนำเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ที่มีหลายรุ่น หลายสไตล์ให้เลือกเป็นเจ้าของ ฟอกอากาศสะอาดอย่างมั่นใจผ่านเทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ เพื่อให้คุณและคนในบ้านสัมผัสอากาศสะอาดกว่าที่เคย สนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

