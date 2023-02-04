About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG วางอยู่ในห้องนอน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน ยี่ห้อไหนดี มอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์

04/02/2023

คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ: แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน ยี่ห้อไหนดี

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนดีไหม? จำเป็นอย่างไรกับสุขภาพ

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าตอนนี้เราทุกคนอยู่ในยุคที่อากาศรอบตัวเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นควัน เชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และมลพิษต่าง ๆ ที่พร้อมบั่นทอนสุขภาพร่างกายให้แย่ลงและนำไปสู่อาการเจ็บป่วยที่รุนแรง แต่เมื่ออากาศเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญในการดำรงชีวิต ทางเดียวที่ช่วยได้ดีคือการหาไอเทมเจ๋ง ๆ ที่ช่วยกรองอากาศภายในบ้านให้สะอาด ปราศจากสิ่งสกปรก เพื่อการหายใจที่ปลอดภัยต่อคนในครอบครัว โดยไอเทมที่เรากำลังพูดถึงคือเครื่องกรองอากาศ หรือเครื่องฟอกอากาศ สิ่งจำเป็นสำหรับทุกบ้าน ใช้พื้นที่น้อย มีฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ครอบคลุม และช่วยลดปัญหาอากาศไม่สะอาดได้อย่างตอบโจทย์ หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ได้มาตรฐานสักเครื่อง ไม่ต้องเข้า Google เสิร์ชหาให้เปลืองเวลา เพราะบทความนี้ LG แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนยี่ห้อไหนดี ที่พร้อมมอบอากาศสะอาดให้ทุกคนในครอบครัว ผ่านการใช้งานที่ง่ายและสะดวกสบาย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนช่วยอะไร วางตำแหน่งไหนให้เหมาะสม

ปัญหาฝุ่น PM 2.5 เป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ทำให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศกลายเป็นไอเทมที่หลายบ้านต้องการไว้ในครอบครอง เพราะหากถามว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศจำเป็นไหม ? ตอบได้แบบไม่ต้องลังเลยว่า “จำเป็น” สาเหตุที่เป็นเช่นนั้นเพราะประโยชน์เครื่องฟอกอากาศ มีหลายประการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการลดปริมาณฝุ่นละออง/แบคทีเรียที่ลอยอยู่ในอากาศ ลดปัจจัยที่กระตุ้นให้เกิดโรคภูมิแพ้และหอบหืด แก้ปัญหาการนอน อีกทั้งยังช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะกลิ่นบุหรี่และการเผาไหม้ที่เป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพ และแน่นอนว่าเมื่ออากาศภายในบ้านหรือห้องนอนสะอาด มลพิษน้อยลง ผลลัพธ์ที่ตามมาคือปอดของคุณไม่ต้องทำงานหนักอีกไป หายใจได้อย่างสดชื่น สุขภาพร่างกายดีขึ้น และมีส่วนช่วยยืดอายุได้อีกยาว ๆ ในส่วนของตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสำหรับการวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศ คือ บริเวณที่อากาศหมุนเวียนได้ดี ไร้สิ่งกีดขวาง เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพและกระจายอากาศได้ทั่วห้อง นอกจากนี้ยังมีตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสม ดังนี้

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG วางอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น

ตำแหน่งวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่เหมาะสม

1. วางเว้นระยะห่างจากผนังอย่างน้อย 10 เซนติเมตร เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้ปิดกั้นการเข้า - ออกของอากาศ ช่วยให้อากาศไหลเวียนได้ดี อีกทั้งการวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศชิดผนัง อาจทำให้ผนังเกิดเป็นรอยเปื้อนคราบฝุ่นได้

2. วางในพื้นที่ปิด ก่อนเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศทุกครั้ง ต้องปิดประตูและหน้าต่างให้สนิทเสมอ ไม่ให้อากาศด้านนอกไหลเวียนเข้ามา วิธีนี้ช่วยให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำหน้าที่กรองอากาศได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ แถมยังช่วยไม่ให้เครื่องพังเร็วและไส้กรองไม่มีฝุ่นสะสมเร็วเกินไปด้วย

3. วางไว้ตรงข้ามกับแอร์ เพื่อให้แอร์ดูดอากาศที่ผ่านการฟอกแล้วเข้าไปในคอยล์เย็น ช่วยให้ลมเย็นที่กระจายออกมาเย็นสบายและมีอากาศสะอาด ๆ เป็นของแถม

สำหรับตำแหน่งที่ควรเลี่ยงการวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศ คือ “บริเวณหัวเตียง” ซึ่งบางคนอาจเข้าใจผิดว่าการวางตรงหัวเตียง ช่วยให้ร่างกายรับอากาศสะอาดไปแบบเต็ม ๆ แต่ทว่าความจริงแล้วคุณอาจเสี่ยงต่อการรับฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรกเข้าไปมากกว่า เพราะอากาศสกปรกจะผ่านตัวคุณไปก่อนจะผ่านเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ดังนั้นแนะนำว่าห่างหัวเตียงสักนิดหรือวางที่ปลายเท้าดีที่สุด นอกจากนี้บริเวณหน้าห้องน้ำก็ต้องเลี่ยงเช่นกัน เพราะนอกจากเครื่องจะดูดอากาศเพื่อนำมาฟอกแล้ว ยังดูดความชื้นจากห้องน้ำและอาจกระจายความชื้นภายในห้อง จนทำให้ห้องกลายเป็นแหล่งเพาะเชื้อราที่ไม่ดีต่อสุขอีกด้วย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศเปิดตอนไหน จริง ๆ แล้วเครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถเปิดได้ตลอดทั้งวัน โดยเฉพาะช่วงที่รู้สึกว่าเริ่มไม่สบายบ่อย ๆ มีฝุ่นเยอะจนถึงขั้นไอ จาม มีน้ำมูก ช่วงที่มีฝุ่น PM 2.5 หรือ PM 1.0 อยู่ในระดับที่เป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพ หรือช่วงที่มีกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในบ้าน เพื่อให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำหน้าที่ได้อย่างเต็มที่ กรองอากาศสะอาดให้คนในบ้าน และเพื่อให้การพักผ่อนมีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่าเดิม แนะนำเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศตอนนอนช่วยให้หายใจได้คล่อง ไม่มีละอองฝุ่นและกลิ่นเหม็นกวนใจ รับรองว่าเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กับการนอนหลับได้อย่างแน่นอน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน ยี่ห้อไหนดี อากาศสะอาด ลดฝุ่นอันตราย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศยี่ห้อไหนดี )? เชื่อว่าคำถามนี้คงแล่นเข้ามาในความคิดของหลายคน เพราะปัจจุบันมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศหลายยี่ห้อให้เลือกเป็นเจ้าของ แต่ทั้งนี้หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดี ทนทาน ได้มาตรฐาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ ไม่รบกวนการนอนหลับ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันกรองอากาศสะอาดเพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีของคนในบ้าน ทั้งยังควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่านแอปพลิเคชันบนมือถือ แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ที่มีคุณสมบัติครบถ้วนตามต้องการ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit กำลังทำงาน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ขนาดกะทัดรัด ฟอกอากาศอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ฟอกอากาศในบ้านให้สะอาดแบบ 360 องศาด้วย เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ขนาดกะทัดรัด ช่วยฟอกอากาศได้สะอาดหมดจดผ่านระบบกรองอากาศหลายชั้น มีประสิทธิภาพในการดักจับและกำจัดอนุภาคแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย รวมไปถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ 99.9% พร้อมปกป้องครอบครัวของคุณด้วย Ionizer ที่ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายในอากาศ มาพร้อมเซนเซอร์ PM 1.0 อัจฉริยะตรวจจับสิ่งปนเปื้อนที่มองไม่เห็นด้วยตาเปล่า และรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ ผ่านสีของไฟบนแผงควบคุม ดีไซน์สวยเหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รายงานสภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1 เครื่องฟอกอากาศดีไซน์สวยสะดุดตา ลงตัวกับทุกมุมห้องของคุณด้วยขนาดที่กะทัดรัดมากกว่าเดิม มาพร้อมระบบการกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน ที่ช่วยกำจัดมลพิษทางอากาศและสารอันตรายต่าง ๆ เช่น อนุภาคฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ ฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 PM 1.0 สารระเหยฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ ก๊าซพิษไนโตรเจนไดออกไซด์ เพื่อให้บ้านมีอากาศที่สะอาดอยู่เสมอ และยังสามารถรายงานสภาพอากาศได้แบบเรียลไทม์ผ่าน Smart Lighting ที่แสดงคุณภาพอากาศด้วยสีที่ต่างกัน ทำงานเสียงเงียบกว่าด้วย Smart Inverter ช่วยให้คุณพักผ่อนกับอากาศสะอาดได้แบบไม่ถูกเสียงรบกวน ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์เพื่อให้เหมาะกับความสูงผู้ใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นผู้ใหญ่หรือเด็กก็สามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้ง่าย ทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชันล็อกป้องกันเด็กและการแจ้งเตือนเปลี่ยนไส้กรองเพื่อความสะดวกสบาย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 ฟอกอากาศสะอาด 360 องศา

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDWH0 กระจายอากาศ 360 องศาด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน ไม่ว่าจะวางไว้ตำแหน่งไหนก็ช่วยให้อากาศรอบตัวสะอาดกว่าที่เคย พร้อมมอบอากาศที่สะอาดและเร็วขึ้นด้วย Clean Booster ที่เป็นเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG ช่วยกระจายอากาศสะอาดได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมไกล 7.5 เมตร มาพร้อมระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้น ที่ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่นละออง สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศ ทั้งยังช่วยปกป้องครอบครัวของคุณจากเชื้อโรคด้วย Plasmaster+ Ionizer ช่วยลดไวรัสและแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตราย นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 ที่ช่วยรายงานสภาพอากาศผ่านจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะ ควบคุมอากาศที่หายใจได้ด้วย LG ThinQ™ ที่ไม่ว่าจะอยู่ไกลแค่ไหนก็สามารถกดเปิด/ปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้ด้วยปลายนิ้ว

เพราะอากาศเป็นสิ่งสำคัญในการใช้ชีวิต ดังนั้นหากต้องการเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้ทุกการหายใจที่ดีต่อสุขภาพร่างกายของคุณและคนในบ้าน เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ช่วยตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกความต้องการ ทั้งยังมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกสบาย หากสนใจเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

