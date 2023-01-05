About Cookies on This Site

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG

หูฟังบลูทูธเบสหนัก ดีไซน์สวย เติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

05/01/2023

ฟังบลูทูธไร้สายเบสหนัก เสียงดังทรงพลัง

หูฟังไร้สาย เสียงทรงพลัง เติมเต็มทุกอรรถรสการรับฟัง

“หูฟังบลูทูธ” กลายเป็นไอเทมที่หลายคนพกติดตัวตลอดเวลา เนื่องจากมีน้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก ไม่ต้องกลัวว่าสายจะพันกัน อีกทั้งระหว่างการสนทนาหรือฟังเพลงผู้ใช้งานยังทำกิจกรรมหรืองานอื่น ๆ ไปพร้อมกันได้ การใช้งานหูฟังบลูทูธง่าย ๆ เพียงเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทโฟน หรือเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ด้วยสัญญาณ Bluetooth ก็สามารถรับฟังเพลงโปรดได้ทันที ทว่าหูฟังบลูทูธแต่ละรุ่นมีวิธีเชื่อมต่อที่แตกต่างกัน ขึ้นอยู่กับการรองรับของโทรศัพท์หรืออุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่อแต่ละประเภท หากคุณสนใจหูฟังบลูทูธคุณภาพดี เสียงเบสทรงพลังและหนักแน่น LG ขอแนะนำหูฟังบลูทูธดีไซน์สวย สวมใส่สบาย เติมเต็มช่วงเวลาแห่งความสุขของคุณด้วยพลังเสียงที่ดีที่สุด พร้อมวิธีดูแลหูฟังบลูทูธ ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน

วิธีดูแลรักษาหูฟังบลูทูธแบบง่าย ๆ ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน

• ใส่หูฟังก่อนแล้วค่อยเปิดเพลง เพราะระหว่างที่เปิดเพลง Driver ของหูฟังจะมีการขยับหรือทำงานอยู่ หากคุณเปิดเพลงก่อนในจังหวะที่ใส่หูฟังเข้าหูนั้นจะมีแรงดันจากรูหูเข้าสู่ตัวหูฟัง อาจส่งผลเสียต่อ Driver และทำร้ายเยื่อแก้วหูได้
• การฟังเพลงที่ดังเกินไปอาจส่งผลเสียงต่อหูฟัง และยังส่งผลเสียต่อหูของคุณ ดังนั้นควรฟังในความดังที่เหมาะสม เพื่ออายุการใช้งานหูฟังยาวนาน
• ควรหากล่องหรือกระเป๋าสำหรับเก็บหูฟังโดยเฉพาะ หากวางไว้แล้วโดนของกดทับบ่อย ๆ หรือเป็นระยะเวลานาน อาจทำให้หูฟังเสียหายได้
• หลีกเลี่ยงความร้อนและความชื้น เพราะอาจทำให้หูฟังเสื่อมสภาพและมีอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง กณีหูฟังที่มีการเคลมว่ากันน้ำ กันเหงื่อ เพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งาน หลังใช้งานควรทำความสะอาดทันที ไม่ควรปล่อยให้หูฟังได้รับความชื้นเป็นเวลานาน
• หลังการใช้งานควรใช้สำลีหรือผ้าชุบแอลกอฮอล์เช็ดทำความสะอาดหูฟัง เพราะหากทิ้งคราบเหงื่อหรือสิ่งสกปรกไว้นาน ๆ อาจทำให้สิ่งเหล่านั้นเข้าไปอุดรูลำโพงจนเกิดความเสียหาย
• หูฟังที่มีแบตเตอรี่หรือหูฟังบลูทูธควรชาร์จอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ไม่ควรปล่อยให้แบตเตอรี่หมดบ่อยจนเกินไป อาจทำให้แบตเสื่อมสภาพลงได้อย่างรวดเร็ว หรือไม่สามารถบรรจุแบตไว้ได้อีก

แนะนำหูฟังบลูทูธเบสหนัก ดีไซน์สวย คุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม หูฟัง LG TONE Free FP3

หูฟัง LG กันน้ำและเหงื่อ

หูฟัง LG TONE Free FP3 เสียงบีตหนักแน่น

มอบเสียงที่เต็มอารมณ์ในทุกช่วงเวลา แนะนำหูฟัง LG TONE Free FP3 กันน้ำและเหงื่อระดับ IPX4 มาพร้อมเสียงบีตที่หนักแน่น ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับจังหวะเสียงเพลงที่เร้าใจ ทั้งยังปรับแต่งเสียงเบสและเสียงร้องให้ชัดเจนมากยิ่งขึ้นด้วยโหมด EQ สี่โหมด เพื่อให้เสียงสอดรับกับรสนิยมทางดนตรีของคุณ สามารถเรียกใช้โหมด Ambient Sound และปรับแต่งโหมด Ambient เพื่อให้คุณรับรู้สิ่งรอบตัว และใช้โหมด Chat เพื่อสั่งอาหารหรือสนทนาอย่างรวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องถอดหูฟัง เพียงกดปุ่มที่อยู่บนหูฟังเท่านั้น นอกจากนี้หูฟัง LG TONE Free FP3 มีจุกหูฟังที่สวมใส่สบาย ได้มาตรฐานทางการแพทย์ ผลิตจากซิลิโคนที่ไม่มีสารพิษและไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ สามารถใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลตลอดทั้งวัน

หูฟัง LG TONE Free FP9

LG หูฟังไร้สาย TONE Free FP9

LG หูฟังไร้สาย TONE Free FP9 ตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก

หูฟังบลูทูธดีไซน์สวย มอบเสียงชัดและมีมิติ แนะนำหูฟัง LG TONE Free FP9มาพร้อม Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับได้อย่างแม่นยำ มีการใช้มิกซ์ผสมผสานแบบรอบทิศทาง ให้คุณได้ยินเสียงชัดเจนและลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก หูฟัง LG TONE Free มีไดร์เวอร์ขนาดใหญ่และไดอะแฟรมเสริมขอบซิลิโคน เพื่อให้เคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นมากยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญเป็นหูฟัง UV ที่ใส่ใจเกี่ยวกับสุขอนามัย ช่วยทำความสะอาดหูฟังด้วยแอลกอฮอล์ ด้วย TONE Free เพียงแค่ใส่หูฟังในกล่องเพื่อชาร์จสามารถฆ่าเชื้อ 99.9% ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี หรือเกมได้อย่างเต็มที่

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

หูฟังไร้สาย LG สวมใส่สบาย

LG หูฟังไร้สาย TONE Free ลดเสียงรบกวนความถี่สูง

หูฟังบลูทูธไร้สายดีไซน์ทันสมัย สวมใส่สบาย แนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7มาพร้อมฟีเจอร์ Active Noise Cancellation ลดเสียงรบกวนความถี่สูงที่เราพบเจอในชีวิตประจำวัน อาทิ เสียงสนทนา เสียงพูดคุยในร้านกาแฟ และเสียงจอแจในออฟฟิศ ระบบเสียงได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษเพื่อถ่ายทอดเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึก และยังสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย E. Coli และ S. aureus ได้ 99.9% ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ขณะใช้งาน ทั้งหมดนี้คือหูฟังบลูทูธคุณภาพดี ดีไซน์ทันสมัย ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน มาพร้อมคุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม เบสหนักแน่นและทรงพลัง ให้คุณสวมใส่ในชีวิตประจำวันหรือทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างสบายใจแม้เวลาเหงื่อออกขณะออกกำลังกาย เนื่องจากหูฟังบลูทูธบางรุ่นมาพร้อมคุณสมบัติพิเศษกันน้ำ และยังสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียได้สูงถึง 99.9% อีกด้วย หากคุณสนใจเลือกซื้อหูฟัง LG หรือสินค้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

