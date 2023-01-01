About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายยืนดูตารางเที่ยวบินที่สนามบิน

แนะนำที่เที่ยวเดือนมกราคมต่างประเทศ สัมผัสอากาศหนาวรับปีใหม่

01/2023/01

ที่เที่ยวต่างประเทศเดือนมกราคม

แนะนำพิกัดเที่ยวต่างประเทศ แบบไม่ต้องกักตัว

เริ่มต้นปีใหม่กับเดือนมกราคม ที่มาพร้อมกับลมหนาวเย็น ๆ บรรยากาศสบายแสนสดชื่น สายเที่ยวที่กำลังวางแผนเที่ยวหยุดยาวช่วงปีใหม่ หรือเล็งลาพักร้อนเพิ่ม เพื่อพาครอบครัวไปฟินกับอากาศหนาวรับปีใหม่ในต่างประเทศ แต่ไม่รู้จะไปเที่ยวไหนดี ? เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจในการเลือกสถานที่พักผ่อนช่วงต้นปี วันนี้ LG ได้คัดสรรที่เที่ยวเดือนมกราคมต่างประเทศมาฝาก มีที่ไหนน่าสนใจบ้างไปดูกัน

เตรียมตัวเที่ยวหน้าหนาวอย่างไร ให้ดีต่อสุขภาพ อัปเดตมาตรการเดินทางเข้าประเทศ

เนื่องจากสถานการณ์การแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19ในหลายประเทศมีทิศทางที่ดีขึ้น เปิดให้นักท่องเที่ยวที่ฉีดวัคซีนโควิดครบโดสตามที่กำหนดสามารถเดินทางเข้ามาเที่ยวโดยไม่ต้องกักตัว ด้วยเหตุนี้ก่อนจองตั๋วเครื่องบินควรเช็คมาตรการเดินทางเข้าประเทศที่คุณวางแผนไปเที่ยวว่า นอกจากระยะเวลาที่สามารถอยู่เที่ยวได้คือกี่วัน ต้องใช้วีซ่าหรือไม่ วัคซีนโควิดและวัคซีนชนิดอื่น ๆ ที่ต้องฉีดมีอะไรบ้าง และการเที่ยวต่างประเทศครั้งนี้ไม่ต้องกักตัวใช่หรือไม่ เพื่อที่คุณจะได้วางแผนเตรียมตัวก่อนเดินทาง พร้อมแพลนเที่ยวได้ถูกต้อง

เช็คสภาพอากาศก่อนแพ็คกระเป๋า

เมื่อเลือกเมืองและประเทศที่จะไปเที่ยวได้แล้ว ก่อนจัดกระเป๋าเดินทางควรเช็คสภาพอากาศล่วงหน้าอย่างน้อย 3-5 วันก่อนเดินทางว่า สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่คุณจะไปพักผ่อนมีความหนาวระดับไหน เพื่อเตรียมเสื้อผ้าและอุปกรณ์กันหนาวให้เหมาะสม เช่น ถ้าไปเที่ยวในสถานที่ที่มีอากาศหนาวเหน็บแบบติดลบ นอกจากชุดลองจอน เสื้อโค้ท ผ้าพันคอ หมวกคลุมศีรษะ ถุงเท้า ถุงมือ แผ่นร้อนกันหนาว อาจต้องเพิ่มที่ปิดหูกันหนาวเข้าไปด้วย

เตรียมร่างกายให้พร้อม

เมื่อมีสุขภาพร่างกายที่แข็งแรงทริปเที่ยวตะลุยอากาศหนาวของคุณจะฟินยิ่งขึ้น เพราะไม่ต้องกลัวว่าอากาศเปลี่ยนแล้วจะป่วยง่าย ยิ่งถ้าใครคิดไปทำกิจกรรมอย่างเล่นสกีหรือปีนเขาหิมะ ยิ่งควรหมั่นออกกำลังกายให้พร้อมทำกิจกรรมแอดเวนเจอร์ท่ามกลางหิมะและสายลมหนาว เพราะถ้าร่างกายของคุณแข็งแรงการปรับตัวให้เข้ากับอุณหภูมิที่ลดต่ำลงเป็นเรื่องที่ง่ายขึ้น

การฉีดวัคซีน

บางประเทศอาจมีข้อกำหนดหรือคำแนะนำสำหรับการเตรียมตัวเที่ยวหน้าหนาวว่า นักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติควรฉีดวัคซีนป้องกันโรคใดบ้าง ดังนั้นควรตรวจสอบข้อมูลตรงจุดนี้ให้ละเอียด หากมีคำแนะนำให้ฉีดวัคซีนป้องกันโรคไข้หวัดใหญ่ก็ควรไปฉีดเสียแต่เนิ่น ๆ เนื่องจากวัคซีนส่วนใหญ่จะส่งผลข้างเคียงให้คุณมีอาการป่วยเล็กน้อย เพื่อเป็นการสร้างภูมิคุ้มกัน ถ้าฉีดก่อนเดินทาง 1-2 วัน คุณอาจเที่ยวต่างประเทศไม่สนุกเพราะป่วยตลอดทริป

เตรียมยาสามัญประจำบ้าน

แน่นอนว่าสภาพอากาศหนาวเป็นสิ่งที่คนเมืองร้อนอย่างเราไม่คุ้นเคยกันนัก อาจทำให้บางคนปรับตัวไม่ทัน ถึงขั้นล้มป่วยระหว่างท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศ ดังนั้นการเตรียมยาสามัญประจำบ้าน เช่น ยาแก้ไข้ ยาแก้แพ้อากาศ ยาแก้ปวดท้อง หรือยาดมพกใส่ในกระเป๋ามาด้วยก็ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องลำบากไปซื้อยาเหล่านี้เอาข้างหน้า ส่วนใครที่มีโรคประจำตัวและต้องพกยาของตัวเองไปด้วย อย่าลืมเช็คว่ายาประเภทนั้น ๆ เป็นยาอันตรายของประเทศดังกล่าวหรือไม่ หากไม่มียาที่สามารถใช้ทดแทนกันได้ ต้องใช้เอกสารอะไรบ้าง เพื่อนำยาดังกล่าวเข้าประเทศ

เตรียมของสำคัญอื่น ๆ

นอกจากตั๋วเครื่องบินแล้ว ก่อนเดินทางไปสนามบินควรเช็คว่าคุณเตรียมพาสปอร์ต วีซ่า ใบจองที่พัก เงินสด บัตรเครดิต กล้องถ่ายรูป พาวเวอร์แบงค์ ซิมโทรศัพท์พร้อมอินเทอร์เน็ต หรือ Pocket WiFi ใส่กระเป๋าเรียบร้อยหรือยัง และถ้าประเทศไหนเปิดให้กรอกเอกสารเข้าประเทศผ่านช่องทางออนไลน์ก็กรอกให้เรียบร้อย

เดือนมกราคม เที่ยวประเทศไหนดี กับ 4 ทริปรับศักราชใหม่ เมืองฮานอย ประเทศเวียดนาม

ทะเลสาบฮหว่านเกี๊ยม

ทะเลสาบฮหว่านเกี๊ยม เป็นแลนด์มาร์กชื่อดังที่ต้องมาเช็คอินเมื่อมาฮานอย

สำหรับเมืองฮานอย ประเทศเวียดนาม ถือเป็นที่เที่ยวอากาศดีอีกแห่งที่น่าสนใจ เนื่องจากอยู่ใกล้ไทย ใช้เวลาเดินทางไม่นาน อุณหภูมิเฉลี่ยช่วงเดือนมกราคมอยู่ที่ประมาณ 14 ถึง 20 องศาเซลเซียส ทำให้ไม่รู้สึกหนาวจนเกินไป ดังนั้นถ้าคุณไม่อยากพกเสื้อกันหนาวไปเยอะ ประกอบกับไม่อยากใช้งบเดินทางท่องเที่ยวเยอะ แนะนำว่าจองตั๋วเครื่องบินไปเที่ยวปีใหม่ที่นี่ นอกจากมีจุดถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ อย่างย่าน French Quarter ย่านเมืองเก่าฮานอย ทะเลสาบฮหว่านเกี๊ยม หรือตึกล็อตเต้เซ็นเตอร์ ยังมีกิจกรรมให้นักท่องเที่ยวได้เลือกทำ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการนั่งเรือชมธรรมชาติที่อ่าวฮาลองเบย์ เช่ารถมอเตอร์ไซค์ตระเวนเที่ยวรอบฮานอย หรือนั่งรถไฟไปดูหิมะตกที่ซาปา แต่ถ้าใครมีแพลนไปเที่ยวซาปาต่อ แนะนำให้เตรียมลองจอน เสื้อโค้ท ผ้าพันคอ หรือหมวกคลุมศีรษะติดกระเป๋าไปด้วย เพราะที่นี่อุณหภูมิประมาณ -3 องศาเซลเซียส

เมืองลูเซิร์น ประเทศสวิตเซอร์แลนด์

สะพานชาเพล

Chapel Bridge สะพานไม้เก่าแก่ที่ทอดผ่านแม่น้ำในตัวเมืองลูเซิร์น

หากคุณกำลังมองหาที่เที่ยวโซนยุโรปช่วงเดือนมกราคม ขอชวนบินลัดฟ้าไปเที่ยวลูเซิร์น เมืองท่องเที่ยวชื่อดังของประเทศสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ ที่เต็มไปด้วยสถาปัตยกรรมที่สวยงามและประวัติศาสตร์อันยาวนาน อย่างสะพานชาเพล (Chapel Bridge) เป็นสะพานไม้เก่าแก่อายุกว่า 700 ปีมีหอคอยกลางน้ำ ทอดตัวพาดผ่านแม่น้ำซึ่งไหลผ่านตัวเมืองลูเซิร์น และมีภาพวาดสมัยศตวรรษที่ 17 ที่วาดภาพเหตุการณ์ต่าง ๆ จากประวัติศาสตร์ของเมืองอยู่กับตัวสะพาน ขณะที่บริเวณตรงกลางสะพานยังมีหอคอยกลางน้ำ เป็นสถาปัตยกรรมทรงแปดเหลี่ยม ปัจจุบันหอคอยนี้ถือเป็นสัญลักษณ์อย่างหนึ่งของลูเซิร์น ไม่แปลกที่แต่ละปีจะมีนักท่องเที่ยวจำนวนมากเดินทางมาชมสะพานไม้แห่งนี้อย่างไม่ขาดสาย เรียกว่าใครได้ไปเยือนเมืองลูเซิร์นก็จะต้องแวะเวียนไปถ่ายรูปที่สะพานสะพานชาเพล

เมืองนิเซโกะ ประเทศญี่ปุ่น

นักท่องเที่ยวมาเล่นสกีที่เมืองนิเซโกะ

เมืองนิเซโกะ จุดหมายหลักในการเล่นสกีของนักท่องเที่ยวทั้งในและต่างประเทศ

ช่วงต้นปีแบบนี้ใครที่อยากลองฝึกเล่นสกีหรือออกไปชมทัศนียภาพที่ถูกปกคลุมไปด้วยหิมะที่ประเทศญี่ปุ่น ขอแนะนำเมืองนิเซโกะ (Niseko) พิกัดเที่ยวที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นแหล่งสกีชื่อดังของญี่ปุ่น ทั้งหิมะที่นี่ยังมีความละเอียดจึงเหมาะเล่นสกีมาก ส่วนใครไม่อยากเล่นสกีก็อาจเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศมาชมความงามของป่าในฤดูหนาวก็ได้เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้รีสอร์ทหลายแห่งในเมือง Niseko ยังมีบ่อแช่น้ำร้อนออนเซ็นและสระว่ายน้ำให้ได้ใช้เวลาพักผ่อนหย่อนใจกันอีกด้วย

เมืองทรอมโซ ประเทศนอร์เวย์

ชมแสงเหนือบนท้องฟ้ายามค่ำคืนเหนือเมืองทรอมโซ

ล่าแสงเหนือ ปรากฎการณ์ธรรมชาติสุดมหัศจรรย์ที่นอร์เวย์

ใครที่อยากเปิดศักราชใหม่ด้วยการล่าแสงเหนือ ไม่ควรพลาดทรอมโซ (Tromso) หนึ่งในเมืองท่องเที่ยวชื่อดังของนอร์เวย์ที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องการมาชมพระอาทิตย์เที่ยงคืนและแสงเหนือ โดยเฉพาะเดือนกันยายนไปจนถึงเมษายน เป็นช่วงเวลาที่คุณจะได้เห็นลำแสงสีเขียวทอแสงไปทั่วท้องฟ้า นอกจากได้ชมภาพที่งดงามเกินบรรยาย ตลอดช่วงฤดูหนาวเมืองทรอมโซยังเต็มไปด้วยหิมะสีขาวที่ปกคลุมบ้านเมืองสีสันสดใสตามเนินเขา ดู ๆ ไปแล้วก็เหมือนโลกแห่งเทพนิยายเลยทีเดียว

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศช่วงปีใหม่ที่น่าไปเยือนสักครั้งในชีวิต เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่กำลังมองหาที่เที่ยวเดือนมกราคมแต่ยังไม่รู้ไปเที่ยวไหนดี สามารถใช้ลิสต์ที่เที่ยวต่างประเทศข้างต้นเป็นไกด์ไลน์ได้ รับรองว่าต้นปีนี้คุณได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์ใหม่ ๆ ที่คุ้มค่าต่อการเดินทางแน่นอน

แต่การท่องเที่ยวช่วงฤดูหนาวที่หลายประเทศมีทั้งหิมะโปรยปรายและอุณหภูมิอาจติดลบ แถมบางประเทศต้องใช้ระยะเวลาเดินทางติดต่อกันหลายชั่วโมง นอกจากวางแผนการเดินทาง เตรียมอุปกรณ์ป้องกันอากาศหนาว ยังควรมองหาไอเทมที่ช่วยให้การเดินทางเที่ยวทั้งไปและกลับของคุณปลอดภัยไร้กังวลติดไปด้วย

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ไอเทมที่นักเดินทางควรมี หูฟังบลูทูธ LG รุ่น Tone Free FP9

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG รุ่น Tone Free FP9

ให้คุณได้สนุกไปกับพลังเสียงคุณภาพพรีเมียม กับหูฟังบลูทูธจาก LG

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG รุ่น Tone Free FP9จากแบรนด์แอลจี จะทำให้คุณได้อยู่ในโลกของตัวเองได้อย่างเต็มที่ คุณภาพเสียงคมชัดและมีมิติ ด้วยใช้ระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian นอกจากนี้ยังระบบลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ทั้งยังถูกออกแบบให้มีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งานช่วยให้สวมใส่สบาย ที่สำคัญหูฟังยังสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างต่อเนื่องถึง 10 ชั่วโมง ถ้ากังวลเรื่องสุขอนามัย และอยากมั่นใจได้ในความสะอาด เพียงแค่ใส่หูฟังลงในกล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano จะช่วยฆ่าเชื้อได้ถึง 99.9 % ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ ช่วยให้ผ้าคุณทั้งสะอาดพร้อมแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว

หากคุณกำลังมองหาตัวช่วยดี ๆ ที่สามารถซักและอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียว เพื่อย่นระยะเวลาในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าและตากผ้าให้แห้งอยู่ ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2Bมาพร้อม AI DD™ ระบบการทำงานอัจฉริยะที่เข้ามาช่วยเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้งที่สุด เพื่อถนอมเนื้อผ้าให้คงรูปสวยงามยาวนานกว่าที่เคย นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจที่เกาะติดใยผ้าและช่วยลดรอยยับ

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ดูแลชุดโปรดของคุณ ด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

แน่นอนว่าไอเทมเที่ยวหน้าหนาวขาดไม่ได้คือเสื้อโค้ท ผ้าพันคอ หรือหมวกคลุมศีรษะ ซึ่งอุปกรณ์กันหนาวเหล่านี้อาจหยิบมาใช้งานแค่ปีละ 1-2 ครั้งเท่านั้น ดังนั้นการมีตัวช่วยดี ๆ อย่างตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFCมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ใน LG Styler ใช้ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ เพื่อทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า พร้อมทั้งกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า รวมถึงด้วยโปรแกรม Gentle Dry ที่ทำให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณแห้งทันใจสามารถหยิบมาสวมใส่หรือแพ็คลงกระเป๋าได้ทันที ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้ชีวิตในยุคนี้มาก หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่วางแผนเที่ยวเดือนมกราคมต่างประเทศ อย่าลืมดูแลสุขภาพและเสื้อของคุณด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น รับรองว่าแบรนด์ LG มีสินค้าที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ ทั้งนี้ผู้ที่สนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

