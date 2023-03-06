About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็นสีขาวสไตล์มินิมอล

ตู้เย็นสีขาว สไตล์มินิมอล ดีไซน์สวย มาพร้อมโหมดประหยัดพลังงาน

06/03/2023

ตู้เย็นสีขาวช่วยให้สะอาดตา เข้ากับสไตล์ห้อง

 

ตู้เย็นสีขาว มินิมอล ความลงตัวที่เข้าสไตล์

ตู้เย็นนับเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องมีอยู่ทุกครัวเรือน เนื่องจากประโยชน์ที่สามารถช่วยเก็บถนอมอาหารได้ยาวนาน รักษาความสดใหม่ ส่งผลให้การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นสักเครื่องต้องได้รับการพิจารณาอย่างมาก ทั้งความคุ้มค่า ความสวยงาม สีสัน คุณภาพ รวมไปถึงเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ที่ถูกพัฒนามากขึ้นในยุคปัจจุบัน ดังนั้นมาดูกันว่าหากเป็นตู้เย็นโทนสีขาวควรมีหลักการเลือกอย่างไรให้เหมาะสมกับ ห้องสไตล์มินิมอล ทั้งยังมีข้อดีแบบไหนที่ต้องไตร่ตรองอย่างถี่ถ้วนกันบ้าง

ตู้เย็นสีขาว เลือกซื้อใช้เข้าโทน ห้องยิ่งสวย

ปัจจุบันการตกแต่งห้องสไตล์มินิมอล กลายเป็นที่นิยมอย่างมากในสังคมบ้านยุคใหม่ เนื่องจากเป็นรูปแบบที่เน้นความเรียบง่าย ไม่ใช้ของตกแต่งมากจนดูฟุ้งเฟ้อ ให้ความรู้สึกสะอาดตา ช่วยส่งเสริมสภาพจิตใจให้แข็งแรงยิ่งขึ้น ดังนั้นสีของห้องที่เลือกใช้จึงมักเป็นโทนสีขาวที่ให้กลิ่นอายของความบริสุทธิ์ ตัดกับเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้ที่ไม่เน้นสีสันอื่น ๆ ขณะที่เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าควรเลือกใช้ สีขาว สีครีม สีเบจ หรือสีดำ เพื่อเพิ่มความสบายตา ไม่ใช้สีที่ฉูดฉาดที่ทำให้ดูหลุดกรอบเกินไป อาทิ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูสีขาว, ตู้เย็นสีครีม Side by Side เป็นต้น

หลักการเลือกตู้เย็น ใช้แบบไหนลงตัวกับทุกครัวเรือน

• ขนาดของห้อง
การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นควรสัมพันธ์กับขนาดของห้อง โดยปกติแล้วหลายบ้านมักเลือกใช้ห้องครัวที่ไม่ได้มีขนาดใหญ่โตนัก ดังนั้นควรวัดขนาดของตู้เย็นทั้งเรื่องความสูง ความกว้าง ระยะการใช้งานตู้เย็นที่ต้องเปิดประตูใช้งานได้ง่าย และระยะห่างการวางตู้เย็นกับโต๊ะเพื่อความสะดวกในการวางของด้วย
• ชนิดของตู้เย็น
ตู้เย็นไม่ได้มีลักษณะเพียงแค่รูปแบบเดียวเท่านั้น แต่มีการแยกย่อยเป็นหลากหลายชนิด ซึ่งมีลักษณะการใช้งาน และเทคโนโลยีที่แตกต่างกันออกไป รวมไปถึงขนาด และราคาด้วย โดยแบ่งได้หลัก ๆ มีทั้ง ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ตู้เย็น Side by Side ตู้เย็น Built-in ตู้เย็น French door และ ตู้เย็น Undercounter เป็นต้น
• พลังงานที่ใช้
หนึ่งในปัจจัยหลักของการเลือกซื้ออุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้า คือการสังเกตว่ากินไฟฟ้ามากน้อยแค่ไหนในแต่ละเดือน โดยสามารถสังเกตได้ที่หน้าตู้เย็น หรือคู่มือ รวมไปถึงฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ด้วย

ผู้ชายดื่มน้ำส้ม

จำนวนสมาชิกมาก ควรเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีความจุมากขึ้น

• จำนวนสมาชิก

จำนวนสมาชิกในครัวเรือนนับเป็นหนึ่งในปัจจัยสำคัญเช่นกัน เนื่องจากหากมีผู้อยู่อาศัยเยอะ วัตถุดิบ หรืออาหารที่ต้องเก็บรักษาไว้ย่อมมีจำนวนมากขึ้น ดังนั้นควรมองหาตู้เย็นที่มีความจุเหมาะสมกับจำนวนผู้ใช้งาน โดยขนาด 14 คิว จะเหมาะกับสมาชิกราว 3-4 คน ขณะที่ตู้เย็นเล็กจะเหมาะกับสมาชิกเพียง 1-2 คน

• สไตล์การดำเนินชีวิต

ลักษณะการใช้ชีวิตของแต่ละครอบครัวมีความแตกต่างกัน บางคนใช้ในการทำอาหารแต่ละมื้อของชีวิตประจำวัน ซึ่งอาจเป็นตู้เย็นเล็ก ประหยัดไฟก็ได้ ขณะที่บางรายใช้งานตู้เย็นประกอบอาชีพทำอาหาร หรือขนม ทำให้จำเป็นต้องใช้ตู้เย็นที่มีขนาดใหญ่มากขึ้น

• ฟังก์ชันเสริม

แม้ไม่ใช่ปัจจัยหลักต่อการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น แต่ฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ ที่มาในรูปแบบเฉพาะของตู้เย็นแต่ละรุ่นก็มอบความสะดวกสบายให้แตกต่างกัน อาทิ เทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor ของ LG ที่ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานประหยัดไฟได้มากขึ้น

ข้อดีของตู้เย็นโทนสีขาว

สำหรับข้อดีของตู้เย็นโทนสีขาว สามารถทำให้ครัวดูมีความสะอาด เรียบร้อย รู้สึกสงบได้ เหมาะสมอย่างยิ่งต่อการตกแต่งบ้านสไตล์มินิมอล สไตล์ญี่ปุ่น ที่ไม่ต้องการความโดดเด่นมากนัก ทั้งยังสังเกตเห็นร่องรอยสิ่งสกปรกได้ง่ายตั้งแต่แรก ช่วยให้ทำความสะอาดได้ไว ไม่ทิ้งคราบเกาะแน่นให้ต้องปวดหัว ซึ่งหากมีกระดาษโน้ตสีต่าง ๆ ติดแปะไว้ สามารถมองเห็นกระดาษได้ชัดเจน ไม่ลืมข้อความที่ทิ้งไว้แน่นอน

เทคนิคทำให้ตู้เย็นสีขาวดูสะอาดใหม่เสมอ

ใช้ซีลพลาสติกใส
โดยปกติแล้วเวลากินอาหารสักมื้อหนึ่ง หากเหลือกับข้าวอยู่สักจาน วิธีถนอมอาหารได้ง่าย และรวดเร็วที่สุดย่อมหนีไม่พ้นการแช่ไว้ในตู้เย็นเพื่อนำมากินอีกครั้งในมื้อถัด ๆ ไป แต่ปัญหาแรกที่ตามมาสำหรับตู้เย็นคือเรื่อง “กลิ่น” ของอาหารแต่ละประเภทที่ตลบอบอวลอยู่ภายใน ดังนั้นการใช้ซีลพลาสติกห่อจานเอาไว้ให้แน่นหนาจะช่วยป้องกันกลิ่นได้ในระดับหนึ่ง ทั้งยังป้องกันสิ่งแปลกปลอมเข้าไปในอาหารด้วย
กำจัดของอาหารที่เหลือออกไปบ้าง
เชื่อหรือไม่ว่า อาหารที่ถูกถนอมไว้ในตู้เย็น มักถูกลืมทิ้งเอาไว้ในตู้เย็นเป็นระยะเวลานาน ซึ่งสร้างความสกปรกของการหมักหมมจากอาหารที่เน่าเสียได้ ดังนั้นควรจัดการนำไปทิ้งให้เรียบร้อย
จัดเก็บให้เป็นระเบียบ
ไม่ว่าจะเป็นวัตถุดิบ ถุงกับข้าว หรืออาหารที่เหลือ ทุกอย่างควรมีการจัดเก็บให้เข้าที่ และดูเป็นระเบียบเสมอ ซึ่งนอกจากจะช่วยให้ดูสะอาดตาแล้ว ยังทำให้มองเห็นสิ่งของต่าง ๆ ในตู้เย็นได้ชัดเจน ไม่ลืมอาหารที่เก็บไว้ได้ง่าย ๆ
ล้างตู้เย็น
แม้จะดูเป็นสิ่งที่ยุ่งยาก แต่เป็นเรื่องที่ควรทำอย่างน้อยเดือนละครั้ง เพราะตู้เย็นเป็นสิ่งที่เก็บอาหาร ทำให้มีโอกาสเกิดเชื้อโรค หรือกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยป้องกันไม่ให้เกิดคราบฝังแน่นภายในตู้เย็นจนล้างออกยากด้วย ช่วยให้ดูเหมือนใหม่อยู่เสมอ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู สีเบจ 14 คิว ทางเลือกที่ใช่สำหรับทุกห้อง

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG

ตู้เย็นโทนสีขาวช่วยให้ดูสะอาดตามากขึ้น

 

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB มากับสีเบจ ขนาด 14.0 คิว รักษาวัตถุดิบด้วยระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ สามารถรักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้นานถึง 7 วัน ทั้งยังมีระบบ Door Cooling+™ ที่มอบความเย็นฉ่ำจากทางประตูให้เย็นฉ่ำทั่วถึงทุกชั้น และ Multi Air Flow หมดห่วงเรื่องการวางของที่เยอะจนทำความเย็นได้ไม่ดี
นอกจากนี้ยังเอาใจคนชอบนำอาหารและขนมใส่ช่องแช่แข็ง เพราะตัวทำน้ำแข็งสามารถเคลื่อนที่นำออกมาได้ ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถเลือกใส่สิ่งอื่น ๆ ทดแทนได้ง่าย ไม่ยุ่งยากจัดเรียงใหม่ให้เสียเวลา
ทั้งยังประหยัดพลังงานด้วย LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ประหยัดค่าไฟฟ้าได้มากขึ้น และใช้ได้นานไร้กังวลถึง 10 ปีทีเดียว การเลือก ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ให้เข้ากับสไตล์ของห้องครัว หรือห้องนั่งเล่น เป็นทางเลือกที่ดีต่อการตกแต่งห้อง ฉะนั้นควรตัดสินใจซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีดีไซน์สวยงามอย่างแบรนด์ LG ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยีที่มีความก้าวหน้าล้ำสมัยอยู่เสมอ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.
ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

 

