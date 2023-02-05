About Cookies on This Site

ห้องรับแขกสไตล์มินิมอล

แต่งห้องรับแขกมินิมอล เน้นความสวยเรียบง่าย มีพื้นที่ใช้สอย

05/02/2023

แนะนำไอเดียแต่งห้องรับแขกสไตล์มินิมอล

ห้องรับแขกสวย ๆ สไตล์มินิมอล เรียบหรู อบอุ่น

การแต่งบ้านให้ตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์ที่ชอบเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ เพราะบ้านที่สวยถูกใจมักเพิ่มความน่าอยู่และยังเป็นตัวช่วยดึงดูดคนในบ้านให้กลับมารวมตัวกันได้เสมอ กลับกันหากบ้านเต็มไปด้วยสิ่งของที่รกรุงรัง ไม่มีการจัดสรรปันส่วนพื้นที่ให้ลงตัว หรือมีดีไซน์ที่ไม่โดนใจ ย่อมส่งผลทำให้บ้านหลังนั้นไม่น่าอยู่ได้เช่นกัน โดยหนึ่งไอเดียการแต่งบ้านที่ได้รับความนิยมคือบ้านสไตล์มินิมอลสุดเรียบง่าย มองแล้วสบายตา และแน่นอนว่านอกจากการแต่งห้องนอนมินิมอล แล้ว อีกห้องที่มีความสำคัญไม่แพ้กันคือ “ห้องรับแขกหรือห้องนั่งเล่น” จุดศูนย์กลางของคนในบ้านและพื้นที่สำหรับรองรับแขก บทความนี้ LG มีไอเดียแต่งห้องรับแขกมินิมอลมาแนะนำ รับรองว่าช่วยเพิ่มความน่าอยู่และสร้างความประทับใจให้แขกที่มาเยือนได้แน่นอน.

สไตล์มินิมอลคืออะไร? ทำไมกลายเป็นเทรนด์ครองใจคนยุคใหม่

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าทุกวันนี้คำว่า “มินิมอล” เป็นอีกรูปแบบการออกแบบร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ บ้าน โรงแรม หรือโฮสเทลที่ได้รับความนิยม ซึ่งจริง ๆ แล้ว Minimal Style เป็นการให้ความสำคัญกับความเรียบง่ายเป็นหลัก กล่าวคือการเลือกใช้เฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ไม่มีสีสันฉูดฉาดมากเกินไป มีจำนวนเฟอร์นิเจอร์เพียงน้อยชิ้นและต้องใช้ประโยชน์ได้จริงเท่านั้น เพื่อเหลือพื้นที่ในห้องสำหรับการใช้สอยให้มากขึ้น สำหรับโทนสีมินิมอลที่ได้รับความนิยมมักเป็นโทนสีที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสว่างและช่วยให้ห้องดูมีพื้นที่ เช่น สีขาว สีน้ำตาล สีน้ำตาลอ่อน เทาอ่อน เทาเข้ม สีครีม ฯลฯ เน้นการใช้ความสว่างจากแสงไฟธรรมชาติเป็นหลัก หรือเลือกใช้หลอดไฟที่ช่วยให้ห้องดูสว่างขึ้น นอกจากนี้การตกแต่งห้องสไตล์มินิมอลยังนิยมเลือกใช้เฟอร์นิเจอร์หรือของตกแต่งดีไซน์สวยเก๋ที่มีรูปทรงที่น่าสนใจ เพื่อเพิ่มเสน่ห์และความน่ามองให้กับห้องนั้น ๆ ที่สำคัญต้องมีระบบการจัดเก็บที่ดี ไม่มีเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ทำให้ห้องหลุดโทนเล็ดลอดออกมาให้เห็น เพื่อเป็นการรักษาความสะอาด ความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย และช่วยเสริมให้ห้องมีความเป็นมินิมอลอยู่เสมอ หากทำตามขั้นตอนทั้งหมดนี้ได้การออกแบบสไตล์มินิมอลก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องยากอีกต่อไป.

ไอเดียแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นสวย ๆ สไตล์มินิมอล เรียบง่าย สบายตา

โซฟาสีเทาวางอยู่กลางห้อง

ห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็กไม่ควรใช้เฟอร์นิเจอร์หลายชิ้น

หากต้องการแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นเล็ก ๆ มินิมอล แนะนำว่าไม่ควรวางเฟอร์นิเจอร์ให้มากชิ้นนัก เพราะจะยิ่งทำให้ห้องดูแคบกว่าเดิม อย่างไอเดียที่แนะนำเป็นการวางโซฟาสีเข้มไว้ตรงกลาง แล้วตกแต่งด้วยเฟอร์นิเจอร์หรือของตกแต่งสีอ่อน ช่วยเพิ่มมิติให้ห้องนั่งเล่น สวยหรู แต่มีความเรียบง่าย.

โซฟาสีครีมในห้องครัว

ใช้พื้นที่หน้าเคาน์เตอร์ในครัวเป็นห้องรับแขก

หากใครอาศัยอยู่ในคอนโดและมีพื้นที่บริเวณหน้าเคาน์เตอร์ในครัวเหลือ ไม่ได้มีการวางโต๊ะกินข้าว แนะนำเนรมิตให้กลายเป็นห้องรับแขกได้เลย สำหรับการตกแต่งแสนง่ายเพียงแค่เลือกโซฟาโทนสีครีมหรือสีอ่อน พร้อมด้วยโต๊ะญี่ปุ่นเล็ก ๆ ตกแต่งด้วยต้นไม้สักหน่อย เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้โซนรับแขกขนาดย่อม ที่เหมาะทั้งสำหรับการเป็นมุมพักผ่อนหย่อนใจและมุมกินข้าว.

โซฟาขนาดใหญ่

เฟอร์นิเจอร์ดีไซน์เก๋ เพิ่มเสน่ห์ให้กับห้องรับแขก

 

โซฟาขนาดใหญ่เป็นไอเดียการแต่งห้องรับแขกที่น่าสนใจมากเช่นกัน แต่ทั้งนี้หากคุณเลือกที่จะใช้โซฟาไซซ์ยักษ์แล้ว แนะนำว่าไม่ควรวางของตกแต่งในจำนวนที่มากเกินไป เพราะอาจทำให้ห้องดูเยอะไปจนไม่น่ามอง ทางที่ดีควรเลือกใช้เป็นของตกแต่งชิ้นเล็ก ๆ ที่เน้นดีไซน์สุดเก๋ เช่น แจกัน กรอบรูป โคมไฟ เพิ่มสีสันด้วยหมอนสีโมโนโทนเป็นอันใช้ได้.

ห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์ญี่ปุ่นเป

ห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์ญี่ปุ่น น่ารัก แต่งตามง่าย

ห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์ญี่ปุ่นเป็นอีกไอเดียที่น่าสนใจ โดยไอเดียนี้ไม่เน้นการใช้โซฟาตัวใหญ่ แต่มีการจัดวางของใช้ เฟอร์นิเจอร์ และของตกแต่งให้มีความหลากหลาย ทั้งตะกร้าผ้า แจกัน โคมไฟ โต๊ะขนาดเล็ก กรอบรูป โดยเน้นโทนสีน้ำตาลอ่อนเป็นหลัก พร้อมเติมความสดชื่นด้วยต้นไม้สีเขียวเข้ม.

โซฟาสีเขียววางกลางห้อง

เพิ่มความน่าสนใจให้ห้องรับแขกด้วยโทนสีเขียว

 

หากต้องการเติมความสดชื่นให้ห้องนั่งเล่น การนำสีเขียวอ่อนเข้ามาตกแต่งเพิ่มเติมก็ช่วยสร้างสีสันได้ดีไม่น้อย หรือหากใครมีพื้นที่เหลือจะตกแต่งเป็นชั้นวางหนังสือแบบ built-in ติดกับผนังก็น่าสนใจ ได้ทั้งห้องรับแขกสวย ๆ แถมยังมีมุมอ่านหนังสือไว้อ่านแก้เบื่ออีกด้วย.

โซฟาไม้วางกลางห้อง

เฟอร์นิเจอร์น้อยชิ้นช่วยตอบโจทย์คนงบน้อย

สำหรับไอเดียการแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นมินิมอลงบน้อยไม่มีอะไรยากอย่างที่คิด เพียงแค่เลือกใช้โซฟาที่มีขนาดกำลังดีกับพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่น พร้อมตกแต่งด้วยกรอบรูปดีไซน์เก๋ ๆ หรือภาพวาดเท่ ๆ สักภาพ และโคมไฟแบบแขวนโทนสีเรียบง่าย เพียงเท่านี้ก็ให้ความสวยงามแบบสบายตาตรงตามคอนเซ็ปต์ห้องรับแขกสไตล์มินิมอลแล้ว.
หากต้องการเพิ่มความมินิมอลให้กับบ้านแสนรัก การเลือกใช้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดีไซน์สวย ถูกใจคนรักความเรียบง่าย เป็นอีกลิสต์สำคัญที่เจ้าของบ้านต้องเตรียมให้พร้อม แน่นอนว่า LG ไม่พลาด รวมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นจำเป็น ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย รับรองว่าถูกใจคนที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสไตล์มินิมอลเข้าบ้านอย่างแน่นอน.

แจกลิสต์ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน ดีไซน์สวย ตอบโจทย์บ้านมินิมอล

LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 42LX1QPSA

ทีวี Posé วางอยู่ในห้องรับแขก

ทีวี LG Posé เหมาะกับทุกการแต่งบ้าน

ออกแบบห้องรับแขกของคุณให้น่าสนใจด้วย LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 42LX1QPSA ทีวีรุ่นใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG ไอเทมลับที่ได้รับการออกแบบดีไซน์ที่ดูสวยงามจากทุกมุมมอง ผสมผสานให้เข้ากับการตกแต่งได้อย่างลงตัว ที่สำคัญขอบโค้งมนของ Posé ยังช่วยสร้างรูปลักษณ์ที่ดี เพื่อให้ได้ดีไซน์ที่ละเอียดอ่อน กลมกลืน มาพร้อมผ้าสี Calming Beige ช่วยเพิ่มเสน่ห์ได้อย่างมีสไตล์ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยดูแลพื้นที่ภายในบ้านให้เป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย ด้วยช่องเก็บของที่ซ่อนไว้ด้านหลัง ลดปัญหาสายไฟเกะกะสายตา ทั้งยังสามารถปรับเปลี่ยนพื้นที่หลังทีวีให้เป็นชั้นวางสื่อบันเทิง ทั้งหนังสือ นิตยสาร และโปสการ์ดต่าง ๆ ได้ตามต้องการ หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 42 นิ้ว โดดเด่นด้วย ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K โปรเซสเซอร์ขนาดเล็กแต่ทรงพลัง มีเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยลดสัญญาณรบกวน กู้เนื้อหา พร้อมปรับภาพและเสียงให้เหมาะสมกับทุกความบันเทิง.

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 18,000 BTU

แอร์ LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ

ต้อนรับแขกคนพิเศษของคุณด้วยความเย็นชื่นฉ่ำ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 18,000 BTU ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพการกรองอากาศสะอาดหลายขั้นตอน เริ่มตั้งแต่ Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่อรักษาอากาศสะอาด พร้อมด้วยเทคโนโลยี Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียอันตราย นอกจากนี้ยังมีแผงวงจร PCB ที่ทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชากที่แรงดันเพิ่มขึ้นสูง มั่นใจ ปลอดภัยจากความผันผวนของแรงดันไฟฟ้า และ Gold Fin™ คอนเดนเซอร์ที่ช่วยปกป้องการสึกกร่อนและขึ้นสนิม ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งานให้นานกว่าที่เคย.

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

ผู้หญิงสั่งงานเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ผ่านมือถือ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 ฟอกอากาศสะอาดอย่างมั่นใจ

ปกป้องคนในบ้านและแขกคนพิเศษด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 กระจายอากาศสะอาดได้ 360 องศาด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน พร้อมด้วยเทคโนโลยี Clean Booster เอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG ที่ช่วยกระจายแรงลมได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งยังมีเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 ที่รายงานสภาพอากาศภายในบ้านของคุณแบบ Real Time ผ่านหน้าจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะ ควบคุมอากาศที่หายใจได้ง่ายผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน สั่งงานได้แม้อยู่นอกบ้าน.

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG วางอยู่ในห้องรับแขก

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ชาร์จและจัดเก็บง่าย ไม่ต้องเจาะผนัง

กำจัดฝุ่นในบ้านให้อยู่หมัดเพื่อต้อนรับแขกที่มาเยือนด้วยเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE แรงดูดทรงพลังด้วยการทำงานของ Smart Inverter Motor® หมุนโดยไม่มีแรงเสียดทาน พร้อมบีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บฝุ่นในถังที่มีพื้นที่มากถึง 2.4 เท่า มีระบบกรองอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอนที่สามารถกรองอนุภาค 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ ได้ถึง 99.999% เพื่อการทำความสะอาดที่สมบูรณ์ อีกทั้งตัวกรองยังสามารถถอดออกเพื่อการทำความสะอาดที่ง่ายกว่า โดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์สวยจับถนัดมือ สามารถจัดเก็บและชาร์จได้ทุกที่ด้วยแท่นชาร์จที่ไม่ต้องเจาะผนัง เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานได้ผ่านระบบแจ้งเตือนในมือถือ ทั้งการแจ้งเตือนเปลี่ยนตัวกรอง แจ้งเตือนสถานะแบตเตอรี่ และประวัติการทำความสะอาดที่แม่นยำ มาพร้อมหัวดูดหลากหลายแบบที่ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดเป็นเรื่องง่าย.
ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเดียแต่งห้องรับแขกมินิมอลสุดเก๋ พร้อมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ดีไซน์สวยที่ช่วยให้การแต่งบ้านสมบูรณ์แบบมากกว่าเดิม หากใครสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

