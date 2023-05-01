About Cookies on This Site

แนะนำสมาร์ททีวี OLED ภาพสวยคมชัด

สมาร์ททีวี OLED ภาพ
สวยคมชัดระดับ 4K
ติดผนังแนบสนิท

05/2023/07

สมาร์ททีวีติดผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นช่วยสร้างความสนุกไปกับเพื่อนฝูงได้

โทรทัศน์สมาร์ททีวี ความอัจฉริยะแห่งโลกโมเดิร์น

ปัจจุบันเทคโนโลยีด้านต่าง ๆ มีความก้าวหน้าขึ้นอย่างมาก เช่นเดียวกับโทรทัศน์ที่มีการพัฒนาจนกลายมาเป็น สมาร์ททีวี ที่ได้รับความนิยมสูง ทั้งยังอยู่ในเรทราคาที่สามารถจับต้องได้ ทำให้ทุกครัวเรือนมีไว้รับชมรายการโทรทัศน์ ซีรีส์ หรือ ภาพยนตร์ ผ่านทางแอปพลิเคชันต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย ไม่จำเป็นต้องดูผ่านจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่าเท่านั้น นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถแบ่งปันช่วงเวลาความสนุกกับทุกคนในครอบครัวได้ตลอดเวลา ช่วยเสริมสร้างความสัมพันธ์ได้มากยิ่งขึ้น

สมาร์ททีวีคืออะไร? มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีเหนือระดับ

สมาร์ททีวี ถูกเรียกในภาษาไทยได้ว่า “โทรทัศน์อัจฉริยะ” เป็นโทรทัศน์ที่ถูกขับเคลื่อนด้วยอินเทอร์เน็ต ด้วยการรับชมรายการต่าง ๆ ผ่านทางแอปพลิเคชัน ทำให้รับชมได้สะดวก ไม่จำเป็นต้องติดตามช่วงเวลาการฉายเหมือนรายการทีวียุคเก่า เนื่องจากสามารถเปิดดูตอนไหนก็ได้ผ่านทางแอป ฯ สตรีมมิ่ง เปรียบได้กับการหลอมรวมของคอมพิวเตอร์ โทรทัศน์ และกล่องรับสัญญาณ เข้าด้วยกันเป็นเครื่องเดียว สามารถสั่งการใช้งานได้ทั้งทางรีโมทหรือเสียงได้ทันที
นอกจากนี้ยังมีการพัฒนาความคมชัดได้เหนือระดับ ด้วยการเป็น สมาร์ททีวี OLED ที่ช่วยเสริมความคมชัดมากขึ้น รับชมได้เต็มอรรถรสกว่ายุคสมัยก่อน
สมาร์ททีวีจะมีระบบปฏิบัติการเฉพาะตัว ยกตัวอย่างเช่น สมาร์ททีวี LG จะใช้ระบบ webOS ที่มีการอัดแน่นฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ลื่นไหล ไร้รอยต่อ ไม่มีอาการหน่วงเหมือนสมาร์ททีวีทั่วไป ทั้งยังมีคุณสมบัติยอดเยี่ยมที่ช่วยให้การรับชมรายการทีวีและความบันเทิงของผู้ใช้งานเต็มอรรถรสเสมอ เนื่องจากมีตัวเลือกแอปพลิเคชันมากมาย อาทิ Youtube, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar หรือ Apple tv+

หลักการเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวี ซื้อแบบไหนให้เหมาะสม

สมาร์ททีวี ราคาแม้สามารถจับต้องกันได้ แต่ส่วนใหญ่ยังอยู่ในเรทราคาที่ค่อนข้างสูง จึงควรพิถีพิถันต่อการเลือกซื้อมาใช้งานให้เหมาะสม ซึ่งนอกเหนือจากการคำนวณเรื่องราคาสมาร์ททีวีแล้ว ยังมีปัจจัยอื่น ๆ ให้พิจารณาร่วมด้วยเช่นกัน

ทีวีติดผนังห้อง

สมาร์ททีวีแบบติดผนังช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยได้มาก

• สภาพพื้นที่ของห้อง

หนึ่งในปัจจัยสำคัญของการเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีคือจุดที่ติดตั้ง โดยต้องดูความเหมาะสมว่าเป็นห้องลักษณะใด เช่น ห้องนอน หรือ ห้องนั่งเล่น ในขณะเดียวกันต้องสำรวจพื้นที่ภายในห้องด้วยว่ามีพื้นที่จุดวางกว้างมากน้อยเพียงใด เกะกะทางเดินที่ใช้งานปกติหรือไม่
อย่างไรก็ดี หากเกิดปัญหาเรื่องพื้นที่ การติดตั้งทีวีติดผนัง นับเป็นทางอีกทางเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยม เพราะสมาร์ททีวีของ LG มีรุ่นบางเฉียบ ที่สามารถติดตั้งแล้วให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนเป็นกรอบรูปภาพดิจิตอลทีเดียว

• ระดับความคมชัด

ด้วยราคาที่มีหลากหลาย คุณภาพความละเอียดของสมาร์ททีวีย่อมมีความแตกต่างกันตามไปด้วย ซึ่งสามารถพบเจอได้ตั้งแต่ระดับกลาง ๆ ไปจนถึงระดับความละเอียด 4K หรือ 8K แน่นอนว่าให้อรรถรสที่แตกต่างกันโดยสิ้นเชิง ซึ่งนอกเหนือไปจากการรับชมรายการทีวีแล้ว ยังส่งผลสำคัญต่อความสนุกในการเล่นเกมอย่างยิ่ง

• ระบบเสียง

การรับชมภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์ให้ได้รับอรรถรสสูงสุด ไม่ได้มีเพียงเรื่องของความชัดละเอียดของหน้าจอสมาร์ททีวีเท่านั้น แต่มันยังรวมไปถึงระบบเสียงที่จะมอบความนุ่มลึก จึงควรเลือกใช้ระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ที่ช่วยเสริมความสมจริงราวกับอยู่ในเหตุการณ์ เป็นพลังเสียง 3 มิติ
กระนั้นหากบางครัวเรือนไม่มีระบบดังกล่าวรองรับ สามารถตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อ ลำโพง Soundbar จาก LG ที่ช่วยที่รองรับระบบ Dolby Atmos สัมผัสคุณภาพระดับโรงภาพยนตร์ทีเดียว

• ฟังก์ชันของการใช้งาน

การสำรวจฟังก์ชันของทีวีคือสิ่งที่สำคัญอย่างหนึ่ง เพราะบางระบบปฏิบัติการไม่สามารถรองรับแอปพลิเคชันบางตัวได้ ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานพลาดรับชมซีรีส์หรือภาพยนตร์ที่ต้องการจากแอป ฯ ดังกล่าวไปอย่างน่าเสียดาย จนต้องหันไปใช้เว็บเบราว์เซอร์ที่สร้างความยุ่งยากมากกว่า ดังนั้นต้องตรวจสอบฟังก์ชันก่อนซื้อใช้งานเสมอ

• แบรนด์และการรับประกันสินค้า

แม้ไม่ได้มีผลต่อการรับชมโดยตรง แต่เรื่องของแบรนด์และการรับประกันสินค้าคือหนึ่งในสิ่งที่ควรนำมาพิจารณาร่วมด้วย โดยผู้ใช้งานสามารถมั่นใจได้ว่าหากสินค้าเกิดมีปัญหาหรือมีความสงสัย จะสามารถติดต่อสอบถามเจ้าหน้าที่ได้ทันที ได้รับการตอบกลับอย่างรวดเร็วทันใจ ทั้งยังสามารถส่งเคลมได้ไม่ยากตามเงื่อนไขบริษัท

• สำรวจรีวิวจากผู้ใช้งานจริง

ปิดท้ายด้วยเทคนิคง่าย ๆ จากโลกอินเทอร์เน็ต โดยสามารถพิจารณาได้จากรีวิวสินค้าจากเว็บบอร์ดต่าง ๆ รวมไปถึงเว็บไซต์ของตัวสินค้าเอง ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่แล้วผู้ที่เคยใช้งานมาก่อนจะให้ความรู้จากประสบการณ์จริง ทำให้เป็นทางเลือกในการตัดสินใจได้ง่าย

แนะนำสมาร์ททีวีคุณภาพเยี่ยม ใช้งานโดนใจ

ทีวี 4K

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV มีให้เลือกหลายขนาด

• LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV

สำหรับ LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV เป็นสมาร์ททีวีติดผนัง ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนงานศิลป์ ด้วยการเป็น OLED evo ทำให้จอเปล่งแสงเองในที่สว่าง สร้างความคมชัดได้มากขึ้น หายห่วงเรื่องความคมชัดด้วย α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K ได้ภาพและเสียงเหมือนโรงภาพยนตร์ด้วย Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ใช้งานง่ายแม้เป็นมือใหม่ผ่าน LG ThinQ AI รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง

โดย LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G3PSA มากับขนาด 55 นิ้ว เหมาะกับห้องนอนหรือห้องนั่งเล่น ไม่กินพื้นที่มาก หายห่วงเรื่องลูกน้อยวิ่งเล่นเข้ามาชนจนเกิดความวายป่วง

ขณะที่ LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G3PSA จะขยับขนาดขึ้นมาสูงถึง 77 นิ้ว เป็นหนึ่งในรุ่นจอใหญ่ที่เหมาะกับงานสังสรรค์กับเพื่อนฝูงทุกงาน ดูบอลแบบมัน ๆ เล่นเกมได้สุดเพลิน ทั้งยังรับชมภาพยนตร์ได้ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ในโรงหนัง

ทีวี 8K

LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77Z3PSA มากับจอใหญ่ถึง 77 นิ้ว

• LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77Z3PSA

ส่วน LG OLED evo 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77Z3PSA นับเป็นตัว 77 นิ้วรุ่นใหญ่ เพราะมากับความชัดระดับ 8K ด้วย Self-Lit OLED ไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้หลอดไฟเปล่งแสงด้วยหลอดไฟด้านหลัง เพราะพิกเซลบรรลุความสว่างสูงสุดและเจิดจรัสอยู่แล้ว ด้วยระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 23 New home ทำให้ปรับแต่งได้ตามใจชอบ ได้ระบบเสียงจาก Dolby Atmos สร้างความหวือหวาจากเสียงรอบทิศทางอันน่าทึ่ง ยิ่งเล่นเกมยิ่งสนุก เห็นตัวละครได้เด่นชัดเกินกว่าใคร

การเลือกสมาร์ททีวีที่ถูกใจ ต้องเลือกใช้งานให้ถูกยี่ห้อ เพราะสามารถสร้างความมั่นใจเรื่องคุณภาพได้คุ้มราคา ลองเลือกใช้งาน LG ที่มีตัวเลือกมากมาย อยากใช้ดูซีรีส์ เล่นเกม เชียร์กีฬา รับชมกันได้แบบเต็มอรรถรส หากสนใจสอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

