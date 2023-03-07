About Cookies on This Site

แนะนำทีวี 55 นิ้ว ยี่ห้อไหนดี

ทีวี 55 นิ้ว ติดผนัง
แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี จอ
บาง เสียงรอบทิศทาง

07/03/2023

ทีวี 55 นิ้ว ติดผนัง ช่วยรักษาพื้นที่ห้องได้มาก

 

ทีวีแขวนผนัง ฟังก์ชั่นครบครัน ประหยัดพื้นที่ในบ้าน

การเลือกใช้โทรทัศน์แบบแขวนผนัง กลายมาเป็นหนึ่งในทางเลือกที่หลายครอบครัวนิยมใช้ เนื่องจากช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ได้มาก ไม่รกพื้นที่ทางเดิน ช่วยให้ทำความสะอาดพื้นได้ง่ายขึ้น ทั้งยังสามารถเลือกติดตั้งในจุดที่ต้องการได้ นอกจากนี้ยังมีขาทีวีติดผนังที่ถูกพัฒนาในรูปแบบต่าง ๆ ให้ได้เลือกใช้งาน แต่การเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว สำหรับติดผนังควรทำอย่างไร มีขั้นตอนการติดตั้งแบบไหน ข้อควรระวังอะไรบ้าง รวบรวมคำตอบมาให้แล้ว

ทีวี 55 นิ้ว จอใหญ่ เหมาะกับทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

การเลือกซื้อทีวี 55 นิ้ว นับเป็นทางเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับผู้ที่ชื่นชอบรับชมซีรีส์ หรือเล่นเกม ทั้งในห้องนอน และห้องนั่งเล่น ด้วยขนาดที่ใหญ่พอดี ๆ สามารถรับชมได้เต็มตา ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานไม่พลาดทุกช็อตที่ผู้สร้างได้แอบซ่อนเอาไว้เป็น Easter Eggs ทั้งยังช่วยเสริมการดูภาพยนตร์ให้ได้อารมณ์มากยิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อหรือมองหาราคาสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว มาติดผนัง ควรพิจารณาดังนี้

• ชนิดของผนัง

การแขวนทีวีจำเป็นต้องเลือกใช้กับผนังที่รองรับน้ำหนักได้มากพอ ซึ่งบางครัวเรือนเลือกใช้ผนังเบาเพื่อต้นทุนที่ถูกลง แต่ในทางกลับกันการรับน้ำหนักกลับไม่แข็งแรงพอ ส่งผลให้แม้เลือกใช้ขาทีวีติดผนังที่เหมาะสมแล้ว แต่อาจทำให้ผนังพังลงมาได้ ซึ่งเรื่องนี้ควรมีการกำหนดจุดที่เราต้องการติดตั้งทีวีให้ชัดเจน ขึ้นโครงตามหลักของช่างให้เรียบร้อยก่อนเป็นอย่างแรก

อย่างไรก็ดี ปัจจุบันมีการพัฒนาขาแขวนทีวีไม่เจาะผนัง ซึ่งใช้วิธีการตั้งพื้น แต่กินพื้นที่น้อยกว่าโต๊ะโทรทัศน์ นับเป็นอีกทางเลือกที่ดีสำหรับคนที่ไม่ต้องการเสี่ยงผนังพังจนทีวีตกลงมา

• ความละเอียดของจอ

ปัจจุบันเทคโนโลยีก้าวหน้าไปไกลมากขึ้น การเลือกซื้อโทรทัศน์ควรเลือกซื้อรุ่นที่ให้ความละเอียดสูง อาทิ ทีวี 4K หรือ ทีวี 8K ซึ่งปัจจุบันราคาลดลงอย่างมาก ได้อรรถรสต่อการรับชมมากยิ่งขึ้น

• ระบบเสียง

บางยี่ห้อพัฒนาชูความเด่นด้วยความละเอียดหน้าจอสูง แต่ในทางตรงข้ามกลับลดทอนประสิทธิภาพเรื่องเสียงจนเสียอรรถรส ซึ่งหากไม่ได้ลองไปฟังด้วยตัวเองอาจสร้างความขัดใจได้ ข้อแนะนำควรเลือกโทรทัศน์ที่มีระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ที่สามารถนำเสนอเสียงได้อย่างมีคุณภาพ ช่วยให้การรับชมภาพยนต์ตื่นตาตื่นใจมากขึ้น

• ระบบปฏิบัติการที่รองรับแอปพลิเคชันเพียบพร้อม

สมาร์ททีวีมีระบบปฏิบัติการที่แตกต่างกันออกไป ซึ่งทางที่ดีควรเลือกใช้งานระบบที่รองรับแอปพลิเคชันชั้นนำทั้งหลายได้ อาทิ Disney Hotstar Netflix หรือ Youtube เป็นต้น จะช่วยให้การรับชมรายการ และซีรีส์ต่าง ๆ ไม่ติดขัดจนน่าอึดอัดใจ

จอทีวีเล่นเกม

จอทีวีติดผนัง Refresh Rate สูง ใช้เล่นเกมได้สะดวก

 

• อัตรา Refresh Rate

การเลือกอัตรารีเฟรชเป็นเรื่องที่สำคัญอย่างมาก โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่ใช้โทรทัศน์เล่นเกม ซึ่งจะช่วยทำให้การรับชมภาพลื่นไหลมากขึ้น ไม่รู้สึกถึงอาการหน่วงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นได้ โดยปัจจุบันอย่างน้อยควรอยู่ที่ 60 Hz หรือ 120 HZ ขึ้นไป

• อ่านรีวิวหรือบทวิจารณ์ของรุ่นนั้น ๆ

โทรทัศน์บางยี้ห้อให้รายละเอียด ชูสเปกสูงเป็นอย่างดี ให้ความรู้สึกถูกใจตั้งแต่แรกอ่าน กระนั้นการใช้งานจริงกลับมีปัญหา ไม่ถูกใจตามที่ผู้ใช้งานคิด ดังนั้นการศึกษาจากรีวิว หรือผู้ผ่านการใช้งานจริงจะช่วยส่งเสริมการตัดสินใจได้ดีขึ้น

• การรับประกันสินค้า

ควรเลือกยี่ห้อที่มีการรับประกันสินค้าที่เหมาะสม หากมีปัญหาสามารถส่งซ่อมได้ไม่เสียเงินเพิ่มเติมในระยะเวลาที่กำหนด หรือเปลี่ยนตัวใหม่ได้ในระยะเวลา 7 วัน ซึ่งนับเป็นหนึ่งในวิธีช่วยป้องกันการได้สินค้าที่มีปัญหาจากโรงงานด้วย

ขั้นตอนการติดตั้งทีวีติดผนังเบื้องต้น

1. อ่านคู่มือให้เข้าใจ เช็กชิ้นส่วนทั้งหมดให้ครบถ้วนพร้อมใช้งาน
2. นำแหวนมาใส่กับน็อต พร้อมติดตั้งเข้าไปที่ขาทีวี
3. ขันน็อตให้แน่นทั้ง 4 จุด มีข้อควรระวังเรื่องความยาวของน็อต เพราะแต่ละรุ่นใช้ขนาดที่ไม่เท่ากัน ไม่ควรขันอัดเข้าไปจนติดหน้าจอจนเกิดปัญหาที่ส่วนแสดงผล
4. วัดผนังที่ต้องการติดตั้งทีวี ทั้งแนวสูงและยาว หาจุดกึ่งกลาง หรือจุดที่ผู้ใช้งานต้องการ
5. เจาะรูผนัง โดยขนาดดอกสว่านขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดของขาแขวนทีวีแต่ละรุ่น
6. ตอกพุกเข้าไปในรู้ที่เจาะไว้
7. ใช้น็อต 4 ตัวขันเข้ากับที่ตอกพุกไว้ ยึดเพลทให้เข้ากับผนัง
8. นำโทรทัศน์มาติดตั้งกับขาแขวนทีวีให้เรียบร้อย ซึ่งต้องใช้ความระมัดระวังอย่างดี ก่อนจะจัดองศาทีวีตามชอบ พร้อมล็อกองศาให้เรียบร้อย

รวมทีวี 55 นิ้ว ชมซีรีส์ได้เต็มอิ่ม ภาพเสียงแน่นจุใจ

ทีวีบางเบา

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55C2 ภาพสวยจุใจ

 

• LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55C2

สำหรับ LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55C2 ทำให้สามารถดื่มด่ำภาพได้ทุกจุด ดีไซน์เพรียวบางน่าเหลือเชื่อ แต่คุณภาพกลับอัดแน่นด้วยความชัดระดับ 4K พร้อมเสียง Dolby Atmos ที่ให้รสชาติครอบคลุมครบครันทุกฉากในภาพยนตร์ หรือเกมฟอร์มยักษ์ ทั้งยังเต็มเปี่ยมไปด้วยแอปพลิเคชันรับรายการทีวีชั้นนำมากมาย

ทีวีติดผนัง

LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G1 พลังเสียงคมชัด เข้าทุกอารมณ์

 

• LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G1

รุ่น LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G1 เป็นหนึ่งในรุ่นที่ได้รับคำแนะนำให้ลองซื้อไปใช้งานอย่างล้นหลาม LG OLED evo ได้สร้างมาตรฐานใหม่ ผสานขุมพลังแห่งการคำนวนของหน่วยประมวลผล Alpha 9 Gen 4 ช่วยเพิ่มประสบการณ์รับชมก้าวข้ามไปอีกระดับ ซึ่งทีวี OLED ของ LG สามารถแสดงผลลัพธ์ได้อย่างสมจริง ทั้งยังมีดีไซน์ที่แตกต่าง ทั้งยังมีรูปร่างที่เพรียวบาง เกาะติดผนังได้อย่างเนียนตา ด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ยิ่งทำให้ประสบการณ์รับชมเต็มอิ่มอัดแน่นราวกับอยู่ในจอทีวีด้วยตัวเอง ขณะที่ส่วนของรีโมทยังสามารถใช้งานได้สารพัดนึกราวกับไม้กายสิทธิ์ เคลื่อนไหวได้ง่ายตามที่นึกคิด

ทีวีน้ำหนักเบา

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G2 ให้ประสบการณ์เยี่ยม เหมือนมี Gallery อยู่ที่บ้าน

 

• LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G2

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G2 มีความโดดเด่นด้วย Brightness Booster Max ทำให้มองเห็นภาพได้สว่างชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยชิปประมวลผล a9 Gen 5 AI ช่วยปรับปรุงวัตถุในพื้นหน้าหลังมีความลึกเป็นธรรมชาติ ด้วยระบบ Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ทำให้รับชมเสียงที่มีประสิทธิภาพ จุใจ เล่นเกมไม่ต้องกลัวใครด้วย Dolby Vision Gaming 4K ที่สูงถึง 120 Hz ทั้งยังตอบสนอง 1ms จุดวัดใจชิงโอกาสได้ไม่พลาดแน่นอน

ด้วยคุณภาพของทีวีที่ยอดเยี่ยม ย่อมทำให้ประสบการณ์การรับชมโทรทัศน์มีความแตกต่างออกไป สร้างความประทับใจให้กับผู้รับชมได้เสมอ รีบซื้อตอนนี้ ยิ่งเต็มอิ่มไปกับซีรีส์โปรดได้มากขึ้น สนใจสอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ LINE : LG Customer Service หรือ E-mail หรือติดต่อศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

