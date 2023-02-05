About Cookies on This Site

ลำโพง SoundBar วางอยู่บนชั้นด้านล่างทีวี LG

ลำโพงต่อทีวี ยี่ห้อไหนดี พลังเสียงเหนือระดับ ใช้งานง่าย

05/02/2023

อินให้สุดกับทุกฉากสำคัญ กับลําโพงต่อทีวีคุณภาพเสียงสุดล้ำ

ดื่มด่ำเสียงรอบทิศทาง ด้วยลำโพงบลูทูธต่อกับทีวี

ทุกวันนี้การดูหนัง ดูซีรีส์ เล่นเกม และฟังเพลงถือเป็นกิจกรรมที่ใครหลายคนเลือกทำเวลาพักผ่อนอยู่บ้าน และปฏิเสธไม่ได้ว่าสมาร์ททีวีจอใหญ่เต็มตาเป็นอีกไอเทมที่ช่วยให้คุณรับชมความบันเทิงได้อย่างเต็มอิ่มกว่าเดิม แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นบางคนอาจรู้สึกไม่พอใจกับเสียงของลำโพงที่ติดตั้งมาในทีวี จึงมองหาลำโพงภายนอกมาใช้งานเพิ่มเติม โดยหนึ่งในลำโพงต่อสมาร์ททีวีที่กำลังได้รับความนิยมก็คือลำโพง SoundBar อุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยเสริมบรรยากาศแวดล้อมให้มีความบันเทิงครบรสมากขึ้น สำหรับใครที่สนใจลำโพงซาวด์บาร์แต่ไม่รู้ซื้อยี่ห้อไหนดี หรือมีวิธีเลือกซื้ออย่างไร วันนี้ LG มีทริคเล็ก ๆ น้อยๆ ในการเลือกซื้อ พร้อมแนะนำรุ่นที่น่าสนใจมาบอก

วิธีการเลือกซื้อลำโพง SoundBar ไว้ต่อทีวี

ลำโพง SoundBar เป็นไอเทมที่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อใช้งานกับทีวีโดยเฉพาะ อีกทั้งรูปลักษณ์ของลำโพงประเภทนี้ยังมีลักษณะเป็นกล่องหรือตู้ชิ้นเดียววางนอนในแนวยาว ทำให้ลำโพงประเภทนี้เหมาะกับการจัดวางไว้ใต้ทีวี ไม่แปลกที่หลายคนนึกถึงลำโพง SoundBar เวลามองหาลำโพงต่อทีวีมาใช้เพิ่มอรรถรสในการฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือชมภาพยนตร์ เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจตามมาดูวิธีเลือกกัน

ระบบเสียง

เพื่อให้ได้ลำโพงต่อทีวีที่ให้พลังเสียงทรงพลังตรงความต้องการ อันดับแรกควรเช็กว่าลำโพงรุ่นที่สนใจมีระบบเสียงแบบ Dolby Atmos หรือไม่ เนื่องจาก Dolby Atmos มีจุดเด่นเรื่องของมิติเสียง สามารถกระจายเสียงได้รอบทิศทาง และให้ความรู้สึกสมจริงกว่าเดิม เหมือนประหนึ่งเข้าไปอยู่ในสนามฟุตบอลหรือกลางสมรภูมิรบในภาพยนตร์ เรียกว่าหากอยากสัมผัสประสบการณ์เหมือนยกโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้าน ลําโพงต่อทีวีที่เลือกซื้อควรมีระบบ Dolby Atmos นั่นเอง¬

ดีไซน์

ต้องยอมรับว่ารูปลักษณ์ของลำโพงต่อทีวีหรือลำโพง SoundBar ถือเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ผู้ซื้อนำมาพิจารณาควบคู่กับระบบเสียง โดยปัจจุบันลำโพงต่อทีวีที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาดถูกออกแบบให้รองรับการตกแต่งห้องได้ในทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ อีกทั้งมีน้ำหนักเบาเคลื่อนย้ายได้ง่ายทำให้การจัดวางนั้นสะดวกมากยิ่งขึ้น ส่วนจะเลือกลำโพงที่มีดีไซน์แบบไหนก็ขึ้นอยู่กับความชื่นชอบของผู้ใช้งาน

เวอร์ชัน Bluetooth

ระบบ Bluetooth ถือเป็นหัวใจสำคัญของการใช้งานลำโพงต่อทีวีเลยก็ว่าได้ เนื่องจากเป็นระบบที่ใช้ส่งสัญญาณเสียงแบบไร้สายจากอุปกรณ์ต้นกำเนิดเสียงไปยังลำโพงไร้สายเพื่อใช้กระจายเสียงต่อไป ขอแนะนำให้เลือกซื้อลำโพงต่อทีวีที่มี Bluetooth ไม่ต่ำกว่าเวอร์ชัน 4.1 หรือเลือกรุ่นที่มาพร้อมกับ Bluetooth 5.0 ขึ้นไป เพื่อให้มีประสิทธิภาพในการเชื่อมต่อและการรับส่งข้อมูลที่เป็นไปอย่างรวดเร็ว

แนะนำลำโพงต่อทีวี ให้เสียงทรงพลัง คมชัดทุกมิติ ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA

ลำโพง LG SoundBar ให้เสียงกระหึ่ม ส่งตรงถึงตำแหน่งผู้ฟัง

สำหรับสายเกมเมอร์ที่ต้องการลําโพงต่อทีวีมาเพิ่มอรรถรสเวลาเล่นเกมโปรด ขอแนะนำลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA ที่มีสเปกสูงและมีฟีเจอร์จัดเต็ม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นระบบเสียง 7.1.4 Channel พร้อมด้วยพลังเสียง 770W ลำโพง up-firing ด้านหลัง 2 ตัว และซับวูฟเฟอร์ ซึ่งช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์ของระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางอย่างเหนือชั้น ทั้งรองรับ Dolby Atmos และ DTS:X ที่ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงที่สมจริงและกระหึ่มสะใจเสมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ และแบรนด์ LG เพิ่มความพิเศษให้กับลำโพงเสียงดีรุ่นนี้ ด้วยฟีเจอร์ AI Room Calibration และ AI Sound Pro ที่ช่วยปรับเสียงสนทนา เสียงเอฟเฟ็กต์จากซาวด์บาร์ให้เหมาะสมเพื่อประสบการณ์ที่ชวนดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้นในทุกฉาก รวมถึงมีระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos มาปรับปรุงเสียงในเกมของคุณ ด้วยการจัดวางตำแหน่งของเสียงรอบตัวคุณอย่างแม่นยำ เพื่อประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมสามมิติที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ถ้าต้องการลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG ที่สเปกครบและจัดเต็มอย่าลืมเก็บรุ่นนี้ไว้พิจารณา

ลำโพง LG Éclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG Éclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG Éclair SoundBar เสียงทรงพลัง จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

ขอชวนสายซีรีส์และคอหนังมาดื่มด่ำพลังเสียงสุดกระหึ่มที่ช่วยให้การรับความบันเทิงผ่านหน้าจอสมาร์ททีวี LG สมจริงเหมือนนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ เพราะลำโพง LG Éclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5 มาพร้อมกับระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 แชนแนล ที่มีกำลังขับมากถึง 320 วัตต์ ขับเสียงเบสได้หนักแน่นและทรงพลังด้วยซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสั่นสะเทือนต่ำ เพื่อให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพยนตร์และเพลงด้วยเสียงคุณภาพสูงที่คมชัด ทั้งยังมีระบบ AI Sound Pro มาช่วยปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะสมตามประเภทของเนื้อหาที่รับชมอยู่

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SN4

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SN4

ลำโพง LG SoundBar ช่วยให้การดูหนัง ฟังเพลง เป็นเรื่องสนุกมากขึ้น

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SN4 มาพร้อมสุดยอดพลังเสียงรอบทิศทางกับระบบเสียง 2.1 Ch กำลังขับ 300 วัตต์ ขับเสียงเบสได้หนักแน่นและทรงพลัง ผสานการทำงานของระบบเสียง DTS Virtual : X จำลองเสียงเสมือนจริงรอบทิศทาง และ AI Sound Pro ช่วยวิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์โดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าเสียงให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์ ทำให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับทุกรายละเอียดของเสียงได้อย่างคมชัดทุกมิติตามประเภทเนื้อหาที่รับชม ทั้งยังมาพร้อมดีไซน์สวยเรียบจัดวางเข้ากับห้องทุกสไตล์ได้อย่างลงตัว หากคุณอยากได้ลำโพง LG SoundBar เอาไว้ดูหนัง ฟังเพลง และเล่นเกมแบบเพลิน ๆ นี่เป็นอีกตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ จะเห็นได้ว่า ลำโพง LG SoundBar ที่แนะนำมีความโดดเด่นและมีคุณภาพเฉพาะตัว ทั้งระบบเสียงสุดทรงพลัง ไปจนถึงเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยปรับแต่งเสียงที่ช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินไปกับทุกคอนเทนต์ ทำให้การรับชมความบันเทิงของคุณมีอรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น หากสนใจลำโพงต่อทีวี แบรนด์ LG มีผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านเครื่องเสียงสเปกจัดเต็มให้เลือกครบ ไม่ว่าคุณจะสนใจลำโพง LG SoundBar ทั้ง 3 รุ่นในข้างต้น หรือเครื่องเสียงคุณภเครื่องเสียงคุณภาพดีาพดีรุ่นอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

