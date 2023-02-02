About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ลำโพงคอมแบบไร้สายวางข้างหน้าจอคอม

ลำโพงต่อคอมไร้สาย พร้อมเสิร์ฟความบันเทิงเต็มรูปแบบ

02/02/2023

ลำโพงคอม Bluetooth เชื่อมต่อความสุขและการฟังเพลงได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยม

ลำโพงคอมพิวเตอร์เสียงดี ไอเทมที่คนรักเสียงเพลงควรมีติดไว้

หากพูดถึงคอมพิวเตอร์ตั้งโต๊ะนอกจากหน้าจอคอม คีย์บอร์ด และเมาส์ ก็มีอุปกรณ์อีกอย่างที่ขาดไม่ได้ นั่นคือลำโพงต่อคอมพิวเตอร์ไร้สายหรือที่เรียกกันว่า ลำโพงคอม Bluetooth และลำโพงบลูทูธคืออุปกรณ์ขยายเสียงที่ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการฟังเพลงหรือชมซีรีส์ แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นการเลือกซื้อลำโพงบลูทูธมาใช้งานกับคอมพิวเตอร์ตั้งโต๊ะที่บ้านก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องง่าย มีสิ่งที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาไม่น้อยทีเดียวเพื่อให้ได้ลำโพงที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างรอบด้าน พร้อมแนะนำลำโพงบลูทูธน่าซื้อ

วิธีเลือกซื้อลําโพงบลูทูธเสียงดีให้ตรงการใช้งาน

ลำโพง Bluetooth ที่วางจำหน่ายในปัจจุบันมาพร้อมดีไซน์ของตัวลำโพงที่โดดเด่นไม่ซ้ำใคร มีทั้งขนาดกะทัดรัดสามารถพกพาไปใช้งานนอกสถานที่ได้ หรือไซส์ใหญ่ที่เหมาะใช้งานในบ้านเท่านั้น แต่เวลาซื้อมาใช้งานกับคอมพิวเตอร์จริงหลายคนอาจกังวลว่า ควรเลือกลำโพงต่อคอมไร้สายหรือลำโพงบลูทูธแบบไหนดีถึงเหมาะกับการใช้งาน มาดูคำตอบกัน

ผู้ชายกำลังถือลำโพง LG เดินไปที่โซฟา

พกพาความบันเทิงไปกับคุณได้ทุกที่ด้วยลำโพงบลูทูธ LG

ขนาดของลำโพง Bluetooth

ตามที่ทราบกันดีว่า ขนาดของลำโพงบลูทูธที่จำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาด นอกจากมีดีไซน์ที่หลากหลายแล้วยังมีขนาดที่แตกต่างกันด้วย ฉะนั้นก่อนซื้อควรพิจารณาความต้องการของตัวเองให้ละเอียดว่า ต้องการใช้ลำโพง Bluetooth ไว้ใช้งานแค่ที่บ้านหรือนอกสถานที่ด้วย หากอยากได้ลำโพงบลูทูธที่ใช้งานกลางแจ้งได้ แนะนำให้เลือกลำโพง Bluetooth ขนาดกะทัดรัดที่เคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวก

กำลังวัตต์ของลำโพง

หากอยากรู้ว่าลำโพงบลูทูธที่สนใจมีเสียงดังขนาดไหน ยิ่งลำโพงมีกำลังวัตต์ (W) มากเท่าไร ก็ยิ่งกระจายเสียงได้อย่างทั่วถึงมากขึ้น ถ้าต้องการลำโพง Bluetooth ไว้ต่อกับคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ใช้งานให้ห้อง อาจเลือกรุ่นที่มีกำลังวัตต์ประมาณ 5-15W แต่หากอยากนำลำโพงดังกล่าวไปใช้งานในพื้นที่เปิดหรือพื้นที่ที่มีบริเวณกว้าง แนะนำให้เลือกรุ่นที่มีกำลังวัตต์ 20W ขึ้นไป

มีประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำและกันฝุ่น

ปัจจุบันอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์หลายประเภทถูกออกแบบให้มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำกันฝุ่นได้ในระดับหนึ่ง เพื่อปกป้องอุปกรณ์ไม่ให้ชำรุดเสียหายกรณีโดนฝนหรือโดนน้ำกระเด็นใส่ โดยลำโพงบลูทูธหลากหลายรุ่นก็มีคุณสมบัติดังกล่าว ดังนั้นเวลาลำโพงต่อคอมไร้สายก็ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าถ้าทำแก้วน้ำหกกระเด็นไปโดนลำโพงที่ตั้งอยู่ใกล้ ๆ แล้วลำโพง Bluetooth จะได้รับความเสียหาย

ความจุแบตเตอรี่

แหล่งพลังงานหลักของลำโพงบลูทูธคือแบตเตอรี่ หากไม่อยากชาร์จแบตบ่อยหรือต้องการพกพาลำโพง Bluetooth ไปใช้งานนอกบ้าน ควรเลือกลำโพงต่อคอมไร้สายรุ่นที่สามารถใช้งานติดต่อกันนานถึง 5-8 ชั่วโมง ดังนั้นเวลาเลือกซื้อให้ลองตรวจเช็กความจุของแบตเตอรี่ และระยะเวลาการใช้งานสูงสุดต่อการชาร์จหนึ่งครั้ง

ลำโพงคอมพิวเตอร์ไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี ให้พลังเสียงสมราคา ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBE

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBE

ลำโพง LG สามารถปรับแสงสีได้ตามสถานการณ์ด้วย Lighting Mode

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBEมีดีไซน์เป็นเอกลักษณ์ด้วยรูปทรงตะเกียบ มอบประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา กับพลังเสียง 50 วัตต์ ทั้งมีการอัปเกรดฟีเจอร์ Mood Lighting โหมดปรับแสงพิเศษปรับตามอารมณ์เสียงเพลง รวมถึงกันน้ำและกันฝุ่นระดับ IP54 เหมาะกับการใช้งานนอกบ้าน หรือไปเที่ยวทั้งการตั้งแคมป์พักผ่อนริมสระว่ายน้ำ หรือริมทะเล ส่วนความจุแบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้ยาวนานถึง 24 ชั่วโมงหลังชาร์จแบตเต็ม

ลำโพง LG XBOOM Go PL7

ลำโพง LG XBOOM Go PL7

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงสุดยอดเมื่อใช้งานลำโพง LG XBOOM

ลำโพง LG XBOOM Go PL7เป็นอีกหนึ่งลําโพงบลูทูธที่เต็มไปด้วยความน่าสนใจ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นดีไซน์ทรงกลมมันเงาที่มีการตกแต่งแบบเคลือบด้วยยางทำให้สามารถจับถือด้วยมือง่ายและสะดวก มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Meridian ช่วยให้คุณภาพเสียงแบบพรีเมียม ทำให้ได้ยินเสียงเบสนุ่มลึกและโทนเสียงชัดเจนในทุกช่วงเวลาที่คุณเล่นเพลง ทั้งยังมี Sound Boost มาช่วยขยายกำลังเสียง และขยายพื้นที่ของเสียง เพียงกดปุ่มเพื่อเพิ่มระดับบรรยากาศ นอกจากนี้สามารถกันน้ำกันฝุ่นได้ในระดับ IPX5 ทำให้คุณหมดกังวลเรื่องน้ำและความชื้นได้ในระดับหนึ่ง ที่สำคัญคุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงได้อย่างอิสระโดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการชาร์จ เพราะแบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้ยาวนานถึง 24 ชั่วโมง

ลำโพง LG รุ่น Ultra Gear GP9

ลำโพง LG รุ่น Ultra Gear GP9

เข้าสู่โลกแห่งการเล่นเกมแบบเต็มอรรถรส ด้วยลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG

หากคุณเป็นสายเกมเมอร์แล้วกำลังมองหาลำโพงต่อคอมไร้สายที่ให้พลังเสียงกระหึ่มและตัดเสียงสะท้อนไว้เล่นเกมคอมพิวเตอร์ ขอแนะนำลำโพง LG รุ่น Ultra Gear GP9ลำโพงเกมมิ่งที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Clear Voice Chat ช่วยตัดเสียงสะท้อนนอกจากป้องกันเสียงหอนที่อาจเกิดขึ้นได้ ทำให้ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าเวลาเล่นเกมแล้วเพื่อนร่วมทีมจะไม่ได้ยินเสียงของคุณ นอกจากนี้ลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LGรุ่นนี้ยังมี Game Genre Optimizer 2 โหมดที่ปรับเสียงเกมให้เหมาะกับสิ่งที่กำลังเล่นอยู่อีกด้วย แน่นอนว่าระบบเสียงจัดเต็มขนาดนี้หากเปลี่ยนจากเสียงเกมมาเป็นเสียงเพลงจะได้อรรถรสขนาดไหน สุดท้ายไม่ว่าคุณวางแผนซื้อลำโพงต่อคอมพิวเตอร์แบบไร้สายหรือลำโพง Bluetooth เพื่อไว้ดูหนัง ฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกม แบรนด์ LG มีผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องเสียงเกี่ยวกับลำโพงที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้ครบครัน ที่สำคัญผู้สนใจลำโพง LGไม่จำเป็นต้องเดินทางไปถึงศูนย์บริการก็สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● แนะนำจอเกมมิ่ง 27 นิ้ว ตอบโจทย์สาย E Sport รองรับทุกความมันส์
● 10 เกมออนไลน์เล่นกับเพื่อน มันส์เต็มอารมณ์ คอเกมไม่ควรพลาด
● 5 วิธีเลือกหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดี เสียงชัด ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง