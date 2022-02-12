About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
คนนั่งอยู่ในเต็นท์

แนะนำที่เที่ยวกางเต็นท์หน้าหนาวยอดฮิต วิวสวย บรรยากาศชิลล์

12/02/2022

จุดกางเต็นท์ยอดนิยมช่วงหน้าหนาวใกล้กรุงเทพ

แบกเป้กางเต็นท์ช่วงหน้าหนาว ชมวิวธรรมชาติ ส่องดาวแบบชิลล์ๆ

หลังจากหมดช่วงฤดูฝนไปก็ถึงคิวของช่วงฤดูหนาวกันบ้าง ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าหนึ่งในกิจกรรมยอดฮิตช่วงหน้าหนาว คงเป็นอะไรไปไม่ได้นอกจากการขึ้นเขาขึ้นดอย เพื่อชมความสวยงามของธรรมชาติหน้าหนาว ส่องดาวยามย่ำคืน ปิดท้ายด้วยการชมแสงอาทิตย์สีทองที่ส่องกระทบทะเลหมอกสีขาวยามเช้า ไม่เพียงแค่ที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวภาคเหนือ เท่านั้นที่น่าสนใจ แต่จริง ๆ แล้วทั่วไทยยังมีที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาว บรรยากาศดี รอให้คุณไปเปิดวาร์ปอีกหลายแห่ง และแน่นอนว่านอกจากที่พักสวย ๆ ที่ได้รับความนิยมแล้ว จุดกางเต็นท์สำหรับสายแคมป์ปิ้ง เป็นอีกเทรนด์ที่กำลังมาแรงไม่แพ้กัน

ช่วงหน้าหนาวที่กำลังเดินทางมาถึง สายเที่ยวคนไหนกำลังมองหาลานกางเต็นท์แจ่ม ๆ บรรยากาศดี มีวิวทิวทัศน์ที่สวยงาม วันนี้ LG อาสาเป็นไกด์ออนไลน์ แนะนำที่เที่ยวกางเต็นท์หน้าหนาวยอดฮิต วิวสวย บรรยากาศชิลล์ เหมาะสำหรับคนที่หลงใหลในความสวยงามของธรรมชาติ พร้อมแล้วอย่ารอช้ารีบเตรียมจดพิกัดได้เลย

แนะนำไอเทมกางเต็นท์ที่ควรมี เตรียมให้พร้อมก่อนตะลุยป่า

หลายคนอาจเดินทางตามล่าพิกัดลานกางเต็นท์จนชินมือ แต่สำหรับบางคนที่เพิ่งเปิดใจนอนเต็นท์หรือแคมป์ปิ้งครั้งแรก นอกจากจะเตรียมหาที่สวย ๆ สำหรับกางเต็นท์แล้ว อุปกรณ์กางเต็นท์เป็นอีกสิ่งสำคัญที่ขาดไปไม่ได้ LG มีไอเทมจำเป็นสำหรับกางเต็นท์มาบอกต่อ เพื่อให้สายเที่ยวเตรียมตัวให้พร้อมก่อนตะลุยป่ารับความสดชื่น

 

● เต็นท์ ไปนอนเต็นท์แล้วไม่มีเต็นท์คงจะแปลกไปสักนิด เพราะเต็นท์เปรียบเสมือนบ้านย่อส่วน ที่ช่วยให้คุณนอนหลับได้แบบสบายใจ ช่วยป้องกันสัตว์ในป่าที่ทำให้คุณตกอยู่ในอันตรายได้เป็นอย่างดี แต่ทั้งนี้หากใครเป็นมือใหม่แนะนำว่าให้เลือกซื้อเต็นท์อัตโนมัติที่ติดตั้งง่าย ช่วยลดขั้นตอนในการประกอบเต็นท์ ที่สำคัญต้องพิจารณาคุณภาพของเต็นท์ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเสมอ ทั้งเรื่องขนาด ความหนา ความทนทาน น้ำหนัก และปัจจัยจำเป็นอื่น ๆ

 ถุงนอน เป็นตัวเลือกที่สะดวกสบาย ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องพกที่นอน หมอน หรือผ้าห่มให้เปลืองพื้นที่กระเป๋า แนะนำเลือกซื้อถุงนอนที่วัสดุด้านนอกทำมาจากผ้าโพลีเอสเตอร์ มีความทนทาน ยืนหยุ่นสูง และระบายอากาศได้ดี ส่วนด้านในควรเป็นปุยฝ้ายหนานุ่มที่ช่วยให้ความอบอุ่นกับร่างกาย

คนกำลังกางเต็นท์

ไอเทมจำเป็นสำหรับการแคมป์ปิ้ง

 

ผ้ายางปูรองเต็นท์ หากใครกางเต็นท์ฤดูหนาว ปัญหาอย่างหนึ่งที่มีมาให้เห็น คือความเปียกชื้นจากไอน้ำ น้ำค้าง หรือน้ำฝน ดังนั้นผ้ายางปูรองเต็นท์จึงเป็นไอเทมสำคัญที่ขาดไปไม่ได้ ทั้งยังช่วยให้พื้นผิวเรียบ นอนสบายขึ้นอีกด้วย

ฟลายชีท หรือผ้าใบขนาดใหญ่ที่ใช้สำหรับกางครอบเต็นท์อีกชั้น ฟรายชีทมีประสิทธิภาพในการกันแดด ป้องกันน้ำฝน และช่วยให้คุณหมดกังวลเรื่องน้ำค้างมาเกาะและซึมเข้าเต็นท์ได้ดี

ชุดเครื่องครัวสนามและเตาแก๊ส หากต้องการซึมซับบรรยากาศแคมป์ปิ้ง การทำอาหารกินเองถือเป็นอีกกิจกรรมที่พลาดไม่ได้ ดังนั้นชุดเครื่องครัวสนามและเตาแก๊สจึงเป็นสิ่งจำเป็น เพราะมีขนาดกะทัดรัด ทำความสะอาดง่าย และยังมีอุปกรณ์แบบครบชุด ทำอาหารกินได้แบบเพลิน ๆ แต่หากต้องการเติมเต็มความสนุกสนานให้การแคมป์ปิ้ง แนะนำพก ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ไปด้วย รับรองว่าเสียงคมชัด พกพาสะดวก และช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการฟังเพลงได้ดีแน่นอน ทั้งนี้ควรเปิดเพลงในระดับเสียงที่พอดี และไม่เปิดเพลงในช่วงกลางคืน เพื่อไม่เป็นการรบกวนนักท่องเที่ยวคนอื่น ๆ ที่ต้องการพักผ่อน

ตะเกียงแคมป์ปิ้ง เพราะแสงสว่างเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการกางเต็นท์ท่ามกลางป่าเขา เพราะช่วยให้มองเห็นสิ่งต่าง ๆ รอบเต็นท์ได้ดี และช่วยระวังภัยจากสิ่งอันตรายได้อีกด้วย

ยาสามัญประจำบ้าน อาทิ ยาแก้ปวด ยาแก้ท้องเสีย ผงเกลือแร่ น้ำเกลือล้างแผล ผ้าพันแผล ฯลฯ ล้วนเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ห้ามมองข้าม เพราะหากเกิดเหตุการณ์ฉุกเฉินใด ๆ ขึ้นมา อย่างน้อยคุณก็ยังมีอุปกรณ์ปฐมพยาบาลคู่ใจ ที่ช่วยดูแลรักษาอาการเจ็บป่วยเบื้องต้นได้

ไอเดียจุดกางเต็นท์สุดชิลล์ บรรยากาศดี วิวสวย โดนใจสาย Camping อุทยานแห่งชาติแก่งกระจาน จังหวัดเพชรบุรี

อุทยานแห่งชาติแก่งกระจาน

แก่งกระจานอุทยานแห่งชาติที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในไทย / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

หากกำลังมองหาจุดกางเต็นท์อุทยานแห่งชาติใกล้กรุงเทพ เชื่อว่าแก่งกระจานคงเป็นจุดกางเต็นท์ใกล้กรุงเทพที่หลายคนนึกถึงแน่นอน เพราะที่นี่ถือเป็นอุทยานที่มีพื้นที่ใหญ่สุดในประเทศ มีอากาศเย็นสบาย ทั้งยังมีลานกางเต็นท์ริมเขื่อนไว้ให้บริการ ที่สำคัญแก่งกระจานยังเป็นสถานที่ที่สามารถเที่ยวได้ทุกฤดู แต่หากต้องการความชิลล์และความฟิน ช่วงหน้าหนาวถือว่าเหมาะสมที่สุดแล้ว

 

พิกัด : ตำบลแก่งกระจาน อำเภอแก่งกระจาน จังหวัดเพชรบุรี

 

เวลาเปิดทำการ : ทุกวันเวลา 06.00 – 18.00 น.

 

อุทยานแห่งชาติภูกระดึง จังหวัดเลย

ผู้หญิงนั่งอยู่ที่อุทยานแห่งชาติภูกระดึง

อุทยานแห่งชาติภูกระดึง ที่เที่ยวยอดฮิตของไทย / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

อุทยานแห่งชาติภูกระดึง ถือเป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวยอดฮิตของไทย ซึ่งที่นี่มีอากาศเย็นสบายตลอดทั้งปี โดยเฉพาะในช่วงหน้าหนาวที่จะมีอากาศเย็นสบายมากเป็นพิเศษ เหมาะสำหรับการเดินป่าพิชิตยอดภู พร้อมปิดจบด้วยการนอนเต็นท์ชมแสงดาวแบบชิลล์ ๆ ที่ภูกระดึงเป็น ที่เที่ยว ธรรมชาติ ที่ถูกรายล้อมไปด้วยต้นไม้หลากหลายชนิด อีกทั้งยังมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอย่างครบครัน ทั้งห้องน้ำและร้านอาหาร ใครไม่รู้จะไปนอนกางเต็นท์ที่ไหนดี ภูกระดึงเป็นอีกพิกัดที่น่าสนใจ

พิกัด : บ้านศรีฐาน ตำบลศรีฐาน อำเภอภูกระดึง จังหวัดเลย

เวลาเปิดทำการ : เวลา 06.00 – 16.00 น.

ปางอุ๋ง จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน

ปางอุ๋ง

ลานกางเต็นท์ปางอุ๋งรายล้อมด้วยต้นสนและไอหมอก

หากต้องการฟีลกางเต็นท์สุดโรแมนติกต้องไม่พลาด ปางอุ๋ง สถานที่ตั้งแคมป์ยอดนิยมช่วงหน้าหนาว เพราะบริเวณที่เปิดให้นักท่องเที่ยวกางเต็นท์ นอกจากจะถูกรายล้อมไปด้วยวิวป่าสนที่สวยงามแล้ว ในตอนเช้าคุณยังมีโอกาสได้ฟินกับไอหมอกที่ลอยเหนือผิวน้ำอีกด้วย โดยจุดกางเต็นท์ในปางอุ๋งจะมี 2 จุด ได้แก่ ภายในบริเวณโครงการพระราชดำริปางตอง 2 และลานกางเต็นท์ริมน้ำในพื้นที่หน่วยพิทักษ์ฯ หากใครไปเที่ยวช่วงเทศกาล แนะนำว่าให้โทรจองที่กางเต็นท์ล่วงหน้า เพราะหากวอร์คอินเข้าไปเอง อาจพลาดโอกาสในการนอนกางเต็นท์ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศสุดชิลล์แบบนี้

 

พิกัด : หมู่บ้านรวมไทย ตำบลหมอกจำแป่ อำเภอเมือง จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน

 

เวลาเปิดทำการ : เวลา 05.30 – 18.00 น.

 

อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยอินทนนท์ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

ทะเลหมอก ที่ อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยอินทนนท์

อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยอินทนนท์ จุดเช็คอินยอดฮิตในเชียงใหม่ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยอินทนนท์ ถือเป็นที่กางเต็นท์เชียงใหม่ยอดฮิตเลยก็ว่าได้ ซึ่งที่นี่นอกจากคุณจะได้สัมผัสกับความหนาวเย็นและวิวที่สวยงามแล้ว หากไปในช่วงที่มีอากาศหนาวมาก ๆ ยังมีโอกาสได้เห็นแม่คะนิ้งและน้ำแข็งที่ค้างตามใบหญ้าอีกด้วย นอกจากนี้ดอยอินทนนท์ยังมีเส้นทางศึกษาธรรมชาติ และสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวอีกมากมายให้ได้เช็คอิน ใครกำลังมองหาจุดกางเต็นท์เชียงใหม่สวย ๆ วิวดี อากาศเย็นสบาย ที่นี่ไม่ทำให้ผิดหวังแน่นอน

 

พิกัด : ตำบลบ้านหลวง อำเภอจอมทอง จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

 

เวลาเปิดทำการ : แนะนำโทรสอบถามอุทยานฯ

 

อุทยานแห่งชาติทองผาภูมิ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

เขาช้างเผือก อุทยานแห่งชาติทองผาภูมิ

นอนเต็นท์ พิชิตยอดเขา ที่ อุทยานแห่งชาติทองผาภูมิ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

ไปต่อกันที่จังหวัดกาญจนบุรีอุทยานแห่งชาติทองผาภูมิ โดยที่นี่เป็นแนวเทือกเขาที่มีอาณาเขตติดกับพม่า จึงทำให้ทองผาภูมิกลายเป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงธรรมชาติ ที่เต็มไปด้วยวิวทิวทัศน์สวยงามเกินคำบรรยาย ทั้งยังเป็นจุดพิชิตยอดเขาช้างเผือกที่ได้รับความนิยมจากกลุ่มคนเดินป่าอีกด้วย ในส่วนของลานกางเต็นท์ที่นี่ก็มีให้บริการด้วยเช่นกัน หรือหากใครไม่สะดวกนอนเต็นท์ สามารถติดต่อทางอุทยานฯ เพื่อสำรองห้องพักได้ ใครชื่นชอบความเขียวขจีของธรรมชาติ ที่นี่ไม่ทำให้ผิดหวังแน่นอน

 

พิกัด : อุทยานแห่งชาติทองผาภูมิ อำเภอทองผาภูมิ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

 

เวลาเปิดทำการ : เปิดให้บริการตลอดทั้งวัน (แนะนำโทรสอบถามอุทยานฯ ก่อนเดินทาง)

 

เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้า จังหวัดสระบุรี

เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้

เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้าที่เที่ยเชิงระบบนิเวศ / ภาพจาก : www.mgronline.com

กางเต็นท์สระบุรีที่ไหนดี? แนะนำ เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้า เป็นศูนย์ศึกษาธรรมชาติและแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงนิเวศ โดยจุดไฮไลต์ของการกางเต็นท์ อยู่ตรงบริเวณลานกางเต็นท์ริมน้ำ ที่นักท่องเที่ยวสามารถพาตัวเองมานอนพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ รับชมวิวธรรมชาติสวย ๆ ได้ โดยการกางเต็นท์ที่นี่ คุณต้องนำเต็นท์ส่วนตัวและอาหารมาเองเท่านั้น เพราะทางศูนย์ฯ จะไม่มีให้บริการ นอกจากนี้ละแวกใกล้ ๆ ยังมีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวธรรมชาติอีกมากมาย รับรองว่ามาแล้วคุ้มค่ากับการเดินทางแน่นอน

 

พิกัด : ตำบลท่ามะปราง อำเภอแก่งคอย จังหวัดสระบุรี

 

เวลาเปิดทำการ : ทุกวันเวลา 08.00 – 20.00 น.

 

ดอยเสมอดาว จังหวัดน่าน

ลานกางเต็นท์ที่ดอยเสมอดาว

สัมผัสบรรยากาศสุดชิลล์ที่ดอยเสมอดาว / ภาพจาก : เพจ ดอยเสมอดาว น่าน

ชวนทุกคนหลีกหนีความวุ่นวาย แล้วไปนอนคว้าดาวกันที่ดอยเสมอดาว จังหวัดน่าน จุดกางเต็นท์ยอดฮิตที่มีกลุ่มดาวระยิบระยับเต็มฟ้าในตอนกลางคืน พร้อมเติมเต็มความสดชื่นด้วยทะเลหมอกสีขาวในตอนกลางวัน ใครอยากนอนชมบรรยากาศเหมือนกำลังอยู่เมืองในฝัน อากาศเย็นสบาย และช่วยให้ผ่อนคลายส่งท้ายปี ดอยเสมอดาวเป็นอีกพิกัดที่ LG แนะนำ

 

พิกัด : ตำบลศรีษะเกษ อำเภอนาน้อย จังหวัดน่าน

 

เวลาเปิดทำการ : เปิดทำการตลอดทั้งวัน

เที่ยวสนุกแบบปลอดภัย แนะนำให้ไอเทม LG เป็นตัวช่วย

นอกจากไอเทมจำเป็นสำหรับการกางเต็นท์ และที่เที่ยวกางเต็นท์ที่ควรมีแล้ว สิ่งหนึ่งที่จำเป็นต่อการท่องเที่ยวในช่วงนี้คือหน้ากากอนามัย ตัวช่วยในการป้องกันเชื้อโรคทางอากาศ แต่ด้วยปัจจุบันที่รอบตัวเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นควัน เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรีย ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ แค่เพียงหน้ากากอนามัยหรือหน้ากากผ้าธรรมดาอาจยังไม่พอ ขอแนะนำ หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

ผู้ชายสวมหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ตัวช่วยเพิ่มความสะอาดให้อากาศ

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA หน้ากากอัจฉริยะที่มีเซนเซอร์พิเศษ ช่วยปรับพัดลมอัตโนมัติตามอัตราการหายใจเข้า-ออกของผู้สวมใส่ ช่วยให้หายใจสะดวก ไม่อึดอัด มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองอากาศ PuriCare ฟิลเตอร์ HEPA เกรด H13 สองชิ้น ที่ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น (สามารถถอดเปลี่ยนได้) วัสดุทำมาจากซิลิโคนทางการแพทย์ ที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบด้านความปลอดภัย และออกแบบหน้ากากตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ช่วยให้กระชับกับใบหน้า ลดการรั่วไหลของอากาศ สวมใส่สบายตลอดทั้งวัน ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ ที่ช่วยให้เสียงพูดของคุณชัดเจน ฟังง่าย หมดปัญหาเสียงอู้อี้ และหน้ากากรุ่นนี้ยังสามารถใช้งานคู่กับกล่อง UV case รุ่น 2 เพื่อชาร์จไฟและฆ่าเชื้อโรคบนหน้ากาก ช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจได้อีกขั้น

ผู้หญิงกำลังสั่งงานเครื่องซักผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ควบคุมการใช้งานผ่าน Voice Assistant

อีกเคล็ดลับสำคัญสำหรับการท่องเที่ยวแบบปลอดภัย คือเมื่อกลับถึงบ้านแล้วแนะนำให้คุณนำเสื้อผ้าที่ใส่ไปเที่ยวลงเครื่องซักผ้าทันที เพราะเสื้อผ้าเป็นแหล่งรวมเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และสิ่งสกปรก ดังนั้นการซักผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าคุณภาพดี ที่มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชันอบผ้าในตัว เป็นอีกตัวเลือกดี ๆ ที่ LG แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA เป็น เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ด้วยระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ AIDD™ ตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าอัตโนมัติ และช่วยถนอมผ้าในถังซักได้มากขึ้น 18% มาพร้อม Auto Dose จ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติได้อย่างเหมาะสมและแม่นยำ มีฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360° ช่วยซักผ้าสะอาดภายในเวลา 39 นาที และ Steam+™ ลดไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับบนผ้า 30% ดีไซน์สวยงาม เพิ่มความจุถังซัก 13 กก. ความจุอบ 8 กก. ในขนาดเครื่องที่เท่าเดิม ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่าน Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เครื่องซักผ้าใช้โปรแกรมซักอะไร” ระบบ AI จะประมวลผล แล้วแจ้งโปรแกรมซักผ้าให้คุณทราบทันที

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมและดูแลเสื้อผ้าแบบครบวงจร

หรือในช่วงหน้าหนาวใครที่พกเสื้อโค้ทหนา ๆ หรือเสื้อสเวตเตอร์ที่ทำความสะอาดได้ยาก และไม่ต้องการซักให้เสื้อผ้าเสียรูป แนะนำ LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ตัวช่วยในการดูแลผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดและมีกลิ่นหอมสดชื่น ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Steam Clothing Care ดูแลและถนอมเสื้อผ้าแบบครบวงจร ทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าด้วยไอน้ำสะอาด ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ แบคทีเรีย กลิ่นอับ และรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า จากนั้นทำการอบด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งไวกว่าการอบด้วยลมร้อน ทั้งยังป้องกันการหดตัวและความเสียหายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากความร้อนได้อีกด้วย นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยรักษาจีบบนเสื้อผ้าให้สวยได้รูป เหมาะกับผ้าทุกชนิด อาทิ เสื้อขนสัตว์ เสื้อไหมพรม สเวตเตอร์ กางเกงยีนส์ รองเท้า หรือแม้แต่ตุ๊กตา ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่าน แอปพลิเคชัน ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟนได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเทมดี ๆ จาก LG ที่ช่วยให้คุณปลอดภัยจากเชื้อโรคและสิ่งสกปรกรอบตัว เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับการท่องเที่ยวของคุณได้แล้ว หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้าหรือผลิตภัณฑ์ชิ้นอื่น ๆ สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● แบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าอยู่ได้นานกี่ชั่วโมง ภัยเงียบทำร้ายสุขภาพ
● เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดี? ซักสะอาด มีโหมดถนอมผ้า
● เครื่องอบผ้ามีกี่แบบ? ใช้งานสะดวก ผ้าแห้งไวไม่ง้อแดด